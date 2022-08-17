Finance
Factors That Make Shopping Online a Good Idea
Shopping being an essential one for everyone can be fun and easy for some, while some would consider it a chore and irritating. Online shopping is the perfect solution for the home bound and for those who find shopping a difficult task. Online shopping has proved to be a boon for those who live in rural areas too. Whether you’re buying directly from a business online retailer, an individual online shopping site, or an Internet auction site, shopping online can be fun, simple, time saving and economical.
More about Shopping Online…
Since the development of the Internet, all hard-to-obtain, hard-to-do things have become quite simple that anyone can get anything from wherever they are, all by using a your PC. The Internet not only gives you an ocean of information you required, at the same time expands your shopping options like never before! Now, with only a few clicks of a mouse, you can go online to buy just about anything you need or want.
Festival shopping can be a real stress for most of you, and with Christmas just around the corner, it’s time for you to think about the gifts you have planned to buy. Secure online shopping gives you a little less shopping stress and saves more time, especially during Christmas and other festival season when the crowd packs the streets. Shop your things without venturing into the crowded shopping areas and wrestling your way between shoppers. Most important of all, you need not hurry or worry about finding a parking lot for your car. A simple online search can lead you to the right product at the right price, fast.
If you are looking for great online shopping suggestions or you want to find Australia’s best online shopping websites please read on…
Online shopping benefits…
- Online shopping offers unbelievable convenience to the shoppers.
- Online shopping allows people to browse through a variety of retailers, items and categories without leaving their home, compare prices with greater ease and order as many items as they can afford.
- It provides round the clock service that allows you to shop at your leisure, regardless of your time. Unlike direct shopping where you can shop only during the showroom’s working time, online shopping allows you to buy things any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
- Compared to physically going to a shopping mall to shop, online shopping can reduce overhead costs in a variety of ways that inturn reduces the prices to an unbelievable amount.
- Online retailers too offer many attractive sales promotions. “Festival/seasonal offers”, “Discount sales”, “Buy one and get one free”, and “Buy now” could be few of them. Bargains can be numerous online.
- Online shopping renders you great help if you wish to gift your daughter who is staying in another country, you can make her day special by sending her a jewellery set by shopping online.
- With a click on your mouse, you can buy anything from flowers to fly tickets. Groceries, clothing, jewellery, gifts, wine, art, pet supplies, pharmaceuticals, sports goods and equipment, toddlers and kids essentials are some of the others you can get online.
- The transaction you do is purely safe and your credit card data is encrypted.
Use the checklist below to help make your online shopping experience a safe one
- Be clear with your needs & budget: With copious online retailers in the Internet, supplying anything you wanted are sure to confuse you while deciding on the one you are looking for. So it is important to be clear with your needs and preferences along with your budget to make your shopping easy.
- Decide with your paying format: Be clear with your payment format, whether using your credit, debit or charge card before shopping, for making your shopping safe. It is always advisable to save and get your transaction records printed.
- Check out the terms & conditions: Do read the terms and conditions of the site from which you have decide to shop, to be clear with the delivery, refund policies and warranty. It is a good idea to search and shop from retailers within your country, if you want fast deliveries and low shipping fees.
- Know your online retailer: Make sure you shop from secure and safe online shopping sites.
We hope this info helps you to shop safely and wisely online. Online shopping is the most practical, economical and fun method of shopping that is perfect for everyone. It saves on your time. Browse through different products without going to the market, compare the prices of products offered by online stores and make the best deal for yourself and your loved ones.
Virtual Teams in Education
The future of business is not in brick and mortar institutions as historically viewed. The proliferation and miniaturization of communications mediums, cellular telephone, fax, Internet, personal data devices, and lap top computers, make offices available where people are – not where the office is.
Carpenter (1998) wrote the internet is more versatile for communication than any medium available today. People can interact with individuals or groups, they can identify by name, pseudonym, or be anonymous. She says the internet is “…a virtual community where people meet, engage in discourse, become friends, fall in love, and develop all of the relationships that are developed in physical communities” (pg. 1).
However, the internet may not be a panacea. The internet goes beyond technology into social interaction. Organizations face a dilemma of encouraging successful interactions and community building online. Statistics suggest almost ten million people work in virtual offices and that 40 percent of large organizations have policies on telecommuting. Yet, Carpenter (1998), cited above, says virtual employment equals only seven to ten percent of the work force.
Why hasn’t the virtual office flourished? Sociologists suggest it is the need for informal interaction – office banter. Organizations are stubborn to accept virtual teams believing team projects work best carried out over conference tables and virtual workers can only participate in individual assignments. Still other organizations believe virtual workers do not receive adequate supervision. However, is the problem supervision or trust?
Kohrell (2005), an adjunct professor at Bellevue University, is president of Technology As Promised. He is a specialist in developing virtual teams and addresses developing trust on virtual teams. He explains virtual trust in simple terms. Virtual trust is getting on an airplane, not knowing the air traffic controllers, yet trusting they are doing their jobs correctly. He explains building virtual trust through communication – frequently, with integrity, with certainty and predictability.
Other data, taken with Kohrell’s, also supports the economics of the virtual office. Verma (2005) offers some information that shows senior executives from Europe, Asia, and the Unites States report cost savings (69 percent) and increased productivity (64 percent) when using telecommuting. Verma cites comments of Joe Roitz, AT&T. Roitz said, “Telework alone generates over $150 million annually in productivity increases, real estate savings, and enhanced retention for AT&T.” These statistics suggest business recognize change and develop strategies for successful change.
Tucker, Kao, and Verma (2005) write there are trends in employment that organizations cannot ignore. One point they make is the work force globally is getting smaller. They also recognize that cultural norms are different now, more loose. Adding to the mix is more freedom for people to move globally. They point out there are personnel trends that organizations can count on
1. Smaller and less sufficiently skilled
2. Increasingly global
3. Highly virtual
4. Vastly diverse, and
5. Autonomous and empowered
They conclude that leadership focus within these trends “demand a new generation of talent management.” This new talent management has to take some strategic steps to manage the new work force in future oriented organizations. Those steps are:
1. Predictive Workforce Monitoring and Strategic Talent Decision Making
2. Flexible and Anticipatory Talent Sourcing
3. Customized and Personalized Rewards and Communications
4. Distributed and Influential Leadership
5. Unified and Compassionate Cultures
Computer-mediated Communication (CMC)
It is important to discuss CMC as virtual workers depend on – rely on – computer-mediated communication. Jones (1998) cites Patton (1986) in discussion about highway building as a means to connect people to one another. Patton observed that highways have not connected us rather increased our sense of separateness. Cities are divided, neighborhoods split, city intimacy destroyed. From this negative view, Jones concludes the internet may actually do what highways failed to do
Computer-mediated communication, it seams, will do by way of electronic pathways what cement roads were unable to do, namely, connect us rather than atomize us, put us at the controls of a “vehicle” and yet not detach us from the rest of the world. (pg. 3)
CMC offers new realms for social scientists to study. Traditionally, social scientists observed communities within certain identified boundary. However, new cyber societies exist without bounds and determination of membership in cyber society does not satisfy traditional categories given community.
Education in Cyber Society
What does this mean in terms of education? The United States Department of Education (US-DOE) provides a look into higher education statistics for twelve months 2000 to 2001. US-DOE figures from that period show 56 percent (2320) post-secondary two- and four-year schools had online courses. Another twelve percent desire to go online within the next three years. Finally, 31 percent said they would not go online. Clearly, two-thirds of colleges and universities have or want online educational opportunities for students. What does this mean for faculty? The following paragraph addresses that question.
The Higher Learning Commission accredits Bellevue University in Nebraska. It has an online presence offering 17 undergraduate degree completion programs online and 7 graduate degree programs online. The College of Professional Studies (CPS) of Bellevue University administers all of the undergraduate degree programs. CPS administers three of the seven graduate degrees, MBA and Master of Arts in Management reside in the College of Business, and MS Computer Information Systems and MS Management of Information Systems reside in the College of Information Technology. Although the College of Arts and Sciences administers no online degrees, it does administer several course clusters and individual online courses. Therefore, Bellevue University is an example of an institution highly oriented to the online student.
