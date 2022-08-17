Finally, online trip planning is getting (a little) easier

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander is facing more time behind bars after being taken to Napa County on two outstanding theft charges, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old has spent the past two months in jail in Ventura, Calif., after sneaking into the singer’s Thousand Oaks home on her wedding day to 28-year-old Sam Ashgari.

Alexander live-streamed the incident, which showed wandering the grounds of his $7 million mansion shouting, “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I am here to crush the marriage”.

He was then seen struggling with security before cops arrived and arrested him on the outstanding warrant in Napa, Northern California.

Last week he pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and another of battery in the annulment of Britney’s marriage and was sentenced to time served after spending 64 days in jail.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal he was flown directly from Ventura County Jail to Napa where he was arrested for allegedly stealing his owner’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet and putting it on pawned for $180 at Best Collateral in Vallejo, California in August 2015.

A mugshot obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com shows the 40-year-old looking ashamed ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Alexander appeared thin and gaunt in a remote courtroom appearance from jail last week (left) Right: The 40-year-old poses for photos shortly after his wedding to Britney Spears

An affidavit of arrest obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the theft when confronted and his name appears in records held by the pawnbroker.

According to the affidavit, he said he was unable to recover the bracelet and offered to replace it with another, but the 55-year-old victim refused and reported him to the police in February 2016.

By then, Alexander had left the area, but the police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of grand theft and purchasing or receiving stolen property, and they were able to return the bracelet to the victim.

Speaking to DailyMail.com about the affair, his former owner – who asked not to be named – called him a ‘disgusting person’ who kicked his daughter’s dog and took drugs in his house in American Canyon.

She said: ‘I kicked him out of the house when I caught him stealing stuff. He lived with me for six months and I trusted him. He was a customer [at her medical cannabis business].

“I never had a roommate in my life and I let him and his dad stay there because he was going to be homeless – he had to stay in San Francisco on his probation .

“He couldn’t go back to Louisiana. His father had come from Louisiana to pick him up but he couldn’t come back because of that.

That’s the only reason I rented from him. It also broke my business partnership because my partner was against it. She was right I guess.

“At the time, I felt bad for him, mostly because his dad made me believe he was a different person.”

Britney and her longtime partner Sam Asghari are pictured at their fairytale wedding in June

Alexander moved in in August 2015 after serving a 111-day sentence in San Francisco County Jail for domestic violence.

The victim was a former girlfriend with whom he has a child. According to court documents, he was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to attend drug and alcohol programs.

His ex-girlfriend also got a restraining order against him and was told to attend a domestic violence counseling program as well as do 25 days of community service.

His landlady told DailyMail.com she took him in because she felt sorry for him and even got him a job at a cafe – only to be furious when he robbed her.

She also claims he kicked her daughter’s dog and regularly took drugs, despite taking anti-narcotic medication.

The 55-year-old said: ‘I have vet bills for my daughter’s dog – they were in Thailand and I was keeping animals.

“He had to go to the vet ER and they said nothing could have created an injury like that other than being kicked.

‘Then I found out after [Alexander] had abused his friend’s dog. It is disgusting. He’s a really disgusting person.

She added: ‘I had to bring my ex-boyfriend in because I didn’t feel safe getting him out of my house.

“I didn’t know who I let into my house. I guess they consider it a non-violent crime because it’s jewelry theft. Thank goodness for Britney – now something could be done.

An affidavit of arrest obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the 2015 theft and offered to replace the bracelet for the 55-year-old victim, who rejected it. Pictured: Jason Alexander posing with LG mobile phone models

The landlady also revealed she called the cops about Alexander three weeks before he crashed Britney’s wedding after seeing a series of bizarre posts on her Instagram page.

She said: ‘He was posting all this crazy shit on Instagram in Southern California and I was like, he’s out there stalking somebody and as far as I know he’s still on probation.

“I don’t know why they would let him be on probation when he faces other charges. I spoke to the victim witness in the prosecutor’s office. They said they couldn’t do anything until he was arrested.

The owner added: ‘He has been arrested many times over the last two years. I felt bad for him at first, but I was an idiot.

‘It’s a piece of shit. They let him out so many times – he also had DUI and drug charges, but they keep letting him out.

Alexander, who was infamously married to Britney for 55 hours in 2004, now faces jail time in Napa for theft.

The 40-year-old has been arrested four times in the past 13 months, including for stalking an unidentified woman in December 2021.

Last August he was arrested for violating security protocols at an airport and in January 2021 he was arrested for a DUI.