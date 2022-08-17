About two months from In the Brazilian presidential election, the main candidates are at war for the evangelical vote.
Brazil Lula and Bolsonaro court evangelical vote for elections
Polls indicate Lula has a lead of around 10 points over the incumbent – but his advantage has narrowed in recent months. The former labor leader campaigned on a platform of religious tolerance and said he would stand up for minority practitioners of African-descended religions. Now he hopes to curry favor with evangelical voters on the fence.
Over the past 20 years, Brazil’s evangelical population has more than doubled. Today, experts estimate that about 30% of the country’s more than 210 million people identify as evangelical. This rise is reflected in Brazilian politics, with a growing congressional evangelical caucus gaining power. Evangelical denominations have a particular influence among the poor, with charismatic pastors often teaching congregations how to vote.
Bolsonaro, a Christian who rose to power on a platform to bring God and family to the forefront of politics, won the support of 70% of evangelical voters in 2018. But their enthusiasm for the former captain of the army has weakened in recent years. A recent opinion poll indicates that just under half of evangelical voters approve of his government.
For many evangelicals, the breaking point came during the coronavirus pandemic. For months, Bolsonaro ignored the severity of the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Brazilians, while a recession, rising inflation and high interest rates have hit the country’s poor.
Supporting economically disadvantaged black evangelical women may be key to any victory, analysts say. “I have no doubt that black evangelical women will decide these elections,” Jacqueline Teixeira, professor of anthropology at the University of São Paulo, told the BBC.
Lula, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2011, was jailed following a corruption conviction that was eventually overturned. His campaign sees this election as an opportunity to appeal to undecided religious voters. This week he accused Bolsonaro of using religion for political gain and lying to his constituents.
“If anyone’s possessed by the devil, it’s that Bolsonaro,” Lula told a crowd at a manufacturing plant on Tuesday, as he officially began his push to win the support of the country’s 150 million voters. country.
Lula’s campaign missteps raise the question: Has he lost his touch?
“He tries to manipulate the faith of evangelical men and women who go to church”, Lula tweeted Hours later. “He tells lies every day.”
The presidential campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations.
Bolsonaro claimed Brazil’s electronic voting system was “flawed”, an allegation dismissed by electoral tribunals as “disinformation”. At a March for Jesus demonstration in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, he urged Christians to join a September 7 rally in “defense of democracy.”
Lula’s wife has also used social media to appeal to religious voters. “I learned that God is synonymous with love, compassion and above all peace and respect,” wrote Rosangela “Janja” da Silva. “It doesn’t matter what your religion or beliefs are. My life and that of my husband have always been and always will be guided by these principles.
Ukraine removes Russian language and literature from school curricula
Russian language and literature classes will no longer be offered in Ukraine, according to an updated curriculum published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education on its website on August 16. Among the excluded courses are “Russian and foreign literature”, “Russian language for general educational establishments with teaching in Russian” for grades 5-9, and teaching in Ukrainian or Russian for classes level 10 and 11.
While almost all Russian and Belarusian books will be removed from the school curriculum, the ministry notes that it will allow certain works by authors who wrote in Russian but whose “life and work were closely linked to Ukraine” , such as Nicolas Gogol and Mikhail Bulgakov. According to the updated curriculum, foreign literature classes in Ukrainian schools will now focus on the works of writers such as Jean de La Fontaine, O. Henry, Anna Gavalda and Joseph Roth.
The ministry also announced that it would update history lessons in Ukrainian schools “to take into account new historiographical developments.” Specifically, it will update Ukrainian and world history lessons in grades 6-11 to include the military conflict currently unfolding in Ukraine.
In July, the Ukrainian authorities had introduced a new stage of the law aimed at “guaranteeing the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language”, which provides for fines for speaking Russian in certain public establishments. The law applies, for example, to workers in institutions such as government agencies or national education. “Citizens of the country must use the Ukrainian language in all aspects of social life,” said State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremen, calling on the population to report offenders to the forces of the local order.
Russian is a native language in part of Ukraine, notably in several cities in the east and south of the country. Moscow has been worried for years about the decline in the teaching of Russian, and Vladimir Putin notably deplored in March the “cancellation of Russian culture” in Ukraine. His Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, for his part castigated the “total war” that the West would have “declared on the whole of the Russian world”, in particular on its culture.
