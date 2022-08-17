Finance
Comparing Health Insurance Plans Before Choosing Health Insurance
Comparing health insurance plans is a very important aspect of the due diligence which should be undertaken prior to choosing health insurance. In comparing plans close attention should be paid to the differences and the similarities between the plans, and priorities should be established as to which variables are most important in the decision-making process. The most common considerations are costs benefits, and healthcare flexibility.
Comparing health insurance plans can be best achieved via a health insurance exchange, whether it is one of the government exchanges, also known as marketplaces, or a private exchange. With a few clicks of a mouse and strokes of a keyboard most of the information for comparing plans before choosing health insurance can be obtained with a minimum expenditure of time. The process is not only fast and efficient, but is also educational. With the correct entry of your zip code, age, smoking status, desired plan type and desired plan features it is possible to obtain instant information including the monthly premium, deductible, copayment, if applicable, and other details of any plan(s) with a side-by-side comparison of multiple plans.
The monthly premium is only one aspect of the cost of coverage. Depending on the plan chosen, additional costs include copayments, deductibles and coinsurance which can all be compared between various plans. In addition to these individual out-of-pocket expenses, the private health-insurance-exchange platform will also allow you to compare the maximum annual out-of-pocket expenses between different plans and will indicate whether or not the annual deductible is applied toward meeting those maximum expenses.
Benefits that can be compared include lifetime benefits stated as a dollar amount or unlimited, out of network coverage, out of country coverage, cost savings for a major, midsize or minor event compared to not having insurance coverage, preventive care coverage, emergency and urgent care, prescription drug coverage, inpatient coverage, outpatient coverage, pediatric services, maternity coverage, mental health coverage, substance abuse treatment, and additional coverage for things such as chiropractic treatment, skilled care and nursing home services, home healthcare, durable medical equipment, dental services, vision services and hospice services.
Healthcare flexibility details which can be compared between plans via the private exchange platform or the government marketplace include the plan type (PPO versus HMO), if a primary care physician (gatekeeper) must be selected, whether or not specialist referrals are required, and whether or not authorization is required for accessing out of network benefits. Additionally, plans can be compared on the basis of their A.M. best rating.
Choosing plans to compare prior to the actual comparison process, can also be efficiently accomplished with the health-insurance exchange platform by sorting plans based on insurance company, monthly premium, plan type, deductible, metal level, coinsurance, health savings account eligibility, and the additional benefits of prescription drug coverage or dental coverage.
If obtaining healthcare from a particular physician(s), at a particular hospital(s), or at a particular outpatient center(s) is extremely important, the exchange platform will enable you to determine whether or not a physician(s), hospital(s), or outpatient center(s) is a preferred provider, prior to choosing healthcare insurance, if the plan under consideration is an HMO or PPO network plan.
Choosing health insurance plans to compare and making the actual comparisons, not only helps you to determine the differences and similarities between various products, but is an educational process which most likely will expand your knowledge of medical insurance in general. Additionally, this choose, compare, then choose approach increases your likelihood of choosing health insurance that is most suitable for your needs and goals.
Finance
Web Strategies For Small Business Owners In 2007
The year 2007 is round the corner and companies are getting ready to implement new strategies for their businesses. If your website is not working to support your business in terms of its sales, lead generation, brand building efforts etc, it’s still not too late to create a strategy that supports and facilitates your short, medium and long-term business objectives.
1. Redefine your web strategy
A web-strategy should be simple and focused. For example, if you are a small service based organization, your website should be able to generate leads, provide online tools, and promote you as an expert in your industry. If you are a retailer, you should be able to sell your products online or at least make a deep and active connection with your regular customers.
2. Stand out as an Expert
In spite of limited budgets you can still make your company / brand the most admirable one. Standing out as a customer-centric company requires you to provide your customers with content / information which will help them with their problems related to your product. Such content and information will go a long way in building loyalty towards your company. Good, relevant, and focused content is information in the form of articles, whitepapers, research reports and web-based tools, which is built closely around the information-requirements of your customers.
Here is an example to further clarify the concept; Let’s assume that you are an insurance agent, what would be expert content for your website? Content educating your customers and potential customers about how insurance policies work, tools and self assessment calculators, an expert blog etc. It’s important to understand that once you start providing such content regularly, you will see a large number of people coming back to your site, and also referring your company to others.
