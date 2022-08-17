Finance
Google SEO Tips Part 1 of 10 – Introduction Search Engine
Introduction
What is a Search Engine?
Search engines are the primary tools of Internet users for finding products, services and information over the web. Search engines allow people to search the entire Web (or at least those pages of the Internet that are in the search engine’s database.)
How Does a Search Engine Index Web Pages?
There are four parts to an engine that you need to know about for optimization purposes:
- The spider is a program that goes out across the internet, looks for and gathers up web pages.
- The database is where the spider will store the pages that it finds.
- The search engine website, e.g. google.com, is where searchers go to pull up information from the database.
- The algorithms are programs that determine which sites will come up when searchers type in a query at the search engine website.
There are two ways that your site can get into the database:
- The spider will automatically find your site from a link on someone else’s site which is the path we recommend if you can get 1 or more quality inbound link(s).
- You submit your URL so that the spider will come out and find it.
What Happens When I Submit my URL to a Search Engine?
First, the search engine’s spider visits your URL immediately and schedules your page for inclusion in the search engine’s database.
Second, usually within a few weeks, the spider comes along and places your page(s) into its database.
There is no telling how many pages deep the spider will crawl or how many pages it will place in the database. Usually, on the first time around, it will be only a few pages -possibly only the home page.
Third, the spider revisits your page(s) to grab any changes you’ve made. (The old term for this was “automatic update.”) Once a page is in the database, the spider usually revisits every few weeks. The
spider will also begin to crawl your site more deeply and place more and more of your pages into the database.
Fourth, when people use a search engine, they type keywords into a search box on the search engine’s website. They are submitting a query. The search engine, depending on algorithms, will pull up all of the sites relevant to that query.
Finance
Can You Really Learn Mandarin Online?
Mandarin Chinese is one of the more difficult languages to master if your first language is English. Some languages such as Spanish share some attributes with the English language, but Mandarin Chinese is not one of them. Learning this language involves learning a completely new language that doesn’t share much with your native tongue. It may seem impossible that you can learn Mandarin online, but with a program like Rocket Chinese it is entirely possible.
In fact, many people who learn Mandarin Chinese later in life do so online. They are able to study in their spare time and do not have to sign up for classes with a local community college. They can study from any location where they have access to their computer, which means they can download a program to their laptop and study from anywhere. Imagine sitting on the train after work studying Chinese, rather than reading a novel.
Many people decide to learn Mandarin online simply because they live in areas where they do not have access to Mandarin Chinese courses. They may not live near a community college and there may be no other organizations offering these lessons. They are forced to find other alternatives to learning the language and studying online is more convenient than CDs, DVDs or books.
If you need to learn Mandarin Chinese to communicate with others or just want to learn the language to enrich your own learning, learning online will be the most convenient option you find. It can also be the most affordable option, since taking courses can get quite expensive.
If you decide to learn Mandarin online, consider these tips:
1. Select your program with great care. You need an interactive program that will take you from the beginner to advanced levels without requiring you to purchase more and more programs. It is always more affordable to invest in one high quality program right from the start than to go through many lower quality programs that don’t teach you as much.
2. Look for an interactive program as they are easier to follow and you are less likely to get bored. You can’t effectively learn Mandarin Chinese simply by repeating words over and over and trying to remember them. You need a program that will teach in an interactive manner that allows you to hear how native speakers say the words and form sentences.
3. Don’t skip the grammar lessons. Very few people find grammar exciting, but if you pass those lessons in your Mandarin lessons you will have a full grasp of the Mandarin language. Until you understand at least the basic principles of grammar, you will sound like a tourist rather than a fluid speaker.
4. Set a study schedule and remain very consistent over time. When you learn Mandarin online you don’t have dedicated class times that you have to make. If you start letting yourself slack on your studies, you will hold yourself back from mastering the language. Set a schedule for your studies and stick to it. Tell your family about the schedule and ask them to help you keep it up.