Flush with oil profits, Saudi Arabia pays $7.5 billion in U.S. Amazon stock to Microsoft
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested $7.5 billion in blue chip U.S. companies Amazon.co.uk Inc. at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the kingdom deploys windfall revenues from high oil prices to diversify its investments.
The Public Investment Fund has taken minority stakes in 17 companies, including Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., black rock Inc and Microsoft Corp., in the three months ended June 30, according to U.S. securities filings. Each investment was worth between $400 million and $500 million, according to filings.
Amid ‘solid’ but unspectacular season, Cedric Mullins still making impact on Orioles
Cedric Mullins hasn’t been the player he was in 2021. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t remain one of the Orioles’ most important pieces.
Back in the leadoff spot Tuesday after sitting out Monday against a left-handed starting pitcher, Mullins got the Orioles going against Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah with a solo home run after Baltimore managed only one hit the first two times through the order. Rookie sensation Adley Rutschman went back-to-back to even the game, with the Orioles scoring twice more an inning later to move within half a game of an American League wild-card spot.
The home run was Mullins’ 11th of the year, with a stolen base earlier in the game making him the first Oriole with consecutive 25-steal campaigns since Brian Roberts in 2008-09. A year ago, Mullins became Baltimore’s first player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season, earning All-Star, Silver Slugger and Most Valuable Oriole recognition while finishing in the top 10 of American League MVP voting.
He did that batting .291/.360/.518, with a quiet September dampening an otherwise standout season. After Tuesday’s showing, he’s batting .263/.320/.400 in 2022, an OPS more than 150 points below last year’s mark.
Mullins described his season overall as “solid,” which its current lined boosted thanks to an August in which he’s hit .314 with an .894 OPS. Tuesday’s solo shot marked his third home run since July, already tied for his most in a month.
“No way around it, the ups and downs, kind of how a typical season goes,” Mullins said. “Ride the highs as long as you can, and when the lows come, you just try to minimize them.”
Conversely, Mullins’ 2021 was basically a season-long high, manager Brandon Hyde said.
“Last year, he kind of just got on a roll and didn’t stop until I probably overplayed him in September,” Hyde said. “We were going for the 30-30, and he was playing through some some hamstring stuff at that time, also. But he just never, like, hit any adversity last year. He’s having more of a normal player season this year where there’s some scuffles, guys are pitching him differently, he’s having to adjust to the league.”
Early in the year, he was being worked inside more against left-handed pitchers, who Hyde has started to sit him against, though he said Monday he’s not worried about Mullins’ performance in those left-on-left matchups. Mullins has either been on the bench or dropped from the leadoff spot in five of Baltimore’s past seven matchups against lefties, off whom he’s hitting .208 with a .568 OPS in his second season since abandoning switch-hitting, with marks of .277 and .788 in 2021. When he has the platoon advantage this season, Mullins has posted a .293 average with an OPS of .813.
“It’s my second year hitting left-on-left, so there’s adjustments to be made, but I’ve always considered myself someone to make those adjustments, whether that’s within the season or following the year after,” Mullins said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to study left-handers and continue to work on my approach, and I feel like I’m gonna have success in the future.”
Even as Mullins has tried to get his offensive game back to 2021 levels, his defense has remained remarkable. He ranks in the top 10% of outfielders in Statcast’s Outs Above Average. An arm that FanGraphs’ metrics had as the second worst among outfielders in 2021 rates positively in 2022.
“He’s a phenomenal player, phenomenal person, great guy in the clubhouse and just a guy you want on your team,” Rutschman said. “You can’t really say enough good things about him.”
The total package is a player who among Orioles trails only Rutschman in FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement
“I just think he’s having one of those years,” Hyde said. “I think he’s going to make adjustments. It’s going to be better for him long term. He’s going to understand not every year is going to be an easy, great year. It’s going to take time. It’s gonna take work. I give Ced a ton of credit. He is hanging in there. He puts an amazing amount of work in. He still plays Gold Glove defense every day, every time out there, no matter what the bat’s doing. It’s Gold Glove defense in center field, and that’s huge.”