Online, mostly adult learner, students equal approximately 40 percent of the University population. Bellevue University also has both traditional four-year campus students and non-traditional in class adult learners making up the rest of the University student population. A boast made during the 2004/2005 academic year was that Bellevue University has students in all 24 time zones around the world and the North and South Poles.
CPS accounts for the largest number of faculty members. Of CPS faculty, about 150 are adjunct and one-third of those are faculty members at distant locations teaching online (information provided the Assistant College Administrator).
However, this is not unique to Bellevue University. A web search of colleges with online offerings returns dozens of institutions. Narrowing a web search to fully accredited schools with online offerings returns numerous hits. Well known in the online arena are University of Phoenix, Capella, Nova Southeastern, and Walden. Among these, University of Phoenix is very aggressive in both student and faculty recruitment. It is not unusual for students to transfer between online schools searching for lower tuition rates and/or more liberal credit transfer policies. In addition, it is likely an adjunct professor may instruct in multiple universities.
Online Faculty Interviews
Of the about 50 online distant faculty members at Bellevue University, five responded to invitations for phone or email interviews. Another interview with an online adjunct that lives in the Omaha metro area serves to validate other faculty comments. One distant faculty member does teach at two other institutions, one online, and one face to face. Finally, I will submit personal observations, my experiences, as an online adjunct, face-to-face instructor and one that taught in multiple institutions.
All those interviewed were unanimous in answering why they are adjunct college professors, they like teaching. The responses varied from “I like sharing what I’ve learned,” to “It is fun to see, through their postings, how they (students) grow and change over the year period of a degree program.” To follow up, they answered teaching online is new to them, an interesting way to link students, and a way to connect people geographically separate for a common goal (education).
One interviewee, a medical doctor in Indiana teaches healthcare administration at Bellevue University to “stay connected with nurses and other medical administrators. A hard lesson for doctors to learn is they don’t run anything.” In addition to teaching at Bellevue University, he developed a course adopted into the Master of Healthcare Administration in CPS. He shared that he also is a mentor for third and fourth year medical residents working to pass their medical boards. He does not teach in this role, rather facilitates medical residents’ leaning and board preparation. He related that this role requires developing a trust and trusting relationship between him and his mentored doctor. He said he always begins the mentoring relationship in a face-to-face environment before moving it to telephone or email. He told that teaching online and handling student problems and misunderstandings is much less trying than mentoring new doctors.
The local interview, conducted in person, was with the executive assistant to the university president. He used to teach in the classroom; however, schedule demands took him out of class. Teaching online lets him keep his connection to students while maintaining a busy travel schedule.
When asked why they applied to teach at Bellevue University, the answers ranged widely. One instructor, an Army retired Chief Warrant Officer, began teaching a year after graduating with a master degree from Bellevue. The university approached him rather than him initiating an application. Another, now teaching at the Atlanta campus of the University of Georgia, and previously at the U.S. Air Force Academy, applied to Bellevue because of the University’s close ties to military students. One respondent is an empty nester, disabled from her nursing profession, and wanted to stay active pre-retirement. There was not a consistent answer to this question except when tying it to their enjoyment of teaching.
All those interviewed are online instructors, therefore, virtual to their students. All reported using email and telephone as primary communication devices with their students. Additionally, they all use the Bellevue University Cyberactive® learning environment powered by Blackboard to conduct classes. They reported highs of 40 percent and lows of ten percent use of email for student communication. All reported using the telephone to contact students; however, telephone use was a low five to ten percent. Low telephone use is not unexpected considering the worldwide locations of BU students.
Probing deeper, email use is actually higher from instructor to student. Within the Cyberactice® environment there is a tab titled “Communication.” Within this link is an option to send an email to all or select users. All adjuncts confirmed this option is the choice they use to send messages to individuals, select groups, or an entire class. When probed, instructors agreed they use this email option regularly. After another query into percentage of communication by email using the Cyberactive® email option, instructors replied their email communication is higher, up to 50 percent. It is important to clarify that instructors did not directly associate email in the Cyberactive® environment with other email engines.
There were very broad concerns expressed by the interviewees and all were technical, from needing more technical support to wanting less technical support. This question needed more clarification. The respondents confirmed their meaning of technical support as surrounding the electronic classroom. Although all online instructors must complete the Online Facilitators Course, four of the five realized their attention to it was not the best possible. Challenged for why the four did not participate more in the facilitator course, they admitted to “filling a square” to teach online. All replied there are times when they all call or email the Cyberactive® Help Desk for assistance.
Another unanimous concern was how well prepared students are to enter an electronic classroom. Each respondent related at least one story of a student ill prepared to study online. Instructor receives a profile of each student in class, therefore a follow up question on student age suggested age was less a concern than students’ career and regular use of computers for email, topic research, and understanding of inter- versus intra-net.
Feeling as Part of a Team
The adjuncts all feel they are part of a work team. Specifically, they felt part of their work team, part of the Cyberactive® classroom group, but not closely connected to the University. The reason given is distance from the physical location – Bellevue, Nebraska. They did report steps taken by the College of Professional Studies as helping them become more connected. One example they all like is the weekly email of the campus bulletin, another is periodic email messages of faculty development seminars. Faculty development seminars are now video taped, converted to digital media, and available in streaming video online or DVD format mailed.
Supporting some of the research reported earlier, the respondents felt disconnected from the University and more connected if they could make trips to the campus, meet with program directors, deans, and fellow faculty members. Clarifying this point, they did not feel under supervised, rather did not feel a personal (personally) connected. An expectation was that those now adjuncts who were Bellevue University students would feel more connected. While the former students felt more connected, they too did not feel a close bond.
The discussion moved to questions of leadership. Specifically asked was how well do they know (know of) the University leadership team. All knew names and positions of the president, provost, deans, and program directors. They did not know any of the names associated with positions of senior administrative people and senior people outside their particular college. Asked if they knew any names of board members, each knew U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel is a board member. Others knew names of benefactors thinking they were board members.
Tying the interviews together, the discussion turned to specifics of communication. The focus at this stage was the level of interdepartmental communication compared to intradepartmental communication. Those interviewed commented that intradepartmental communication was good. Adjuncts knew, through email and/or telephone communication, their program director, some or all the department faculty. All reported a lack of knowledge outside their program area. An adjunct in healthcare administration is unlikely to cross-communicate with faculty from management or leadership. An instructor in business administration will not know anyone teaching in human resources or security management. Distant adjuncts in the College of Professional Studies seem isolated from faculty members of other colleges. Generally, faculty members in one college do not teach in other colleges.
The interviewees made recommendations to improve communication ranging from more email communication to making trips to the campus to meet the staff. Trips to campus from distant locations seemed impractical from a cost aspect because such a trip would not be at university expense. Asked how to improve electronic communication, all agreed more is better. Citing an example of missed opportunity, they said the university produces a faculty roster and places it on the server “shared drive.” However, distant locations do not have access to the internal system.
Personal Experience
Stated early in this paper, I am an online adjunct but live in the community the university calls home. This gives me a different perspective because I can personally interact with instructors from different colleges and programs. After five years in administration as a graduate enrollment counselor, I developed personal networks with many senior program directors and deans. For nearly the same period, I was an adjunct, first in the College of Arts and Sciences and now in CPS. I taught Organizational Communication in a face-to-face classroom and Leadership online.
Validating the interviewees’ comments, communication to adjuncts has been limited. One limiting factor was the capability of the university email server to support several hundred email addresses. This problem is resolved with the installation of a new larger email server. Another limiting factor was not all adjuncts had a “(name) @” university email address. An initiative of the Quality Council was requiring all adjuncts have an internal email address and remote access to the email server. This initiative is now complete with separate distributions for “all campus,” “all adjuncts,” and “all (college specific) adjuncts.”
An advantage to being an online adjunct in the same community where the university is located is proximity. With proximity, there is access to many in leadership positions and interaction with peers. A closer connection with faculty peers allows a support system to develop face-to-face that a distant adjunct cannot as easily develop. Proximity allows faster communication and reaction to communication. Closeness permits attendance to faculty development live rather than streaming video or DVD.
While the advantages of proximity seem favorable, there are some downsides. There are greater expectations that a local adjunct spends time on campus when there primary job allows. The faculty resource center offers an adjunct an office environment where one can have the office time expected. College meeting attendance by local adjuncts is not mandated; however, it is more favorable to attend. Those operating at a distance desire to attend meetings and cannot have it.
