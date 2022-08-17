Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado jail for Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS– Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2½ years for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, will serve his sentence in a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.

A court order on Tuesday orders Lane to report to Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in the Denver suburb of Littleton on August 30.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had recommended that the Bureau of Prisons send Lane to the low-security Duluth prison camp, closer to his home, but the bureau makes final decisions on where to place inmates, including weighing security issues.

“He should be fine there,” Lane’s defense attorney, Earl Grey, said.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, FCI Englewood is a low-security men’s prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. It houses 1,032 detainees, 97 of whom are at the camp. Accommodation is dormitory or cabin style. Life there is highly regulated, including frequent counts and waking up at dawn.

Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis-area defense attorney who has followed the case closely, said Lane’s assignment made sense.

“They take into account a variety of factors, including the offense for which they are convicted, their criminal history score, the judge’s recommendation, history of violence, etc.,” Brandt said. “I think because that offense wasn’t necessarily a ‘violent’ offense and he didn’t have a criminal record, his numbers were lower, which qualified him for a lower security facility.

Magnuson originally ordered Lane to surrender Oct. 4, but moved the date forward due to the complex interplay between his federal sentence and his sentencing in state court, which is scheduled for Sept. 21, for his plea. of guilt for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The judge has yet to change the Oct. 4 surrender dates for former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who were convicted of federal civil rights charges with Lane in February. Magnuson sentenced them last month to 3½ and 3 years, respectively, and recommended they go to Duluth or Yankton.

But Thao and Keung are due in state court on October 24 on separate charges of accessory to murder and manslaughter. They officially rejected the plea deals on Monday.

Legal experts say it’s not unusual for those convicted in federal court to be allowed to stand for sentencing weeks or months later, even in a case as emotionally charged as Floyd’s death. under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a judgment over racial injustice and policing.

Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter and 21 years for a federal civil rights charge, remains in the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights while awaiting his transfer to an unannounced federal prison.

Littleton jail has held other former law enforcement officers convicted of federal crimes, including former North Charleston, South Carolina officer Michael Slager, who is serving a 20-year sentence for killing Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who fled a traffic stop in 2015; and former Orange County, Calif., Sheriff Mike Carona, who was sentenced to 5½ years in 2009 for witness tampering.

Other well-known former Englewood inmates include former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who in 2012 said he was serving 14 years for corruption but had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, in 2020. Another was former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, who served more than 12 years at Englewood and elsewhere beginning in 2006 for securities fraud and other misdemeanors.

There’s still former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who was sentenced in 2015 to more than 15 years for child pornography offenses and illicit sex with a child.

