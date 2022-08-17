News
Bulgaria seizes 233 pounds of heroin worth $4.9 million
Sofia, Bulgaria — Bulgarian customs seized 106 kilograms (233 pounds) of heroin worth 4.8 million euros ($4.9 million) found in a car from neighboring Turkey, officials said on Wednesday. .
Prosecutors said the 38-year-old driver, who has dual French and Turkish nationality, has been arrested and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of drug trafficking.
The narcotics were hidden in 209 sealed bags hidden under the car seats. They were discovered during a search on Monday.
Middle Eastern drugs are often transported by road from Afghanistan via Iran, Turkey and Bulgaria to Western Europe.
Bulgaria, a member of the European Union, has taken additional measures in recent years to combat drug trafficking.
ABC News
News
Teleperformance India to hire more people in Tier II and III cities, says CEO
Teleperformance, headquartered in Paris, has a market capitalization of around $20 billion and employs over 4 lakh people globally.
The world’s largest BPO plans to hire 20,000 people in India alone over the next 18 months as part of an ambitious expansion plan. In fact, the company is now under new management in India. Anish Mukker has taken the reins as the country’s new CEO.
Talk to CNBC-TV18, Mukker said India is one of their fastest growing markets.
“India is a strategic part and a choice that Teleperformance made two decades ago when the industry was in its infancy. We are now present in almost 80 countries and India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company.
He said the company plans to hire more people in Tier II and Tier III cities.
“Our business in India is significant in financial services, retail, consumer industry, travel and healthcare. We are present in about 20 cities and in most Tier I and Tier II cities, we are already there. So, the company’s effort for the next 18 months is to add additional Tier II staff and experiment with a few Tier III cities as well. We may not build infrastructure in Tier III cities to begin with, but we will allow our employees to work from anywhere.
Watch the video to learn more.
First post: August 17, 2022, 9:16 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Save up to 53% on new and used Samsung devices at Woot
Samsung offers a surprisingly wide range of popular devices, including smartwatches, tablets, phones, and computers. Some of its high-quality products often come at a high price, which is why it’s important to take advantage of sales whenever you can.
Until August 31, Woot is offering deals on both new and refurbished samsung devices while stocks last. Some items have already started selling, so if you see something you’re interested in, we recommend buying sooner rather than later.
If you’re looking for a smartwatch to simplify your day, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available new with a 48% discount, bringing the price up from $330 up to just $170. It’s equipped with unlocked LTE connectivity so you can call, text and stream without your phone (although you have to buy LTE service) and it has a 44mm always-on AMOLED display. It has many health tracking features, including tracking your workouts, sleep, and oxygen levels. However, the battery life is somewhat short compared to other smartwatches on the market, lasting only a day or two per charge. It should also be noted that his successor the Galaxy Watch 5 just announced.
There are some great tablets included in this sale. Save $40 on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet has an 8.7-inch screen and 32 GB of storage. Or take a bigger one Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It has a 12.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage, and comes with an S Pen — all for $540, a $160 discount. And if you need more storage, the 256GB version is just $600, saving you $200 off the list price. Both tablets feature Dolby Atmos for superior sound quality and are great options for streaming.
Refurbished options include a $650 Samsung Book Pro with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is enough for all your computing needs, and an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone for $280 – it’s a few years old now, but it has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display and 128GB of storage.
All products come with a warranty from either Samsung or Woot, depending on the item, so you’ll be covered if something goes wrong. See each product page for more information and purchase the all sale selection Samsung devices at Woot.
Read more: The most exciting Samsung gadgets we want in 2022 and beyond
CNET
News
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics.
In early June, Target warned that it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively cutting prices because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans as the pandemic eased.
Shares fell nearly 4%, or $7.15 to $173.04, on Wednesday.
Retailers were blindsided by the lightening-fast switch from spending on goods for the home, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to dinners out, movies and travel. Adding to that shift is surging inflation. In the first quarter, Target’s profits tumbled 52% compared to the year-ago period.
Target reported second-quarter net income of $183 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three month period ended July 30. That’s far short of the per-share profit if 79 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
It was also down from the $1.82 billion the company earned last year in the same period.
Revenue rose 3.5% to $26.04 billion. Analysts were expecting $26.03 billion, according to FactSet.