Conclusion
The interview process with adjunct instructors working at a distance offer supporting data to the statistics reported earlier in this paper. The adjuncts interviewed are part time virtual employees who feel less a part of the University team than someone local. They reported incomplete communication with and knowledge of many key leadership people.
Communication seems the center of disconnect. The Academic Quality Improvement Process also recognized this problem and implemented institutional change to tie all members to campus life. Although more effort is underway for broader communication, distant employees do not have access to local systems through remote means.
Considering these elements and considering the U. S. Department of Education’s statistics, online education is likely to flourish. Bellevue University attracts students from around the world with many of them earning degrees online from their home countries.
Despite the drawbacks, virtual professors as virtual team members are successful at Bellevue University because of the expressed desire to teach and watch their students grow and learn. The professionalism and expertise these professors exhibit in the online community of students supports the data from industry executives indicating improved productivity and cost savings.
Pfeffer (1998) identifies the use of sub-contractors in the work force. Adjuncts are sub-contractors. The adjuncts serve in non-traditional ways contrary to how professors previously served. It is apparent that education is no different from other industries using virtual workers. Virtual workers, like temporary workers, feel less connected – not given the same level of training.
In interview, establishing trust was critical to two adjuncts. In-person trust is much easier to develop than in virtual relationships. Bell (2002) says trust is a leap of faith and places trust below truth, “… caringly frank and compassionately straightforward… in pursuit of clean communication” (pg. 9).
An indirect conclusion from the interviews highlights that mentoring a virtual adjunct may help develop a sense of team participation through greater knowledge and understanding of the institutions vision and values. By developing greater emersion into the vision and values of the system, adjuncts may want to be more aware of those people filling leadership roles. Successful virtual workers need the same assistance and opportunity for growth as the worker inside the brick and mortar institution.
References
Bell, C.R. (2002). Managers as Mentors: Building Partnership for Learning (2nd edition). San Francisco, CA: Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Inc.
Carpenter, J. L. (Fall Semester 1998). Building Community in the Virtual Workplace. Online at http://cyber.law.harvard.edu/fallsem98/final_papers/Carpenter.html
David Kohrell (personal communication, September 18, 2005) noting virtual team performance.
Jones, S. G. (1998). Cybersociety 2.0: Revisiting Computer-Mediated Communication and Community. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publishers.
Kohrell, D. (2005). Effective Virtual Teams [PowerPoint presentation]. PMI North Carolina: Technology As Promised.
Marilyn Urquhart (personal communication, October 3, 2005) noting total number of adjuncts and number of adjuncts teaching online from distributed locations.
Pfeffer, J. (1998). The Human Equation: Building profits by putting people first. Boston, MA: Harvard Business School Press.
Tuker, E., Kao, T., and Verma, N. (2005). Next-Generation Talent Management: Insights on How Workforce Trends are Changing the Face of Talent Management. Business Credit 107, 7. 20-27.
U. S. Department of Education (2001). Washington, DC. Online at [http://www.usdoe.gov].
Verma, N. (2005). Making the Most of Virtual Work. WorldatWork Journal, 14, 2. 15-23.
Best installment loans of 2022
If you’re wondering what an installment loan is, you’ve come to the right place. Installment loans can help you meet your financial goals. Once you take one out, you’ll get a lump sum of money upfront and repay it via fixed payments or installments over an agreed upon term.
Whether you need some cash to cover medical bills, home improvement, emergency expenses, or various things in between, an installment loan can make your life a lot easier.
Installment loans are a great way to gain access to cash quickly and can help improve your credit over time through timely monthly payments. As you research lenders and options, be sure to look for the following when doing your homework.
Flexibility
Most installment loans are flexible. However, some impose restrictions on what you can do with the proceeds. If possible, find an installment loan that lets you spend the money the way you’d like. You don’t want to commit to a loan and later learn that you can only use the funds on debt consolidation when your goal is to pay for a car repair, for example.
Fast funding
It can be frustrating to have to wait weeks or months for funds when you need them right away. That’s why it’s important to choose an installment loan that offers fast funding via direct deposit, a prepaid card, or check. Depending on the lender, you may receive the money the same day you apply, within 24 hours, or in a few business days.
Convenient terms
The term you choose will help determine your monthly payments. If your goal is to keep your payments as low as possible and you don’t mind paying more in interest, go with an installment loan that lets you repay over the course of several years. On the flip side, if you’d like to pay back your loan as quickly as possible and save on interest, an installment loan with a shorter repayment term is your best bet.
Prequalification option
When you prequalify for a loan, you fill out a short form and receive potential loan offers without any impact to your credit score. Prequalifying can give you a good idea of what types of rates and terms you might qualify for and whether or not you’d like to move forward with a specific installment loan.
Good customer service
If you opt for an installment loan with good customer service, you can save yourself time and headaches in the future. Ask your friends and family about lenders they’ve worked with and liked. You can also read reviews and ratings on third-party websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot.
Perks
Some installment loans offer perks like free access to your credit score, autopay, financial education, and hardship assistance. These extras can make your investment in an installment loan even better. If you come across two loan options with similar rates, terms, and service, you might want to go with the one that offers the most perks.
Do your research
While it may be tempting to choose the first installment loan you find, doing so can be a mistake. If you do your research and compare options, you’re far more likely to find the best installment loan for your unique budget and needs.
Notice: Information provided in this article is for information purposes only and does not necessarily reflect the views of [publisher] or its employees. Please be sure to consult your financial advisor about your financial circumstances and options. This site may receive compensation from advertisers for links to third-party websites.
Tips For Supercharged Leasing
Good Ways to Rent More Apartments
1. Provide lots of good local information to your prospective renters!
2. Make it easier to live in your community with lots of great information!
3. Put up a great Apartment Marketing Site (website)!
4. Have an Interactive online application!
5. Take advantage of online lead sources and recognize they are changing!
6. Respond quickly and in detail to prospects!
7. Ensure word of mouth referrals are set up to succeed!
8. Have great signage!
9. Use cable TV or Radio to create more sources!
10. Provide thorough accurate information!
11. Employ sources and services to increase traffic!
Secrets
In life, there really are no secrets.So, rather than dwell on the impossible let’s focus on the possible by attending to what we can learn, can know, can change, can do, and therefore can accomplish through study, focus, determination, diligence, plans, and action.
The multifamily industry is complex and evolving. An important strategy is to stay informed. This means joining your local apartment association and interacting with many apartment related organizations.
Provide Great Tenant Information
There was a time not long ago in the apartment industry where the key sales was mainly a function of physical location and visibility. While these attributes are a great advantage even now, the Internet, changing demographics, and changes in consumer habits have altered this paradigm. Now, the internet creates a new “road sign” that can provide very high prospect visibility and convenience unrelated to physical location. A well positioned web presence allows owners, managers, and leasing agents to capture the attention of prospects who in the past might never have considered your location or specific property attributes.
Since 2004, leasing prospects beginning their search on the Internet has grown from under 40% to over 50% for all renters. For prospects moving in from out of town this jumps to over 70% as of 2008.
Accomplishing this is more complicated than throwing up a great web page. Achieving the maximum result requires a coordinated assault on the Internet. This implies a focused, methodical approach to a website, use of Internet Locater Services (ILS – like Apartment Finder), using services like Craigslist, Google Maps, Google Ads, etc.
An organized managed approach that addresses the necessary facets can be difficult for most apartment complexes and even portfolio owners as they don’t have the resources, skills on staff, or inclination to invest resources in the effort to institutionalize these items and efforts. If complexity wasn’t hurdle enough, the industry is plagued by high staff turnover that undermines the ability to train onsite staff and even corporate staff’s enough to successfully focus on the issue.
The good news is ours and other sources can provide all or part of the elements needed for you. Also, you can accomplish much of the same with a combination of other service providers and perhaps relatively minimal internal staff support. Nevertheless, understanding the tools and resources to accomplish the end is important.