The great thing about studying language online is you can spend as much time on the lessons as you want. If you catch onto something quickly, you can move ahead quickly. If you need more time on a lesson, you go over and over it all you want.
Finance
Guideline to Hiring an Email Marketing Company
A common practice in today’s e-commerce environment is to use email marketing campaigns to launch advertising initiatives for products and services offered online. Since 2003, CAN-SPAM laws were enacted to protect consumers from abusive spammers and email marketing exploits have been harnessed. Once again, email campaigns are a viable marketing tool in the e-commerce world.
As with most things internet related, you need to be careful and use common sense when purchasing goods and services via the internet. Unlike traditional business transactions, you rarely meet face-to-face or even have a phone conversation with internet sellers. This makes it harder for buyers to gauge the validity of performance claims made at a seller’s website. So, if you are considering using email marketing to promote your product or service, practice the following four techniques for choosing a provider.
1. Make sure that the provider is CAN-SPAM compliant.
Even though you are using a third-party to distribute your email campaign, you are still legally liable if your provider violates the CAN-SPAM laws. Reputable providers will conspicuously advertise on their website if they are CAN-SPAM compliant. If they do not promote or state their compliance, you should steer clear of their services.
2. Ask for referrals.
Only deal with email marketers who are willing to give you referrals. I recommend at least 5 referrals with company names and contact information. Ideally, you will be able ask for and get a referral to a user who targeted the same or similar type of prospect you are targeting. Either way, require a diversity of companies and ask that the referrals are from organizations outside the email marketing industry.
Be sure to follow up and call the referrals. You can expect these referral sources to be some of their best customers who should able to provide you with accurate response results from their email marketing campaigns. You can also expect these results to be at the high end of your realistic results, so set your expectations accordingly. Also make sure to ask how helpful, flexible, and responsive the email marketing company is to special needs and complaints. This will help you to decide if they are a good fit for your company’s needs.
3. Find companies that offer email lists for your targeted market.
In some cases, emailing advertising to tens of millions of general prospects would make sense; however, many products and services are targeted at particular markets, making it important that you use a provider that can supply accurately targeted email lists. Targeted lists cost a little more money but, as with most things, you get what you pay for. In my experience, I have gotten better return rates paying $500 for 100,000 highly targeted emails versus paying $199 for 3,000,000 emails sent to a broader audience.
There is no exact formula for calculating what to spend per email. Companies will spend 25 cents or more per email for highly targeted lists. Ultimately, you need to consider your total cost versus your expected sales conversion rate to determine if a particular targeted email campaign makes sense for your product or service. Start with a small, targeted list to test your email campaign for effectiveness. While the initial, smaller list will cost more per email address, it could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars if you find out your campaign message isn’t achieving the success rate you need to make your campaign profitable.
The most reputable email marketers spend a considerable amount of time and effort (and money) to ensure that their email lists contain high-quality prospects. Make sure to ask for expected “open” and “response” or “click-through” rates so you can calculate your projected return on investment. If they claim a response rate over 5% or give you a broad range like “100 to 1000 hits per 100,000”, be very skeptical. The only possible exception is for very specifically targeted campaigns.
4. Check the provider’s complaint history.
You can check to find if others have had any problems with a company by checking with the Better Business Bureau. Providers who are members of the BBB will advertise it on their website and are most often your best option. Even with BBB members, you still need to check their complaint history.
Above all, use good business sense. Avoid providers who make claims or offer prices that seem to good be true. Read their satisfaction guarantees in detail. A company may claim satisfaction guaranteed, however, it is your responsibility to ensure that this guarantee exists in writing and that it offers you a proper comfort level with their service. Following these practices will help you choose the best provider for your email marketing campaign.
Finance
7 Reasons Why Law Firm Diversity Intiatives Fail
Many law firms understand the importance of building a diverse workforce. The changing demographics within the United States have signaled to firms that diversity is an important goal that will affect the firm’s viability and ultimately the bottom line.
