California ISO issues statewide flex alert for Wednesday due to excessive heat and high energy demand
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California’s Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert – a call for voluntary electricity conservation – from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. , on Wednesday, due to forecast high temperatures which are increasing energy demand and tightening available power supplies.
LIVE: Follow real-time temperatures in the Bay Area
“Conservation measures can help the power grid during a period of tight demand and supply and avoid power outages. Energy reduction during a flexible alert can prevent other emergency measures, including outages rotating currents,” says California ISO.
- Thermostat setting at 78 degrees
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Use of major appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
- Close blinds and curtains to keep rooms cool
- “Pre-cool” homes overnight so they don’t need as much energy to cool during the day
- Use fans instead of AC when possible
More advice available here.
‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO: Everything you need to know
It’s been a while since Snow broke the wheel in game of thrones. In the House of the Dragon, which falls on August 21, we return to Westeros. Game of Thrones has lost some shine in its final seasons, but House of the Dragon could be one of the TV highlights of the year if it reclaims that magic.
We know quite a bit about the upcoming hit series. It was pricey, costing around $20 million per episode, according to Variety, which is fitting. After all, Game of Thrones became famous for bringing Hollywood production values into your living room. We also know that it is a prequel. Fans hoping to see Ned Stark or Tyrion Lannister again will end up being disappointed, as House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the murder of Jon Arryn that precipitated eight seasons of mayhem.
Here’s what you need to know before watching HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel.
What is the plot of House of the Dragon?
House of the Dragon is about the Targaryen family, who ruled Westeros for 300 years. The House of the Dragon begins approximately 100 years after the reign of House Targaryen.
Game of Thrones viewers know that the Targaryen dynasty effectively ended with Robert’s Rebellion, a civil war that saw Robert Baratheon succeed the “Mad King”, Aerys Targaryen, as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. By the time Game of Thrones begins, 17 years after the rebellion, there are only two known Targaryens: Daenerys and Viserys. In Game of Thrones, the Targaryens were once a great house. In House of the Dragons we see them as the beautiful house.
At least for a moment.
House of the Dragon depicts the beginning of the end for the Targaryens. It follows what in A Song of Ice and Fire lore is called the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war that breaks out after two Targaryen voices thwart claims to the Iron Throne. King Viserys raised his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen, to succeed him, but after Viserys’ death, it was Viserys’ eldest son to his second wife, Aegon, who was crowned the new ruler.
This starts a war that sees many dragons slain and many Targaryens slain.
Is House of the Dragon based on a book by George RR Martin?
Yes. George RR Martin, seemingly on a never-ending quest to dither the writing of Winds of Winter, published a book called Fire and Blood. It is a fictional history book that chronicles House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik recently told IGN that the series will differ in some ways from the book.
“The fun of this show is that it kind of plays like a companion to the storybook,” Condal said. “It communicates with the story book. In a sense, some things will line up. Other things will be told very differently. But the idea is that ultimately the events are the same. It’s just the ‘why’ and ‘how’ they happened that changes as you see the actual story.”
In an interview with SFX, Condal said the show is “like Succession, [but] with dragons.”
Who rules the House of the Dragon?
As noted, Condal and Sapochnik are the showrunners for House of the Dragon. This makes them the rough equivalents of David Benioff and DB Weiss, who gained wide fame (and, later, critics) for their roles as Game of Thrones showrunners.
Condal is credited as the creator of House of the Dragon. Prior to the HBO epic, Condal penned the screenplays for Hercules and Rampage, both starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Sapochnik is a household name among die-hard Game of Thrones fans, as he directed many of the show’s most famous episodes, including Season 5’s Hardhome and Season 6’s Battle of the Bastards.
As an aside, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has returned to write the score for House of the Dragon. It has nothing to do with the making of the series, but is worth mentioning – because Game of Thrones’ score ruled.
Is House of the Dragon the only Game of Thrones prequel?
It is now! There were originally two Game of Thrones prequels. The other, starring Naomi Watts, was set to take place 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
If you have an insatiable solution to all things fire and ice, your best bet besides House of the Dragon is the ever-delayed Winds of Winter. It’s the sixth book in the series, the one Martin has been writing since 2011. Martin will also write a second volume of Fire and Blood, but not before finishing Winds of Winter, according to a July blog post.
House of the Dragon debuts on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.
Liz Cheney’s concession speech invokes Lincoln and Grant
Just two years ago, Rep. Liz Cheney won a primary with 73% of the vote — a point she reminded supporters of in her concession speech Tuesday night in Wyoming.
“I could have easily done the same thing again,” she said. “The path was clear. But I would have had to accept President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election. I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.