So what are the steps / activities you need to put in place:
o Create a dynamite Apartment Marketing Site (AMS)
o Develop a structured plan for ads on Craigslist, Google ads, etc.
o Assure you are posted on all of the free info sites (tough because the list keeps changing) such as White Pages, Superpages, Google Ads, etc.
o Develop and train your staff to respond promptly to online contacts.
o Provide an ability to respond when you aren’t in the office.
o Create structured, detailed, and online friendly response packages.
o Maintain an online application to capture interested renters instantly 7X24.
o Customer Follow Up
o Develop training and staffing techniques to assure that all of the above are performed consistently regardless of attrition or staff turnover.
Now let’s discuss each of these tools and activities in more detail. AMS
Most apartment websites are little more than a brief brochure describing the apartment complex. For today’s Internet savvy leasing prospect this is inadequate.
Besides the basic features and amenities, the prospect is considering many needs when looking at your apartment complex including access to shopping and entertainment, nearby government and school facilities, transportation needs, employment alternatives.
Show prospects you will do a great job. Include testimonials. Spread testimonials throughout your website. Support this objective with tools allowing them to make inquiries, apply for leases, complete maintenance reports and other services. Reinforce through these actions to leads, tenants, and staff that the property staff is there to serve the residents.
Because of this, the DYNAMITE Apartment Marketing Site is a community resource that sells not only your apartment complex but also the area around it. The very best apartment sites work continually to improve the AMS as an asset that is well beyond a property brochure.
In the example below, you see some of the points we described. This site provides information about the community, easily accessible apartment features and rental information, has a tab specifically for community information, and much more. As a result, prospects often call having already made a purchase decision.
And this is just the start, having established an AMS that provides this kind of information, keeping the data fresh is critical. Staff reviewing property information and making updates on a weekly basis is a factor in the continued success of the property’s AMS.
When you build your website some things to consider are:
o Make it clear what you are selling – include bedrooms, bathrooms, square footage on the first page.
o Ensure that prospects can choose to complete a lease at all times. Have your online application front and center at all times.
o Label pages clearly.
o Place clear page titles on each page.
o Avoid flash imagery or videos (You don’t need to know what it is. Simply don’t allow it to be used on your site.)
o Include lots of keyword text that is related to what prospects are likely to use to find your apartments.
o Apartments are communities – include lots of community information including schools, entertainment venues, government centers, shopping, restaurants, employers, directions, and points of interest.
So, our AMS is up and running. Our data is robust and the prospects like what they see IF THEY SEE IT.
How do we assure that they do?
Internet Locator Services – An Imperfect Requirement
The key first step is to subscribe to at least one locally preferred Internet Locator Service (ILS). We generally subscribe to the service that offers the best local apartment magazine as well as a strong online service. While the cost of these services can be more than annoying, by account of the National Multifamily Housing Council and our own experience they are one of the top three sources of leads.
On the subject of ILS, beyond expense is there a problem with these sources? Yes. However the problem is more with how the Internet works than the services themselves. According to Google and other well established sources, given a list of search items, consumers and business folks behave very consistently. The first item in a list gets 3X the result of the 2nd, and the 2nd gets about 2.5X the results of the third, and everyone else is after that. Which is to say, if your aren’t on the first page you have very little opportunity as over 91% of consumers make their choice on page 1.
ILS tends to display apartments with 4 or 5 of your favorite competitors unless you pay for top billing. Unfortunately, the wait lists for the top billing spot is pretty strong. So, as owners, managers, and leasing agents (unless we are one of the largest portfolio owners or managers) we have to consider strategies to gain the top spot more frequently and that generally means how does an AMS gain top billing outside of the ILS.
The graph above demonstrates clearly just how dramatic this effect is. 85% of searchers never go past the first three positions, and over 91% never go past the first page on a standard Google Search. So until ILS find a way to more equitably share searcher viewing behavior (not expected soon), the owner, manager, or leasing agent needs to be concerned about how to reach the top more often.
So given their short comings, our key steps are to take full advantage of the service formats providing high quality photos, clear leasing information, complete contact information taking advantage of the full suite of capabilities of your chose ILS to ensure that prospects have the best possible information about your complex.
Free Info Postings, 3rd Party Advertising, and In Market Efforts On the Internet
Our favorites in this area are:
o Craigslist
o Googlemaps
o Whitepages or Superpages
Providing complete information through these sources is a very effective way to gain the presence you can’t achieve from an ILS. On these services, with the correct management you will receive strong billing and can attain a top position much of the time.
While much data suggests that the ILS community is the number one source of leads, the facts are strong that in some markets these sources can produce greater results for a well organized apartment owner. This may seem contradictory. However, the earlier provided graph on results by search position tells the entire story.
You see on the ILS sites you only come up some of the time and you aren’t listed first unless you have a “sponsored” position. Because of this, the ability to achieve a higher ranking view on Craigslist, through GoogleADs or some other source can result in a disproportionate level of attention for the property.
So the moral of the story is advertise and promote your property wherever you can whenever you can. That means use all of the free info postings and 3rd party postings you can while not ignoring paid options.
3rd Party
Create affiliate relationships in your market. Times have changed. The Internet is the leading source of leases. Nevertheless, we are still products of our community. Managers and leasing agents should:
o Creating referral programs with local employers, the military, and government.
o Seeking positive press opportunities with local news outlets.
o Placing flyers with local sources that may bring potential renters knocking like:
o Hotels,
o Churches,
o Colleges
o Creating partnerships with schools, fitness centers, and other demographically favorable venues. Word of Mouth
Most communities offer referral programs. However, do you provide a referral card? Have you considered creating referral channels?
The clear first step if one isn’t in place is to offer tenants a small bonus of some sort if they bring a new tenant. However, this leaves you dependent solely on the referring individuals’ good memory and good will. Providing them a referral card to give to their acquaintances makes the process physical and therefore significantly improves results.
First the incentive, offer the referral card distributor a marketing fee for each successful lease you close from distributed cards or some similar method. This should cause no difficulty with real estate brokerage rules as this is paying for distributing marketing material on a success basis.
Having established an incentive program, what are candidate points of distribution:
o Local Parent Teacher Associations (PTA)
o Churches
o Sporting Leagues
o Hotels
o Housing offices (perhaps they have a favorite charity) and so on
o Taxi cab drivers
o Fitness centers
Signage
Well placed attractive permanent and temporary signage remains one of the most effective forms of marketing.
However, as operators we frequently only think of our property for signage. Billboards, temporary area signs, paid signs on other properties can all have a strong impact on leasing results. The good news here is you can often find places to put signs for free or very little monthly cost.
The Small Business Administration states that signs are the least expensive yet most effective form of advertising. Depending on business, signage can account for up to 40% of traffic. Additionally, prominent signs can multiply sold business.
The keys are:
o Visibility,
o Relevance, and
o Aesthetic Appeal
To achieve these ends, a complex should ensure that signs:
o Do not blend in with surroundings
o Should offer a simple design
o Have large enough type to be easily read
o Should be tasteful and consistent with the property
Apartment operators in general place far too little emphasis on signage. Your sign should include:
o Your business name,
o Phone number,
o Website, and
o Key buying factors – bedrooms, pool, etc.
For the foreseeable future, signage remains and should always remain one of the most important methods of advertising. The best way to consider signage with your Internet marketing and other marketing approaches is a complimentary and reinforcing aspect for those and a standalone lease prospect generator specifically.
Email and Phone Follow Up
For time on end, rental housing has focused on prospect management. However, the advent of the Internet has made this more important still. Now prospects contact properties via email and for the well positioned property owner with online applications.
Increasingly, consumers don’t want to spend their time discussing their new home with a leasing agent. Instead, they would like to be able to fully vet or very nearly completely check out the apartment of their choice without a visit or a phone call.
During 2009, our properties closed dozens of leases without ever speaking to the prospect in person or on the phone. The entire process was handled online except for signing their lease and picking up their keys. We expect even better results once we are able to complete the lease online too.
At the same time, the immediate response and access of electronic media has made tenants even more impatient. A recent presentation given by the Apartment Association claimed that if an online contact was answered within an hour a successful conclusion was greater than 90%. At the same time, responses in the 2nd hour were expected to fail for more than 80% of calls. The answer is clear. Be available and responsive to electronic contacts. Protecting our investment, our commissions, and our jobs depends on quick response to these prospects. Now, the need for responsiveness is greater than ever.
Some good methods to handle this are:
o Assign a specific responsible individual,
o For a portfolio, have the main office handle the online contact,
o Route emails to a cell phone,
o Engage a call center to respond,
o Train the staff to check these areas hourly.