Store comparable sales increased 1.3% on top of 8.7% growth last year. Online sales rose 9% following growth of 9.9% last year.
“While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business,” CEO Brian Cornell said.
Target executives told reporters during a media call that if Target weren’t aggressive about marking down the inventory, it would have taken at least several quarters to get rid of the unwanted merchandise.
The company is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year, Cornell said, including the critical holiday season. That will put a greater focus on stocking groceries and things like cosmetics.
Target said it’s carefully “listening to the wants, needs, hopes and concerns,” of customers, said Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer and executive vice president.
“They still have spending power, but they’re increasingly feeling the impact of inflation, and while the recent reduction in prices at the gas pump have been encouraging, guest confidence in their personal finances continues to wane,” Hennington said on a company conference call Wednesday.
As a result of inflation, customers are looking more at Target’s private label brands, which are less expensive, waiting for discounts and consolidating trips to save on gas, the company said.
Target is sticking to its prior guidance for full year revenue growth in the low-to mid-single digit percentage range. It also expects operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year, a big jump from 1.2% for latest quarter.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, reported Tuesday that its sales and profits for the second quarter rose. It said that higher-income shoppers were flocking to the discounter to save money on groceries, while low-income shoppers were feeling squeezed by higher inflation and were switching from deli meats to hot dogs and canned tuna.
_____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
News
Half of all schools in Texas have no mental health services – including Uvalde
After eight students and two teachers were murdered in 2018 at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott pledged to find solutions to the lack of mental health resources in schools.
“We must do more than just pray for the victims and their families,” the Texas governor said.
Four years later and on the heels of another fatal Texas school shooting, a CBS News investigation found that most public schools in the state still offer little or no direct access to health services. mindset for their students.
“Nobody listened to us students,” said Zach Muehe, who four years ago missed his sophomore art class at Santa Fe High School when a gunman opened fire. “The mental health issue, I believe, is the root of it all. It’s just never talked about and I don’t know why.”
Survivors of school shootings said they had tried to raise the alarm about the lack of mental health services for students for years, but often felt their concerns were ignored.
In Texas, 593 school districts do not have a school psychologist on staff and do not offer a telehealth option, according to CBS News’ analysis of Texas Education Agency (TEA) data. That leaves more than half a million children in Texas without any mental health services at school.
That includes the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD), where there are no school psychologists on staff, the CBS News analysis showed. The neighborhood in mourning was also not enrolled in the statewide telehealth mental health program that was set up in response to the Santa Fe high school shooting.
The suspect in the Santa Fe shooting, a 17-year-old college student, was deemed mentally ill and was declared unfit to stand trial.
After Santa Fe, Texas officials approved nearly $100 million to increase children’s mental health services across the state. Among the initiatives was a telehealth program called Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT).
TCHATT, which is now installed in nearly 400 school districts statewide, connects struggling students with licensed school psychologists through live video chats.
Dr. David Lakey, chief medical officer for the University of Texas system, said TCHATT has already helped more than 12,000 students who have received counseling through the program.
“The other reason I think it works is because we asked parents, ‘Does it work?’” Lakey said. “And when we do that kind of analysis, we get overwhelming feedback that both parents and kids are happy and think they are significantly better or better off with this TCHATT service.”
But Lakey acknowledged that the telehealth program still has a long way to go.
This school year, TCHATT will be in no less than 417 school districts in Texas, covering about 59% of the student population, according to a CBS News analysis of data from TCHATT and the Texas Education Agency.
But that still leaves more than 800 districts without access to TCHATT, including CISD in Uvalde.
Asked if the TCHATT program could have flagged the Uvalde shooter, Lakey said: “If five years ago we could have had this program there, when he was in about 7th grade, and figured things weren’t right and then put him in touch with the services he needed, I think that’s a situation where it would have been much less likely that this individual would have done what he did do.”
The challenge of getting the TCHATT program into all schools in Texas was not due to a lack of funding. Millions of dollars budgeted for the program went unspent in its first two years.
Lakey said one of the challenges was getting schools involved; some hesitated about a new program. The other challenge is finding enough mental health professionals to do the job.
“We have a major mental health workforce challenge in the state of Texas, so one of the hurdles our institutions face is just hiring the people we need to provide the service to all Texas state schools,” Lakey said. Explain.