In response, many firms have launched diversity recruitment efforts designed to bring more women and attorneys of color into the firm. The problem has been that within a few years of being hired attorneys that qualify as “diverse” leave the firm in search of more inclusive, diverse and culturally competent work environments. Below are some critical reasons why attempts at creating diversity have failed.
1) Lack of Commitment at the top: In order for diversity initiatives to succeed, there must be vigorous support for it at the senior level of the firm or organization. Partners are the change agents of the firm. Committees formed to address issues of diversity, recruitment, retention and cultural competence must be lead by key leaders within the firm.
2) Failure to assess the firm’s environment: Assessment is critical in helping to create and implement an effective diversity initiative plan. It’s critically important to understand an organization’s level of development before launching a diversity or cultural competence initiative. Firms must be prepared to assess their hiring practices, overall culture, interpersonal relationships, views about diversity and promotion practices
3) Over emphasis on recruitment and hiring: Relying on recruitment as a primary means of creating diversity will prove to be an ineffective strategy. Instead, recruitment is simply an initial step in the overall process. Firms must ensure that their work environment can support a diverse staff. Next, firm-wide, culturally effective systems and practices must be implemented in order to prevent excessive attrition among women and attorney’s of color. Retention and development of a strong and diverse pool of attorneys depends upon the firm’s ability to create a work environment that values and leverages difference, mentors cross culturally and consistently measures and monitors the progress and development of all attorneys.
4) Failure to include diversity objectives in the organization’s strategic plan: Many firms fail to include diversity goals into the firms overall vision and plan for growth and development. Organizational change is a process and in order to successfully reach objectives related to diversity, goals must be included in the firm’s strategic plan. Firms successful in building a diverse workforce have implemented specific strategies in the areas of hiring, retention, professional development, communication, promotion, mentoring etc.
5) Lack of understanding of diversity phases: Many firms fail to view the creation of a diverse organization as a developmental process. Diversity and cultural competence develops along a continuum. In the early stages of the process, firms need to define diversity, identify problems and opportunities, provide education and awareness, and develop a leadership plan along with the business case for diversity, a clear vision and well defined goals. Finally firms must understand that building a diverse and inclusive work environment is an ongoing effort.
6) Ignoring the importance of training and development: Cultural competence and diversity training with a focus on building awareness and alliances vs. “blaming and shaming” is critical to creating a productive, diverse and inclusive workforce. Staff must have the opportunity to explore current views and misconceptions around issues of inclusiveness, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and individuals with physical challenges. Failing to link training and development with firm-wide diversity objectives will result in the firm’s inability to build an inclusive and diverse organization.
7) Cultural Incompetence: Many firms communicate a desire to build an inclusive and diverse work environment yet they still place a high value on “sameness”. Whether consciously or subconsciously this value for sameness is communicated to others in the firm. Instead, firms need to develop a high level of cultural competency. Cultural competence requires that organizations:
o Have a defined set of values and principles and demonstrate behaviors, attitudes, policies and structures that enable them to work effectively cross-culturally.
o Have the capacity to (1) value diversity, (2) conduct self-assessment, (3) manage, appreciate and leverage the dynamics of difference, (4) acquire and institutionalize cultural knowledge and (5) adapt to diversity and the cultural contexts of their employees and the clients and communities they represent. Think of cultural competence as fertile ground upon which to plant, grow and develop a successful recruitment, retention and firm wide cultural diversity program. Without the necessary foundation, efforts to build a diverse team of attorneys will prove to be unsatisfactory.

Jatrine Bentsi-Enchill, J.D., CPCC
704 814 6135
Finance
The Numbers Game: Steps to Get Your Auto Financing Right
When you think about buying a car, most of your energy goes into searching for the correct car. While it is critically imperative to look for the right car model, it is more important to understand how you will pay for the vehicle. The numbers game is all about searching for the correct tools that will help you get an idea of your current financial situation. They will also help you to take the right steps in order to make the auto financing process a success.