Unfortunately, most companies are ineffective responding even though all have good intentions. This is true for voice mail and even more true with email and online applications. Further, even call centers are poorly armed to deal with the issue as they are unable to offer an integrated response with the necessary online applications, online screening, and other integrated information and response preparation consumers require. Only a combination of companies ILS and managed response can truly meet the need. The responsiveness issue is so great that some large portfolio holders actually engage call centers to improve their responsiveness.
In my opinion the only effective way to handle this is through a more globally responsive approach I describe as managed lead development and processing.
The Convenience Factor
Tenants have jobs too! Tenants have lives too! Tenants have obligations too! Too often, the attitude of apartment operators is that the tenant will adjust. A great way to improve marketing success is to abandon this attitude and get into the details of how our tenants live. The obvious factors to note are:
o Tenants and tenant prospects appreciate office hours that allow for their jobs. Coincidentally, tenants don’t need us in the office badly when they aren’t there.
o Tenants appreciate being able to handle issues like payments, maintenance requests, lease inquiries, and lease applications without having to come to your office.
o Small amenities can make a big difference in tenant quality of living.
o Good information on the Apartment Marketing Site (website) can make navigating a new community much easier.
o Providing out of hours phone support and email access can significantly improve quality of living when bad things happen.
As operators, managers, leasing agents, and maintenance staff on multifamily properties, considering how we can improve the tenant’s life can make a big difference.
Focus on improving convenience and a happy event will occur. Your tenants will begin making enthusiastic referrals to their friends, associates, and neighbors. Rents will rise, and cost of renting will fall.
Structured Responses
We’ve discussed how critical responding is. This is just a beginning. The property or portfolio staff have to be armed and intent on providing sharp business like responses. The goal is both surprisingly difficult and surprisingly easy. Emails are not simply a matter of a polite response. Each email is an opportunity to:
o Provide detailed unit information,
o Provide details on staff and services,
o Deliver interesting facts about the area,
o Answer questions about schools, entertainment, shopping and infrastructure,
o Offer advantages of your property,
o Point out issues with other alternatives and frame the positive factors supporting your own property. o Add directions from multiple points,
o Provide a courteous call to action,
o Develop a relationship with the prospect; even make them feel a part of the community,
o Describe upcoming events, local social opportunities, and on property activities that may interest the prospect.
Also, structure includes initial response, follow up, closing, and post closing responses. Once your property has email capture in place, the complexity of a structured response rises as you must have a plan in place to regularly communicate activities at the property and in the community while you continue to service these individuals attempting to convert them to real leads and closing opportunities.
The Key – an Online Application
Many companies offer a copy of their application in Adobe file format (pdf) on their Internet site. The sad fact is few if any prospective renters will go to the trouble to print, fill out and fax this form of application in to the leasing staff.
Our clients who have implemented the online application have seen a 30X increase in applications using a secure interactive online application. Simply by allowing prospects to complete and electronically sign an application the level of results jumps dramatically.
Better yet, offer your online application in English and Spanish (more than 70% of renters for the next 10 years will come from minority groups). Have access to the web application address so that you can attach it to response emails, Craigslist ads, and other correspondence. The online application can be the stalwart of your lead and closing drive!
The real message here is that the further you can move the prospect to a decision with less interaction the greater your opportunity to grab their interest and hold them through closing before a competitor has a chance to respond.
Finally, as owners, managers, and leasing agents, we should seek to make the apartment identification, qualification, and sales process continually simpler and easier for our prospective tenants.
Staff Training and Standards
Staff training is a key to driving leasing activity. Key areas are:
o Call Management
o Your staff needs to be well trained and drilled in answering the call, getting to know the prospect, creating a relationship with the prospect, and promoting characteristics of the property.
o Remember the call is about what the prospect wants from the property and not what you like about the property.
o At the same time, enthusiasm about the property builds confidence that they are making the right rental decision.
o Visit Management
o The little things count:
o Offer a soda,
o Provide a coupon to a local restaurant,
o Ensure the office has the home feeling that is so appealing. The smell of fresh baked cookies is a winner.
o A clean office and a well groomed property is a must.
o Online and Email Management
o Remember our notes from before. You have to respond quickly or online leads become deadend efforts.
o Structured responses increase profits.
o Have an interactive secure online application for your clients.
o Automate as much of the process as possible.
o Respond via phone, email, and in person courteously, quickly, in detail, and a manner fixed on the needs the resident prospect expresses.
o Respond… Respond… Respond…
o Resident Management
o Providing top notch service,
o Creating meaningful activities and social groups,
o Know the sites, shopping, government facilities and services, and activities available locally,
o Providing responsible and sincere service for all facets of the operation,
o Collecting testimonials and using in your marketing material, and
o Developing strong referral services
Exposure… Exposure… Exposure
Unless a property is blessed with a location that simply sells itself, marketing is not a matter of using one or two of the right ideas. An effective plan to drive “over the top” traffic is, as you’ve probably concluded, a matter of a coordinated and comprehensive program of numerous initiatives in the company. And those initiatives are not likely to be wholly marketing focused.
The key items that I recommend at a minimum be included are:
o A terrific AMS (website) that includes lots of community, property, staff, and service info o At least one and very possibly two ILS services
o An interactive online application
o Signage on the property and in other key traffic areas surrounding the property
o A strong corporate and government outreach program
o A simple and robust referral program
o Managed response to all online activities
Pay Per Click Advertising
Many in our industry play down or even strongly oppose Pay Per Click as an effective marketing tool. The idea to keep in mind is that Pay Per Click captures a high percentage of the traffic / rental prospect opportunities available. In fact, Pay Per Click is about 45% as effective as organic search. This makes the service about twice effective as newspaper advertising at this point in time. Additionally, most of the apartment complexes don’t have the expertise and won’t use their budget to take advantage of this venue. This places Pay Per Click smack in the middle of your most cost effective alternatives.
From my perspective, the cost compared to vacant units is quite low. However, accomplishing this for most complexes requires managed Internet marketing and service support that generally internal staff is trained or capable of doing. Employing this solution will require experienced staff.
Comparing Sources of Traffic
The chart below provides a good overview from which you can make a solid analytical decision about how to market your apartment complex.
To give a brief review of our analysis of this data we generally believe that the larger the property owner the more of these items that should be in use. From a cost perspective, we feel at minimum the chart and facts support employing:
o The Internet – Pay Per Click, ILS, AMS, Craigslist and Whitepages are a few key items.
o Newspaper – May make sense depending on costs and demographics.
o Apartment Listing Circulars – In our experience these are critical if somewhat lower down the list from a starting point perspective.
o Referrals are not normally a starting point, but can close a relatively high percentage of leases for a property as reputation of the staff and Company strengthen in a market.
o Others are often a function specific to the dynamics of the property.
As operators, comparing and contrasting results through quantified metrics is an opportunity and a responsibility.
To give some examples based on our own experience:
o Craigslist will produce a lead or two per day in markets with of 200,000 to 400,000.
o An ILS, can deliver 12 to 25 leads per month.
o Referrals close almost 100% of the time if they can meet credit and background requirements.
o Newspapers yield less qualified traffic and are often relatively ineffective generating high volumes of lease traffic.
o Cable ads are often cost effective in markets under 300,000 and generate 3 to 5 leads per month.
o Radio tied to events is effective, but radio ads in general are ineffective.
o All sources are more effective if developed as a coordinated marketing approach.
Curb Appeal
Trump has made his billions with strong focus on Curb Appeal. Well maintained lawn or beds of flowers can entirely change a property. Power washing can make an aged building appear decades younger.
To really get ahead in this area:
o Inspect your competition and take notes on their curb appeal successes.
o Make a wish list of all the changes needed at the property.
o Ask 2 or 3 vendors needed for each change to offer bids.
o Develop a plan and schedule that works within your existing cash flow.
o Ensure that the plan follows the rent trends in your area. For example, there is little point in opening a pool in October.
Putting together a coherent plan can yield big increases in traffic and in rents.