3. Open up communications
Customer Centric companies are good listeners. The web being a very interactive medium makes it easier for you and the customers to communicate. You should provide your customers the tools to communicate with you by giving contact forms, feedback forms, forums (moderated) etc. Also you can start a corporate blog, an e-newsletter, or a moderated forum to create a two-way communication with your customer base.
4. Apply the power of Search Engine Optimization
If you are still not doing it, you are missing out big time! Search engine optimization, popularly known as SEO, is about optimizing your website in a way so that it appears in the top search results when people make search queries in popular search engines like Google, Yahoo and MSN etc. Anyone can learn search engine optimization but if the lack of time and interest are what’s holding you back, hire a consultant or a SEO company with a successful track record.
5. Earn Revenues from Your Website
You would be pleasantly surprised to know that everyone with a website can earn revenues from it. You can become a contextual publisher (AdSense, YPN etc), become an affiliate, or simply set up your own store and sell online. With e-commerce revenues totaling up to billions of dollars; why not take a small meaningful share of the chunk? If you have a service or product you can sell online, don’t stay back.
6. Design and Visual Appeal – It Counts!
Your website needs to look visually appealing and there are no two opinions on that universally. Visually appealing however can be a matter of personal tastes, however following are some industry standard best practices.
o Avoid Splash pages. Splash pages are actually a hindrance and increase the number of clicks and time to reach your homepage.
o With a large number of internet population now switching to Mozilla browsers (FireFox), make sure your website is cross-browser compatible.
o With the various screen resolutions available, (600 x 800, 1024 x 768 etc) always check if your website looks acceptable in all popular screen resolutions. Also check how your website appears in hand held devices such as mobile phones, PDA’s etc.
o Use flash and other rich media sparingly as users with low speed internet connections may have difficulty viewing them.
o Meticulously focus on the design consistency. The colors, layout, and buttons, should be consistent across the site.
Finance
Six Things You Didn’t Know Your Freight Forwarder Could Do
Get your freight forwarder in on the ground floor of your importing operations and you may be surprised at how much time and money you save, not to mention the number of headaches you can avoid.
Here are six things that we bet you didn’t know your international logistics provider could do for you:
1. Monitor Vendor Performance: Technology allows you to keep accurate, accessible tabs on your vendors and business partners. Using a dashboard application that tracks all imports and exports, orders, shipping times and other critical metrics, cutting-edge logistics providers like Transmodal Corporation provide next-generation visibility that puts all your shipment data in one place in a user-friendly interface. With this information, you’ll be able to benchmark vendor performance and make the best possible procurement decisions.
2. Import and Export Compliance: Over the last decade, literally every corner of the transportation industry has been impacted by increased regulation and oversight. Your freight forwarder works in the trenches day-in and day-out, and is well equipped to help you navigate the new laws, and ensure that your company and its shipments comply with all of the rules. Importers and exporters alike can tap into this valuable resource, and avoid the hefty penalties and fines associated with non-compliance. Export civil and criminal penalties are currently capped at $1 million (there are no caps on import penalties), but will increase to a maximum of $10 million (or 10 times the value of the export) when the new Export Administration Act is passed. Exporters like Silicon Graphics, Inc. (hit with $1.18 million in fines for illegally exporting high performance computers to a Russian nuclear laboratory) and Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation (smacked with a $210,00 civil penalty for a similar violation), learned the hard way. Keep your company’s nose clean by working with your freight forwarder to stay on the right side of the law.
3. Provide “Pay As You Go” Insurance: Maybe you don’t need an annualized insurance policy that covers the 20 percent of your business that ships globally, or maybe you only import goods during certain times of the year. Whatever the challenge, your international logistics provider can help by providing marine or air cargo insurance on a pay as you go basis. This can help fill the gaps left by another policy, or by your self-insurance strategy, and give you peace of mind with little extra effort. Your international logistics provider will also tell you what your policy does, and doesn’t, cover. Let’s say you just purchased $500,000 in consumer electronics with the intention of selling the goods for $2 million. Unfortunately, the computers were damaged during shipping and are unsalable, leaving your company out $1 million in lost profits (if your policy covered replacement costs). If you are insured for product replacement and associated fees, you will get $500,000, plus a $75,000 refund on duties paid and $50,000 for freight and warehousing expenses. That leaves you with $625,000, compared to $1.5 million if you had been able to sell the computers. Avoid this problem by knowing in advance what your insurance policy does and doesn’t cover, and by filling the gaps with a pay as you go policy from your international logistics provider.