Numbers that will make your Auto Loan a Success Story
1. Budget Ahead
Having a clear picture of your financial situation is necessary for buying a car. By calculating your incomes and expenses, you will be able to find out how much money you can direct towards the monthly auto loan payments. Focus on the monthly budget. Consider the monthly income after taxes and deduct every expense that you incur. Annual expenses such as Netflix subscriptions can be divided over 12 months and then subtracted. The remaining amount after savings is the monthly budget that you can comfortably spend on your new car. Remember it will include fuel and maintenance expenses, insurance and the auto loan payments.
2. Improve Your Credit Score
The better your credit score, the more chances you have at scoring a cheaper auto financing program. Solid credit history and a credit score of more than 600 can help you attract low-interest rates and better auto insurance options. In order to improve your credit score, pay off past debt, reduce your debt-to-income ratio to at least 36% and check your credit report for any errors or duplicate entries. Consistent effort on improving your credit score will help you save a lot of money over the term of your auto loan.
3. Managing Down-Payment
A good down payment is a good move to reduce your future burden and become debt-free early. A down payment of 20% or more on the total price of the car will help you to cut down on your overall cost. Also, it will put you in a great position to negotiate for lower interest rates. Save up for a big down payment before you purchase your car. Obtaining a pre-approved auto loan and putting money down are great ways of handling auto financing responsibly.
The Right Way of Financing your Car
While purchasing your new car, auto financing will be the key element in deciding your future financial expenses and savings. Make sure you take the time to think about the important tools that will assist you in perfecting your auto financing game. For instance, a reduction in the loan origination fee is possible if you initiate automatic monthly payments. Therefore, always be aware of your current situation and work towards building a strong financial foundation for you.
Finance
Top 5 Essentials To Keep In Mind While Choosing The Best SEO Company
For being known world widely or being a global service provider, entrepreneurs are now relying on the best SEO company for web-promotion of their business website. After a successful completion of the optimization process, they get the desired first page rankings in all major search engines and more sales. As the clients reach them automatically searching their product or services.
But the main concern is about finding the best SEO services. Those who get it enjoy a global online exposure and its benefits while those who fail to get them get both wastage of time as well as money. Sometimes they cause adverse effects to their business website. So, what makes the difference while choosing the best SEO company and what are the check-points one should keep in mind. The following top 5 are a must for every business men, they are:-
* Budget matters:- Its not always true that the most costliest SEO companies are the best for your business. On the other hand, not always go for really cheap SEO services, they may result nothing to you. Choose your own budget and then see for available options to choose from. Know about their SEO strategies, expertise, experience and then take your decision.
* Companies don’t bite:- Don’t hesitate to contact a SEO consultant. They are there to serve you only. Ask whatever you doubt about, their expertise, their experience, completion time etc. Always cross-check that the company insists manual submission rather than using any softwares for that. Ask them about the best SEO keywords you can target to get the best results in your business.
* Check their rankings too:- Most of the SEO firms claim #1 in all major search engines, and will show you many a testimonials, will tell you about a week or so for completion of the SEO process. When many companies are asked why their rankings are not in top #10, they say that they don’t have enough time as they are really busy in their clients. All such excuses are fake and beware of all that, as those who can’t be in top #10 themselves can never optimize your website effectively.
Those SEO companies that are really capable will never promises you #1 rankings and fake testimonials. The best SEO company will be in top #10 in rankings, not in promoted ads or so. They will explain you their way of completing the SEO process step-by-step.
* Ask for monthly reports:- The best SEO firm will always provide you effective proofs of the progress of your website promotion. You can always watch the progress and see your rankings getting higher in all major search
engines. Ask which SEO keyword is best for your business and can make your business more fruitful.
* Rely on references:- If your friend and relative is recommending any SEO company then go for it as they have already tested them. And if they were not happy with their results then try to go for other as there is no point giving the company a second chance.
At last I would say taking time before choosing the best SEO company is far much better than getting zero results after taking an illogical decision.