Understand the Demographics and Economic Factors
Owners, operators, and managers are well served to understand the demographics of their local market and how national demographic trends are effecting or may affect their business. This has never been more true than it is today. Let’s consider some current trends that may prove impactful:
o Unemployment is approaching 10%
o Weaker collections, o Potential downward pressure on rents,
o More concern over rent as a function of total income
o Savings rate has jumped dramatically even as consumer credit has dried up
o Prospective residents are looking for better deals,
o Downsizing is in vogue,
o Sharing apartments is popular,
o Luxury units are suffering greater vacancy.
o Economists and banking expect rates to continue to rise
o Tenants are looking for ways to stabilize costs.
o According to the census bureau 73% of renters for the next decade will be minorities
o Renters will tend to have larger families and
o Renters are likely to have lower average income
o About half of renters for the decade will be Hispanic / Latino
o Owners and managers need bilingual staff
o Preparing and distributing Spanish marketing material will provide an outsized marketing advantage as other properties fail to respond.
o 2009 is the peak high school graduation year for Echo Boomers creating an additional bubble in renting demand.
o Baby Boomers are downsizing their home at the highest rate yet:
o Because their children have graduated and are moving out providing the opportunity for a downsized lifestyle.
o The Great Recession has wiped away trillions in market value creating a wealth gap that will accentuate the long established trend of seniors as renters.
o Emerging economies will put pressure on new construction costs creating a value advantage for older structures.
These facts point to an issue that is often overlooked in the industry. Renting apartments is not about having a fancy office. Renting apartments is about understanding prospective resident needs, concerns and way of thinking.
As the chart shows below, the period of time between choosing to move out and a new lease can be extremely short or very drawn out. As a leasing agent, it is important to understand trends and their impact on the prospects way of processing and deciding to close a new lease.
As owners, managers, and leasing agents to the extent that we can tap into these trends, we can create new demand and lower vacancy at our properties. Examples of approaches to achieve different results are:
o Tighten tenant qualification in the face of weakening demand can protect high quality revenue.
o Offering multiple leases per unit or including utilities to provide a fixed income solution.
o Hiring Spanish speaking staff and providing Spanish marketing collateral.
o Developing amenities that appeal to both a younger crowd and the older crowd.
o Establishing partnerships with assisted living and nursing homes.
o Buying older properties may result in captured value through low cost acquisition of otherwise impossible to afford structural hardware.
Managed Internet Marketing and Online Services
Multifamily operations are challenging at all times, and the task has not become easier with the advent of the Internet. Labor scales prevent or make practically impossible the idea of having the skills and experience on staff needed to mount and maintain a coordinated Internet marketing and customer service effort. As operators, we are faced with:
o Special pay per click and organic marketing needs,
o Special ILS management demands,
o Special website needs,
o Community information needs,
o The need to create and deliver fresh and up to date content for prospective tenants,
o Increasing demands for better prepared information on our websites,
o Identifying, establishing accounts with, creating advertisements for and posting ads on the various social networks, advertising sites, and other areas needed to assure and drive traffic,
o Managing an online applications solution,
o And much more
Does this chart raise any issues / errors your operation may be making.
The complexity and demands of these systems appear to be increasing and not decreasing. Given the public’s increasing demands for better organized and more complete information, managers are being driven to rely on sources that can provide and manage these demands for them at a reasonable cost while they focus on the day-to-day demands of making units ready, maintaining their facilities, completing leases, and performing the business tasks an apartment community demands.
What Now?
We’ve spent quite a bit of time together picking up some good hints about where to go from here. Develop a great website. Keep the content accurate and fresh. Invest in services and support to generate the leads you need. Finally, perhaps you’ve caught on. This work is difficult. To do a good job is tough. Employee turnover, training, and the breadth of the task can be overwhelming.
Bootstrap Financing – Dead End Or Doorway to Small Business Success?
Have you heard of bootstrap financing? Many of us have heard of the terms “bootstrapping” and “shoestring start up”, but few of us understand how to make it work for us. Is it possible to have small business success by bootstrapping — or is it just a dead end? Let’s take a closer look at this largely overlooked and under utilized form of business start up funding.
What Exactly is Bootstrapping?
Bootstrap Financing is a complete financial management system for starting and building a brand new business, without the assistance of loans, the misuse of credit cards or blowing your life savings.
There are many misconceptions, and even more misinformation about this business financing strategy. I should know because I talk to clients everyday that either, (1) have never heard of it, or (2) just don’t how to make it work for them. As a Start Up Efficiency Consultant, I teach budding entrepreneurs how to reduce their start costs and ongoing operating expenses through the use of my 3 step bootstrap financing system. This system doesn’t require:
- borrowing against the value of your home’s equity;
- taking money from family and friends
- the misuse of credit cards.
What’s even better, you can employ this system, even if you have very little money to start, poor credit or don’t own your own home. You just don’t hear many “experts” extolling this form of business start up funding.
Why Should I Consider this Funding Strategy?
Many new entrepreneurs choose this method of business start up funding by necessity. If you have very little money, poor credit or don’t own a home, bootstrapping is usually your only option. Even if you’re not in this situation, it just makes plain good sense not to borrow money if you don’t have to.
Can I Really Start a Successful Small Business Without Debt?
Absolutely! Again, I cannot stress enough that small business success with this financing strategy is all about the system of bootstrapping that you use, and not just the means employed. Do not attempt bootstrapping unless you have a proven system in place. If you do, your chances of failure are great. Here is what you need:
- business plan, specifically for a bootstrapped business
- cost reduction plan for start up costs and operating expenses
- alternate income streams to fund your reserve account
- employ effective cash flow management strategies
Get Started Today!
As you continue to pursue your dreams of small business success, be sure to conduct thorough research. Don’t take all “expert” advice! Make sure that the advice you do take makes common sense. Bootstrapping isn’t rocket science, but it does go against the main stream adage of “borrow, borrow, borrow” or “buy now, pay later”. As you plan for building your business, do not make plans to build a house of cards upon a mountain of debt! Instead, build a successful small business upon a sure and firm foundation. In doing so, you’ll soon discover that bootstrapping is truly the doorway to long-term business success!
Security Systems Come in Various Formats
When it comes to installing security systems you have to choose from a variety of options that include burglar alarms and surveillance systems and in addition there are also monitored alarms that you can opt for. The chances of a home being burglarized are high because figures show that every fifteen seconds (approximately) a home in the US will be burglarized and so you need to have adequate protection against such eventualities.
As a matter of fact, security systems are also equally important to protect homes situated in safe neighborhoods as there is always a remote possibility that the home may be broken into. To secure your home it is necessary to first of all decide whether you want to secure the inside of the home, the outside of the home or both. There are obviously different systems that are used for indoor security and outdoor security and so you should first decide which type is most suitable for your home. Indoor systems are normally mounted on doors and on windows where they will check for instances of the door or window being opened and in addition they can check for any movement within the home.
Indoor systems that incorporate motion sensors can always detect signs of movement and can sound an alarm whenever such motion is detected. You need to first feed in a special code into the control set after which you can switch the alarm on (when you are going to be out of the home) and switch it off after you return home.
The outdoor systems are able to monitor the grounds outside your property. You can program these systems to turn on the flood lights whenever the system detects any movement in the grounds. The newer models can distinguish between movement made by an intruder and those made by small stray animals and so will only switch the flood lights on when the system detects motion from an intruder and not from a stray cat or dog.
Mostly, such systems can be powered up by batteries or by electricity. Using systems that work on battery power is great if your area suffers frequent power cuts though it also means having to constantly monitor the battery to see that it is always fully charged.
For those with additional funds to spend on securing their homes buying video surveillance systems can prove to be a very good idea. These systems incorporate several transmitters plus a single receiver that is hooked to a television or even to a VCR. In addition, you can choose between wireless models and wired models though in most cases the wired models will provide more efficient security and so are well worth choosing.
You can also decide to install the system on your own and in this way cut costs. However, it is important that you buy your system from an authorized dealer as you will then be guaranteed proper service and you can also buy replacements from the dealer.
The important thing about choosing a burglar alarm system is to first understand which kind of security systems are best for protecting your home. Also, you will do well to do your shopping from a local dealer that is licensed to sell and not from an unknown source.
You will not find set rules to help you make the right purchase but you must ensure that you shop at empirical stores which offer better service and higher quality of products.