4. Assist With Duty Refunds: When your shipment arrives in the U.S. soaking wet and damaged beyond repair, you not only lose the original product costs, sales value, export duties and freight fees, but you also lose the import duties that you paid out to get it into the country. Your freight forwarder can help with the latter by filing for a duty refund and helping you recover your costs. You’ll have to prove that the shipment is unsalvageable, and that you won’t be able to use it as intended, in order to get your money back. If your merchandise gets exported, companies like Transmodal Corporation can help you file for a duty drawback, which is the refund of customs duties and fees paid on imported merchandise that is either re-exported from the U.S. or destroyed by customs. Statistics show that several billion dollars of drawback claims go uncollected each year, even though claimants are entitled to a refund of 99 percent of the applicable duties, fees or taxes paid. Don’t leave this money on the table.
5. Tariff Engineering and Duty Minimization: Involve your customs broker in your shipping activities early and you’ll be able to tap its vast material classifications knowledge bank. These classifications dictate the amount of duties charged on shipments, and are often left hanging until after the shipment arrives in the U.S. By empowering your customs broker to assist with this aspect of your importing operations (by providing suggestions on the raw materials used in the products, for example) you may be able to significantly reduce your duties and increase your company’s bottom line. Your broker may be able to advise in other creative (and legal) ways of minimizing duty payments, such as the use of Free Trade Agreements, reporting of US Content, or the use of Foreign Trade Zones.
6. Ensure Social Responsibility Among Business Partners: Keeping tabs on issues like child labor, forced labor, health and safety, and discrimination isn’t easy from thousands of miles away. Many companies send their own teams to validate their overseas factories, and to make sure those companies are upholding the exporter’s own code of conduct. Handling this process internally is expensive and time consuming. Your international logistics provider can help by validating transparency, consistency and integrity across your operations and ensuring that none of your partners are violating your firm’s own commitment to social responsibility.
Finance
Business Protection With General Liability Insurance
Starting or investing in a business is a big step – both emotionally and financially, which is why most business owners chose to protect their future with general liability insurance. One of the most costly mistakes made in business is not investing in general liability insurance, which can be purchased along with property insurance to insure all business insurance needs are met both at the location of your business, as well as at other addresses where business is conducted.
General liability insurance typically addresses and covers any claims involving property or bodily damage, along with personal injury (such as slander and libel), as well as advertising injury. Without GL insurance coverage to protect profits, business owners run the risk of financial loss, whether from payout due to legitimate or fraudulent claims. With the range of options offered in GL insurance policies, including defense and medical costs, as well as premises and tenant’s liability, there are many customization options for every individual business.
However, with as many benefits that GL insurance allows for, there are certain circumstances when liability is not covered. Such is the case with some professional liability situations, which exist when business owners or their employees make professional recommendations during the course of doing business. In this case, a business owner may want to add a professional liability policy to an existing general liability policy.
As a rule, general and property liability insurance is one of the most basic types of insurance a business should invest in, as it will provide peace of mind with a variety of claims up to a specific amount, including theft or destruction of property. In this ever-changing economy, at least knowing your coverage is there for you can be the calm in the storm that every business owner needs.
Finance
The Hike To Hidden Pond Songbird Trail
Hidden Pond Songbird Tail is one of the short hikes that was established by the Corps of Engineers. It takes less than a mile to trek this short trail with little elevation. The site is situated in the Reregulation Dam Recreation Area right on the west section of Carters Lake. Carters Lake is also a known recreation spot for individuals who want to take a break from some frequented areas on this trail. Along the way you will pass Georgia Road’s remnant that was built back in 1804 during the Treaty of Telico. After Andre Jackson and his battalion did some work on this road in 1819, this had then been called the old Federal Highway.
The Cherokee and farmers in the past have also used some trees along this trail as path markers. On the Trail of Tears, the Cherokee left this area and by 1977 a dam was created which then created a reregulation form near the Coosawattee River and Carters Lake. The trail moves along hugging the dam for at the reregulation pool.