Finance
KF8 and ePub3: New Standards for EBooks
Things are about to get interesting for readers, designers and the eBook publishing business as new formats bring enhanced formatting and interactivity to eBooks. Amazon has just announced a new KF8 (Kindle Format 8) format. The KF8 format replaces Amazon’s.mobi format and adds over 150 new formatting capabilities, including fixed layouts, nested tables, callouts, sidebars and Scalable Vector Graphics. New specs for the ePub format (used by Apple, Google and many others) were recently finalized but barely mentioned by the publishing media.
The idea that a book is nothing more than a container for text data is anathema to anyone who appreciates the art of typesetting. Graphic Design exerts a powerful influence on ease of reading, and also on more abstract considerations like how the choice of typeface affects the mood of the writing. Today’s eBooks sacrifice appearance for flexibility, enabling text to be resized and flowed from screen-to-screen without any relationship to the original numbered page or typographic design. ePub and.mobi files are little more than bundles of basic HTML pages. They’re particularly bad for educational texts where sidebars and multicolumn layouts are common. KF8 and ePub3 standards will greatly improve the aesthetics of eBook design.
KF8 and ePub3 Mean Better Looking EBooks
KF8 and ePub3 formats allow book designers to leverage powerful formatting technologies like HTML5 and CSS3. Embedded fonts, drop caps, floating elements, text on background images, numbered and bulleted lists and fine control over leading (line spacing) are only a few of the new design features that already improve the appearance of millions of websites. Now, they’ll lend their strength to eBooks. Add audio, video and interactivity to a well-displayed eBook and you’ll find publishers banking on the premise that eBooks can be better than traditional books (though that premise will be hotly debated).
The potential for a new renaissance in book design is very real, and for designers, the timing is good. Adobe has already seen fit to include powerful HTML5 export capabilities into Adobe Flash. Tools like Adobe Muse make it easier for designers to focus on aesthetics without having to manipulate cumbersome code. While publishers of printed books pack their text tightly on the page to save paper and ink, eBook publishers have no such concerns. Once design is unconstrained by economics, eBooks (of all things) will be free to restore the glory of hot metal type. Will publishers have the vision? We’ll see soon enough.
KF8, ePub3 and the EBook Business
Amazon chose to use a proprietary.mobi format while its competitors (even Apple) publish eBooks using the open ePub standard. The advantage is clear; Amazon’s ability to control their own eBook format positions them to innovate and deploy new standards quickly without having to wait for specs to be proposed, approved and developed by an external standards body, setting them up to be the first to market “rich eBooks” that are delivered as actual eBooks instead of as mobile apps. Moreover, because Apple has restricted the use of Adobe Flash on its iOS (iPhone Operating System) mobile devices, Adobe has business incentive to develop design tools that support Amazon’s advantage. However, ePub3 specs (Also based on HTML5 and CSS) were finalized recently on October 11, 2001. We can assume Apple and other ePub eReader developers have been been working for some time to integrate the draft standards into their technologies. Toolmakers will find opportunity in filling the needs of ePub3 publishers.
How this will play out in the competitive eBook market is anyone’s guess, but clearly, eBooks are changing (and at least when capable designers are involved, they’ll be changing for the better). In the next few years, we’ll see a slew of new eReader devices that incorporate the new standards along with innovations like color eInk displays and many of the features (like cameras, microphones and web access) we’ve come to associate with tablet devices like the Apple iPad. Adobe InDesign already exports to a variety of mobile formats; it’s only logical to believe those capabilities will be brought in line with now-current publishing standards.
What’s the Catch?
Amazon’s Kindle Publisher Tools do not currently support KF8, but all currently supported content will continue to work. Information on how to update existing titles to take advantage of KF8 capabilities will be available in an upcoming update of the Kindle Publishing Guidelines. Amazon will be rolling out KF8 support for the new Kindle Fire eReader due in November, 2011. KF8 support will be added to late generation Kindles and software Kindle readers in the following months. Older Kindles will not be upgraded to support KF8.
