How to Find Cheap Flights
Since flights can represent the biggest part of your trip expenses, finding that hidden cheap deal can be just as important as finding the right destination, the right tour company, the right backpack, or the right place to stay. After all, if a flight is too expensive, you aren’t going anywhere – and today I am going to help you master how to find a cheap flight. These are the exact steps I follow. If you follow them too, you’ll never be the person on a flight who paid the most for their ticket!
First, know that there are many reasons why flights are expensive. Bankruptcy has meant that airlines, which are under pressure to make a profit, can’t reduce fares as much, and limited competition gives them less incentive to do so. Additionally, since airlines have slashed routes and capacity, they are flying full planes. Fuller planes also means less incentive to reduce fares. And though oil prices have fallen substantially, airlines aren’t going to lower fares, because for the first time in a long time, they are making money and they don’t want to stop! (More: Why your airfare is so expensive.)
But that doesn’t mean the deck is fully stacked against you. Every day the airlines have thousands of killer deals – from mistakenly published cheap fares to normal deals to slashed prices to compete with another airline. Cheap fares are out there if you know how to find them.
Here is my 13-point guide to easily finding cheap flights, based on over ten years of travel and thousands of flights flown.
13 Steps on How to Get Cheap Flights
Ignore the myths
Be flexible with your travel dates
Be flexible with your destinations
Fly budget carriers
Don’t always fly direct
Remember, not all search engines are equal
Take advantage of student discounts
Sign up for a frequent flier program and travel hack
Join a mailing list
Search ticket prices as one person
Search in other currencies
Know your price
Book early (but not too early)
1. Ignore the myths
There are many myths online about finding cheap flights. They will lead you astray. The first thing to know about finding a cheap flight is there is no magic bullet or one secret ninja trick. So let me first say: it is NOT cheaper to buy airfare on a Tuesday, there is NO evidence that searching incognito leads to cheaper deals, and there is NO exact date or specific time period in which to book your airfare.
2. Be flexible with your travel dates and times
Airline ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week, time of year, and upcoming holidays, such as Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Thanksgiving, or the Fourth of July. August is a big month for traveling around Europe, and everyone wants to go somewhere warm in the winter or travel when the kids are out of school.
If you are going to fly when everyone is flying, then you’re going to pay higher fares. Try to be flexible with your dates. If you are dead-set on visiting Paris, go to Paris in the spring or fall when fewer people visit and airfares are cheaper.
Moreover, it’s always cheaper to fly during the middle of the week than on a weekend, because most people travel on the weekends and airlines hike their prices then. Prices are also cheaper if you fly after a major holiday. Early-morning or late-night flights are cheaper because fewer people want to travel then (who wants to wake up early?!). The difference of one day can mean hundreds of dollars in savings.
That is why this is my #1 tip on finding cheap flights. You’ll save the most money if you fly when no one else is flying. You may have always longed for Paris in the summer but so has everyone else and the airlines price accordingly. They know when a festival, holiday, major sports event, or school break is coming up. They aren’t dumb – and they raises prices accordingly.
Be flexible when you fly and you’ll start way ahead of everyone else!
3. Be flexible with your destinations
If you can’t be flexible when you fly, at least be flexible with where you fly. It’s best to be both, but if you really want to save the most money on a flight, you should at least do one!
Airline search engines have made it really easy to search the entire world to find the cheapest ticket – you no longer have to search manually. Kayak offers the “Explore” tool that allows you to put in your home airport and see a map of the world with all the flights on it; Google Flights also has a similar (and better) feature. If you are flexible with where you want to go (i.e., anywhere but home), these are wonderful tools to start your planning with. It looks like this:
Step 1: Go to Google Flights and click the map:
searching Google Flights for cheap airline tickets
Step 2: Put in your dates and home airport and enjoy all your options! ð
Finding Cheap Flights Using Google Flights
The truth about airfare is that there’s always a deal to some destination, and if you’re flexible on where you want to go, you’ll be able to find and use that deal.
When you are locked into one place at one time, you are stuck with whatever price shows up. No voodoo can change that. BUT when you become flexible, suddenly the entire world opens up to you and you’ll find amazing cheap airfare!
4. Fly budget carriers
Years ago, if you wanted to fly between continents, you were mostly stuck with traditional expensive airlines. That’s no longer true. Budget airlines now service many long-haul routes, making it possible to bounce around the world for little money. Norwegian Airlines allows you to fly between Europe and Bangkok for about $250 each way. WOW air is introducing cheap flights to Iceland and Europe from the United States for as little as $99. AirAsia offers crazy-cheap deals around Asia and Australia for as little as $100 each way. You can find even tickets from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur for $30 USD. Indian and Middle Eastern airlines offer cheap flights throughout the subcontinent and Africa. You can fly most of the way around the world on a budget airline!
In America, there are only a handful of budget airlines. But in Europe and Asia, there are more, and competition has kept prices there low. Many times, these low-cost airlines offer no-fare tickets – you pay just the taxes.
Flying the budget airlines is a good alternative to flying “the majors” whenever possible. You get fewer perks, but you can save a bundle in price.
Just be sure to watch out for fees. That’s how they make money, so if you don’t follow their rules, you’ll get hit with a gigantic fee! Budget airlines will charge you for checked bags, carry-ons, printing your boarding pass, using a credit card, and anything else they can get away with. Be sure to add up the cost of the ticket AND the fees to make sure that the price is lower than a larger carrier.
Whenever I am not flying a long, overnight flight, I fly these airlines as much as possible. The best budget airlines are Southwest, Spirit, Ryanair, WOW, Norwegian, Tiger Airways, flyDubai, and AirAsia.
(Pro tip: If you aren’t a junkie like me and know which budget airlines fly where, visit your destination airport’s website to get a list of airlines that fly there.)
5. Don’t always fly direct
Not only does it help to be flexible with dates and destinations but try being flexible with the route you take, too. Sometimes it’s cheaper to fly to London and take a budget airline to Amsterdam than to fly direct to Amsterdam. There are so many budget carriers around the world that taking advantage of a good deal to another city and then hopping on a budget flight to your destination is sometimes the best way to go. I had to go to Paris once; the flight was $900 USD, but I could fly to Dublin for $600 and get a $60 flight to Paris. It meant more flying time, but the $240 I saved was worth it.
To do this, I find out how much it is to go direct to my destination. Then I open Google Flights and type in that destination’s continent to look at prices to nearby airports. If the difference is more than $150, I look to see how much it is to get from the second airport to my primary destination.
By working various airlines and special offers, you can save a lot. This method is not for everyone, however. It is more work, as you have to figure out lots of different routes and check different airlines. But it will shave some money off your flight, giving you more to spend at your destination.
6. Remember, all search engines aren’t equal
You need to search as many flight search websites as you can in order to ensure you are leaving no stone unturned. Many search sites don’t list budget carriers because those airlines don’t want to pay a booking commission while others don’t list booking sites that aren’t in English!
It’s important to check a few sites before you book, as you’ll often see variations in prices, and you don’t want to miss a deal. The best search engines are the ones that have no affiliation with any airline and make their money via advertising, not bookings. But all websites have their weaknesses and do not include every airline. As mentioned, you aren’t going to find AirAsia, Ryanair, or most other budget airlines on large sites like Offingo, Expedia, or Orbitz. US booking sites also tend to not have the obscure foreign airlines that you see on international sites like Skyscanner or Momondo. Booking sites have blind spots – they don’t cover every region of the world and every airline equally.
Remember – there is no perfect airline search engine. Even the best have their faults. My favorites are:
Momondo
Google Flights (This is also the best site for searching multiple cities)
ITA Matrix
Skyscanner
Kayak
I start all my searches with Momondo because it searches all major AND budget airlines, non-English websites, English websites, and everything in between. I’ve been using them since 2008 and they vet all the sites they link to as they have strict criteria on who the operate with. Momondo is one of the most comprehensive booking sites out there, they have the lowest price 99% of the time, and it’s the search engine all the other travel experts I know use too. So while the others are good and should not be ignored, Momondo should be your starting point!
7. Take advantage of student discounts
If you are a student (or under 26), there are many, many discounts available to you. There are a lot of student discount codes out there, and travel agencies like STA Travel or Flight Centre can help find you a cheap ticket.
8. Sign up for a frequent flier program and travel hack
Airline rewards programs are a great way to get free flights, free upgrades, and free companion tickets. No matter how often you fly, you should be signed up for the airline’s reward program. I stick to US-based airlines since they are involved in all the major alliances and you can earn miles on their partner flights. For example, if I fly Singapore Airlines, I can earn United Airlines miles because they are partners. Likewise, if I fly Air France, it’s credited to my Delta rewards account. This way I am always earning miles when I fly. However, if you aren’t from the United States, simply use an airline from your home country that is involved in one of these alliances.
Moreover, by collecting points and miles (the art of “travel hacking”), you can travel around the world for very little (and often free). These programs are easy to use, and there are a lot of other ways to earn miles if you aren’t jet-setting around the world all the time:
Watch for special offers – I sign up for company newsletters because they often have featured offers not found on an airline’s website. This could be triple miles on a selected route or as simple as Starwood’s recent promotion – I signed up for their newsletter and got 250 SPG (Starwood’s Preferred Guest) points. American Airlines once gave away 1,000 points for installing a shopping toolbar into your web browser. These bonuses don’t go into the high tens of thousands, but you can get something over a long period of time by doing virtually nothing. They do add up.
Get a travel rewards credit card – By getting a travel rewards credit card (like an airline-branded card or a general points card, such as Chase Sapphire), you can can earn miles and perks, like free baggage checks and priority boarding. Moreover, these cards come with huge sign-up bonuses (whether you are American or live in another country, they all do!) that often equal one free round-trip flight!
Use airline shopping portals – All airlines, hotels, and travel brands have preferred merchants. These companies – ranging from clothing retailers to sporting good stores to office supply businesses and everything in between – partner with airlines’ special shopping malls. By ordering online through an airline’s website, you can earn additional points.For example, I once registered for Netflix through American Airlines’ website because it gave me an additional 5,000 miles. I went to Target through Chase’s online shopping mall and earned three points per dollar spent. I did my shopping for my apartment online with K-Mart via American Airlines’ portal and received nine miles per dollar spent instead of just the one I would have gotten if I walked into the store.You can use Evreward or Cash Back Monitor to discover the current best deals across various programs. Simply type in the merchant or product you want, and it will compile a list of bonuses the various point programs are offering at that moment so can you maximize the programs to purchase from. (Outside the United States, Canada has two shopping portals: Shop.ca and The Aeroplan eStore. If you are in the UK, there is also a shopping portal at British Airways eStore.)
Dining rewards programs – Just like shopping portals, airlines also have dining rewards programs. You sign up with your frequent flier number, register your credit card, and get extra points when you dine at participating restaurants in the airline’s network (which rotate throughout the year). Join one of the programs in the Rewards Network (they run all the dining programs) so you can get five miles per dollar spent once you became a “VIP member,” which happens after 12 dines. So if you get those 12 under your belt (so to speak) early in the year, for the rest of the year you’ll be getting five points per dollar spent!
In the movie Up in the Air, George Clooney’s character said, “I don’t do anything if it doesn’t benefit my miles account.” Think like that.
—> CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MAXIMIZING AND GAINING POINTS FOR FREE FLIGHTS
9. Join a mailing list
No one likes to clutter up their inbox, but by signing up for mailing lists from airlines and search engines, you’ll be able to get updates about all the last-minute or special deals that are happening. Many times, the cheap flights are only available for 24 hours, and if you aren’t always checking the web for them, you will miss out on many of the super cheap deals. I would have missed out on a round-trip ticket to Japan for $700 USD (normally $1,500) if I wasn’t on American Airlines’ mailing list. Additionally, they offer frequent flier bonuses, and those deals have also gotten me free business-class tickets. These three websites are the best to stay on top of travel deals:
Airfarewatchdog
The Flight Deal
Holiday Pirates
10. Search ticket prices as one person
Don’t search for or buy multiple tickets in a single purchase. Airlines always show the highest ticket price in a group of tickets. For example, if you are a family of four and searching for four seats, the airline will find four seats together and show your fare based on the highest ticket price. So if seat A is $200, seats B and C are $300, and seat D is $400, it will price those tickets as $400 each instead of adding up the individual ticket prices. Therefore, always search for tickets as a single person. Afterwards, in the checkout process, you can pick your seats so you and your family are sitting together.
11. Look for tickets in other currencies
If your country’s currency is currently strong compared to others around the world, search airfare in a country where the currency is weaker. For example, the US dollar is strong and the New Zealand currency is weak. I found a one-way flight from Australia to NYC for $1,000 USD but when I searched on the NZ version of the airline, I found the same ticket for $600 USD. It’s the same airline, same flight, and same booking class. It was just booked in a different currency. This tip does not always work, but it works often enough that it’s something worth trying if your currency is currently doing well.