From the south parking lot pace towards the marked trailhead found at the entrance of Carters Lake Dam. Just beyond this marker the trail splits into two paths. Take the right trail across the bridge as the treadway ascends to a moderately steep hill. From here the path returns to the original trail and then you will cross a longer bridge that takes you a closer view of the marsh. Along this path you will see several bird species including an osprey, wild turkey, and a hawk. Other wildlife such as raccoon, turtles, opossum, and white-tailed deer can be spotted here. Move past this and then turn right at the end of the bridge as the footpath swerves back to the original trail.
The end of the saddleback that formed Carters Lake can be seen at your left. Continue along this path reaching the beaver pond which was built by the Corps of Engineers with multiple viewing blinds for bird watching. This lake is home to many species of bird that inhabited the area for several centuries. There are great spots in this South Regulation Dam Park that is best for fishing and picnics. However, if you opt for a longer trek, there are other trails nearby such as the Big Acorn Nature Trail and the Rock Nature Trail which are both accessible at the Carters Lake Visitor Center.
Finance
How to Get Back on Your Feet After Debt Settlement
Getting back on your feet after any financial setback can seem like a daunting task, but I assure you that you can do this. The most important thing to remember is where you just came from and what it took for you to win financial freedom from your debts! Never forget the past and learning from it are powerful tools and great motivation to carry forward. Getting back on your feet financially requires all your focus and constant monitoring and review. Here’s how to get back on your feet after debt settlement:
1. Consult with your tax professional. You should have done this before you negotiated the settlement of your debts and that IRS Form 1099 should come as no surprise. Be sure you have done your income tax planning so you don’t wind up owing the IRS!
2. Build an Emergency Fund: I’m a huge fan of the Dave Ramsey program, for the most part. One of my favorite tools that Dave always advises that we start with what he calls a “murphy account.” Murphy’s law says that anything that can go wrong will. So, a murphy account is a savings account that you immediately set up with a minimum amount of $1,000.00 and continue to build this savings. Then, when Murphy comes calling and you get a flat tire, need car repairs, a new fridge, or dental work; you can use this emergency fund for these events. If you use this account, then you must work hard to replace those funds for the next time.
Gone are the days of having a credit card for emergencies and didn’t you just learn how hard it is to get out of debt? So, why go back? Make a promise to yourself that you’ll never go back. You don’t have to anyway with an emergency fund [aka a Murphy Account].
3. Live and Die by the Budget! There is no magic bullet, no pill you can take and no ‘get rich quick’ scheme that will magically transport you to your financial goals. The only way to ever get ahead financially is the spend less than what you make, period. A budget is a requirement and there is no way around this. Make it fun by doing what Dave Ramsey calls ‘prespending’ your money before you even get it. Review your budget every month to see where your money is going. Over time, you’ll begin to see patterns in your spending and look at each bill and ask how you might reduce it.
Examples include unplugging appliances to reduce your electric bill; cut out those extra television channels; ask your insurance agent whether you need that additional insurance; learn to do a mini version of your own ‘extreme coupon’ game to save at the grocery store.
4. Plan for your Future. No one can do this for you and I certainly don’t expect to live well on Social Security alone, if at all. Many financial experts provide complimentary consultations and you’ll need to at least take advantage of asking questions that will help you set your goals. You may be working hard to pay off a mortgage, send kids to college, build up a retirement account, etc.
Having the right insurance policies and the right amount of insurance coverage is also important to protect everything from your health to all of your assets. Speaking of assets, have you also considered that dreaded estate planning conversation? Stop avoiding your financial responsibility and set out your plan in writing.
Finance
When You Have Found the Remedy to Defend Against Fraudulent Wrongful Foreclosure: Stop Researching!
“I needed a drink, I needed a lot of life insurance, I needed a vacation, I needed a home in the country. What I had was a coat, a hat and a gun. I put them on and went out of the room.”
Raymond Chandler Farewell, My Lovely
I have people who have contacted me over the years and for one reason or another they have not used my services fully or never decided what they want to do or what they can afford. A few have contacted me many times to run ideas by me or ask for simple advice.
At the present I have so very little time that though I do try to help out with what I know, I can only help as long as it doesn’t consume much time. Actually, I usually enjoy these conversations as these are people who have done a lot of research and they often give me something useful.
But, overall the problem I have with some borrowers is that they are constantly looking for the magic bullet that will finally enlighten the judge. The judge will see that he or she has missed the point and that the borrower is the party in interest. The only conclusion the judge can come to is that the foreclosing party actually never had any true part in the loan at closing or ever. Sounds too much like a TV show doesn’t it?
