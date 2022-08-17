News
Hageman’s post-primary victory: Wyoming voters sent a very strong message tonight
Trump-endorsed Wyoming congressional primary winner Harriet Hageman celebrated her victory over Jan. 6 vice president Rep. Liz Cheney Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”
HARRIET HAGEMAN: I didn’t even get to see or hear what she had to say because I was pretty focused on what’s going on here. It doesn’t surprise me that she’s going back to those same old talking points, because that’s really a big part of what won her over. She is don’t focus on Wyoming, it does not focus on our problems. She still focuses on an obsession with President Trump and the citizens of Wyoming, Wyoming voters, sent a very strong message tonight. We talked.
HAGEMAN, BACKED BY TRUMP, AVOIDS CHENEY IN WYOMING GOP CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY
And that’s not what we’re interested in, in terms of our only representative in Congress. Wyoming has the right to have a representative who represents our interests, listening to us, who answers our problems. It’s not Liz Cheney and the fact that she came back with her speech tonight I think shows that she really isn’t listening to Wyoming anymore, she not for some time, and that’s why we had to replace it. We need a representative in Wyoming who listens to us.
Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado jail for Floyd’s murder
MINNEAPOLIS– Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2½ years for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, will serve his sentence in a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
A court order on Tuesday orders Lane to report to Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in the Denver suburb of Littleton on August 30.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had recommended that the Bureau of Prisons send Lane to the low-security Duluth prison camp, closer to his home, but the bureau makes final decisions on where to place inmates, including weighing security issues.
“He should be fine there,” Lane’s defense attorney, Earl Grey, said.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website, FCI Englewood is a low-security men’s prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. It houses 1,032 detainees, 97 of whom are at the camp. Accommodation is dormitory or cabin style. Life there is highly regulated, including frequent counts and waking up at dawn.
Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis-area defense attorney who has followed the case closely, said Lane’s assignment made sense.
“They take into account a variety of factors, including the offense for which they are convicted, their criminal history score, the judge’s recommendation, history of violence, etc.,” Brandt said. “I think because that offense wasn’t necessarily a ‘violent’ offense and he didn’t have a criminal record, his numbers were lower, which qualified him for a lower security facility.
Magnuson originally ordered Lane to surrender Oct. 4, but moved the date forward due to the complex interplay between his federal sentence and his sentencing in state court, which is scheduled for Sept. 21, for his plea. of guilt for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The judge has yet to change the Oct. 4 surrender dates for former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who were convicted of federal civil rights charges with Lane in February. Magnuson sentenced them last month to 3½ and 3 years, respectively, and recommended they go to Duluth or Yankton.
But Thao and Keung are due in state court on October 24 on separate charges of accessory to murder and manslaughter. They officially rejected the plea deals on Monday.
Legal experts say it’s not unusual for those convicted in federal court to be allowed to stand for sentencing weeks or months later, even in a case as emotionally charged as Floyd’s death. under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a judgment over racial injustice and policing.
Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter and 21 years for a federal civil rights charge, remains in the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights while awaiting his transfer to an unannounced federal prison.
Littleton jail has held other former law enforcement officers convicted of federal crimes, including former North Charleston, South Carolina officer Michael Slager, who is serving a 20-year sentence for killing Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who fled a traffic stop in 2015; and former Orange County, Calif., Sheriff Mike Carona, who was sentenced to 5½ years in 2009 for witness tampering.
Other well-known former Englewood inmates include former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who in 2012 said he was serving 14 years for corruption but had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, in 2020. Another was former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, who served more than 12 years at Englewood and elsewhere beginning in 2006 for securities fraud and other misdemeanors.
There’s still former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who was sentenced in 2015 to more than 15 years for child pornography offenses and illicit sex with a child.
Pound rises and falls as UK inflation hits 40-year high
The knee-jerk reaction in recent months has been to equate higher inflation with more aggressive central banks. But amid recent subtle moves by the Fed, RBA and BOE, it is clear that we are now in the second half of the tightening cycle where the previous rules cease to apply.
As the tightening cycle reaches a stage where it is slowing given deteriorating economic conditions, higher inflation may work as a double-edged sword in a sense.
There is a balance that needs to be struck between central banks continuing to throw everything in to put out the fire and central banks needing to back down as the economy is on the verge of a headlong crash. Policymakers want to achieve a “soft landing” and that won’t be helped by further aggressive rate hikes as the economy heads into a recession.
In the case of the UK, they are arguably one of the economies hardest hit by all of this against a backdrop of a worsening cost of living crisis and high energy prices – not helped by the fallout from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
While the print of more than 10% is likely to warrant another rate hike by the BOE, I don’t think it’s as much of a game-changer relative to the weight of such a number on consumer sentiment.
In other words, markets are comfortable with this as it matches rate pricing for the BOE, but the negative impact on the data economy has more potential to threaten to derail the central bank. of its tightening trajectory. As previously mentioned:
“While this justifies more rate hikes by the BOE, I don’t see much benefit in this given that the markets are well prepared for what the BOE has to offer in the coming months. Instead From this, if the staggering weight of inflation crushes consumer activity, I can see that print being tailored to be a negative for the pound instead.”
For GBP/USD, key support continues to hold closer to 1.2000 for now while upside momentum is very limited by trendline resistance at 1.2192 currently.
‘She-Hulk’ release schedule: When is episode 1 coming to Disney Plus?
The Latest Marvel Series To Head To Disney Plus Features The Incredible Tatiana Maslany like She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, the Hulk’s equally green cousin.
The first season will consist of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other three by Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Originally, She-Hulk was supposed to take over the Ms. Marvel release spot on Wednesday, but a Disney press release revealed that episodes will now arrive on Thursdays. Clear your schedules for the light series, which caught a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.
Exact She-Hulk episode release dates and times
Here are the exact episode release times (based on previous Disney Plus series releases).
- Episode 1: Available Thursday, August 18 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 2: Available Thursday, August 25 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 3: Available Thursday, September 1 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 4: Available Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 5: Available Thursday, September 15 — 12:00 p.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 6:Available Thursday, September 22 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 7: Available Thursday, September 29 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 8: Available Thursday, October 6 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
- Episode 9: Available Thursday, October 13 at 12:00 a.m. PT (3:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. GMT)
The first sensational trailer
After a teasing which did indeed tease us (by not showing She-Hulk’s face), Marvel released the first official trailer on May 17. This time we see what She-Hulk will look like in her stunning green glory.
She-Hulk also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. cast.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
On Wednesday, the government will meet with industry stakeholders on a common charger for all electronic devices
New Delhi:
The government will hold a meeting with industry players on Wednesday to explore the possibility of adopting a common charger for cellphones and other portable electronic devices.
The meeting, which will be chaired by Consumer Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled after lunch and will bring together manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.
Industry associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.
“The meeting will be more of an exploratory nature. We will try to learn from stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns,” the secretary told PTI.
Europe is already working to adopt this standard, he noted.
The meeting with industry organizations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reducing the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.
Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to the incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.
Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a common USB-C port charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand also exists in the United States.
Trump-backed Murkowski, Tshibaka qualify for Alaska general election, NBC projects
Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen on Capitol Hill during a vote Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and one of former President Donald Trump’s top Republican challengers will qualify for the general election, according to NBC’s plans.
Murkowski and former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka will move forward, along with Democrat Patricia Chesbro, NBC projects. It was too early to call the fourth candidate for this competition.
Alaska has a top-four primary threshold under the state’s ranked voting system, which passed through a ballot measure in 2020 — just in time for Murkowski, who won’t wasn’t guaranteed to emerge from Tuesday’s primary race as an undisputed favorite.
Trump and the Alaska Republican Party endorsed Tshibaka over incumbent Murkowski for the Senate seat. Trump had sharply criticized Murkowski while president, saying in 2018 that she would “never recover” after voting against his second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican Party, has vowed to campaign against Murkowski after he joined six other Republican senators in voting to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
“I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator,” Trump said at the time.
Trump hails Harriet Hageman’s win over Liz Cheney
Former President Donald Trump celebrated Harriet Hageman’s victory over Representative Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary.
Cheney is nowhere near beating Hageman, with the race being called within 30 minutes of the vote count, according to forecasts. As of this writing, Hageman holds a massive lead of more than 30 points with just 49% of the votes counted.
Needless to say, President Trump, who initially enthusiastically endorsed Hageman, applauded Cheney’s loss on his social media site, hoping it marked the beginning of the end for the “Political Hacks and Thugs Screening Committee.” ”, that is to say the committee of January 6th.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her big and very decisive win in Wyoming,” he said. “This is a wonderful outcome for America, and a complete rebuke from the screening committee of political hacks and thugs.” He continued:
Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her malicious and judgmental words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where I am sure she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!
During her concession speech, Liz Cheney compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant. Cheney said:
Our party’s great and original champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our Union. And it defined our obligations as Americans for all of history.
“It has been said that the long arc of history bends towards justice and freedom. True, but only if we bend it,” Cheney later added. “Today our highest duty is to bend the arc of history to preserve our nation and its blessings to ensure that freedom will not perish to protect the very foundations of this constitutional republic.”