To work as a school psychologist in Texas, a person must have a special license certifying that they have received training related to school psychology. School psychologists are different from guidance counselors, who do not need to have formal training in psychology.
The National Association of School Psychologists recommends that schools have at least one such psychologist for every 500 to 700 students, but most Texas students go to school districts with ratios far higher than that: one psychologist for more average of 1,200 students, according to CBS News. ‘ analysis.
Almost no school in Texas employs enough psychologists, CBS News found. Of the more than 1,200 districts in the state, only 39 meet this recommended ratio. These districts serve less than 1% of all students in Texas.
For the rest of Texas schools to meet this minimum standard, about 5,600 more psychologists would need to be hired. Texas has incentive programs to lure people into mental health professions, but they still have failed to fill the void.
Texas is not alone. A May report from the National Center for Education Statistics found that only about half of public schools nationwide said they could effectively provide mental health services to students.
This data showed that only about 50% of all public schools provided mental health assessment services and just over 40% provided mental health treatment. For rural districts, these rates were even lower.
According to Lakey, it’s particularly difficult to find enough mental health professionals to work in rural districts like Uvalde, where the need is often greatest.
“I told the Legislature just that point,” Lakey said. “They can give me a bucket of money, but if I can’t hire enough people to provide those services, I can’t spend those dollars.”
Sanger ISD, about 60 miles north of Dallas, is one of 39 districts that meets the recommended ratio for mental health professionals.
Facing funding challenges similar to most schools in Texas, the small, rural district has used community partnerships and creativity to meet the mental health needs of its students.
“Mental health is a priority for this community and this school district,” said Ann Hughes, director of student emotional behavior and student intervention at Sanger ISD. “We teach behavior the same way other people teach math. We don’t give up when someone has behavioral issues. We get to the bottom of it.”
To circumvent the lack of state funding, Sanger ISD partners with churches, charities, and the city to fill gaps in student services.
Hughes has also applied for and received grants to help fund mental health.
However, it’s what the district has done with the money that sets it apart.
At three of Sanger ISD’s schools, there are dedicated “movement rooms” and “quiet rooms” where students learn to manage their emotions.
Inside Linda Tutt High School, where the most struggling kids are sent, there is a free grocery store.
The store not only fills a need for many of these students, but since it is also student-run, it gives them purpose.
“It’s about contributing,” Hughes explained. “It’s seeing that maybe someone has a need like yours or someone has a greater need, so that creates a connection.”
For each behavioral program, Sanger ISD collects data, so the district knows what works and what doesn’t.
But success isn’t just measured in numbers.
“I probably wouldn’t be here without Ann,” said Linda Tutt High School alumnus Preston Westbrook, 18.
By the time Westbrook started high school, he said he had bounced between 26 different foster homes. In a dozen homes, Westbrook said he was abused both mentally and physically.
Westbrook had a serious anger problem when he arrived at Linda Tutt High School. He often ran to the roof of the school to escape.
“That’s how I walked away from people when I was angry,” he said. “I ripped door hinges off when I was 9. I drilled holes in doors. … Without Ann, I wouldn’t be here. I think there should be more schools like this -this.”
“He’s one of our real success stories,” Hughes said.
Hughes said she, too, was frustrated with the lack of dedicated state funding for mental health, but said schools shouldn’t allow that to stop them from trying.
“The energy I put into throwing my hands up and chasing it, let’s use it and take a small step. And then small steps become big steps and before you know it, you’re in journey and you impact lives.”
Grub5
News
Liz Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.
Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.”
She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.”
The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.
Such lies, which have been roundly rejected by federal and state election officials along with Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, transformed Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president to the clearest voice inside the GOP warning that he represents a threat to democratic norms. She’s the top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, an attack she referenced in nodding to her political future.
“I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it,” she said during her concession speech on Tuesday.
Cheney described her primary loss on Tuesday night as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay.
“Our work is far from over,” she said, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
Four hundred miles (645 kilometers) to the east of Cheney’s concession speech, festive Hageman supporters gathered at a sprawling outdoor rodeo and Western culture festival in Cheyenne, many wearing cowboy boots, hats and blue jeans.