“It was a path I couldn’t and didn’t want to take.”
Ms. Cheney’s path instead led to her being ousted from the House Republican conference chair, her party’s third-highest House leadership role, and being named vice-chairman of the committee. of Congress investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
From a scene overlooking a field in Teton County, Wyo., with mountains in the backdrop, she said she called Ms. Hageman to admit defeat in a free and fair election. She suggested that her job now, and that of patriotic Americans, was to defend the Constitution.
Much like the remarks she made during the Jan. 6 committee hearings, it was a speech that seemed to be aimed not just at Republican voters, but at a broader national audience.
This was evident in his paraphrase of a quote popularized by the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – “The long arc of history has been said to bend toward justice and freedom. It’s true, but only if we bring it down” – and even more so a few minutes later, when she turned her attention to the Civil War.
In the spring of 1864, after the Union had suffered more than 17,000 casualties in the Battle of the Wilderness, General Ulysses S. Grant had a choice, Ms. Cheney said: retreat or keep fighting.
“While the fires of battles were still smoldering, Grant rode to the head of the column,” she said. “It went up to the intersection of Brock Road and Orange Plank Road. And there, as the men of his army watched and waited, instead of turning north toward Washington and safety, Grant turned his horse south toward Richmond and the heartland of Lee’s army. Refusing to retreat, he rushed to victory.
How Times reporters cover politics.
We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.
General Grant, President Abraham Lincoln “and everyone who fought in our country’s tragic civil war, including my own great-great-grandfathers, saved our union,” Ms Cheney said. “Their courage saved freedom, and if we listen carefully, they speak to us through the generations. We must not waste unnecessarily what so many people have fought and died for. »
In a centuries-old tradition of political candidates, Ms Cheney described encounters with two voters who, in her account, approached her to say exactly what she wanted to say now.
One of them, she said, was a Brazilian who told her, “I know how fragile freedom is, and we must not lose it here. The other was a woman from Jackson, Wyoming, whose grandparents survived Auschwitz and who “was afraid she would have nowhere to go if freedom died here.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, freedom must not, cannot and will not die here,” Ms Cheney said, before urging her supporters to join her in following what she had touted as the general’s path. grant.
“As we leave here, resolve that we will stand together – Republicans, Democrats and Independents – against those who would destroy our republic,” she said. “They are angry and they are determined, but they have seen nothing like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom. There is no greater power on this earth, and with God’s help we will overcome.
latest news Human remains found in burned area of Chatsworth bushfire
Skeletal human remains were found Tuesday in an area of Chatsworth that was scorched by a bushfire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, temporarily closed all lanes of Route 118 in the area. The fire was brought under control to just under two acres by 3:45 p.m.
As teams worked in the area, they found bones that appeared to be human remains, the department said. The remains were unrelated to the fire.
The LAFD Arson Section is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Corner Bureau to investigate the remains and determine the cause of death.
I have traveled and worked remotely in 50 US cities. Here’s my top 4 – and they’re not in New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car, and possessions to become full-time digital nomads.
But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I lived and worked remotely in over 50 US cities.
We run our two businesses – a consulting firm and a training program – online. Together they bring in $19,000 per month in revenue. High speed internet is a must everywhere we go. We also appreciate places that have gyms, grocery stores, and entertainment within walking distance.
I’ve always loved big cities: I spent six months in New York and three months in Los Angeles. But there are so many less crowded and cheaper options for a working holiday.
Here are some of my favorite cities (and what I think are the most underrated):
1. San Juan, Puerto Rico
Medium weekly cost for a traveler: $1,219
*Source: Budget your tripwhich compiles the numbers of real travelers
If you live on the east coast, Puerto Rico is only a few hours from most major airports.
San Juan gives you the vibe of the city while being on an island. The city center is within walking distance, with much of what you need within 30 minutes. And the Autoridad Metropolitana de Autobuses bus system only charges $0.75 per trip.
There are great coworking spaces in Old San Juan and Downtown. One space we used was Cocohaus, which offers a one-day pass for $20 or a five-day pass for $90. Access includes fast Wi-Fi and free coffee.
Food in San Juan is delicious and affordable, and grocery stores carry many of the familiar brands you’ll find in the United States.
There’s plenty to do after you’ve logged off, too, like visiting the kiosks in Luquillo, taking an ATV ride through the El Yunque rainforest, walking along Old San Juan, or exploring the city’s nightlife options.
2. Milwaukee, Wis.
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $985
Milwaukee, where I was born and raised, offers work and hotel options at an attractive price. It’s also just a 90-minute drive from Chicago, making it the perfect jumping-off point for a larger trip.