When it comes to ePub3, things are less cut and dry. Certainly, the ePub3 format is standardized-eBooks can ideally be developed to those standards-but there is no standards body governing the extent to which eReader devices have to support those standards. Apple, for example, doesn’t support Adobe Flash in their mobile browser. It’s likely they won’t support Flash content inside eBooks, even if the ePub3 standard does. ePub3 supports optional technical additions like javascript; not bad in principle, but creating eBooks using features that eBook readers optionally implement makes it difficult to deploy one file to multiple vendors.
The IDPF (in charge of ePub3 standards) refers to an ePub3 file as a “website in a box.” Therein lies the problem. Notwithstanding the fact that an eBook is an altogether different kind of animal than a website, there are enough variances from one web browser to another in how they render and display HTML, Javascript, CSS and other “standardized” technologies to suggest that eBook Reader devices will likely each support different subsets of the ePub3 standard. Standards may be supported but displayed differently. Please, God. don ‘t let Microsoft come out with an eReader. Many publishers will either bypass ePub3’s sparsely supported “special features” and keep their ePub offerings simple, or they’ll develop separate ePub3 files that match the supported technologies of different devices.
Strahinja Markovic, the developer of the Sigil ePub editor makes some compelling points about ePub3:
I know I’m being a cynic, but I can’t help myself. The iPad came along, was declared “the savior of the publishing industry” and now everyone seems to be losing their mind.
Again, “HTML5?” Great for the web. Actually, awesome for the web. For e-books? I don’t remember the last time I thought “this book really needs some video.”
The ISBN Factor
If different eReader devices require different ePub file versions, theoretically, each will require its own, unique ISBN (International Standard Book Number). Publishers are already chafing at the added costs and hassles of assigning unique ISBNs to an ever-growing list of book variants in a publishing world where the requirement to associate eBooks with ISBNs is up for debate. (Amazon does not require ISBN numbers for eBooks and Google will assign an eISBN at no cost when requested.) This will either be a boon for Bowker (the administrator of ISBN numbers in the US) or a trigger for a full-blown eBook ISBN rebellion, especially among small publishers. To what extent will the need to purchase yet another ISBN number deter small publishers from deploying ePub3 files to various platforms?
So Who’s On First?
New ePub3 and KF8 standards represent big developments for book design and the publishing business. Designers will have new opportunities to make better looking books. Competition is driving innovation as it should. Writers and publishers will see their work presented elegantly and professionally across all types of media, and of course, readers will benefit most of all.
How eReader devices, software tools and designers will embrace new ePub3 standards remains to be seen. ePub3 could be a huge backfire if different eReaders and content creation tools support different chunks of the overall standard. Certainly, a great deal of development work will be required to make eReader Devices compliant with such a broad set of features. Of course, that will render the current generation of eReader devices obsolete. How eBook consumers will react to that is another unknown factor.
Where this is all headed is still a matter of speculation; there are many variables. The standards have arrived ahead of the technology that will display them and the tools that create content for them. Ultimately, we may see a real blurring of the lines between mobile apps, websites and eBooks-a sort of globalization of online content. Until the new eReader devices and their accompanying hype hit the shelves, Amazon appears best positioned to deliver a consistent eBook experience while its competitors pick and choose from subsets of the ePub3 standard. Amazon is free to innovate and support all of its own KF8 standards; it’s a safe bet that a Kindle book will display properly on a Kindle eReader, and as mentioned in an earlier post, Amazon is much less restrictive about the kinds of content its users can access in its browser than Apple is with its iPad users. If Amazon continues that spirit with their KF8 books, they’ll have an advantage…for the moment.
Conclusion
It wasn’t that many years ago when nobody wanted their own computer or a mobile phone or an iPod or an eBook reader device. Though it would be comforting to settle back on a heap of firm promises, standards and expectations, eBooks are evolving too quickly for that. It’s a brave new world. Publishers should keep their eyes on the ball.