Effects Of Colonialism On Mission In Nigeria And Its Implication For Contemporary Missionaries
INTRODUCTION
Africa, the land of blessed race, where the opportunists came to develop in order to colonize their resources for their good are left in vain hope. Even the religious motives of some were not Gospel but material gains. Africa had suffered so much from the white Generals and ‘missionaries’ because we trusted and relied on their concept of modernization, civilization and development. Colonialism was not in the dictionary of a black man because the idea of collectivism was the order of the day. Africans live in community headed by a leader that always seeks the good of his subjects. The Africa shore was blessed as vast as the sea in treasure, yet the ‘developers’ came and explored the land in the name of the Lord, saying African do not know God, having no theological platform for theology. However, Nigeria was part of the countries that suffered the development. The people around the Niger River area had intention of accepting the white men and their mission but the effects of colonialism affected the country till today as we deny the authenticity of our culture with civilization that promotes immorality that even the Gospel could not handle due to the dilapidated foundation of deception. Nevertheless, the presence of these missionaries still brought about development of infrastructures and other benefits to the nations. This paper shall review the positive and negative effects of the missionaries during colonial era in Nigeria.
THE GENESIS OF MISSIONARIES DURING COLONIALISM IN NIGERIA
Nigeria Background Information (2010, Standard 17) reveals that during the period 1885-1900, nearly the entire continent of Africa fell under the formal political control of European powers; Nigeria was no exception. After the ground rules for colonial conquest had been ironed out at the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, Europeans intensified their expeditionary and colonial activity within the “Dark Continent.”
Before the advent of colonial rules, missionaries had visited African soil to spread Gospel of Christ and this led to the trooping in of other people of different motives either for trade or politics. However, missionaries were used by the colonial power as an avant garde, to expand into new regions. For many Nigerians, missionaries were the first Europeans with whom they came into contact. Many pioneer missionaries served during the colonial era without looking back. John Ferguson (1971. 52) writes about these pioneers devotion to mission. Anna and David Hinderer in 1848 served rejoicing in the thought of living and dying for Africa. Also, “Mr. Venn, that great and good man, whose name has for us a familiar household ring, which has never failed to kindle in our hearts a feeling of genuine enthusiasm”, says Ferguson. The pioneers’ suffered for the mission brought yet they stood their ground. Ferguson notes the ordeal of John Taylor and Jona. He states that:
Taylor and Jona were left alone with an immense task before hem. Any who think that the picture of West Africans society at this time is coloured by European prejudice, should read the diary of Taylor, an African, wit its record of slavery and murder, blood-feud and tribal war, human sacrifice and twin-killing, superstition and idolatry, filth and disease. The missionaries first made their presence felt through their work in abolishing the slave trade. As Crowder notes, they took the emphasis away from the ”human products” of Africa in a bid to use more fully her abundant natural resources. The overall, and idealistic, aim was to promote a healthier and mutually beneficial trade between Africa and Europe. Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton once put forward the argument that ”the only way to save Africa from the evils of the slave trade… would be call out its own natural resources” (Crowder, The Story of Nigeria, 111).
Right from the outset, there was both a commercial and religious context to all missionary work in Nigeria. If anything, it could be argued that initially, the commercial aspect was more pressing than the religious, due the urgent need to find a quick substitute for trading slaves so that the traders would not feel their profit was at stake.
However, the scene changed in the face of Christianity spread that brought hope to all. Edmund Ilogu (1965) says that those who embraced Christianity prior to 1900 were mainly people who, perhaps, were alienated from the traditional society; or suffered from certain social disabilities; or experienced certain natural misfortunes. The heathens are looking on, bewildered, and powerless to stem the torrent of enthusiasm that is flowing like a river towards the religion of the Lord Jesus Christ. From the CMS Archives (1881), the records reveal, however, that it was in the period following the extension of British political authority into the Igbo country that missionary evangelism prospered. Prior to that time, in fact, it may be safely said that most Igbos treated missionary propaganda with ‘respectful indifference’. Thought many came to the missionary because of relief. Ekechi, F. K. (1971) writes that other forces that brought about the remarkable mass movement of the early twentieth-century included fear of being flogged or imprisoned for refusal to comply with the government’s Forced Labour Ordinance or failure to pay local fines. Nevertheless, missionary interest in Africa achieved a similar level of British evangelical militancy to that of the 1650s, when the Interregnum witnessed a proliferation of Religious sects in the wake of the English Civil War.
Yet despite this setback, within a decade the missionaries were back in Nigeria. The missionaries completely overlooked any cultural richness that existed in Nigeria. They arrived with the same straightforward views as the colonial employees were later to possess. They were absolutely convinced of the superiority of Europeans as an undeniable fact against the assumed inferiority of the natives. Indeed the missionaries could be seen as the first colonial propagators of Manichean Opposition ideology, from the outset using it as one legitimizing factor for their presence in Africa. This resulted in a potent attitude of patronization towards the natives. Indeed, they often found the Africans themselves, the very subject of their duties, to be utterly repulsive both in appearance and behaviour.
This is not to say that the missionaries were not dedicated to what they felt was their duty in Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. CMS Archives (1902) affirms that:
Initially the entire populace was subjected to military expeditions and wanton exploitation, in due course, however, it appeared that Christians became immune to certain local exactions. Some ‘Christian’ villages were indeed treated with some measure of respect by British officials and in a few cases were freed from military patrols. To most people, therefore, it became quite obvious that those who were associated with the Christian missions received preferential treatment. Fear and insecurity coupled with the realization that Christianity had suddenly become a badge of honour, persuaded many people then to reconsider their position vis-a-vis the Christian missions.
Many made sincere efforts, often putting their lives in danger to accomplish their goals. Yet, the underlying forces at work behind the missions, as well as their inextricable links with commercial activities should never be overlooked. From the outset, the missions were seen as ideal vehicles for gaining the trust and confidence of the tribal leaders, before the real monies interest moved in. It could be argued that the missions were one part of the wheel of business and economics that starting to turn in Nigeria, while a substitute for slaves was sought. The humanitarian touch they seemed to bring disguised these motives behind a facade of peaceful and beneficent civilization. It would be naive to assume that the missionaries were innocently unaware of the drastic consequences their opening of the African heartland would bring. In this sense they must, at least in part, be held answerable for the colonial predicament of Nigeria.
EFFECTS OF COLONIALISM ON MISSION IN NIGERIA
POSITIVE EFFECTS
Formal Education
Jordan (1905) writes that the missionaries’ formal education was a means to an end. Through a sustained education programme both religious proselytization and social transformation might be realized. For, as Father Shanahan suggested, ‘Those who hold the school, hold the country, hold its religion, and hold its future.’ For the Africans, too, the acquisition of Western education was a means to an end; education would provide the weapon with which to fight colonialism. Stewart, Dianne (2005) notes that embracing Christianity provided African captives with opportunities for leadership, education, travel, and social mobility, which were unviable to them as adherents of African religious traditions. Becoming a Christian meant having the opportunity to learn how to read and write along with opportunity to receive standard theological training. This offered converts more potential for upward mobility than ancestral religions of Africa. Ekechi (1971) adds that the writers of the era had tended to stress the utilitarian aspect of Western education as a means to higher jobs and overall economic improvement to the neglect of its ideological aspect. From 1901 both the C.M.S. and the R.C. Missions were intent on expanding their education programme.
Relief and Health Programme Developments
Health facilities were in place during the colonial era through the missionaries. It was a great impact to affects the lives of people that were neglected by the government of the day. Babajide, Femi (5) notes the benefits that were in place when the missionaries entered Nigeria, especially Yoruba Land. He observes that Christianity became so successful in Abeokuta such that the town was described by Miss Tucker as “the sunrise within the tropics.” Also, the various denominations that arrived in Abeokuta were able to translate into three fold programmes of the missionaries: Christianity, commerce and civilization (western education). Although, a fourth dimension was later introduced by the Baptist Mission, which is Healthcare.
Commercialization and Modernization
From the outset, the missions were seen as ideal vehicles for gaining the trust and confidence of the tribal leaders, before the real monied interest moved in. It could be argued that the missions were one part of the wheel of business and economics that starting to turn in Nigeria, while a substitute for slaves was sought. The humanitarian touch they seemed to bring disguised these motives behind a facade of peaceful and beneficent civilization.