It is true that the vast majority of foreclosures are wrongful and illegal. The judges in these courts start from the very beginning to place the burden of proof on the borrower and that is adverse to what the constitution says about burden of proof. It is the moving party, in this situation that is the foreclosing party, that must bear the responsibility proving that it has the right to bring the case before any court.
The courts want the nonmovant borrower to prove that he or she have not caused injury to the foreclosing party. However, in actuality, the court has the burden to review the original pleadings of the foreclosing party and determine if that party has, in fact, asserted any true and provable rights to collect money from the borrower. If they have not they have not met the constitutional lrreducible minimum requirements for standing in every court.
Without the right to collect money the foreclosing party should not have collected any money and it follows that with no right collect there can be no right to declare default which certainly would void any right to foreclose.
Lately, I have been using the strategy of challenging the standing (which can be done, literally, at any time) of the foreclosing party immediately. Without two parties with a proven interest in the issues of the case there is no standing for the foreclosing party and the court has no subject matter jurisdiction and must not proceed with the case.
This is US constitutional law. In this position the court (and judge, they are interchangeable) has only one move it can make. It must dismiss the case or in a non-judicial foreclosure state it must vacate and set aside the wrongful foreclosure.
You may have noticed that I use the words foreclosing party and borrower instead of Plaintiff and Defendant. This is because in judicial foreclosure states the foreclosing party is the Plaintiff and the borrower is the Defendant. But, under the statute and rules in states using the bizarre and heinous non-judicial foreclosure it ends up being the opposite. The borrower is the Plaintiff and the foreclosing party is the Defendant.
That is so confusing that I try to avoid using the words Plaintiff and Defendant when describing “who done who wrong”.
Below is the most simple description of the central Mortgage Fraud issue that I have ever written. It is my answer to my friend’s questions about a blog guy he had found on the internet and sent to me to see what I thought.
Dear Kevin,
I am reading all of the case citations you sent me from the blog guy that posts videos while driving in his car and wearing sunglasses and if I drive that image out of my head, he is saying a lot of things that are close to what I am. It was interesting, but he is in a niche that is just enough different that I cannot make it fit in my mind. I don’t think we can find a useful way to use these in the current environment.
The judges I have been dealing with these long seven years aren’t even acknowledging the most simple and basic statute and constitutional civil rights. I can’t even get them to write anything in their orders and rulings that would indicate that they even read what I have written.
Kevin, the time has passed for further researching to come up with the magic bullet that will cause the judge to jump and exclaim “Oh, Kevin, now I see what you mean”.
The judge is in the way. He is an impediment to justice. We must use the remedies that the old guys wrote into the constitution to baby slap the judges. Any reader who has been following me this year knows that this is what I call “The Dick Butkus Mortgage Offense. If Dick Butkus is all that is keeping you from a winning touchdown with one minute left on the clock, then you gotta get him out of the game immediately. Anyway that you can. You really don’t have the luxury of studying your many dark “what ifs” because practice ended yesterday. Now its Showtime.
The probably non-existent foreclosing entity is not your problem, nor are its attorneys. Your only adversary is the judge. He is placing the burden of proof on you, the defendant borrower. That is just not fundamentally sound logic and it is depriving you of your civil rights. You don’t have to win the case. The case is void. You need to declare and prove that.
You just follow the laws of subject matter jurisdiction and make the court enforce them, either peacefully or in a borrower initiated good old knock down drag out. You are not a victim, unless you play by the judges rules. If you fight him and his no rules style of court, you will be a victim and a loser.
I meant that in the nicest and most civil of ways. D.
Comparing Health Insurance Plans Before Choosing Health Insurance
‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO: Everything you need to know
Liz Cheney’s concession speech invokes Lincoln and Grant
Web Strategies For Small Business Owners In 2007
latest news Human remains found in burned area of Chatsworth bushfire
Six Things You Didn’t Know Your Freight Forwarder Could Do
I have traveled and worked remotely in 50 US cities. Here’s my top 4 – and they’re not in New York or LA
Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln in concession speech
Business Protection With General Liability Insurance
The monkey trade behind the Paso Robles Zoo’s 911 call, California
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance7 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News7 days ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know