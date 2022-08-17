News
COVID update: Updated boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
WASHINGTON– Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available within the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their review processes. permission as expected.
That was the prediction of White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Tuesday at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
In late June, the FDA ordered Moderna and Pfizer to manufacture vaccines for the coming winter that targeted the more contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant, as well as the original COVID strain. This work is ongoing, and the next step is for the FDA and CDC to review the companies’ data, once they receive it.
Neither the FDA nor the CDC have announced a timeline.
The rollout was scheduled for September, but Jha’s estimate on Tuesday was the most accurate yet.
“We will learn more about this in the coming weeks and these vaccines will be available in early to mid-September,” he said, again adding the caveat that the FDA and CDC must act before anything can be official.
“But the big picture, at the end of the day, is that these are substantial improvements in our vaccines,” Jha said. “And those vaccines are coming very, very soon.”
Jha also said he hopes there will eventually be enough vaccines that any adult wanting a new booster can get one, despite funding wrangles that have forced the federal government to only order enough for the most vulnerable Americans.
“We’re still working to try to get more resources from other places. I’d like to get to a point where every adult in America who wants a vaccine can get one. Hopefully we’ll be there. We’re not all quite there again in terms of the number of vaccine doses we were able to purchase,” Jha said.
“What really limits us is the lack of resources, but we’re leveraging other high-priority things. So hopefully we can have that for every adult in America. We’ll find out more about that in the coming weeks I think,” he added.
So far, the United States has contracted 105 million doses of the newly updated boosters from Pfizer and 66 million doses from Moderna, the two leading COVID vaccine makers for the country. Both contracts with Pfizer and Moderna include an option for hundreds of millions more doses, if the US gets the money.
Between Pfizer and Moderna, if the two companies were able to complete their orders, the United States would have about 171 million doses of the new vaccines. But more than 260 million Americans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and would theoretically consider getting a booster.
On the other hand, the demand for boosters dropped with each campaign for people to get another shot. About 108 million people received their first booster shot, for example.
The White House said it had withdrawn $5 billion to cover the cost of vaccines for this fall and winter. Between the $3.2 billion given to Pfizer and the $1.74 billion given to Moderna so far, the government has hit that cap.
Because fall and winter typically bring a high volume of flu cases, Jha also urged the public to get their flu shot and update COVID reminders as soon as they can — or else risk it. a harsh winter of the disease with much looser mitigation efforts than each of the winter of the pandemic so far.
“Our health care system is going to be in serious trouble unless we are very proactive about preventing it – so if we do nothing and just hope for the best, I think we could end up in a lot of trouble this fall and winter, says Jha.
People can get the flu and COVID shots on the same day, Jha noted, and he said he hopes by next year the technology will have improved to the point where there is a combined two-in-one booster. one available for both flu and COVID.
He also stressed the importance of improving ventilation in businesses and schools, which was also a priority in the CDC’s latest guidance released last week.
Taijuan Walker becomes second straight Met starter to leave game after just two innings against Braves
ATLANTA — For the second straight night, the Mets’ starting pitcher left the game after completing just two innings.
Taijuan Walker got through his two innings on Tuesday without giving up a run, but when the Braves came up to bat in the bottom of the third, R.J. Alvarez came running in from the Mets’ bullpen. Walker had thrown 32 pitches, walking two Atlanta hitters and giving up one hit.
The Mets announced later in Tuesday’s game that Walker left because of back spasms. While nothing appeared to be visibly wrong with Walker while he was on the mound, television cameras caught him wincing a bit after covering first base on what turned out to be his final play of the game.
Carlos Carrasco left Monday’s game after two innings (including an extended rain delay) and landed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with an oblique injury.
The start on Tuesday was Walker’s 21st of the year, third on the team behind Chris Bassitt and Carrasco. With Carrasco landing on the injured list, and Walker now dealing with his own situation, two huge pieces of the Mets’ season-long stability have taken a hit. David Peterson will likely make some starts in the coming weeks, and long reliever Trevor Williams now stands a good chance of joining him in the rotation.
Earlier this season, Walker missed two weeks with shoulder bursitis in his throwing arm. The Mets have not given a reason for his exit on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: A matter of lease for Prince Andrew
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: A matter of lease for Prince Andrew
Could Prince Andrew be disappointed that nephew William is moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor rather than relieving him of the financial burden of Royal Lodge?
Under the disgraced Duke’s 75-year lease, started in 2003, he was not charged rent provided he paid a one-off £1million premium to the Crown Estate and spent at least £5 million pounds in renovations.
He actually spent £7.5million. But if he returns the lease within 25 years, he is entitled to compensation for the money he paid.
It could be a handy lump sum for the cash-strapped royal. But where could he rest his pampered brow? The most likely option is near Windsor Castle, where mum pays the bills.
Almost unnoticed, the new Lord Mayor of Westminster, Hamza Taouzzale, attended the Sunday morning service at Westminster Abbey “in civic condition” as Deputy Steward of the Abbey. Hamza, at 22, the youngest to hold this position, is Muslim.
Nigella Lawson, 62, pictured, throws her legions of male admirers into uncharacteristic gloom as she candidly admits that she not only dyes her hair and eyebrows raven, but has suffered from menopausal chin hair
He read the first lesson and together with his chaplain, Imam Kabir Uddin, helped lead the prayers. It was a sign of harmony and tolerance – a heartwarming contrast to the hatred that landed Sir Salman Rushdie in hospital.
“I don’t want to worry any of you young people,” she confides, “but I have to tell you that at a certain age your eyebrows start to migrate – the hairs decide to leave the densely populated forehead and s install on the chin instead.
She adds consolingly, “Just the weird hair – we’re not talking about a full-bearded woman.”
Even as a mustachioed attraction in Gerry Cottle’s circus, the luscious Nigelle would still be a domestic goddess.
Channel 5 clarifies its upcoming documentary Top Of The Pops: Secrets And Scandals, which ridiculously does not mention pedophile Jimmy Savile, who appeared in 265 episodes between 1964 and 2006.
Also missing are Dave Lee Travis who, after presenting 103 episodes, was convicted of indecent assault, and sex criminal Gary Glitter who appeared 24 times on TOTP.
The secrets revealed will not bother libel lawyers. Example? Pan’s People dancer Dee Dee Wilde has already been invited by Rod Stewart!
Half a century after Maggie Smith won an Oscar as Scottish teacher Miss Jean Brodie, New Caledonian trooper Alan Cumming says, “I want to play her as a man.” She was a fascist. If I played her as a man, it would be more threatening. But at 57, are you still in your prime, Alan?
Fashion writer Philip Logan has fond memories of sitting next to Princess Anne at The Bodyguard musical in the West End, recalling: “We even ended up dancing together to I Wanna Dance With Somebody at the end of the show!”
The Princess Royal, who turned 72 this week, is in great shape: during the raunchy musical Hair in 1969, she danced on stage to cheers from the audience.
latest news Attacker punched customer, so Hollywood restaurant owner took action
There wasn’t much time to think.
Timothy Ratcliff was just sitting down for a late lunch with his girlfriend in Hollywood when, a few feet ahead of him, one of his customers was punched and thrown from his seat.
“I saw it in slow motion when he hit it,” Ratcliff said. “I just got up. I didn’t think about it and just started chasing it.
The unprovoked attack was captured on video Aug. 1 on Ratcliff’s security cameras, catching the owner of Shin Ramen suddenly springing into action and chasing after an assailant attacked one of his regular customers.
The victim, a 64-year-old man who had just paid his bill, fell from his chair under the punch and landed on the edge of the terrace in front of the restaurant. Ratcliff, who was in contact with the victim, said he suffered not only bruises to his face, but also two broken ribs from the fall.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and wallet from the table, but Ratcliff chased after him seconds after the attack.
Video shows the suspect only arrived at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue. There he took a wide punch to the face from Ratcliff, but the 42-year-old quickly wrapped his hands around the suspect and tackled him into the crosswalk of the busy intersection.
There, Ratcliff said, he held the suspect for about 10 minutes before firefighters and police arrived.
“As I held him there he tried to bite me several times and, I warned him, don’t bite me,” he said.
As he pinned down the man, Ratcliff’s girlfriend ran to the intersection and grabbed the cell phone and cash that had fallen to the ground. When the suspect continued to try to bite Ratcliff, she kicked him in the leg, trying to get him to stop.
Ratcliff, who has owned the restaurant along the bustling stretch of Hollywood Boulevard for eight years, said it wasn’t the first time he’s gone after someone who’s made the commercial corner unsafe. Once, someone who stole a few bottles from the nearby liquor store pointed one at Ratcliff just before tackling him as well.
“I’m the neighborhood vigilante, that’s their nickname for me,” he said of the owners and workers of nearby businesses. “I know most business and restaurant owners. My dentist is across the street, so we all know each other.
But the August 1 attack came as a surprise to Ratcliff, who said he also knew the suspect – a man who regularly hung out in the area, asking nearby restaurants for water or food after the rushes around lunch and dinner, and suspected Ratcliff was homeless.
It’s not uncommon for homeless people to hang out along this stretch of Hollywood Boulevard. Ratcliff said he was trying to talk to those hanging out in the area. He usually asks them if they need help finding resources to help them get back on their feet, or if they need food or water that day. He asks them not to loiter past the businesses, but says he also tries to let them know he can help them if they want.
“My goal is to talk to someone, to offer help or, if you just need something right now because sometimes people just aren’t ready for help,” did he declare. “If you need help, we will help you. If you don’t mess around with my business, you’ll have my respect and help.
The attack, he said, caught him off guard because, he said, he had spoken to the suspect several times before. He had occasionally given her water and food for free – usually teriyaki – and there was no indication that he was violent. Just five minutes before the attack, he had asked the man, “Are you okay?” before sitting down to lunch.
“I didn’t expect that because the last few months he’s been very cordial,” he said.
Since the attack, Ratcliff has been on a cruise with his family and has tried to take some time off. Little did he know that in the meantime the video had started spreading widely on social media. When he returned on Sunday, he returned to a flurry of messages and congratulations for taking action.
On Tuesday, Ratcliff sat in the downtown courthouse to appear as a witness to the attack. His face is no longer bruised, he said, and he was happy to help prosecutors.
He received a subpoena earlier in the week, he said, but he would have been happy to intervene without one.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit asking to allow guns at state fair
A federal judge has dismissed a gun owners group’s lawsuit that sought to force the Minnesota State fair to allow weapons-permit holders to carry their pistols on the fairgrounds.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis ends the latest efforts of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which questions whether the Fair’s ban on firearms violates Minnesota state statutes and the U.S. Constitution.
Last year, a Ramsey County judge rejected the group’s request for a temporary injunction on the gun ban. At the time, District Judge Laura Nelson ruled that the Gun Owners Caucus failed to meet the burden of proof of its claims or that it has sufficient legal grounds to seek relief.
The group contends the ban violates the Constitution’s Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms, and state laws governing the rights of permit holders to carry their guns in public.
The State Fair has banned guns since 2003, when it began posting prominent signs at the gates, and that the prohibition has been posted on the fair’s website since at least 2016, when fair officials began doing bag checks.
The gun group posted a statement about the Aug. 12 dismissal of its lawsuit on its website:
“Judge Tunheim ruled that the Fair’s ban on the lawful carry of firearms by permit holders satisfies strict scrutiny because the fair is a ‘sensitive place,’ ” the statement said. “Minnesota statutes specifically prohibit local government entities from establishing firearm regulations or restricting the lawful right to carry. The Judge did not address this issue but rather found that Minnesota’s preemption statutes do not give private individuals the right to sue over these actions. In his ruling, the judge failed to apply the standard established by the US Supreme Court in the Bruen case.”
The Bruen case, handed down in June, struck down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public places, and was seen as expanding U.S. private citizen gun rights and restricting government regulation of carrying guns in public.
The caucus said it will be reviewing the decision and its options for appeal over the coming weeks.
CW Network Admits It’s ‘Not Profitable’, Now Lowest-Rated Broadcast Network
The CW network is known for its woke scripted programs, but with its recent sale, executives admit its lowest-rated status is because its average viewers simply aren’t interested in its shows.
CW is known for many series aimed at young adults such as Riverdale, Charmand all americanas well as shows based on DC comic book characters, including Arrow, super girland the flash.
Almost every series CW has produced over the past decade has been full of “representation” of the radical LGBTQ and transgender agenda, attacks on Republicans and Donald Trump, and general support for the political agenda of ‘leftmost.
super girl, for example, added a transgender character as a lead in 2018 and featured anti-conservative and anti-Trump content. But super girl was far from the only series to push woke subjects. Her series of teenage witches, Charmstrongly pushed lesbianism and consistently featured anti-male sentiment, and each of its superhero shows had gay characters, often as the protagonists.
Regardless of where the network’s shows go, one thing is certain: it’s a big money loser that consistently sits at the bottom of the ratings. “It’s no secret that The CW is not profitable,” said chief financial officer Lee Ann Gliha. The network has operated at a loss since its debut in 2006 and has remained one of the least watched on television.
Now, it looks like the network’s new owners have finally admitted that teen-centric woke programming just doesn’t appeal to its core audience, which is mostly made up of people in their mid-to-late 50s.
According to Deadline, new owner-managers Nexstar Media Group are set to make major changes. Nexstar President and COO Tom Carter noted that the scripted series will continue but the demographic focus will change.
Per Deadline: “The CW’s demographic focus will also change over time, Carter said. Historically, shows like Riverdale, All American, Arrow and Supernatural have focused on viewers in their teens through 30s. The Reality , however, is that the average CW viewer is 58, and Carter said the schism explains why The CW is the lowest-rated broadcast network.
The admission that the CW is airing youth-oriented programming that no one is watching has become an instant target of ridicule on social media.
I would have laughed if the average age was 40! 58 is a real comedic genius
—Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) August 15, 2022
***The CW, 2006-2022***
– superheroes
– supernatural
– sexy teens
***The CW, 2022-????***
– The Bucket List: the series
– Golden Girls: The Next Generation
– Walker
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 15, 2022
the average CW viewer tuning into Riverdale every week pic.twitter.com/8mMhDK1339
—Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 15, 2022
So it was the CW all the time? pic.twitter.com/V6v0aCtTxs
— Scott de Riv (@DerfelMacGuffin) August 15, 2022
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
Over-the-counter hearing aids are expected this fall in the US after the FDA finalizes a long-awaited rule to cut red tape
Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized on Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulations cut red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require medical exams, prescriptions and other specialist evaluations. The devices will be sold online or over the counter at pharmacies and other retail stores.
The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from hearing aids, but only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems currently use them.
“Today’s action by the FDA represents an important step in making hearing aids more cost-effective and more accessible,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on Tuesday.
The FDA first proposed the rule last year and it will go into effect in mid-October. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to obtain.
Cost is a big hurdle now. Americans can pay upwards of $5,000 for a hearing aid, between the device itself and fitting services. Insurance coverage is limited and Medicare does not pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests.
“The requirement to consult a specialist was not only a burden and an annoyance for many consumers, but it actually created a competitive barrier to entry,” said Brian Deese, White House economic adviser.
Deese cited government estimates that Americans could potentially save up to $2,800 per pair. But FDA officials cautioned against predicting how big or how quickly the savings could come, noting that it will all depend on when manufacturers launch the products and how they price them.
“It’s very difficult to predict exactly what we’ll see and when,” said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, chief medical device officer for the FDA.
Shuren said officials expect to see increased competition from new manufacturers as well as new products from existing hearing aid manufacturers.
The new over-the-counter status will not apply to devices for more severe hearing loss, which will remain prescription-only.
For years consumer electronics companies have been producing cheap “personal sound amplification” devices, but they are not subject to FDA review and US regulations prevent them from being marketed. as hearing aids. The new rule clarifies that these devices are not alternatives to FDA-approved hearing aids.
The FDA said it changed several parts of its original proposal in response to public comments, including clarifying the rule’s impact on state regulations.
Tuesday’s announcement follows prompting from medical committees and Congress, which in 2017 asked the agency to introduce a plan for over-the-counter hearing aids.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