NEGATIVE EFFECTS
Condemnation and Abolishment of Culture
Adrian Hastings (59) observes that the first assumption of these early missionaries was that everything African was heathen and superstitious barbarism. They came with an almost impregnable confidence in the overwhelming superiority of the European West and in all the ways of society and culture which they had taken for granted in their own homes whether Evangelical or Catholic. According to Adrian Hastings (58), the missionaries admitted little, if any, culture of value in Africa, just as many had denied that it really had any religion other than fearful superstitions. It was this feeling of superiority which crystallized in the social situation of masters and servants, which was very much pronounced in the churches established by the early foreign missionaries.
Ibewuike (352) expressly narrates the situation that negated the mission of the missionaries during the colonial time that as the time the CMS missionaries arrived, they condemned polygamy on the ground that it was against the Christian doctrine. They also condemned the traditional marriage ceremony and preached in favour of couples wedding in the Church with a priest officiating, rather than the elders negotiating according to the rules of the traditional system. Due to the missionaries, Christianity helped to modify this act, and some Asaba people, who were Christians, later wedded in the Church. All indigenous names were also censured by the missionaries (CMS), and they advised the people to take Christian names. All newborn children were to be baptized in the Church rather than by the traditional naming ceremony presided over by the elders. On several occasions, the missionaries and Asaba people disagreed on this issue. Stewart, Dianne (2005) also observes that the missionary insisted that Western Christian culture was the antidote for African spirituality, religion, and culture. Africans had to equate all of their inherited traditions with s sinful past if they were to convince the missionaries of their authentic conversion to Christ. European Christianity forced African religion underground (away from public view and influence) and there it remains even today.
Ibewuike (353) states further that the converts were left in a dilemma, because their people back home wished their children to be given indigenous names, whereas the missionaries condemned this practice. Any couple who decided to name their child in the traditional manner had to face suspension from the Church, or, alternatively, if the child was baptized in the Church, the couple was alienated from their families back home. But as time went by, the majority of the Asaba people became Christians. Furthermore, the CMS missionaries did not accept traditional burials because of the rituals involved. But the Asaba people could not see anything bad in these customs. To them it was a prerequisite for the final appeasement of the dead. The CMS missionaries preached against it, and Christians who took part in traditional burials were asked to leave the church. The CMS missionaries and the traditionalists, especially the Obi, did not agree on the question of title taking.
Entrance for Exploitations through Slave Trade Abolition
From the inception, white men had discovered what African had and the only way was to strategize by substitution. Amos Tutola ( http://www.qub.ac.uk ) writes online that missionaries were used to their utmost effectiveness. After their success in fighting for the abolition of the Slave Trade, they targeted Nigeria with a dual purpose to convert the natives and to discover natural resources which could be traded as a substitute for slaves. It was on the back of the large trading companies, like the Royal Niger Company, that colonization began in the latter half of the nineteenth century. To a large extent, Nigeria was colonized using her own resources. Nigerian soldiers were used to apply the brute force of colonial demands, the administration and bureaucracy relied heavily on Nigerian co-operation, and the missionaries made full use of Africans in evangelizing the region.
Blackman Inferiority
Omoyajowo, J. A. remarks so much on the state of black man when the missionaries came with the Gospel. His word is quoted below:
These missions made reasonable and considerable impact on the society and paved the way for the later successes of the Church in this African country. But the approach by the foreign missions was largely negative. The general tendency by them was to condemn African things in toto and to paint the picture of a dark continent. The missionaries had no respect for the peoples’ way of life, their religion or culture. Here is an illustration of such negative attitudes by a Capuchin missionary in the Congo. “On my way, I found numbers of idols which I threw into the fire. The owner of these idols… seemed very annoyed. To calm him down by humiliating him, I let him know that if he persisted in anger, I should see that he himself is burnt with his idols”. It is this negative attitude which characterised the missionary work of the foreign missionaries. It was evangelism that had no regard for the peoples’ culture and religion. They were too simply convinced of the enormous superiority of the European West and came unconsciously, but naturally, as bearers not only of the Christian message, but also of westernization. We are, therefore, little surprised that the Christianity imbibed by the Africans from these foreign missionaries was veneer and in most cases superficial and hypocritical. It was these weaknesses that the ‘African’ group of Churches and after them, the African “indigenous” Churches exploited in establishing their Churches.
Leon Litvack (1998) probably rebukes missionaries on the guilt of graded humanistic hierarchical order that Blackman is inferior. He also notes that missionaries completely overlooked any cultural richness that existed in Nigeria. They arrived with the same straightforward views as the colonial employees were later to possess. They were absolutely convinced of the superiority of Europeans as an undeniable fact against the assumed inferiority of the natives. Indeed the missionaries could be seen as the first colonial propagators of Manichean Opposition ideology, from the outset using it as one legitimising factor for their presence in Africa. This resulted in a potent attitude of patronisation towards the natives. Indeed, they often found the Africans themselves, the very subject of their duties, to be utterly repulsive both in appearance and behaviour.
IMPLICATION ON CONTEMPORARY MISSIONARIES
To this state, it is revealed that missionaries were both salt and sour to Africa, especially Nigeria on influence and affluence towards economy growth and civilization which actually brought eye opener to our taste of survival and changes. The effects had much on the contemporary missionaries in some other region whereby the colonial missionaries were rejected for their negative impacts and to the others that were warmly received due to physical and spiritual development realized. Missionaries of this age have to learn to inculcate the value system of the people as culture appraisal as platform for theological approaches.
African knows God but in the myth and oral tradition that was not really documented yet mission has to come in that line to step up through it but not to become syncretism (the extreme mix up of Christianity with culture). The imbalance of thought over what Africa is relegated the missionaries in the land. However, contemporary missionaries should learn from the past err of the former that inferiority should be omitted from human relation in mission work. Equality before God is the message of Christ. Though developments were recorded, however, if the tragedy aftermath is overhauling the structures, greater failure will be the end. Visible structures do not weight as the invisible character. Nigerian loves character appreciation as part of African ethics, so missionaries of today should create platform of integrity and loyalty to Christ and the gospel. Missionaries were an important factor in promoting economic change. The contemporaries should engage the people in things that will enhance their daily living without taking advantages of the people for self gain.
CONCLUSION
The effects of colonialism on mission in Nigeria has greater impact on contemporary missionaries to rediscover and redesign mission strategy that is not from ‘love and hate’ syndrome of the westerns, but genuine purpose to win the world to Christ. Nigeria had suffered from the colonial rulers which came in through the missionaries path, yet it has make up of development that was set up then in view for the contemporary missionaries to strive for excellence as they missionize the nation with integrity, adequate information of the people and their culture and indifference and discrimination over colour, tribe, language and ethnic differences.
WORKS CITED
Babajide, Femi. The Beginning of Christianity in Nigeria. The Marks, Aflame Discipleship Labour Magazine, Volume 4 No 1, 2010, Ilorin, Nigeria, 2010.
C.M.S. Archives, Elm to Baylis. G3/A3/o, 7 Dec. 1902.
C.M.S. Archives, Report of Stations in the Archdeaconry of the Upper Niger for the year ending December, I88I. Standard 17, Historical Geography of Nigeria, A Basic Chronology for Nigeria’s Historical Geography, G. 3/A3/o: Niger Mission.
Ekechi, F. K. Colonialism and Christianity in West Africa: The Igbo Case, 1900-1915. The Journal of African History, Vol. 12, No. 1, Cambridge University Press Stable,
Ferguson, John. Some Nigerians church founders. Ibadan: daystar press, 1971. 52
Hastings, Adrian: Church and Mission in Modern Africa. New York: Fordham University Press, l966. 59.
Ibewuike, V. O. African Women and Religious Change: A study of the Western Igbo of Nigeria with a special focus on Asaba town. Uppsala. ISBN 91-506-1838-5, 2006. 353
Ilogu, Edmund. Christianity and Ibo Traditional Religion. International Review of Missions, LIV, 1965. 335-42
Omoyajowo, Joseph Akin. Gospel and Culture from the Perspective of African Churches Founded by Foreign Missions. accessed 13th February, 2011 by 2.15pm.
Stewart, Dianne M. Three Eyes for the Journey: African Dimensions of the Jamaican Religious Experience. New York: Oxford Press, 2005. 92