“Obviously we’re all very grateful to President Trump, who recognizes that Wyoming has only one congressional representative and we have to make it count,” said Hageman, a ranching industry attorney who had finished third in a previous bid for governor.
Echoing Trump’s conspiracy theories, she falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” as she courted his loyalists in the runup to the election.
Trump and his team celebrated Cheney’s loss, which may represent his biggest political victory in a primary season full of them. The former president called the results “a complete rebuke” of the Jan. 6 committee.
“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” he wrote on his social media platform. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!”
The news offered a welcome break from Trump’s focus on his growing legal entanglements. Just eight days earlier, federal agents executing a search warrant recovered 11 sets of classified records from the former president’s Florida estate.
Meanwhile in Alaska, which also held elections on Tuesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, another prominent GOP critic of Trump, advanced from her primary. Sarah Palin, the GOP’s 2008 vice presidential nominee and a staunch ally of Trump, was also bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat.
But most of the attention was on Cheney, whose defeat would have been unthinkable just two years ago. The daughter of a former vice president, she hails from one of the most prominent political families in Wyoming. And in Washington, she was the No. 3 House Republican, an influential voice in GOP politics and policy with a sterling conservative voting record.
Cheney will now be forced from Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. She is not expected to leave Capitol Hill quietly.
She will continue in her leadership role on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack until it dissolves at the end of the year. And she is actively considering a 2024 White House bid — as a Republican or independent — having vowed to do everything in her power to fight Trump’s influence in her party.
With Cheney’s loss, Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are going extinct.
In all, seven Republican senators and 10 Republican House members backed Trump’s impeachment in the days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress tried to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Just two of those 10 House members have won their primaries this year. After two Senate retirements, Murkowski is the only such Senate Republican on this year’s ballot.
Cheney was forced to seek assistance from the state’s tiny Democratic minority in her bid to pull off a victory. But Democrats across America, major donors among them, took notice. She raised at least $15 million for her election, a stunning figure for a Wyoming political contest.
Voters responded to the interest in the race. With a little more than half of the vote counted, turnout ran about 50% higher than in the 2018 Republican primary for governor.
If Cheney does ultimately run for president — either as a Republican or an independent — don’t expect her to win Wyoming’s three electoral votes.
“We like Trump. She tried to impeach Trump,” Cheyenne voter Chester Barkell said of Cheney on Tuesday. “I don’t trust Liz Cheney.”
And in Jackson, Republican voter Dan Winder said he felt betrayed by his congresswoman.
“Over 70% of the state of Wyoming voted Republican in the last presidential election and she turned right around and voted against us,” said Winder, a hotel manager. “She was our representative, not her own.”
___
Peoples reported from New York. AP writers Thomas Peipert in Cheyenne and Jill Colvin in new York contributed.
News
Georgia man sentenced for spending lavishly after $31,000 bank teller error
HULL, Georgia — A northeast Georgia man has been convicted of spending part of a $31,000 check that was mistakenly deposited in his bank account.
Steven Fields, 18, was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to make restitution to a 70-year-old victim of the same name who lives in the same small town.
Madison County Sheriff’s officials said in March 2014 that Fields was charged with theft while taking after a bank teller accidentally deposited a check for about $31,000 into his account that was meant for another client. also named Steven Fields.
After receiving the deposit by mistake, the 18-year-old withdrew $20,000 and then made $5,000 in purchases with his ATM card, ABC News reports. When he tried to withdraw more money the next day, the bank informed him of the mistake and called the police.
“I informed Mr. Fields that the bank wanted the money back as soon as possible,” the police report said. “Mr. Fields said he would go to the bank and speak with Ms. Bryant and try to work this out without going to jail.”
Authorities said Fields spent the money at a car dealership, various stores and a fast food restaurant. Authorities hope to auction off the purchased BMW Fields convertible.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Bulgaria seizes 233 pounds of heroin worth $4.9 million
Unrevealed Facts About Ethereum’s Co-founder, Vitalik Buterin
How Massachusetts General Law 93A Affects Online Businesses
Teleperformance India to hire more people in Tier II and III cities, says CEO
Save up to 53% on new and used Samsung devices at Woot
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Chainlink In Bearish Mood As LINK Price Retreats To $8.63
Hindu Car Blessings on Penang Island
Half of all schools in Texas have no mental health services – including Uvalde
Liz Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime