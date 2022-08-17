News
How Jinkx Monsoon & Willow Pill Spend Drag Race Winnings
It pays to be a winner, baby.
Monsoon Jinkxwinner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7and willow pillwinner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14both tasted drag race glory over the past calendar year. Sure, it elevated their career to new heights, but it also made them very wealthy.
Jinkx took home $200,000, the biggest prize in drag race story for the very first season of all the winners. Willow, meanwhile, took home $150,000, the biggest prize for a non-all stars season in history.
So how do they spend their earnings?
“I put it in my kids’ college fund,” Willow said. Variety August 16. “But beyond that, at the moment my plan is just to keep it in savings and hopefully retire early. I would love to retire at 35.”
Before you think the 27-year-old queen of Denver is joking, just ask her drag sister.
“She’s not kidding,” Jinkx said. “That’s what she told me the last time we were together. She said, ‘I’m going to do a few more shows.’
Amid trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, ‘Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’
Another offseason, another summer of trade rumors.
That had Tyler Herro offering a resigned smile Tuesday at a Miami Heat back-to-school event at Target at Dadeland Station.
“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said after helping a group of youths fill their back-to-school carts. “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors.
“So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”
The difference this time around is the rumors have come out of a position of value, with league front offices trying to come up with the best possible packages for the likes of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and others who have taken prominent positions in the rumor mill.
“As you get older and more years in the league,” said Herro, who was named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year, “you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day.
“But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer. Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.”
This summer there also is a timing element also in play, with the streak-scoring guard eligible for a rookie-scale extension until the Oct. 19 regular-season opener.
Already locked into a $5.7 million contract for the coming season, Herro is eligible for an extension well in excess of $100 million, one that would begin in 2023-24.
However, once Herro signs an extension, he effectively becomes untradable until next summer due to a “poison pill” that would come with an extension.
“I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations. “I’m just waiting on my turn, and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.”
Should he remain with the Heat — with or without an extension — the question would become whether he can break into the starting lineup after three seasons mostly as a reserve.
Herro ended last season publicly stating a desire to move into the first five. Against that backdrop, Heat president Pat Riley said Herro would have to earn his way in.
“Just trying to add more weight again,” Herro said Tuesday of his offseason goals. “Get stronger, get better on defense and continue to do what I do on offense.”
While Herro visited with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and others from the team last month at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, he had not previously addressed his contract, roster or rotation situation with the media since the end of last season.
Beyond losing starting power forward P.J. Tucker in NBA free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat return a roster almost totally intact to one that closed within one victory of last season’s NBA Finals.
Still, skeptics apparently remain, with the Heat bypassed for a Christmas game on the 2022-23 regular-season schedule, which will be announced Wednesday.
“I thought we should have played on Christmas. But I feel like this is nothing new,” he said. “I feel like last year we could have played on Christmas. But the media is going to do what they have to do, cover who they want to cover, say what they want to say.
“We just got to continue to do us. We’re pretty much bringing everyone back, so we’re not too worried. Everybody on the team has to get better and we all have to make improvements.”
At Tuesday’s event, the Heat and the T. Herro Foundation treated nine Heat Academy students to a back-to-school shopping spree. Each child, personally escorted by Herro, was provided with a $500 gift card from Papa Johns Pizza to shop the store for school supplies.
“It’s truly amazing just to see all these kids, these families have smiles on their faces,” Herro said of hosting. “We did this event every year. Back to school, just want to be able to give back.”
Heat Academy, in its 24th year, provides after-school programming to elementary school students, including extra exposure to academics, particularly math, reading, writing, and science. It is hosted at three Miami inner-city schools: Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center, Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary, and Riverside Elementary.
News
Three-time Paralympian Mark Barr shares his journey after losing a leg to cancer.
Houston, TX — Paralympian Mark Barr’s life has revolved around sport from the start. He started swimming when he was just four years old, then started playing football and baseball. It wasn’t until his teenage years that he began to experience crippling knee pain and was given a diagnosis he never saw coming.
“At 14, I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – bone cancer,” Barr said.
He underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy, but an MRI revealed the tumor had spread too aggressively and amputation was the only option.
“Sitting in the pre-op room with my parents was the worst part of the whole cancer experience,” Barr said.
After his amputation, it was a nurse in the recovery room who gave him hope and helped him realize that there is life after amputation. She herself was an amputee and Paralympic swimmer.
“I consider her an angel,” Barr said. “She was put there on purpose to help me through this difficult time.”
Barr got back into the pool as soon as he could and in 2004 he qualified for the Paralympic Summer Games in Athens. That same year, he entered Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo, where he was on the swim team. At the 2006 World Para Athletics Championships, Barr placed second in the 100 butterfly. He also competed in the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing before taking on a new challenge training for triathlons.
“I was addicted.” Barr said. “Swimming, biking, running, mixing disciplines. I love the challenge. It was something, I was like, and ‘this is my new identity. I’m going to do triathlon.’ By then, Barr had been an eight-year amputee and had never run. He did not have a racing prosthesis because many insurance companies do not cover sports prostheses. He turned to Team Catapult, a Houston nonprofit that raises money for athletes with disabilities and helps them participate in endurance sports. Once he received a new running prosthesis, he learned to run again.
“Having other athletes with Team Catapult, to guide you through this and teach you first hand is invaluable,” said Barr, who has become a big supporter of Team Catapults’ mission. He helps mentor new athletes into the group.
Barr returned to the U.S. Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, competing for the first time as a para-triathlete. In 2018, he achieved the best year of his career in triathlon. He went undefeated on the World Series Paratriathlon circuit, including a victory at the World Championships in Australia. Barr went on to win an ESPY Award in 2019 for “Best Male Athlete with a Disability.”
Her cancer journey also inspired her to go to nursing school.
“Nursing is something I’ve always wanted to pursue with my background as an amputee and my cancer treatment experience,” Barr said.
He worked as a nurse in charge of the trauma ICU for seven years before returning to school to become a certified nurse anesthetist. He just graduated and will start a new job this fall. Barr is now recovering from a torn meniscus injury but hopes to return to the racing circuit soon and hope to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery in L.A., Mekhi Becton placed on IR
While his teammates were practicing on the opposite coast Tuesday, Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Los Angeles. The surgery was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who, according to a source, considered it a success as there were no surprises from the original diagnosis.
The Jets’ second-year quarterback suffered a non-contact injury Friday during the first quarter of the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as he scrambled away from a defender trying to extend the play.
The original diagnosis suggested Wilson could be out two to four weeks as the meniscus only needed a “trim.” Wilson is also dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee.
It’s possible Wilson could play Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11, but the team won’t rush him back before he is 100% ready. Wilson is also dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee. So there’s a chance Joe Flacco could start the season opener because Wilson will need practice time and rest before returning to game action.
The Jets had no immediate comment on Wilson’s surgery as Tuesday’s media availability took place before the procedure.
Robert Saleh says it is comforting having a backup like Flacco who can fill in when needed.
“Joe has proven throughout his time that he’s a winner,” Saleh said. “I know his record (0-5) here hasn’t been that great, but he has about 1,000 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in a Jets uniform.
“He has been efficient even in the Miami game where he started, threw for over 300 yards. We have all the confidence in the world Joe can get the job done.”
BECTON PLACED ON IL; JETS DOWN TO 85
Tuesday was the first of three cut-down days prior to the start of the regular season. The Jets had to trim their roster down from 90 to 85 players by 4 p.m. In addition to the cuts, right tackle Mekhi Becton was placed on injured reserve.
Placing Becton on IR means he will miss the entire 2022 season. He missed the last 16 games last year after suffering a dislocated right kneecap in the second half of the season opener vs. the Carolina Panthers. He then suffered a chip fracture to the same kneecap during a training camp practice earlier this month.
In his first three seasons in the league, the former first-round pick out of Louisville has played a total of 15 games.
The Jets also released four players — defensive end Tim Ward, cornerback Luq Barcoo, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and wide receiver Rashard Davis.
Ward played 11 games for the Jets last year after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs the previous season. Barcoo (6-1, 175) signed with the Jets on July 27 after previously spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.
Kelly signed with the Jets in May after participating in rookie minicamp in May. Davis signed with the Jets on July 26 after playing in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits.
The next set of cuts will come on Aug. 23, as teams will need to be down from 85 to 80 players before 4 p.m. Then Aug. 30, every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players before the start of the regular season.
PRACTICE REPORT
The 15th practice of training camp might have been one of the best for the Gang Green’s offense this summer.
Not only was Flacco sharp, but so were his receivers.
Flacco completed 14 of 17 passes, including 10 consecutive at one stretch. He also threw three touchdown passes along with converting a two-point conversion.
“The offense looked really good, especially tight in the red zone where things are faster,” Saleh said. “That’s where veteran experience comes in. I thought they did a really nice job.”
Denzel Mims caught a diving touchdown grab over Luq Barcoo on a pass from Chris Streverler. Corey Davis recorded a touchdown along with a two-point conversion on passes from Flacco. Braxton Berrios also caught a TD from Mike White inside the 10-yard-line.
Although Wilson is out at least two to four weeks after Tuesday’s knee surgery, the Jets offense hasn’t skipped a beat with Flacco running the first team offense.
Saleh also commended the Jets receivers for the way they performed during Tuesday’s practice.
“I love our group and it has a chance to be pretty good,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of speed in the group with Elijah [Moore], Garrett [Wilson], Braxton [Berrios], Jeff Smith and the size of Denzel and Corey, it is a pretty cool group.
“It is just a matter of piecing together and learning how to be efficient and learning how to play in the structure of a scheme. It is all about the moment of truth, the catch point, making those contested catches and finding ways to separate in man coverage.
“I thought today was a good day, especially in the red zone where everything was tighter and you have to go up and get it and you know you’re going to get hit and the window is going to get tight. It is a good group and it has a chance to be really good and it has a chance to make plays.”
Harriet Hageman, ready to defeat Liz Cheney, has an anti-environmental history
Representative Liz Cheney has drawn attention in the race for Wyoming’s only congressional seat thanks to her vocal denunciations of former President Donald J. Trump and what she describes as threats to democracy posed by his supporters. far right.
But the challenger who looks set to unseat her in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Harriet Hageman, has a track record in Wyoming of fierce advocacy on issues particularly relevant to ranchers, energy and mining interests in the world. ‘State.
She spent decades as a trial attorney fighting environmentalists in America’s least populous state and opposing federal rules protecting land, water and endangered species. His most prominent case was a successful challenge to Clinton-era federal regulations aimed at protecting millions of acres of national forests from road building, mining and other development. A federal judge placed an injunction on the settlement in 2003.
Ms. Hageman has also represented groups seeking to remove protections for the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act and allow the state to manage the hunt. As an unsuccessful candidate for governor in 2018, she suggested transferring one million acres of federal land to the state, which opponents say would have led to the sale of hunting, fishing and popular hiking trails.
“She has a long reputation among conservation and sports groups for being an anti-federalist, especially when it comes to land ownership,” said Dan Smitherman, Wyoming state director at the Wilderness Society. “Most of the major conservation groups and probably 50-60% of sports groups assume we’ll play defense against it when it comes to public land issues and maybe some issues like wolves and bears.”
At a luncheon last week for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, a community based on fossil fuel extraction, Ms. Hageman promised to be a champion in Washington for those industries if elected.
“I think we have to make the federal government largely irrelevant in our daily lives,” Ms. Hageman told the audience.
And she warned that the Democrats’ climate and tax bill would be “devastating” for Wyoming, after saying coal was an “affordable, clean and acceptable resource that we should all use”.
A spokesman for Ms Hageman, Tim Murtaugh, said Tuesday that if elected, “Harriet Hageman will make fighting the administrative state her signature in Congress, as Wyoming is often targeted by the federal government, which attacks its primary industries and controls too much of its land.
Heading into the primary, Ms. Hageman, 59, had a nearly 30-point lead in recent polls, reflecting Republican loyalty to Mr. Trump in a state he won with 70% of the vote in 2020.
Ms. Cheney, 56, infuriated the former president and much of her party’s base by serving as co-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Among House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the mob that day, she is the latest to face primary voters. Four of the 10 House Republicans who voted against the former president have retired, three have lost their primaries and two have survived to make it to the general election this fall.
“We’re fed up with the Jan. 6 committee,” Ms. Hageman said at a rally in Casper in late May that Mr. Trump headlined. “And we’re sick of Liz Cheney.”
It has not always been so. Ms. Hageman is a former close ally of Ms. Cheney. She presented Ms Cheney at a state party convention in 2016 as a “brave constitutional conservative”. That year, Ms. Hageman also called Mr. Trump “racist and xenophobic.”
But, like many Republican Party officials and aspiring candidates, Ms. Hageman experienced a conversion in which she came enthusiastically to support Mr. Trump. In 2020, when she campaigned and won an internal party race to be one of Wyoming’s Republican National Committee members, Ms Hageman openly supported Mr Trump. She explained that she had been misled earlier by “the lies Democratic friends and Liz Cheney in the media” told about Mr Trump.
As her campaign gained momentum this year, she was bolder in accepting Mr Trump’s false claims that he had been denied re-election. “Absolutely, the election was rigged,” Ms Hageman said recently at a forum in Casper. “What happened in 2020 is a travesty.” (There is no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020.)
During the single campaign debate in June, Ms. Hageman bristled after the first two questions focused on Mr. Trump’s role in the breach of the Capitol on January 6, the subject of the probe of the Chamber whose prime-time hearings have featured Ms. Cheney extensively.
“The J-6 situation,” as Ms. Hageman called it, “is not what people in Wyoming are talking about.” She added: “What they are talking about is the gas crisis. They talk about food prices.
Traveling thousands of miles in Wyoming, Ms. Hageman broadened her message, seeking to make the race less of a referendum on Mr. Trump and more of a choice between whether she or Ms. Cheney more faithfully represented the state’s core traditions. .
She introduced herself as a “fourth generation Wyomingite.” She described her upbringing on a ranch near Fort Laramie, where she learned the value of “riding for the mark” – that is, she explained, “fidelity to the outfit for which you work”.
Despite Ms. Cheney’s own Wyoming roots — her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her mother, Lynne, were high school sweethearts in Casper — Ms. Hageman portrayed her rival, a three-year-old congresswoman. warrants, as a disloyal alien and a Washington captive.
“I’m going to reclaim the only congressional seat in Wyoming from this Virginian who currently holds it,” she said at the rally with Mr. Trump.
Ms. Hageman, the daughter of a longtime member of the state legislature, received her law degree from the University of Wyoming. She became active in the Laramie County GOP and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. There she was part of a last-ditch effort by supporters of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to prevent Mr. Trump, whom she called the “weakest” candidate Republicans could nominate.
Two years later, Ms. Hageman ran for governor of Wyoming, never mentioning Mr. Trump in her TV ad. She finished third in elementary school.
Eleven months ago, Mr. Trump endorsed Ms. Hageman after interviewing and vetting potential candidates at his New Jersey golf club. By then, she had completed her complete reversal of Mr. Trump’s fitness for office, declaring him “the greatest president of my life.”
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
According to online court records, Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. A sentencing date has not been set.
Prosecutors say Masood was in the U.S. on a work visa. They alleged that starting in January of 2020, Masood made several statements to paid informants — whom he believed were members of the Islamic State group — pledging his allegiance to the group and its leader.
Prosecutors said Masood expressed his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
The Mayo Clinic has previously confirmed that Masood was a former employee at the medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, but was not employed by the clinic at the time of his arrest.
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi valued at $1 billion after $148 million Series B – TechCrunch
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker SAIC, which aims to launch a commercial robotaxi service, has raised $148 million (RMB 1 billion). The funds will be used to expand its robotaxi service in China, which it will operate in partnership with self-driving vehicle company Momenta.
SAIC Group led Series B which also saw participation from Momenta, Gaoheng Management Consulting and other institutions. The financing brought SAIC Mobility’s total valuation to more than $1 billion, according to the company.
SAIC Mobility’s robotaxis are powered by Momenta’s “Flywheel L4” technology, which is designed to use deep learning rather than a rules-based machine learning approach. Momenta argues that the technology allows robotaxis to quickly iterate and improve its algorithms.
The funding comes eight months after the two companies launched two 100-day trials in the cities of Shanghai and Suzhou. The pilot, which launched in December, tested a fleet of 60 vehicles, all of which had a safety driver behind the wheel at all times. SAIC claims to have achieved a daily order volume of approximately 20 trips per vehicle and an overall user satisfaction rating of 98%. About 80% of passengers have used the service two or more times after their first experience, according to the companies.
The next step is to evolve SAIC’s trial in Shanghai and Suzhou into a service as SAIC Mobility prepares for eventual commercialization. Local regulations do not support commercialization and SAIC wants to be ready when new regulations are released early next year, according to a SAIC spokesperson.
With Momenta on its side, SAIC Mobility has a good chance of getting a license for commercial deployment in Suzhou. The company has a joint venture with the Suzhou branch of the State Council Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees more than 100 major state-owned companies, to “scale up” the deployment of robotaxi in the city.
The Shanghai launch will put SAIC Mobility in competition with other big players, like Baidu, which also has a self-driving ride service, Apollo Go, in the city. Baidu also recently got the green light to operate a commercial robotaxi service, with no human driver present, in Wuhan and Chongqing. Baidu also operates Apollo Go commercially in Beijing, with a human security operator present, alongside Pony.ai.
Momenta and SAIC have said in the past that they aim to deploy 200 vehicles across China by 2022. To achieve this goal, the two companies will use the B-series to purchase and develop more vehicles, doubling the current number. of its fleet, and to continue to improve both the ridesharing app, as well as the vehicles’ autonomous capabilities, the spokesperson said.
“The success of SAIC Mobility Robotaxi is the organic combination of ‘operational experience’ and ‘advanced self-driving technology’,” Cao Xudong, CEO of Momenta, said in a statement. “Our two companies will continue to jointly develop technology, products and business implementation to meet the future and diverse travel needs of end users. We believe this will become the industry benchmark for autonomous driving and deep cooperation between major automakers and operating platforms, and the future of scalability. [uncrewed] conduct.”
