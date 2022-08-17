Finance
How Massachusetts General Law 93A Affects Online Businesses
Massachusetts General Law 93A, titled Regulation of Business Practices for Consumers Protection, is designed to protect those consumers who would otherwise be unaware of their legal rights. Mass. Gen. Law 93A. As it was originally drafted, 93A did not create a private right to sue, an issue which was quickly addressed by the legislature, and now both consumers and businesses can use 93A as a basis for enforcing their rights through private law suit. Unlike some other states, the Massachusetts consumer protection statute provides for an express, rather than an implied, right to sue for businesses who feel they have been victim of a deceptive or unfair act. It is often easy to spot a consumer protection issue with standard businesses, such as: bait and switch advertising, failure to disclose defects, price-fixing, faulty warranty claims and un-bargained for return/refund policies. It becomes much more difficult to determine when a consumer protection claim based upon Mass. Gen. Law 93A exists when the business involved is only involved in electronic commerce, and especially when that business is not located within the state.
When evaluating a potential consumer protection claim, it is necessary to keep in mind that the required elements are different for a business and a consumer. A consumer must follow certain procedural and substantive requirements outlined in section 9 of the act. Among other elements, section 9 requires a 30 day demand letter, a showing that they are in fact a consumer, an unfair or deceptive practice, and a showing of damages.
Businesses, especially online businesses, differ substantially in their required elements. Section 11 sets out the requirements for a business 93A claim, and requires that a business show:
- That they are a “business” – [involved in the conduct of any trade or commerce];
- That the defendant engaged in an “unfair method of competition” or the defendant’s actions were “unfair” or “deceptive;”
- That these actions occurred primarily and substantially within Massachusetts (the burden is on the defendant to disprove this presumption as a defense); and
- That these actions resulted in a loss to the business plaintiff of money or property, real or personal, for money damages to issue; or
- That these actions “may have the effect of causing such loss of money or property.”
Mass. Gen. Law 93A
Because of the openness of the internet, and the anonymity involved, it can be extremely difficult to demonstrate that a certain method was either unfair or deceptive. More difficult, especially in the context of an online business, is demonstrating that a certain act has the effect of causing damages or loss. Since online transactions vary in amount and since the market is continually expanding, it can be extremely difficult to demonstrate actual loss, or even potential for loss. Since each element must be present before filing a claim, the prudent advocate will research the facts of the case prior to initiating a 93A claim. Without the properly pled elements, most judges will discard with the case at the first possible opportunity.
In addition, online businesses present unique jurisdictional issues that may confuse the use of 93A for consumer protection purposes. In order for there to be any hope of applying 93A to an online business, the “unfair or deceptive act” must have primarily or substantially occurred within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. When neither the deceptive/unfair act, nor the harm takes place in MA, a consumer protection claim will be barred based upon 93A, even if the victim is a Massachusetts resident or business. In the recent Massachusetts Superior Court case of Fillmore v. Leasecomm Corp., the judge dismissed a consumer protection claim brought by a Massachusetts company against a California company because the allegedly deceptive sales tactics and the unfair contracts were all consummated in California. Fillmore v. Leasecomm Corp., 18 Mass. L. Rptr. 560, 2004 WL 3091642 (Mass. Super. Ct. Nov. 15, 2004). In Fillmore, the plaintiff’s pleadings failed the ‘center of gravity’ test applied for jurisdictional purposes, and the claim was therefore dismissed. When deciding whether or not to file a consumer protection claim in Massachusetts, it is best first to look at the act, the harm and the jurisdiction. The more that occurred within Massachusetts jurisdiction, the more likely the claim will be allowed to proceed. However, Massachusetts courts do find in favor of Massachusetts companies when all the elements, including the jurisdictional ones are met. If a contract was to be performed in Massachusetts, and the damages took place in Massachusetts, then the jurisdictional element will be met and the court will find for the claimant, as the Massachusetts appeals court did in Auto Shine Car Wash Sys. v. Nice ‘n Clean Car Wash, Inc. In Auto Shine, the parties frequently met in Massachusetts, and the misrepresentation originated in Massachusetts. The court held in favor of the plaintiff for double damages, as there was a willful and knowing violation of Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 93A 58 Mass. App. Ct. 685 (Mass. Appeals Ct. 2003).
Filing a consumer protection claim presents a substantially increased level of evidence and jurisdiction requirements when your client is a business. Beware of the consequences and potential wasted time you may use when filing a claim without having every element met. Simply because Massachusetts provides for an express right for businesses to file claims, doe not mean that judges will be willing to overlook even the smallest discrepancies in the pleading requirements.
Finance
Hindu Car Blessings on Penang Island
When you are in Penang you can sometimes witness a unique Hindu Car blessings ceremony. The ceremony is conducted by a Hindu priest at the Temple ground itself. This blessing ceremony is widely practiced by the Indians and Chinese. This is multicultural harmony played out in daily routines.
A popular place where this ceremony is conducted is at the Temple on the road leading to the Botanical gardens. This temple is open from seven in the morning till half past six in the evening. The newly delivered car is first driven straight to the temple.
The ceremony begins by first you seek blessing from the Temple Deity. You then pay a few ringgit to the priest. The priest then goes around the car, chanting mantras, ringing a bell and sprinkling holy water. Colored ash is rubbed on the number plates and some blessed words are written using colored ash onto the windscreen, flower petals are thrown over the car. A coconut is then smashed in front of the Car. Inside the temple you are also given some colored ash to put on your forehead. After the ceremony the priest will hand you a blessed half of a coconut filled with betel leaves, bananas and flowers and a tiny packet of ash.
As you get to drive away your spanking new car, you will need divine protection right away as the Temple is located right at a busy traffic junction and most probably you been blocking half of the road for twenty minutes.
Hey! Why not, if this divine helps in the safety of my car and the driver. Driving on Penang roads you need extra special emotional skills. So these days you will see Lorries, motorcycles, vans queuing up. Some vehicles are not new, so I guess it is to Top up the blessings.
Finance
8 Steps To Buy A Used Car
If you are going to purchase a car for the first time, it can be a difficult task for you. For most people, buying a car is a big purchase. Therefore, you may want to be careful, especially if you are going to consider a used car. Given below are a few steps that you may want to take before making this purchase. Read on to find out more.
Step 1: Set your Budget
First of all, you may want to set your budget. This will help you to create a list of vehicles that fall in your budget range. This step is quite important, which is why you may want to finalize this step after a lot of homework.
Step 2: Do your Research
While you are doing your homework, make sure you don’t rely on your emotions. Instead, you may want to you decide on the features you want in the vehicle. Apart from this, you may want to consider other factors, such as maintenance costs, mileage, replacement parts value and availability, and other relevant factors.
Step 3: Create a list of Vehicles
Now, you should search for the available cars online and contact the owners. Afterward, you should consult an expert or friend for a deeper insight into the type of used cars that can meet your needs.
Step 4: Have the Car Inspected
As soon as you have decided on a car, you may want to contact a trusted mechanic to have it inspected. The inspection service will perform a physical inspection of the vehicle to help you get a much better idea of the physical condition of the vehicle. They will check the vehicle for any noise, especially the noise coming from the engine bay. Apart from this, they will try to find out if the car was involved in an accident.
Step 5: Take a Test Drive
If you are satisfied with the steps given above, you should go for a test drive to ensure the car is exactly what you are looking for. A few kilometers of a test drive can help you find out if you should buy this car or continue your research.
Step 6: Payment Method
If you are happy with the car, you should go ahead and make the payment. It is much better that you pay through a bank so that the record of the transaction could be maintained for legal purposes.
Step 7: Ownership Transfer
Once you have parked the vehicle in your garage, know that the process is still incomplete. It will only be considered complete after the vehicle has been transferred under your name through a legal process. You just can’t drive a vehicle on an open letter.
Step 8: Change Engine Oil, Air Filter and Tire
Before you take your vehicle on a long drive, make sure you change the engine oil, tires and air filter if needed.
In short, these are 8 steps that can help you purchase a used car to meet your needs.
Finance
Select Your Best Web Designer for It Can Make or Break Your Online Business!
It is negative thinking to say that as of today more than 1 billion websites have been floated; and thus Internet Marketing has become heavily competitive. Instead, the positive side is there are billions of consumers out there, spread in all the countries of the world, as never before. This excellent opportunity can be used to your business advantage. How formidable it is?
If you are really bent upon meeting with success online, and stave off the challenges posed by your competitors, you have to act smart and select the right web designer, from among the numerous web development services. Only this will create your website that fulfills the objectives of a successful website.
Selection criteria for a best web designer:
There are lots of web designer services online. So you should determine first what you are looking for. If you want a demographic-specific web developer, start your search accordingly. For example, if you want to locate a website developer in any part the world, narrow down your search only to that country. (Here is interesting information relating to web development. Singapore Government offers liberal Grants under Productivity and Innovation Credit Scheme – PIC – for business community, to offset the expenses relating to designing and development).
While making the search for web designer services, the main focal points should be –
– Whether they are affordable?
– Can they create websites that stand out?
– Will their designs perform?
– Will the website be found by visitors?
– Whether the Website Design will reward expected results?
– Whether the website development services provides comprehensive services?
Now let us see each of the above questions in detail.
Affordability of web development:
In any business, including online business, cost consideration is vital. You cannot pour out money blindly in the initial stages, if you want to be successful in any business. Online business starts with designing an eye-pleasing, clutter-free, purposeful and technically-sound website. Your website is your online business address; a shop-front; it is the place where you have to take back your Return on Investment (ROI) from.
The web designer you select should be able to create a website, which has all the above qualities; and yet the prices charged should be comparably competitive, if not cheap. You cannot compromise on quality for “cheaper” web designer. So check and compare the cost the prospective designer is charging, with other website designer services and select the best.
Your website should stand out:
Anything that is out of the ordinary catches attention easily. Instead of drudging into the old and worn-out path, your website should be innovative, consumer-oriented, and should be truthful and down-to-earth on its approach and activities. Simply put, your customers should love your website.
Create a Performing Website:
The website’s performance is gauged by its simplicity and functionality. Your web designer should take care to see that your website functions well after uploading online, and should continuously monitor its performance always. Fixing up defects and glitches should be done then and there and consistently. They should be available for contact 24 hours every day.
Accessibility of web visitors:
Today Responsive Website is the buzz-word. It means visitors from all countries through sophisticated servers and computing devices, including billions of Smart Phones should easily access the website, in macro-seconds. Only the web designer can make it possible by proper coding and programming the website design efficiently and effectively.
Result-oriented Design:
Web-visitor traffic is diverted to your site through Search Engines. The crawlers of popular Search Engines pose many challenges to web designer services, in creating a website that gets the immediate attention of these crawlers. Then only they award high ranking, pick the website-link and publish it on the top-page of Search Engine Indices.
Visitor enjoys good experience from a well-designed website, easy-navigation, trouble-free functionality and availability of all required details. This happy consumer-experience is vital for growth of volume of any business.
The web-visitor traffic in crowds, conversion of the visitors into buyers first and then becoming loyal customers permanently, as also bragging about their happy experience with their friends and relatives – everything depends upon innovative, technically-sound, well configured software-rich and functioning website design. This is how a web designer can make or break your online business success.
Web Designer providing comprehensive services:
The web designer you choose should be able to take up and deliver, all the other related services to web design. Their professionals should be well-versed in implementing and configuring latest technology applications, like eCommerce software solutions, SEO Services including consultation, On-page SEO, technical audit, key word research, content development and link-building etc.
Go and find a web designer who rises to your above standards and specifications – you will ensure your website’s success 100%.
Finance
How to Choose a Web Design Company for Your Small Business?
Choosing the right web design company is crucial for your small business. You need to do enough research before you choose a web design company, because a well structured website that has a good design and layout attracts, engages and retains visitors; whereas a poorly designed website can drive away your prospective customers. Therefore, you need to be sensible while choosing a web designing company for your business.
In this article, we discuss some of the things you need to consider before you hire a web design company for your small business website.
Technical and marketing skills:
A good company will have skilled professionals in web design and development, SEO and content. These are very important apply while designing your website. While these are the minimum set of criteria, creativity is an important thing to consider when choosing a company. Check for the company’s portfolio (list of websites designed already).
Designing SEO friendly websites:
Creating an attractive website and being online is not enough. It needs to be such that search engines find your website and rank it. For this, the website should have solid content and good images, limited use of Java, easy and simple navigation buttons, etc. These features are essential to create optimal user experience. Unless the company has some knowledge on SEO and how it works, it cannot design SEO friendly websites.
Designing according to your specifications:
Every small business has its own needs and specifications. Unless the company is professional enough to consider your specifications, you cannot get what you expect. The web design company should be able to tailor the service for you. Also, note their way of communication – how promptly, effectively and appropriately they are communicating.
Budget constraints:
Budget is always a constraint for small businesses to expand their marketing. So, while choosing a web designing company, make sure that they are offering services within your budgets. Some companies offer special packages to small businesses, you may get better services at lower prices from them.
Repute and experience:
There are thousands of service providers. Identifying a good one is often a tricky task. Research online thoroughly. It is important to consider repute and experience of the company.
Trust between the designer and business is important. Mutual trust is important as one party collaborates with the other.
Delivering results on time:
Getting your website completed on time is very important. For this, the service provider needs to provide service optimally. On-time delivery of results is indicative of professionalism on the part of the service provider.
Hope these things help you choose a good web designer company. You can also recruit an in-house designer, provided you have some knowledge on web designing to guide him in a right way.
Finance
New to Web 2.0? Here is a Book Review of a Great Book For You
Exploring Web 2.0:Second Generation Interactive Tools-Blogs, Podcasts, Wikis, Networking, Virtual Worlds, and More
By Ann Bell Katy
Crossing Press 2009 Copyright
Web 2.0? Whatever happened to Web 1.0? For that matter what’s the difference? And even more to the point, who cares?
According to the author, Ann Bell, an Online Instructor and Course Developer For the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Web 1.0 faded away shortly after the Dot Com debacle at the beginning of the new millennium. Before that, she says, the information paradigm was “publish and browse;” the web was there to be read from, not interacted with. Today, in Web 2.0 data streams from every conceivable source are continually mixing and combining. As to who cares, knowledge, as they say, is power; any businessperson planning to make a living on the Web would be wise to pay heed to some of this stuff.
And this is a fine book for someone who wants to learn more about the Internet but doesn’t want to get bogged down in the technical morass. Author Bell doesn’t torment us estimating kilobytes or explaining domain name servers. Web 2.0, she says, depends on sharing among users, and she sets out to show us how we all can benefit from this collaboration. The chapter on RSS Feeds, for instance, gave the clearest explanation of what RSS is and how to use it of anything I’ve yet read on the subject. Information diced and sliced and delivered to your plate to suit your needs. She also gives us a list of valuable links to use in building our own RSS system.
For those of us that have always gone blazing by such nonsensical words as metadata and folksonomy, there is an interesting section explaining these terms and showing how they are important in Social Bookmarking, another system any businessperson who hopes to succeed on the net should be aware of. Are you on delicious.com yet? Good, then you understand tagging. Of course there is still Podcasting, Vodcasting and ScreenCasts, Wikis, Mashups and Virtual Office applications to be discussed.
Virtual Office applications, or cloud computing as it is called by many, is a valuable addition to any business office. Free software and free storage that is well beyond the reach of your crashed hard drive. You don’t know where to find this valuable stuff? No problem, Ms. Bell lists several of the better-known services: Google Docs, Microsoft Live Office and Zoho. (I tried Microsoft Live Office for the first time and found it overly complicated; I’m back to Google Docs.)
Some readers might find this book a bit on the light side. Ms Bell spends very little time on technical questions. Except for the section on RSS she tends to be more descriptive than helpful in using the various items she describes. But the book does serve as an excellent introduction to the new interactive resources of Web 2.0.
Finance
What is Marketing? Employing the Marketing Mix in Your Small Business Start Up Strategy
As a Start Up Business Consultant, I am often asked the question: “What is marketing and how do I employ the marketing mix in my small business start up strategy?” In answer to this frequently asked question, I would like to begin by explaining what marketing is – and what it isn’t.
What is Marketing Anyway?
To understand marketing, you need to grasp the “big picture” of what marketing really is. Here goes. Marketing encompasses the entire planning process (from conception to delivery) of taking your product, service or idea to a targeted audience — ready, willing and able to make a buying decision. This exchange between buyer and seller satisfies the mutual needs of both parties, and therefore defines the ultimate purpose and goal of marketing — your product or service for my hard earned cash.
What is the Marketing Mix?
The combination of your product or service, pricing structure, the delivery system for getting your product or service into the hands of potential buyers, and the promotional activities required to satisfy your target are essentially the marketing mix.
What Isn’t Marketing?
Now that we’ve discussed what marketing is, let’s take a look at what it’s NOT. Many of us have heard the term marketing used to describe a number of activities related to promoting your small business start up. The most common piece of misinformation is, that marketing is advertising or promoting your small business start up’s products or services. This explanation is far too limiting and does not give you the full picture of what marketing really is. You owe it to yourself to learn all that you can about marketing, because every business decision you’ll ever make will have a direct impact on some form of your overall marketing activities.
Marketing Terms that Every Small Business Start Up Should Know…
…and understand!
marketing concept: The business philosophy of your company’s management team that expresses your sole purpose for being in business and achieving your sales goals. Satisfying customers and meeting their needs is at the heart of the successful marketing concept.
marketing strategy: Your goals for satisfying the needs of your target market through the planning and implementation of the marketing mix.
marketing mix: The combination of your product or service, pricing structure, the delivery system for getting your product or service into the hands of potential buyers, and the promotional activities required to satisfy your target.
target market: A segment of the market that a company selects in which to direct its marketing efforts.
marketing campaign: A coordinated plan of action for promoting your product or service to a targeted market, which ties in all aspects of the marketing concept, your marketing strategy and marketing mix.
Employing the Marketing Mix in Your Small Business Start Up Strategy
Now that we’ve successfully answered the “what is marketing?” question, let’s move on to looking at the development of a marketing mix, based on your start up’s goals and objectives, for satisfying the needs of your target market.
Employing the marketing mix in your small business start up strategy requires a recipe of four ingredients, which are necessary to satisfy your intended target.
These ingredients are:
(1) your product or service,
(2) your pricing structure,
(3) your delivery system for getting the product or service to its intended target; and
(4) all of the promotional activities involved in attracting new customers, such as advertising, publicity, sales promotions and personal selling.
Coupled together, your target market and marketing mix are what make up the marketing strategy for your small business startup.
Did You Find This Article Helpful?
If so, please post a comment. Your feedback is very important to me!:-)
How Massachusetts General Law 93A Affects Online Businesses
Teleperformance India to hire more people in Tier II and III cities, says CEO
Save up to 53% on new and used Samsung devices at Woot
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Chainlink In Bearish Mood As LINK Price Retreats To $8.63
Hindu Car Blessings on Penang Island
Half of all schools in Texas have no mental health services – including Uvalde
Liz Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
8 Steps To Buy A Used Car
Georgia man sentenced for spending lavishly after $31,000 bank teller error
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime