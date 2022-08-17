Ethereum Indicators Suggest ETH at Potentially Significant Turning Point

Cardano has been making its mark in the NFT space long before smart contracts capability was available on the network. Collections have also found a reasonable level of success, given that non-fungible tokens remain relatively young for the blockchain. Nevertheless, developers continue to push for broader adoption when it comes to Cardano NFTs, and a new partnership is allowing the onboarding of a broader range of investors.

Pay For NFTs With Fiat

One of the things that continue to hold back NFTs is the fact that they are only purchasable using cryptocurrency. This means that, unlike cryptos which investors can just buy directly with fiat, there is now an extra layer and an added step that users have to go through to own these NFTs. However, this is starting to change with the introduction of fiat currency payments for NFTs directly in a marketplace.

IOG, the developer behind the Cardano network, has announced a new partnership that will be able to allow investors to purchase Cardano NFTs using fiat currency. NMKR is a Web3 protocol that is helping to accelerate the adoption of this new sector. In this new partnership, the NFT minting and payment infrastructure will provide two things to further the adoption of NFTs on Cardano.

The first of these two things is providing an easy minting app for anyone to be able to engage and mint NFTs on the network easily. Next is the most important one, which is allowing users to be able to pay for their NFTs with both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

“This is an important step for IOG and our mission to build a better tomorrow for everyone through technology,” said Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano. “We are excited to be working with NMKR as they develop an entire minting and payment infrastructure ecosystem, making NFTs accessible for everyone.”

The Drive For Cardano Price

Like the rest of the crypto market, Cardano had been a victim of the bear trend. This further fueled the decline that had begun since the digital asset had hit its new all-time high of $3.10 back in September of 2021. Presently, the price of ADA is trending at $0.5, a price point that it has found difficult to beat.

ADA price trending at $0.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

However, like with any other asset, the price of ADA responds to important developments in the network. This is why news like the partnership between IOG and NMKR is essential. With users being able to purchase NFTs directly with fiat currencies, it is expected to trigger more interest in the Cardano network, contributing to a recovery in price.

Pair this with the Vasil hard fork that is expected to happen sometime this month, and Cardano is brewing the perfect powder keg for an explosion in price. The anticipation around these two developments could be what the price of ADA needs to break above the critical technical level of $0.6 finally. Beyond this point, the next major resistance lies at $0.8. If ADA is able to test $0.8 before the Merge, anticipation around Ethereum will also help push up the price of ADA, providing the catalyst for breaking above $1.

Featured image from Investopedia, chart from TradingView.com