Downtown is located on the coast of Lake Michigan, and the downtown area is full of cafes and coworking spaces.
3. Atlanta, Georgia
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $954
Our daughter attends Georgia Tech, so we visit Atlanta often.
In Midtown, you’ll find great cafes and restaurants within walking distance, as well as plenty of Airbnbs in high-rise buildings with amenities like fast internet, gyms, and offices.
The rest of the city is easily explored using Atlanta’s MARTA public transportation system.
A walk along Atlanta’s BeltLine, a network of pathways and public spaces that surround downtown neighborhoods, brings a new understanding of African American culture.
Atlanta is also home to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and several historically black colleges, all of which are worth a visit.
You’ll find incredible southern cuisine in every corner of the city. A few of my favorites are Soul Vegetarian, Paschal’s, Atlanta Breakfast Club, and the famous Mary Mac’s Tea Room.
4. Sarasota, Florida
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $1,954
My wife and I spent three years in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. Voted one of the best cities to live in for many years in a row, it’s a great place to travel and work.
Sarasota feels like a small town with lots of friendly coworking spaces and cafes. Some of our favorites are BOLD Cowork Sarasota, which offers day passes for $25 or monthly passes for $50, and Lab SRQ, which offers a $30 day pass that includes coffee and snacks.
If you prefer working in a coffee shop, I recommend checking out Breaking Wave Coffee.
When the day’s work is done, you’re surrounded by white-sand beaches on Florida’s gulf side, most of them a short drive from town.
In addition, there is no shortage of fresh seafood. Although a bit pricey, the local restaurants are worth it. I recommend Dolce Italia, Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood and Café L’Europe.
Agent Kimanzi is an entrepreneur and freelance writer. His work has appeared in Fortune, Entrepreneur, Black Enterprise, NBC, Travel & Leisure, CBS and Parents. Follow him and his wife on Youtube follow their movements.
Don’t miss:
Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln in concession speech
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech shortly after her loss to Trump-backed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman.
Cheney claimed she lost her primary election only because she didn’t “buy into President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.”
“I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. It’s a path I couldn’t and didn’t want to take,” Cheney said.
Cheney said her opposition to former President Donald Trump is rooted in “the principles” members of Congress have sworn to protect and that she “fully understands the potential political consequences” of opposing Trump.
She then compared herself to Lincoln, who saved the nation during our Civil War.
“Our party’s original great champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in the Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all,” Cheney said. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.
She also quoted Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address and asserted that the “highest duty” of Americans is to “protect the foundations of this constitutional republic.”
After comparing herself to Lincoln, Cheney focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and claimed that “America will never be the same” if Americans don’t “hold those responsible accountable.”
“At the heart of the January 6 attack is a willingness to embrace dangerous conspiracies that attack the very foundation of our nation,” she said.
“Our nation is once again heading towards crisis, anarchy and violence,” Cheney added. “No American should support election deniers in any position of genuine responsibility, where their refusal to uphold the rule of law will corrupt our future.”
She also claimed that Trump is promoting an “insidious lie” about the recent FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, which “will provoke violence and threats of violence.”
“Trump knows that voicing these conspiracies will provoke violence and threats of violence,” Cheney said. “It happened on January 6, it’s happening again now. It’s entirely predictable that the violence will escalate further, but he and others are purposely continuing to fuel the danger.
Cheney mentioned Lincoln once again and felt that Civil War-era fighters like Lincoln and former President Ulysses S. Grant “speak to us from generation to generation”.
“Lincoln and Grant and all who fought in our country’s tragic civil war, including my own great-great-grandfathers, saved our union, their courage saved freedom,” Cheney said. “And if you listen carefully, they speak to us from generation to generation. We must not waste unnecessarily what so many people have fought and died for. »
In conclusion, Cheney pledged to “do whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from regaining control of the presidency.
“We have to be very lucid about the threat we face and what is needed to defeat it. I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again,” Cheney said.
“I ask you tonight to join me as we leave here, resolve that we will stand together, Republicans, Democrats and Independents against those who will destroy our republic,” Cheney concluded. “They are angry and they are determined. But they have seen nothing like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom.
Breitbart News
The monkey trade behind the Paso Robles Zoo’s 911 call, California
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case, it’s a suspect primate.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes a small capuchin monkey called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.
The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back, but there was no response, so deputies were dispatched to investigate, the bureau said in an article on the social networks.
The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but deputies found no one had made the call.
They eventually deduced that a capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cell phone, which was in a golf cart used to drive around the property.
“We are told that capuchin monkeys are very curious and will grab anything and everything and start pushing buttons,” the office post said.
