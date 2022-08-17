News
Here’s what the Yankees can do about Aaron Hicks while waiting for Harrison Bader to get healthy
All Aaron Hicks could do Monday night was wear it. He heard the boos, which were reminiscent of the ones that became Joey Gallo’s walk-up and exit music. The Yankees center fielder understands the frustration. He feels it.
“I’m out there trying to compete and help this team win, obviously. It’s not nice to hear boos, but, when you’re having the season the way that I am, that’s kind of the way it goes, especially around here,” Hicks said after the Yankees’ 4-0 loss to the Rays. “They want results.”
Hicks is hitting .173 with runners in scoring position this season, fifth worst in the majors and is in a 5-for-42 slump this month. Clearly the results the fans and Hicks want are not there right now, but what can the Yankees do about it?
At the trade deadline, GM Brian Cashman dealt away solid starter Jordan Montgomery, after acquiring Frankie Montas, for an elite defensive center fielder in Harrison Bader. The New York native, however, has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis.
And there is no clear idea of when he will be able to help.
“Now he’s in phase two [of his rehab], where it’s kind of that progression of [working out] in the pool on the [antigravity treadmill],” Aaron Boone said. “So he’s in that phase which started, I think, in the last couple of days. That’ll probably be a week or 10 days of that.
“And then hopefully that goes well and he can start to graduate to baseball activities.”
The 28-year-old Bader won a Gold Glove in 2021. He was hitting .256/.303/.370 with 15 steals in 72 games this year. He had a -2 Defensive Runs Saved this season, according to FanGraphs.
A possible stopgap while Hicks figures it out as Bader rehabs is to move Aaron Judge back to center field. That would leave Tim Locastro, Marwin Gonzalez or Hicks to play right field until Bader gets back, or when Giancarlo Stanton gets back from his Achilles injury and then play him every day in the outfield.
The Yankees also do have an athletic, young center fielder in Triple-A hitting .284/.365/.487 with a .852 OPS in 88 games. They have given Estevan Florial very limited big league looks. In 40 plate appearances in the majors, Florial has hit .206/.325/.353 with a .678 OPS, a home run and two stolen bases. The Yankees have always seemed concerned with the strikeout rate of the 24-year-old, but at this point his athleticism could be a burst of energy for a team that is struggling through the dog days of summer.
Right now, the Yankees are just watching Hicks continue to struggle.
Hicks’ Monday nightmare really began in the fourth inning when he misread David Peralta’s flyball. He turned the wrong way and then lost where the ball was. It got behind him and turned into a leadoff triple.
“Obviously, it’s a play … it’s got to be made,” Boone said, “but just a guy that’s struggling right now.”
That was clear at the plate Monday night, too. In the second inning, he ended a Yankees rally attempt. He struck out with runners on first and second. Perhaps worse was his inning-ending ground ball into a double play in the bottom of the fourth.
Overall this season, the switch-hitting Hicks is hitting .218/.339/.305 with a .644 OPS. In the fourth year of a seven-year deal worth $70 million, Hicks has struggled to regain the form that led to a career-best 27 homers in 2018. He has been hit hard by injuries, requiring Tommy John surgery in 2019 and then wrist surgery that cost him most of the 2021 season.
Hicks has six homers this season, but his last extra-base hit was when he homered July 9 at Fenway. He is extremely frustrated by his season.
“I’m putting the work in trying to do my best to compete every single day, especially for this team. And, everything I’m doing is just not showing up result-wise,” Hicks said. “I’m either flying out, striking out or just rolling over something. So, just overall disappointing. I’m just gonna get back out there tomorrow and try to figure out a way to continue to help this team and try to win.”
Watch NASA deploy mega moon rocket space launch system ahead of launch – TechCrunch
NASA engineers have completed the final tests of the Space Launch System (SLS), clearing the way for the mega moon rocket to roll out to the launch pad today instead of Friday as originally planned.
The space agency was able to bring forward the deployment date — when a caterpillar carrier moves the 322-foot-tall SLS from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center — because it completed testing. keys to the rocket flight termination system (FTS). The FTS is a critical series of components that ensure that a rocket can be safely destroyed after launch in the event of a major failure. Testing the FTS was “the last major activity” on NASA’s pre-launch task list, the agency said.
Testing and installing the FTS was last on the list as the system starts a proverbial “clock” of around 20 days to launch. If the launch does not occur during this time, the system should be retested. This delay is set by the US Space Force and by the FTS’s own battery system. NASA was able to secure an extension of Space Launch Delta 45, the USSF unit that has jurisdiction over East Coast launches, from 20 days to 25 days.
This means NASA is on track for a first launch attempt of the Artemis I mission on August 29. Thanks to the extension, NASA can now conduct backup launch attempts on September 2 and 5.
Artemis I is the first in a series of planned launches aimed at bringing humans back to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era. The main objective is to test the Orion spacecraft and ensure that it can safely transport humans. (SLS is not reusable, so while a successful launch will surely give engineers great confidence in the rocket, it won’t make a second flight.) During the mission, Orion will travel around the moon before performing a re-entry and a return to Earth. .
The manifesto’s next flight, Artemis II, is scheduled for 2024. This mission will carry humans, although they won’t land on the moon. That privilege will go to the next cohort of astronauts, which will include the first woman and person of color to land on the moon, on the Artemis III mission slated for launch mid-decade.
Deployment is expected to take approximately 11 hours. NASA will broadcast the event live on its YouTube channel at noon in the Pacific today. We’ll update the story with the video once it’s live.
Vikings cut five players ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline
In a couple of weeks, the Vikings will be forced to make sweeping changes to get their roster to 53 players before the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers.
But first came a simpler, easier move when the Vikings had to trim their roster to 85 players on Tuesday afternoon. In order to do that, they released veteran cornerback Tye Smith; waived outside linebacker Andre Mintze and fullback Jake Bargas; and waived defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson and receiver Thomas Hennigan with injury designations.
The next roster deadline comes in exactly a week when the Vikings have to be at 80 players. They should have a good idea who they want to cut after joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vehicle fire reported on I-80, parts of freeway remain closed – NBC Chicago
Portions of Interstate 80 near Tinley Park are closed due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 76.
The incident allegedly involved a tractor-trailer which transported cooking oil.
Closures between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue began around 12:51 p.m. There is currently good traffic towards Parker Road.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Leaked NBA schedule has Heat opener Oct. 19 against visiting Bulls, inactive over Christmas – The Denver Post
Although the 2022-23 NBA schedule won’t be released until 3 p.m. Wednesday, several items have already leaked from the Miami Heat schedule.
Among them:
– Despite managing to qualify in a single game from last season’s NBA Finals, the Heat won’t be featured on opening night.
The season-opening doubleheader on Oct. 18 will feature the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
–The Heat will open defense of their No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs at FTX Arena on Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.
– Two nights later, on Oct. 21, the Heat will host the Celtics in the first of four meetings against the team that eliminated them in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.
–The Heat aren’t scheduled for a Christmas Day game — the only team to play in last season’s conference semifinals not scheduled for Dec. 25. Instead, their place was taken by the New York Knicks.
– The Heat are scheduled to play in Atlanta against the Hawks on Martin Luther King Day morning Jan. 16.
– Neither the Heat nor any NBA team will play on Election Day on Nov. 8.
Instead, the NBA announced on Tuesday that the “programming decision stemmed from the NBA Family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to plan their vote in the election.” mid-term.
The full schedule will be released Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The FBI questioned top White House lawyers about missing Trump documents
Pat A. Cipollone and Patrick F. Philbin, White House counsel and deputy under President Donald J. Trump, were questioned by the FBI about boxes of sensitive documents that were stored at Mr. Trump in Florida after leaving. , said three people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Philbin are the most senior people who have worked for Mr. Trump and are known to have been questioned by investigators after the National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department this year.
Mr. Philbin was questioned in the spring, according to two of the people familiar with the matter, as investigators contacted members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle to find out how 15 boxes of equipment – some marked as classified – made their way. at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. It was unclear when Mr. Cipollone was interviewed.
Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Philbin were Mr. Trump’s representatives to deal with the National Archives; they were appointed to the positions shortly before the president’s term ended in January 2021. At one point, after National Archives officials realized they had no documents from Trump’s White House , which must be kept under the Presidential Records Act, they contacted Mr. Philbin for help in returning them.
A spokesperson for Mr. Philbin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mr Philbin tried to help the National Archives recover the material, said two of the people familiar with the discussions. But the former president repeatedly resisted the pleas of his advisers.
“It’s not theirs, it’s mine,” say several advisers, Mr. Trump told them.
The former president returned 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives in January, but the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May for documents still in his home. On June 3, counterintelligence officials from the Justice Department’s National Security Division traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the remaining documents with classified markings.
At that time, at least one attorney for Trump signed a statement saying the material bearing the classified marks had been returned, according to four people familiar with the document. But officials then used a subpoena to get surveillance footage from the hallway outside a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and saw something that alarmed them. They also received information from at least one witness who indicated that more material may remain at the residence, people familiar with the investigation said.
Mr. Philbin is among eight people who currently worked or worked for Mr. Trump who have been contacted by the FBI since the formation of a grand jury this year. Investigators also interviewed Derek Lyons, a former White House staff secretary.
Mr. Lyons’ last day in the White House was December 18, 2020, meaning he was unaware of how the last boxes were packed as Mr. Trump prepared to leave. But he had information about the flow of paper at the White House and how the former president handled the material.
The FBI has contacted about half a dozen people who currently work for Mr. Trump and who may know what documents he may still have in his possession.
Baytown officials oppose Washington County yard-waste site in township
Washington County officials got an earful when they asked residents to comment on a proposed yard-waste transfer site east of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Baytown Township.
Turns out Baytown Township doesn’t want it.
In an Aug. 12 letter to the county, Baytown Township Chairman John Fellegy wrote that the township opposed the proposal for a number of reasons, including a potential negative impact on property values and an increase in traffic on Washington County Highway 14, “which the residents are concerned is already inadequate for the current traffic flow and volume.”
“Given its rural nature, Baytown Township residents primarily manage their own yard waste and compost needs and have no need for a facility within the township,” Fellegy wrote. “Accordingly, the residents should not have to assume the burden of a county-wide compost site.”
About 1,900 people live in the township.
The proposed compost site, on the north side of 40th Street, is zoned residential, and the county would need to obtain a conditional-use permit or have the site rezoned “for the intended use of the property, which would require formal public comments,” Fellegy wrote.
Public Works Director Wayne Sandberg said the county will not move forward with the Baytown site if the township doesn’t support it.
“We totally understand the concerns,” he said. “We’re not blind to it all. I was optimistic that with a 20-plus acre site we could have this, plus a 10-acre buffer to minimize impact to the neighbors, but we’ve been clear all along: We need the township’s support to make this work, and if we don’t have it, we’ll have to find another site.”
The county has been searching for a central location for county residents to drop off grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, brush, tree debris and food scraps. The county already operates a yard waste site in Hugo.
The closure of public and private yard waste sites has created gaps in yard waste services throughout the county, said Mandy Leonard, a senior project manager for Washington County Public Works.
County officials started gathering community feedback in June regarding a proposed Central Yard Waste Transfer site in Baytown Township. Feedback was gathered through online resources, a direct mailer to local residents and an in-person open house; more than 600 survey responses showed 71 percent of county residents in favor of the program to provide this service, she said.
The county board will meet to discuss next steps.
“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive support for the service,” Sandberg said. “The need is still out there, it’s just finding the best fit for the communities. Where does it fit the best?”