(Tip: Always use a no-foreign-transaction-fee card to avoid paying a surcharge.)
12. Know your price
People always try to get the lowest price online, wait too long (or book too early), and then pay too much. We all know airline prices always bounce up and down, yet in our quest to hold out just a little longer, most of us miss the lowest price. Therefore, it’s important to know what you want to pay, not what you hope to pay. What’s the lowest price for YOU? What do you feel comfortable paying? Don’t wait for the perfect price – wait for YOUR price. Be realistic too. If the lowest available price is $1,000 for a flight but the average is $1,500, don’t try to wait for $900, as it’s probably not going to get that low. You will never have buyer’s remorse if you find a price point you are comfortable with. No two people on a flight pay the same price, so all you can do is hope you get the price you feel good about.
13. Book early, but not too early
Airline fares will keep rising, but there is a sweet spot when the airlines begin to either lower or increase fares based on demand. Don’t wait until the last second but don’t book far, far in advance either. The best booking window is 6-8 weeks before your flight, or around three months before if you are going to your destination during peak season.
****
Finding a cheap flight is about being flexible and smart in where you go, when you go, and how you get there. Follow the tips above, but don’t waste forever finding a cheap flight. If you’re spending more than an hour booking a flight, you’re spending too much time. I never second-guess myself on flights. You’ll go crazy if you do. Spend 30-40 minutes finding and booking a cheap flight at a price you’re OK paying, and move on with your life.
If you follow the tips above, you’ll get a great deal and avoid being the person who paid the most for a ticket!
UnBoundRVA: How Two Young Entrepreneurs From Richmond Created a Transformative Social Venture
Sometimes It Seems Hopeless…
“I was living in an apartment with people I had known less than twenty days, sleeping on a half-inflated air mattress in a room that was flea infested, and I spent pretty much the entire time intoxicated. I had no money, no car and no desire to keep living,” shares John. John was born in Richmond and at a young age quickly discovered alcohol. He lost his job, his house, and his hope. Then, when he hit rock bottom, he realized that there was no way out but to change course entirely. He made the leap and signed up for a homeless shelter known for its work fighting addictions. That’s when Caritas, a charity supporting the homeless, took the note of his audacity to do anything to stop his own self-destruction.
Miles was born far from John, in Montgomery, Alabama. Hard work was Miles’ life from a young age – he had to support three households. Yet, his low-wage jobs didn’t provide enough. Wondering what else he could do to help his family, Miles bumped into an old friend, who invited him into a promising world. In fact, that was what most of his peers were doing in his neighborhood – selling drugs. It wasn’t long before things turned bad. When his best friend was killed right in front of him and his cousin was sentenced to life in prison, he knew it was his last warning. His options were bleak. Miles wanted out. “Seeing my daughter’s face in that courtroom was enough for me to understand this was my lowest point. I needed to find a better way.”
Carolyn is a single mother taking care of five beautiful children. Her childhood was tough, and she found herself making some bad choices. She felt trapped, wanting to find good solutions to her challenges but unable to break her cycle of negative choices. It seemed like there was no way out. “I knew that I was better than that. I got really disappointed with myself.” After she was convicted, things got much worse, and she couldn’t find a job, despite her qualifications. “It was then that I decided that I would work for myself. I knew that I was going to make it as an entrepreneur, because I am better than my criminal background.”
Ciara was forced to leave her home with her grandmother and drop out of school at the age of sixteen. “Growing up without a mother and father, having taken care of a younger sister, living on the street with no money and bad people around, it was so tough,” says Ciara. She had children at a young age and quickly found herself in an abusive relationship. After finally getting out of that relationship, she made it her mission to become the best mother she could be. “My first child helped me to see hope. I didn’t want my child to see the abuse I was experiencing. I wanted to give her a better life.” In order to enroll her children in preschool, she volunteered through the Neighborhood Resource Center to cover those costs. Through that program, she obtained her GED, and has gone on to become certified in Personal Care and as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. Is that enough to change her life?
Raheim grew up in public housing in Harlem, New York. His father was incarcerated when he was three years old, and following in his father’s footsteps, Raheim was arrested at age 19. During his eleven months in prison, Raheim vowed to change his life. “When I got into jail, I knew that I needed to dig myself out of this hole. Poverty, outside influences, and not having enough education affected my choices.”
How can these five people find an opportunity to radically change their lives? How can they make sense of the hardships they’ve gone through? How can they take that pain and transform not only their lives, but the lives and prospects of their loved ones?
Everyone Should Have a Chance
Enter Richard Luck and Sarah Mullens.
“After graduating from the Virginia Military Institute, I decided to join Teach for America, to help make a difference in communities,” shares Richard Luck, co-founder of UnBoundRVA, a non-profit that helps talented individuals from low-income families in Richmond become entrepreneurs. “When I began teaching at a Title-One High School in North Carolina, I saw an incredible amount of talent going underutilized.”
He recalled how let down he felt when he saw future Einsteins going nowhere. They simply couldn’t go to college due to a whole mix of circumstances. Some students would say, “You know, I can’t go to college, because my dad isn’t around and my mom is on drugs. I need to support my three brothers and sisters,” or something similar.
People accepted this reality – but Richard didn’t.
Sarah Mullens, UnBoundRVA’s other co-founder, who taught with Richard in the same school, added, “They had such talent – and street sense – and we knew we could use that for good. When we started listing the characteristics of some of the highest caliber individuals in these low-income areas that had ‘slipped through the cracks’, we realized that many of them were very entrepreneurial. They operated on a budget, were great negotiators, super charismatic, and had the ability to persevere and work relentlessly.”
It took Sarah and Richard a few months to come up with a new model that combines entrepreneurial programs and micro-financing models from around the world. It became UnBoundRVA.
The mission of UnBoundRVA is to provide talented individuals from low-income communities a path to entrepreneurship. The vision behind the organization is a city where every person can utilize their potential to create opportunities for themselves and their communities.
As a strategy, Richard and Sarah decided to invest in a few high potential individuals from low-income communities, and connect them to all of the resources, training and support they needed to become successful entrepreneurs.
UnBoundRVA: Supporting High Potential Individuals
UnBoundRVA developed what they call a five-step High Potential Identification Process.
At the first stage, they developed partnerships with community organizations, schools, churches and other community stakeholders to help identify individuals ages 20-40 that have displayed the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, including work ethic, intelligence, perseverance, charisma, and leadership.
The following step is to meet in a small group setting to inform those people whom community leaders had identified as “high potentials” about the program and its benefits.
All “high potentials” that wished to be in the program were still required to apply. “And this is very important for us,” adds Sarah, “a future entrepreneur should demonstrate his or her will to do what it takes.” This gives us an opportunity to interview and select twelve high potentials for a six-week workshop.
The UnBoundRVA team developed a workshop for selected participants, held two evenings per week. It focuses on leadership and personal development, and introduces entrepreneurship. “It serves as our primary filtering tool, as well as a program in and of itself to positively impact more lives,” Richard explains.
Five of these high potentials are selected to continue into the year-long Business Development Program. The others are referred to other small business classes around Richmond and are able to apply again the following year.
UnBoundRVA’s Business Model
The business model is straightforward. Over the first three months, the five selected participants engage in business modeling classes using a nationally recognized curriculum. As they each consider new business ventures, they conduct market research to determine the feasibility and plausibility of the venture.
After completing this curriculum, each participant must pitch his or her business to a panel of entrepreneurs and bankers. This panel makes a recommendation to the banking partner regarding loan amounts, interest rates and repayment periods. UnBoundRVA holds cash as collateral with their banking partner, which helps their participants build credit. Each high potential has access to $20,000 in start-up capital.
UnBoundRVA has business partnerships that provide pro bono services in all the areas critical to launching a business: accounting, marketing, legal, and banking. They work directly with their participants to assist them in any area needed while launching their businesses. UnBoundRVA also plays an instrumental role in connecting these new businesses owners directly to clients, through their network and public platforms. They assist in any and every aspect of running the businesses for the first 9 -12 months of the businesses existence.
Naturally, this model overall has huge advantages: it creates jobs in the Richmond area, brings a modest number of families off of public assistance, and provides participants an opportunity to earn better salaries.
What Made It Possible?
Richard shared a number of his “lessons learned” in building this transformative organization, which apply to almost all of our endeavors:
1. Relationships and Networking matter a lot. “We’ve been able to pull it off so far because of the incredible support of all the partner organizations that generously helped us with their time and energy.”
2. The private sector holds tremendous power. It can help society in ways you wouldn’t realize. “I believe in the private sector: business and non-profits are natural partners. Most businesses are responsible community players, they can really help non-profits to fill in the gaps.”
3. Determination and a positive attitude are the keys to success. “As an entrepreneur, you will doubt yourself constantly. The quicker you can get your nose back to the grindstone and get your mind in a positive place the more likely you are to be successful.”
4. Measurable outcomes and smart metrics are important for proof of concept. So many non-profits boldly report that they have helped thousands of businesses. But how do you measure your impact? Did you put the right systems in place? Hence, the ability to make it small and show the results is of tremendous importance.
5. Changing people’s lives is a very delicate task. You need to fully believe in the people you’re investing in, and at the same time show the best of yourself. These people deserve your respect. They could pull through something that not many of us are capable of.
UnBound Transformation: “You Can Be Anything That You Want To Be”
The first 5 individuals selected for the yearlong support were selected out of 40 participants. By now, each has completed UnBoundRVA’s rigorous training and are receiving seed funding and support for their new businesses. In October this year these five newly minted entrepreneurs will bring new light to Richmond.
Let’s look at how the lives of our heroes have changed.
John: “Alcohol no longer has power over me,” says John. “I am going to make it happen.” John has decided to become a drive-through coffee shop owner. He has yet to announce his first coffee shop in Richmond, but he is very optimistic about it. John learns all he can about the coffee business and visits every coffee shop in town to note the specifics and best strategies to drive growth.
“Why do I believe in John?” asks Sarah. “Because he is so determined and passionate about this project. He will do anything to succeed, and that’s the quality of a real entrepreneur.”
Miles: Since Miles moved to Richmond, his life changed completely. He got a job working at Applebee’s and has gotten married. He also decided to enroll in a Culinary Arts program at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. This will come in handy in October when Miles launches his own catering business. Miles believes that UnBoundRVA granted him with a rare chance to prove that he is a great young man, who, as he puts in, “was brought up to be a great father and great entrepreneur, who will put it all together.”
Miles’ suggestion to others going through rough times: “No matter what your situation is, if you try to make things right, the opportunity will come. Doing what you value will set you on the path you need to follow.”
Carolyn: She is active in her church, and recently graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from a local community college. Carolyn wishes to use her love for creativity and art to propel her gift basket business. She plans to contract with hospitals around Richmond so a gift basket can be waiting in each room when patients arrive. “UnBoundRVA first became a symbol of hope for me, but after these past eight weeks I can tell you that it helped me to understand who I am. I got to know myself better than I ever have. UnBoundRVA has shown me the way, showed me what type of person I am,” shares Carolyn. “I’ve never met anyone who would believe in me so much. And my best lesson from this experience is telling my kids – you can be anything that you want to be.”
Ciara: She hopes to use her motivation and expertise to start her own business providing personal medical care in the Richmond area. “UnBoundRVA helped me with my personal development, the way I think, the way I open my arms to embrace my children with pride of being a self-sufficient woman,” says Ciara. “Thanks to Richard and Sarah, who have this special talent of listening to people, I became the person I always wanted to be.”
Raheim is a new home owner, thanks to his perseverance, hard work and Habitat for Humanity. He worked for nearly two years alongside volunteers on his house, which was completed in January of 2014. He is the first person in his family to own a home. He is now well on his way to launching a window washing & power washing business focused on small commercial and residential properties. “UnBoundRVA pulled me out of that deep hole. The world should take a look at what these guys at UnBoundRVA are doing. We should all reach out and help people in need to pull them back together. It takes a village to raise a society.”
Advice for Young Entrepreneurs: “It’s All About Human Potential”
“My hope was to provide an opportunity to those people who would not have it otherwise. My Teach for America experience has taught me that opportunity plays a huge role,” shares Richard. “And hard work does not always pay, especially if you don’t have opportunity.”
It’s all about human potential.
Sarah shared this advice for young entrepreneurs:
1) Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Admit that you don’t know all the answers, and ask for help. It will help you in leaps and bounds.
2) If you want to succeed, you need to make it your life. Work harder than anyone else. Richard and I work from 8 am to 10 pm, and still love it. The rest will come later.
3) There is no Plan B. Failure is not an option. Believe in yourself. Believe in what you do. Then and only then will success come.
What’s Next for UnBoundRVA?
“We need to get it right first,” says Richard. “These five people should lead the way for others. We want to demonstrate that this model is sustainable and these people succeed in their business ventures.”
“In the long term, we’d like to replicate the program in all major cities throughout the country. Let’s unbound potential together.”
If you are interested in joining this project as investor, mentor or business partner, please contact UnBoundRVA at [email protected] or here.
These companies support the project today:
Identification Partners: Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School, Blue Sky Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, Neighborhood Resource Center, Peter Paul Development Center, CHAT, Richmond Promise Neighborhood, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, STEP Strategies to Elevate People, YMCA.
Business Partners: Cherry Bekaert LLP and LeClair Ryan.
Hybrid Security for Advanced Data Protection
Burgeoning data growth opens up many doors for opportunities and perils on a similar platform. Be it structured or unstructured data, it contains critical insights that can have a direct impact on your business in terms of strategy, compliance, revenue, and governance. It goes without saying that advancement in technology has fuelled up the growth of hacking techniques as well, putting your business at greater risk. These hazardous attacks have the potential to disrupt your overall business functioning and tax your IT and security administrators as they seek to determine where the attack has commenced from.
Even if the threat gets determined, it can be intricate to deal with it. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack allows hackers to permeate using malevolent codes, and steal your sensitive data. Your confidential data remains at continuous risk of falling prey to wrong hands. An antidote to this crippling situation is to build an advanced hybrid security architecture that allows your IT administrators to flexibly bolster your security carriage so that you can take appropriate steps against such attacks beforehand.
IT administrators need to rethink about their strategies and make them combatant against unwarranted attacks. Any mismanagement or ambiguity can reverberate for years. Of all these reasons, it has become indubitable to have the right security posture when stepping in, to leverage these insights. You will further read how adopting advanced hybrid strategy helps organizations to overcome such hassles.
Significance of Hybrid Security
No matter if you already have started to architect your own infrastructure or you are planning to jump-start, advanced hybrid security supports the investment that you have made for procuring and managing your onsite equipment with a network-centric security strategy followed by threat intelligence. With this strategy, you don’t have to wait for an attack to occur; rather you can keep your business at bay against such assaults in the most prudent manner. With robust hybrid security solutions in place, your business is prepared for any such attack that has originated on your network.
Let’s put a glance over significant characteristics of a modern security matrix:
Elastic Setup: Hybrid security, architected using modern matrix, helps deal with everyday changing threat landscape.
Expeditious Support: Most of the hybrid security benefactors have advanced blockers and tacklers in place to respond to these challenging situations.
Threat Detection: Advanced threat detection techniques monitor and manage your network architecture round the clock so that steps can be taken before these attacks turn into a massacre.
Security Responses: Here, managed premises and network-based security are closely integrated with each other for a prompt response.
In addition to this, a network-based security vendor seamlessly monitors traffic on your network in order to detect the major indicators of critical IT threats
Nortel VPN Client Overview
- The Nortel VPN Client creates the secure connection for VPN users into a private network.
- Once you log in through iPass and receive the iPass screen, you are now authenticating through the Nortel VPN, and not iPass.
- If this is your first time connecting, or your pin has been reset, you will enter only your username, and token ID.
- The PIN field should be blank. If you have connected before, you will enter the username, PIN, and token ID.
- Once you are ready to connect you will click the Connect button. You may be asked if you want to save the connection if this is your first time connecting. (Note you should choose YES)
- If it is not your first time, or the PIN has not been reset, you will simply be connected at this point.
- Enter a 4 – 8 digit pin in the response field. Once the pin is accepted you will enter the PIN + Token ID on subsequent connections.
- Nortel VPN Unable to Resolve IP Host Address
- Are you at home or hotel?
Click on Start
Run
Type CMD in the field and hit enter (or ok)
At the DOS Prompt type: ipconfig /release and hit enter
Now type: ipconfig /renew and hit enter – confirm if the IP Address changed
If Yes
- Logon to iPASS once more. Does this resolve the problem?
If No
If you are at Home
- Is there another computer at home (Personal PC) that is connected to the router?
Shut the router/modem off and turn the laptop off (in an effort to release the IP Address) turn the router/ modem back on.
Turn the laptop back on and logon to iPASS once more.
Does this resolve the problem?
No.
a. Unplug the router and plug it into a separate outlet.
b. Try to logon again to iPASS.
If you are at a Hotel
- Is there a consent form to be completed for access?
Yes
Double-click on the Internet Explorer
This will bring up the web page for the Hotel (home page)
Complete/submit the consent page
Launch iPASS.
- If you are still unable to access iPASS open a web browser page (click on the internet browser icon blue E)
Click on Tools
Internet Options
Connection tab
Settings button and remove the check from the proxy server box to use a proxy server.
This will disable the proxy settings.
Click OK until you exit the internet options dialog box.
Try to logon to iPASS once more.
- VPN Error Message Your Token Code Is No Longer Valid
- Contivity VPN Client: Your Token Code is no longer valid. Please enter new Token Code information.
You will get this message if the token code changed just before you pressed Enter or Connect.
At the very left edge of the display window of your token, you see a column of several small horizontal bars.
The longer the token code is displayed, the fewer bars you see.
Right after the code changes, you see six bars. When you see only one bar, wait a few seconds for the code to change before entering it into the prompt on your screen.
- Article Host
- Need a Qiuck Fix, Tool, Trick or Tip? Your VPN Doctor has the Cure!
Splish Splash, Time for the Bath!
Baths are a close second to kitchens in line for design repair; this is due mostly to the volume of use, wear and tear they must endure.
Baths appear tired because they are tired.
Declining value in a home begins in the kitchen and baths; rendering them the biggest culprit in making homes appear old and in a bad state of repair.
Worse still, the design of the bathroom will place you squarely into the vintage time and place it was built. Why?
Even bath designs have changed dramatically over time. Every 10 years or so, a dramatic new design is introduced.
Walk into a bathroom in a home built before 1950 and you will find a small room with a low bathtub that doubles as a shower, a pedestal sink, tile that ranges from very small 1″ tiles to black and white checks on the floor and walls, a commode in front of a window and a wall space to add a free standing cabinet for the bath linens. A second one half bath is usually found ‘off the kitchen.’
Walk into a new home built in 2014 and be prepared to be impressed!
The ‘master bath’ is now the same size as former bedrooms; showers are separate from the roman soaking tub and frequently sport triple or quadruple shower heads and a seat to use while enjoying your shower.
Commodes are much taller and fit for a king (the proverbial throne). They have heated seats, auto flush mechanisms and even a storage in the tank for cleaning chemicals that are, of course, auto dispensed.
Better still, a bidet is perched alongside and both are front and center in their own private room, with a door.
Tile in baths in 2014 range from none except for shower and tub (wet) areas, to showers that have travertine marble walls and ceilings!
Long cabinets, much taller (42″) than their counterparts from years gone by, line the walls to create a ‘his and her space.’
Windows are almost never found near a tub in 2014. If they are, they are large and provide a spectacular view or are frosted; enabling you to use your imagination as to what might lie beyond. Many times windows are located high on the walls to allow natural light to penetrate the room while maintaining privacy.
Skylights still dominate large baths for natural lighting and maximum privacy.
Today’s baths have large closets built-in, to house a multitude of linens and provide storage for a ‘spa’ look and feel in your private space.
It is about intimate time for revitalization.
Your bath need not look like a 2014 bath. It also need not look like a 1950 bath. Our goal is to allow your style and budget to merge with the materials at hand; showcasing them as the very best they can be!
Let’s aim for creating a bath that features the things most important to you. Start with the simple and easy things you can change.
a) If your walls are covered in tile half way up on most or every wall, remove it or paint it a color that works for your design.
Epoxy paint will cover the glass tile, remain adhered to the tile and completely alter the look of your bath.
Removing the tile in all areas except the shower/bath area will update your space dramatically and alter the time capsule you are stuck in. This will require scraping the adhesive that anchored the tile, sanding and probably some slight drywall repair that anyone can complete.
b) Pedestal sinks are a perfect fit for half baths, not so much for master or large guest baths. They offer zero storage, no counter tops and basically just sit there and allow water to pour through.
These sinks are perfect in a half bath; they save space in addition to appearing very sturdy and substantial. Most people associate pedestal sinks with an earlier period in design styles.
c) If your tub is less than your ideal and a replacement is out of the question; look closely at the condition of the tub.
Older tubs are nearly always porcelain, which is fairly easy to patch. The kits are sold at most home improvement stores.
If you have a tub that is constructed from one of the new plastics; you probably never dreamed that it was! Repair kits for these mainly consist of a polymer patch and paint.
The most common complaint about tubs, disregarding the low height, is the buildup of lime and other minerals that have turned the tub either a rusty orange or the grayish lime deposit color.
Even if these appear to be unconquerable; you can wage war against mineral deposits with CLR and Lime Away among other products.
Both of these products are very strong, and have serious warnings for proper usage as do all chemicals. Heed them.
Sometimes harsh chemicals are necessary; they still present a very serious risk when used without the precautionary instructions.
If chemicals are impossible for you to use, take a good look at the citrus or steam cleaning products. The progress may be slower but the benefit is found in the lack of dangerous chemicals. You may have to scrape or use an abrasive pad but, remember tile is glass and porcelain will scratch. Tread carefully with any kind of scraping as a misstep will damage the tile.
In most instances you will be able to remove all of the mineral deposits and shine the tub, faucet, drain and tiles.
I always try this first, and then decide what next step to take regarding the tub and shower area.
To provide a designer look for pennies you can cover the tub with very long fabric, drapes or sheets as your shower curtain. Hang them high, next to the ceiling and use something that carries your theme as tie backs. Simple and inexpensive spring tension rods allow you to easily determine the height for both the cloth curtain and a very inexpensive liner which you will need to add to protect the fabric. With this little trick, you will pretty much be able to disregard the tile’s effect on your design once it is cleaned.
Stainless steel inserts are now available. These are screwed into the drywall or a strong adhesive is used to apply to the wall surface.
Take a look at the new ‘looks like tile’ inserts! Gone are the cheap plastic walls that bent in when you leaned against them! The new inserts come in an array of colors and designs and anyone would be proud to show them off in their new design plan.
They are much less expensive then purchasing tile and having it installed and easier to maintain.
Combine this with floor tile that looks like wood and imagine what you can create!
A little imagination and the willingness to roll up your sleeves or ask friends to help and you will have a ‘new bath’ pretty easily!
If you have built in vanities in your current bath and the space is insufficient for your plan, look critically at the space available and think about shopping thrift stores, yard sales and your local Habitat Thrift store for a small hutch that can be anchored to the wall.
Change the hardware to match the bathroom cabinetry. Trim it out with inexpensive trim pieces if desired. You can paint this a contrasting color or match it to your own cabinets in your search for the perfect piece.
Your ‘Plain Jane’ cabinets become rich, new and can even appear Tuscan by adding the corner trim pieces to the base of your cabinet corners and the edges of your upper cabinetry.
They appear to be deep and thick but actually adhere to and wrap the corners of the cabinets; this completely alters the appearance of the cabinets making them appear far more substantial.
Purchase the trim pieces that extend to the floor for Tuscan, Spanish and Mediterranean designs.
The wood is intricately carved or super simple; choose the one that works with your design plan.
Matching decorative trim pieces can be used to replace the tiny one inch trim at the tops of the cabinets.
It pays off in a big way to jump in and add your own ideas; even in a bath area. Give some serious thought to painting the cabinets a color that is current and helps carry your design idea.
Change out the hardware or add it to the cabinets if none exists.
Don’t be afraid to try some of these methods. The biggest complaint about painted cabinetry is the RUNS! Review the following tips to help you make a decision.
a) If painting is the choice you are making you may be surprised at the myriad of paint treatments available. Study them carefully and choose one that fits your new design plan.
b) To get a good finish that you will be proud of, plan on removing all the cabinet doors and hardware.
c) The hardware can be sprayed in a color or finish that compliments your cabinet paint selection.
d) If your cabinets are wood you can rent a small hand sander and rough up the existing finish and smooth out any blemishes.
e) If your cabinets are plastic coated (this is another shocker, a lot of the newer cabinets are coated with plastic to appear wood) look for the application that will adhere to the smooth finish allowing your paint to adhere to the current finish.
f) Primitive and Country designs look great with the bases painted a dark or neutral color; then add barn siding with adhesive and change out the hardware to match.
g) Cottage designs work perfectly with the bases painted white and bead board adhered to the doors.
h) Southwestern designs look great with the spray on treatment that looks like sandstone. Just apply and then spray the poly as a top coat.
i) Budget permitting, you can purchase new doors and finish them with a stain or Min Wax. You will need to sand the bases and apply the same stain treatment or purchase the covers for the bases when you buy the doors.
This process will produce an entirely new look when it is completed.
If your paint runs, use a very fine grain piece of sand paper and take out the run, wipe off the sanding grit and repaint. Pick up a couple of cans of spray poly in the paint department. This will add a hard, shiny finish that can withstand water splashes and washing.
If you do not have the cabinetry you need, head back to the thrift shopping spots, Habitat for Humanity thrift store and Craig’s List where nearly new cabinets can be found at ridiculously inexpensive prices.
The down side of this is the install. If you can handle either hiring someone or doing it yourself, go for it!
If you have a flat mirror anchored over your sink with little screws in plastic caps… tear down that mirror! Normally four screws will anchor the mirror. Plan on a minor wall repair with your can of patch; let it dry and lightly sand and paint with your wall color.
Decorative mirrors can be found everywhere for every budget. If you have a double sink, hang one above each sink and add wall sconces to properly light the area and complete your design.
If removing the mirror is not possible due to budget concerns or you’re living in a rental, consider Plan B:
Measure the existing mirrors entire surface and hunt down a picture frame in that size or look for natural wood in the desired width and frame your mirror. If you cannot find the wood pieces go to your home improvement store and pick it up. They will cut it for you. While you are there, pick up Min Wax to stain it a color that compliments your design or paint to make it personal!
Pre fabricated trim is available in every style at your local Lowes or Home Depot stores. The edges will require being mitered which is a little tricky.
Many times I have managed to get the workers at Lowes to make the cuts for me. You MUST be sure of your sizes because if they are wrong, you cannot return the pieces for a refund.
I have many times managed to secure a piece of remnant granite for bathrooms for $100.00. The supplier will also cut the opening if you ask. This is a perfect time to search for a vessel sink. These sit on top of the countertop with only a small opening for the plumbing.
You can also look around your home or thrift stores and find a gorgeous desk or buffet and have the opening cut out for the sink and plumbing. If possible avoid metal stands that hold towels and other whatnots and opt for large baskets to hold towels.
Another outdated bath accessory is the little wicker or rattan hanging shelving. You’ll have a much richer look if you hang a cabinet or wood shelving unit. Glass shelving is also easy to install and works very nicely with modern, classic and contemporary designs.
If you have decided to keep your current countertop and sink then continue the cleaning process and add your favorite candles or accessories that will instill a feeling of relaxation and rejuvenation.
If you currently have a very low and outdated commode in your bathroom, go back to the Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store or Craig’s list for newly used commodes very, very inexpensively.
Commodes are not that expensive when purchased new. If your budget will accommodate one, head back to your favorite home improvement store. Commodes are amazingly easy to install. They require only a wax ring to seal it and two screws with caps.
After spending all that time on painting and properly defining your home with perfect lighting; there’s the same old floor! Now what? They are a roadway that carries the traffic through your home, even in the bath area. Who knew!
Floors will shout or whisper, depending on how you treat them. Some styles seem to feel like they must be defined by specific flooring. That is the shouting method!
If your floors do not ‘match’ your idea of the design you are creating you have a few choices to make them whisper so the bulk of your masterpiece will shout.
If you live in an apartment or a rental home you may think you are stuck with your floors; take heart.
Solutions for shouters:
a) Cover the floor! That’s right; cover it with something that ties it to the style you are creating. Even if the floor has carpet, cover it with a large room size rug or one that leaves only a border of the original color, if there is anything you like about it. I urge you to check out Flea Markets, Thrift Stores, Consignment Stores, Craig’s List and Overstocked.com to find a rug that will make the cut.
b) Select the very inexpensive woven mats to create an oriental feeling in the space.
c) Tile and carpet squares are sold by the box pretty inexpensively. Find the nap and color that you work for your idea and put them in place.
d) If you own your home, have carpet and cannot afford to replace it with anything; take it up and paint the subflooring! In the bath area you will need to add a protective coating to waterproof it or you will find you have really serious issues. It works great with rugs to complete the design.
e) If you have wood floors that are the wrong color or in a bad state of repair; make the repairs and rent a floor sander.
Sanding is a fairly easy job that provides you with a clean slate. Then select the stain that makes you want to shout about it!
f) Barter the work with someone who has materials and experience.
Kicking your old floor to the curb?
Consider other options. If you have always wanted wood floors and they are not practical for your bath; search out the new tile selections. Tile manufactures have listened to their buying audience and created beautiful tiles that look like wood. It is easy care, scuff proof and humidity does not affect its performance.
Save diagonal ceramic or marble tile jobs for large rooms. While they are beautiful, they also attract attention to the floor space and make the room appear smaller.
Select light tile colors to make your room appear larger. Larger tile sizes also make the room appear more spacious.
Pergo or other manufactured wood flooring is far less expensive but also, far less durable. It is manmade wood and a little easier to install but have a care here, if it is not properly adhered to the subflooring, it ‘bounces’ when you walk across it and screams ‘thrift.’
Real hard wood is more expensive but if time is on your side you can watch for the spring specials and the dead of winter liquidation of these materials.
Carpeting is not considered a good option for baths because of the exposure to water they must endure. Lose the notion that a carpeted kitchen, bath or dining room is a good idea. Most people prefer to be able to easily clean the surfaces of these areas.
Unless you plan to live forever in your home, or don’t mind repainting later, avoid fads and colors that you will tire of. Select colors that you can interchange accessories with to create a new look and feel later.
When you begin to install flooring, doors, hardware or plumbing you must decide whether you are handy and want to learn or tackle these tasks alone or, whether it is time to search for qualified and affordable assistance.
If so, review the options in your area for contractors and subs. This is an area where cutting corners has definite rules of procedure.
What’s it all about? It is about doing what you can, where you can to claim your space and make it work for you!
All finished? Maybe, but maybe not… opt for an overhead chandelier if possible to complete your knock out bath!
The Benefits Of Automatic Screw Dispenser Machine
As far as production is concerned, an automatic screw dispenser machine is greatly beneficial. If you are a manufacturer, you can use this unit to deliver a lot of screws quickly. So, if you are finding it difficult to decide whether this machine will be a good investment, you are on the right page. Given below are 5 benefits of having an automatic screw feeder machine in your assembly line. Read on to find out more.
1. Efficiency and Flexibility
Usually, your business may require different types of screws. In some cases, you may require distinct measurements as well. So, one of the primary benefits of these dispensers is that they come with interchangeable parts. Therefore, you can process different types of screws.
Some projects may require great detail and precision in addition to accuracy. Using the wrong screws may not be good for your product or device.
Fortunately, an automatic screw feeder will feed the right screw into the robot. So, there will be no problem with feeding the wrong screws. Also, the quality controller helps make sure that the device is properly assembled and there is no additional work required.
2. Better Movement of Screws
If you quicken the screw feeding process, you can carry out the screw tightening process much faster. A two-lift portion may bring the required screws into your presenter. So, you can enjoy a great performance. The screw goes to the top of the guide rail and then positioned together using a brush.
Also, screw presenters may help combine the movement of the feeder system in an efficient manner. The automated tightening of screws is much faster than manual sorting.
3. Self-Sufficient Device
The built-in control system allows self-sufficiency. With the help of a light barrier and a micro-switch, the screw supply can be easily managed using the arrangement controller. So, you don’t need to worry about how to control the device in a safe manner.
4. Easy to Use
Actually, screw dispensers are quite flexible, which is why they can meet the needs of a lot of projects. In other words, you can reconfigure an automatic screw dispenser as soon as a new project needs to be done.
The buyers of consumer electronics are on the rise. Therefore, an automatic screw dispenser can help you meet the requirements of a variety of brands.
5. Compact Style
Having a clean and organized workspace is a must, especially if you are trying to manage a number of complex assignments. The good news is that these machines have a compact design. Therefore, you can place them even in a tight workspace.
So, you don’t need to worry about space issues when it comes to buying an automatic screw locker or dispenser for your business. Even if you have as little space as on a desktop, you can install this machine.
In short, if you know these benefits, you can get the most out of your automatic screw dispenser machine. Hopefully, you can now make your assembly line much more productive than before.
The Seven C’s of Teamwork From Eduardo Salas, PhD
At the tenth annual Midwest Interprofessional Practice and Education (MIPERC) Conference in Grand Rapids, MI. the focus of the conference was to highlight the need of clinicians to understand each others areas of expertise and to work together effectively to achieve optimal outcomes for patients. One of the keynote speakers at this year’s conference was Dr. Eduardo Salas, who has a degree in psychology and is a professor at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
Dr. Salas focuses on teamwork and has over 450 publications on this topic as well as several books. He is highly sought after for help in developing teams by a wide variety of industries. NASA is using his expertise to help identify the skills and psychological strengths of its Mars team. As he related at the conference, this will be a team of five to seven astronauts who will live in a very close environment for 30 months or so. Not only will they live in close quarters, they will have limited communication with Earth once they are on Mars because of the time it takes for a message to travel between the two.
Dr. Salas also works with the oil and refining industries around Houston to help develop processes and teamwork so that workers can be evacuated from oil rigs when hurricanes approach. He works with hospitals to improve teamwork.
Dr. Salas is able to get buy-in from CEO’s and leaders of organizations because all of his work is evidence based and reduces costs. He is often asked CFO’s what the return for organizations that follow his advice. He is able to show that groups he works with cut costs by 20-25% by developing effective teams. With clinicians he has significantly reduced mortality in hospital environments while improving the bottom line.
Dr. Salas says that there are 7 key C’s for teams to be successful. They are Cooperation, Coordination, Communication, Cognition, Coaching, Conflict and Conditions.
Cooperation is based upon the attitudes and beliefs of individual team members and shared by all of the team. Team members focus on success as a team and work effectively together. There is a strong level of trust. This trust gives rise to psychological safety, a key ingredient of any effective team.
Coordination is team members monitoring one another to help each do their best. Team members are keenly aware of and knowledgeable of the role of each other member and each is ready to assist another member if help is needed. Good teams work so well together that if an error is made the members collectively work to overcome it without hesitation.
Communication is saying what needs to be said at the right time. Some think that communication is the key to good teamwork but Dr. Salas says that this is not as important as other C’s. He once observed a surgery where hardly a word was spoken and the outcome was remarkable. As each team member knew his own role very well and understood the role of the other members of the surgery team, there was not a need for a lot of communication. The surgical process flowed smoothly forward with only an occasional input from a team member.
Cognition is the mastery and skill in one’s own team role. That is, each member of the team is very competent in completing his own task for the process the team is engaged in. Not only is the team member an expert in his own work, he is highly knowledgeable of the team norms, the team resources and the mission.
Coaching is the role of a team leader(s) and the leadership at the site where the team works. Good coaches work with team members to build efficiency and cohesion. They encourage each team member and work hard to build trust among team members, to increase the psychological safety of each member.
Conflict is the successful resolution of tension that can arise in any team. Rather than avoiding the tension, a team leader addresses it and helps lead to a resolution so that the team can continue to work effectively together. Good team leaders overcome any defensiveness between members that can arise from conflict and ensure the strengthening of psychological safety.
Conditions is the environment is which the team exists. A positive attitude towards teams by leadership at a site encourages the continual development of effective teams. Leadership is supportive by providing the needed resources for teams to thrive and achieve their objectives.
This is just a quick review of the foundations of Dr. Salas work. Teamwork can be taught and learned. For further study of his work and his recommendations for team building you can access many of his articles for free here.
I was recently involved in a group that met to develop a survey instrument for assessing the success of our group’s work in educating special needs students. There were four of us present, one being the leader of the project, with whom I have worked for many years and whom I see as one of the most effective leaders I have known. We each knew the others work for this project. I have visited the sites of instruction where two of our team members have worked with these students. Before we started the task for the day, I restated for the group the objectives:
1. Meet the needs of the full-time teachers of the students
2. Measure the key elements of what our group teaches
3. Develop questions that are able to detect growth in the students
4. Meet the requirements of the funders of the project
The team agreed to these objectives and the work went smoothly, although we did not always agree during the development process. Because we had a great deal of respect for each other and because of the effective leadership, we created two instruments which we believe will be effective. Our work as a group mirrored the guidelines of Dr. Salas.
Through my years of attending the MIPERC conferences I see how important teamwork is to achieving any worthwhile goal in healthcare and in business in general. As Dr. Salas demonstrated, much better outcomes occur when teams work effectively together. I think that his 7 C’s provide good insights into working well together. These benchmarks along with the AMA’s STEPS forward module on team culture will help practice sites achieve their goals