Trump critic Liz Cheney falls in US primary, but Murkowski survives
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, a fierce Republican critic of Donald Trump who played a leading role in Congress’s investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, lost on Tuesday to a Trump-backed primary challenger in the Wyoming.
But Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who challenged the former president, took a leap in Alaska. She was scheduled to face Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 congressional election, as both candidates advanced in that state’s nonpartisan primary.
Cheney’s defeat, by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, marks a significant victory for the former president in his campaign to oust Republicans who backed his impeachment after a crowd of his supporters stormed the office building. Capitol last year.
In conceding the race, Cheney said she was unwilling “to accept President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election” to win a primary.
“I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. It was a path I couldn’t and didn’t want to take,” she told her followers.
With 99% of expected ballots counted in Wyoming, Hageman led the Republican field with 66.3% of the vote, followed by Cheney with 28.9%, according to Edison Research, an election monitoring firm.
The results were less clear cut in Alaska.
With 72% of the expected ballots, Murkowski narrowly led with 42.7% of the vote, followed by Tshibaka at 41.4% and Democrat Patricia Chesbro at 6.2%, according to Edison. This state’s nonpartisan primary format eliminates all but the top four votes.
Murkowski, a moderate who is one of the most independent voices in the Senate, has held the seat since 2003.
Also in Alaska, Edison predicted that no candidate would emerge as the clear winner in the three-way contest to complete the term of Rep. Don Young, who died in March.
That race pits Sarah Palin, a former governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee who was endorsed by Trump, against fellow Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola. The winner will be announced on August 31.
Wyoming and Alaska are both reliably Republicans, making the results unlikely to sway if President Joe Biden’s Democrats lose their wafer-thin congressional majorities. Republicans should take over the House and also have a chance to take control of the Senate.
Eliminate Trump Criticism
Cheney’s ousting is the latest sign of Trump’s enduring grip on the Republican Party.
Trump, who has hinted he will run for president in 2024, has made ending Cheney’s congressional career a priority among the 10 House Republicans he has targeted for backing his impeachment in 2021 .
Cheney, the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, used her position on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Capitol riot to keep the spotlight on Trump’s actions that day. and his false claims that he won the 2020 election.
Republican leaders are expected to dissolve the Jan. 6 inquiry if they take control of the House in November. Representatives to the new Congress sit in January.
Hageman, a natural resources lawyer who has embraced Trump’s campaign lies, criticized Cheney’s concession speech, saying it showed she cared little for the problems facing her state.
“She still focuses on an obsession with President Trump and the citizens of Wyoming, Wyoming voters sent a very strong message tonight,” Hageman said on Fox News.
Cheney in the House voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol riot, while Murkowski in the Senate voted to convict him on the charge. Trump was ultimately acquitted.
Of the 10 Republicans who backed impeachment, it’s possible only one — Washington’s Dan Newhouse — will be in Congress after the November election.
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander could face MORE jail time for ‘stealing her landlady’s $2,000’
Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander is facing more time behind bars after being taken to Napa County on two outstanding theft charges, DailyMail.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old has spent the past two months in jail in Ventura, Calif., after sneaking into the singer’s Thousand Oaks home on her wedding day to 28-year-old Sam Ashgari.
Alexander live-streamed the incident, which showed wandering the grounds of his $7 million mansion shouting, “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I am here to crush the marriage”.
He was then seen struggling with security before cops arrived and arrested him on the outstanding warrant in Napa, Northern California.
Last week he pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and another of battery in the annulment of Britney’s marriage and was sentenced to time served after spending 64 days in jail.
Now DailyMail.com can reveal he was flown directly from Ventura County Jail to Napa where he was arrested for allegedly stealing his owner’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet and putting it on pawned for $180 at Best Collateral in Vallejo, California in August 2015.
A mugshot obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com shows the 40-year-old looking ashamed ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.
A photo obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com shows Jason Alexander, 40, looking ashamed ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning. He had two robbery charges pending against him following an incident in 2015
Alexander was recently charged with trespassing on ex-Britney Spears’ California home during her wedding, which led to him spending 64 days in jail
Alexander appeared thin and gaunt in a remote courtroom appearance from jail last week (left) Right: The 40-year-old poses for photos shortly after his wedding to Britney Spears
An affidavit of arrest obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the theft when confronted and his name appears in records held by the pawnbroker.
According to the affidavit, he said he was unable to recover the bracelet and offered to replace it with another, but the 55-year-old victim refused and reported him to the police in February 2016.
By then, Alexander had left the area, but the police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of grand theft and purchasing or receiving stolen property, and they were able to return the bracelet to the victim.
Speaking to DailyMail.com about the affair, his former owner – who asked not to be named – called him a ‘disgusting person’ who kicked his daughter’s dog and took drugs in his house in American Canyon.
She said: ‘I kicked him out of the house when I caught him stealing stuff. He lived with me for six months and I trusted him. He was a customer [at her medical cannabis business].
“I never had a roommate in my life and I let him and his dad stay there because he was going to be homeless – he had to stay in San Francisco on his probation .
“He couldn’t go back to Louisiana. His father had come from Louisiana to pick him up but he couldn’t come back because of that.
That’s the only reason I rented from him. It also broke my business partnership because my partner was against it. She was right I guess.
“At the time, I felt bad for him, mostly because his dad made me believe he was a different person.”
Alexander is pictured at the Ventura County Courthouse following his intrusion into the marriage
Britney and her longtime partner Sam Asghari are pictured at their fairytale wedding in June
Alexander went live breaking into his ex’s house on his wedding day
Alexander moved in in August 2015 after serving a 111-day sentence in San Francisco County Jail for domestic violence.
The victim was a former girlfriend with whom he has a child. According to court documents, he was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to attend drug and alcohol programs.
His ex-girlfriend also got a restraining order against him and was told to attend a domestic violence counseling program as well as do 25 days of community service.
His landlady told DailyMail.com she took him in because she felt sorry for him and even got him a job at a cafe – only to be furious when he robbed her.
She also claims he kicked her daughter’s dog and regularly took drugs, despite taking anti-narcotic medication.
The 55-year-old said: ‘I have vet bills for my daughter’s dog – they were in Thailand and I was keeping animals.
“He had to go to the vet ER and they said nothing could have created an injury like that other than being kicked.
‘Then I found out after [Alexander] had abused his friend’s dog. It is disgusting. He’s a really disgusting person.
She added: ‘I had to bring my ex-boyfriend in because I didn’t feel safe getting him out of my house.
“I didn’t know who I let into my house. I guess they consider it a non-violent crime because it’s jewelry theft. Thank goodness for Britney – now something could be done.
An affidavit of arrest obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the 2015 theft and offered to replace the bracelet for the 55-year-old victim, who rejected it. Pictured: Jason Alexander posing with LG mobile phone models
The landlady also revealed she called the cops about Alexander three weeks before he crashed Britney’s wedding after seeing a series of bizarre posts on her Instagram page.
She said: ‘He was posting all this crazy shit on Instagram in Southern California and I was like, he’s out there stalking somebody and as far as I know he’s still on probation.
“I don’t know why they would let him be on probation when he faces other charges. I spoke to the victim witness in the prosecutor’s office. They said they couldn’t do anything until he was arrested.
The owner added: ‘He has been arrested many times over the last two years. I felt bad for him at first, but I was an idiot.
‘It’s a piece of shit. They let him out so many times – he also had DUI and drug charges, but they keep letting him out.
Alexander, who was infamously married to Britney for 55 hours in 2004, now faces jail time in Napa for theft.
The 40-year-old has been arrested four times in the past 13 months, including for stalking an unidentified woman in December 2021.
Last August he was arrested for violating security protocols at an airport and in January 2021 he was arrested for a DUI.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sacked from BJP’s highest decision-making body
The move came as BJP leader JP Nadda reconstituted the party’s parliamentary council and central election commission. New entrants to revamped parliamentary council include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Union Highways. Twitter/@OfficeOfNG
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been sacked from the BJP parliamentary council, according to multiple media reports.
The move to remove the duo from the party’s top decision-making body came as BJP leader JP Nadda reconstituted the party’s parliamentary council and central election commission, India today reported.
New entrants to the revamped parliamentary council include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Update date:
Aug 17, 2022 2:32:41 PM IST
