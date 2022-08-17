News
I have traveled and worked remotely in 50 US cities. Here’s my top 4 – and they’re not in New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car, and possessions to become full-time digital nomads.
But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I lived and worked remotely in over 50 US cities.
We run our two businesses – a consulting firm and a training program – online. Together they bring in $19,000 per month in revenue. High speed internet is a must everywhere we go. We also appreciate places that have gyms, grocery stores, and entertainment within walking distance.
I’ve always loved big cities: I spent six months in New York and three months in Los Angeles. But there are so many less crowded and cheaper options for a working holiday.
Here are some of my favorite cities (and what I think are the most underrated):
1. San Juan, Puerto Rico
Medium weekly cost for a traveler: $1,219
*Source: Budget your tripwhich compiles the numbers of real travelers
If you live on the east coast, Puerto Rico is only a few hours from most major airports.
San Juan gives you the vibe of the city while being on an island. The city center is within walking distance, with much of what you need within 30 minutes. And the Autoridad Metropolitana de Autobuses bus system only charges $0.75 per trip.
There are great coworking spaces in Old San Juan and Downtown. One space we used was Cocohaus, which offers a one-day pass for $20 or a five-day pass for $90. Access includes fast Wi-Fi and free coffee.
Food in San Juan is delicious and affordable, and grocery stores carry many of the familiar brands you’ll find in the United States.
There’s plenty to do after you’ve logged off, too, like visiting the kiosks in Luquillo, taking an ATV ride through the El Yunque rainforest, walking along Old San Juan, or exploring the city’s nightlife options.
2. Milwaukee, Wis.
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $985
Milwaukee, where I was born and raised, offers work and hotel options at an attractive price. It’s also just a 90-minute drive from Chicago, making it the perfect jumping-off point for a larger trip.
Downtown is located on the coast of Lake Michigan, and the downtown area is full of cafes and coworking spaces.
3. Atlanta, Georgia
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $954
Our daughter attends Georgia Tech, so we visit Atlanta often.
In Midtown, you’ll find great cafes and restaurants within walking distance, as well as plenty of Airbnbs in high-rise buildings with amenities like fast internet, gyms, and offices.
The rest of the city is easily explored using Atlanta’s MARTA public transportation system.
A walk along Atlanta’s BeltLine, a network of pathways and public spaces that surround downtown neighborhoods, brings a new understanding of African American culture.
Atlanta is also home to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and several historically black colleges, all of which are worth a visit.
You’ll find incredible southern cuisine in every corner of the city. A few of my favorites are Soul Vegetarian, Paschal’s, Atlanta Breakfast Club, and the famous Mary Mac’s Tea Room.
4. Sarasota, Florida
Average weekly cost for a traveller: $1,954
My wife and I spent three years in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. Voted one of the best cities to live in for many years in a row, it’s a great place to travel and work.
Sarasota feels like a small town with lots of friendly coworking spaces and cafes. Some of our favorites are BOLD Cowork Sarasota, which offers day passes for $25 or monthly passes for $50, and Lab SRQ, which offers a $30 day pass that includes coffee and snacks.
If you prefer working in a coffee shop, I recommend checking out Breaking Wave Coffee.
When the day’s work is done, you’re surrounded by white-sand beaches on Florida’s gulf side, most of them a short drive from town.
In addition, there is no shortage of fresh seafood. Although a bit pricey, the local restaurants are worth it. I recommend Dolce Italia, Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood and Café L’Europe.
Agent Kimanzi is an entrepreneur and freelance writer. His work has appeared in Fortune, Entrepreneur, Black Enterprise, NBC, Travel & Leisure, CBS and Parents. Follow him and his wife on Youtube follow their movements.
Don’t miss:
cnbc
News
Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln in concession speech
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech shortly after her loss to Trump-backed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman.
Cheney claimed she lost her primary election only because she didn’t “buy into President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.”
“I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. It’s a path I couldn’t and didn’t want to take,” Cheney said.
Cheney said her opposition to former President Donald Trump is rooted in “the principles” members of Congress have sworn to protect and that she “fully understands the potential political consequences” of opposing Trump.
She then compared herself to Lincoln, who saved the nation during our Civil War.
“Our party’s original great champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in the Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all,” Cheney said. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.
She also quoted Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address and asserted that the “highest duty” of Americans is to “protect the foundations of this constitutional republic.”
After comparing herself to Lincoln, Cheney focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and claimed that “America will never be the same” if Americans don’t “hold those responsible accountable.”
“At the heart of the January 6 attack is a willingness to embrace dangerous conspiracies that attack the very foundation of our nation,” she said.
“Our nation is once again heading towards crisis, anarchy and violence,” Cheney added. “No American should support election deniers in any position of genuine responsibility, where their refusal to uphold the rule of law will corrupt our future.”
She also claimed that Trump is promoting an “insidious lie” about the recent FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, which “will provoke violence and threats of violence.”
“Trump knows that voicing these conspiracies will provoke violence and threats of violence,” Cheney said. “It happened on January 6, it’s happening again now. It’s entirely predictable that the violence will escalate further, but he and others are purposely continuing to fuel the danger.
Cheney mentioned Lincoln once again and felt that Civil War-era fighters like Lincoln and former President Ulysses S. Grant “speak to us from generation to generation”.
“Lincoln and Grant and all who fought in our country’s tragic civil war, including my own great-great-grandfathers, saved our union, their courage saved freedom,” Cheney said. “And if you listen carefully, they speak to us from generation to generation. We must not waste unnecessarily what so many people have fought and died for. »
In conclusion, Cheney pledged to “do whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from regaining control of the presidency.
“We have to be very lucid about the threat we face and what is needed to defeat it. I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again,” Cheney said.
“I ask you tonight to join me as we leave here, resolve that we will stand together, Republicans, Democrats and Independents against those who will destroy our republic,” Cheney concluded. “They are angry and they are determined. But they have seen nothing like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom.
Breitbart News
News
The monkey trade behind the Paso Robles Zoo’s 911 call, California
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case, it’s a suspect primate.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes a small capuchin monkey called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.
The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back, but there was no response, so deputies were dispatched to investigate, the bureau said in an article on the social networks.
The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but deputies found no one had made the call.
They eventually deduced that a capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cell phone, which was in a golf cart used to drive around the property.
“We are told that capuchin monkeys are very curious and will grab anything and everything and start pushing buttons,” the office post said.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Mets lose second straight to Braves, also lose another starting pitcher to injury – The Denver Post
ATLANTA – Charlie Morton is a very good pitcher, sometimes even a great pitcher.
But when the 38-year-old Braves starter picked the Mets aside on Tuesday night, it looked like there was something else tormenting the orange and blue besides Morton’s curveball.
As Atlanta cruised to a 5-0 victory, the Mets lost another starting pitcher to injury. Taijuan Walker followed Carlos Carrasco’s two-run outing on Monday with one of his own. It was a low-grade slant strain for Carrasco, while the Mets attribute Walker’s short night to back spasms.
“I tried to bend over, and when I tried to get up, it got stuck on me,” Walker said of his back. “I’ve never had anything like this before. The training staff aren’t too worried about it, so we’ll get an MRI and see how I feel tomorrow morning.
Showalter was asked if there are any concerns about Walker, whose injury does not appear to be debilitating.
“Of course there are,” he replied with a raised eyebrow. “There’s always a time when you have to take a pitcher out of play. Of course there is. But he had similar things that resolved themselves pretty quickly. I hope that is the case.
Tuesday night’s loss can also be largely attributed to those back spasms, which sent Buck Showalter rushing to the unnamed part of his bullpen. RJ Alvarez, called from Triple-A hours before the first pitch, had to take the first shift. The second hitter he faced was Robbie Grossman, a forward acquisition for Atlanta who, statistically speaking, is among the 20 worst hitters in the game this year (minimum 300 plate appearances).
Grossman’s undoubtedly dinger 105 mph certainly didn’t seem to come from one of the worst hitters in the league.
That missile into right field gave the Braves a lead, and a stellar Mets defense briefly helped limit the damage. Catcher Michael Perez lined up a wayward throw from Alvarez on the brick backstop and kicked out Ronald Acuna Jr. trying to advance to second, and second baseman Jeff McNeil finished the inning with a super running catch impressive in the shallow right.
Good defense can only get you so far, though, especially when Matt Olson connected for a two-run shot on Alvarez the following inning and the Mets hitters were zapped from their abilities. Morton looked like a much younger man on Tuesday. The right-hander who made his debut before Obama was elected (the first time ever) retired 12 Mets and only allowed four to reach base.
Four of those Ks were courtesy of his sinister curveball, which he trusted on 48 of his 97 throws. The standing ovation Morton received upon his exit was well deserved and his exit was reminiscent of the playoff performances that made him famous. Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil each struck twice against Morton.
“He just performed,” Francisco Lindor said of Morton. “He’s really good. When he performs, he is even better. Hats off to him, and their entire pitching team today, they did a great job.
This season full of Mets peaks is currently stuck in one of its few valleys. Injuries will do that to you, and two starting pitchers in less than 48 hours is definitely suboptimal, which may have taken a mental toll on the offense. Again, Morton was fantastic, but some of the swings for the Mets were uncharacteristic of the group that won 75 of its first 115 games.
“Nobody is robotic,” Showalter said. “Of course, everything affects. Everyone is a human being, but we also had things like that with injuries and different things throughout the year. It’s part of the job description.
“It’s part of the adversity,” Lindor added.
Injuries also played a role in the poor offense, as the order’s eight and nine batters were both in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time. Deven Marrero, eighth at bat, and Michael Perez, ninth, were not part of the plan as recently as three days ago.
Stephen Nogosek, better known for his handsome mustache than his throwing, took the ball past Alvarez and chewed up two innings. A slight silver lining for the Mets is the fact that they got through those first two games in Atlanta, two non-competitive losses, without completely overloading their bullpen.
“Nogo was really good tonight,” Showalter said. “It was a real boost for us.”
Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May are all fresh for the final two games, when the Mets will try to salvage a split in this series. They also don’t have the day off until next Wednesday, with the Phillies and Yankees on their way, so keeping as many relievers as fresh as possible until then will be a priority.
The Mets have been punched in the mouth the past two nights. There is no way around this. All players are human and therefore not immune to the bad feelings that come with seeing their teammates hitting the coaching table.
Luckily for them, just as they dreamed of during the cold and disorienting days of the MLB lockout, these games will be kicked off by Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.
()
denverpost sports
News
How John DeMarsico made SNY’s Mets shows go viral
On a sticky August night at Citi Field, near the end of a crucial Mets victory over division rival Atlanta, closest Edwin Díaz threw his final warm-up pitch and began his long journey. familiar from the bullpen from right field to the mound for the start of the ninth inning. But something unusual happened: the TV show didn’t get a commercial cut.
Instead, the camera trailed behind Díaz as he walked through the bullpen door, jogged, and crossed the grass of the outfield. The trumpets of “Narco,” Díaz’s beloved entrance song, were piped directly from the stadium’s PA system to the broadcast, giving fans at home the feeling of watching it all happen in person. Or maybe they were in a bullfighting arena in Spain. Either way, there were chills.
The broadcast flourish was conceived and executed by John DeMarsico, 35, director of gaming for SNY, the Mets’ regional sports network.
“We’ve covered it before, but we never skipped a commercial break to show the whole thing,” DeMarsico said. “And we never sent the camera crew over there to do the back shot. I had it in my back pocket all year and was waiting for the right game to do it.
That same game featured Jacob deGrom’s return to Citi Field after more than a year lost to serious arm and shoulder injuries. DeMarsico gave Mets co-ace deGrom his own star moment, skipping a commercial break to show off his first-inning warm-up pitches. This time, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” aired on the show.
In both cases, the embellishments had been discussed earlier in the season but decided on the spot, with DeMarsico sensing the mood in the stadium and improvising a cinematic response.
Regional sports networks are taking their share of abuse, with complaints of streaming blackouts from fans and frequent attempts by Major League Baseball to grow its viewership through other alternatives, be it Apple TV+; NBC’s Peacock streaming service; or other platforms. But in a medium that seems antiquated to some, SNY’s theme all year has been innovation.
In this case, the network builds on what was already a strength. The chemistry of the network’s broadcast team — play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen and analysts Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez — has long made viewing the SNY destination even when the team on the ground wasn’t in command. sometimes not that level of attention.
“The team has always been experimental,” said Darling, who along with Cohen and Hernandez have held court for shows full of goofy tangents, movie recommendations and inside jokes that have been unfolding since 2006. Darling sees their interactions as a sign of respect for the viewer. “I think there’s a fear with some shows not trusting their fan base to be smart enough to see something different. Many broadcast teams are afraid of alienating their fan base who will criticize anything out of the ordinary, especially when criticism in today’s world is so instantaneous.
As comedian Jerry Seinfeld said during one of his many booth visits, “It’s a TV show, it’s not just a game.”
DeMarsico, with the support of producer Gregg Picker, has quietly helped their shows’ visuals catch up with storytelling quality and innovation. And like a cunning reliever, he did it with a formidable bag of tricks.
He uses unusual camera angles, forgoing the typical center field shot at crucial moments, instead filming the action behind the right fielder or near the circle on the visitor’s bridge.
It uses split screens to highlight matchups between pitcher and batter. In a tense battle between Díaz and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich earlier this season, DeMarsico started the shot with Díaz’s face on the left side of the frame. It then faded into Yelich’s face on the right side, gradually fading Díaz. Fans got to really see the pitcher and batter stare at each other.
These techniques are attempts to unravel the drama that already exists in the game but was previously difficult to visualize.
“Baseball is inherently cinematic, more so than other sports,” DeMarsico said. “In football and basketball, there is so much speed. In baseball, there is no stopwatch. The geography of the domain is very structured. You are able to set the scene, and establish the clashes between hitter and pitcher like a duel in a western.
After decades of baseball games looking almost identical from network to network, these plans can seem incredibly original.
For DeMarsico, it’s a natural collision of his two passions: baseball and movies. Before beginning his career at SNY with an internship in 2009, he studied film at North Carolina State University. Conversations about his work are peppered with the names of directors, famous and obscure. He models his methods of creating suspense on the work of Brian De Palma and cites Martin Scorsese’s famous tracking shot of Copacabana in “Goodfellas” as inspiration for Díaz’s bullpen moment. He also quotes Nicolas Winding Refn — the Díaz-Yelich moment was inspired by Refn’s 2009 Viking epic “Valhalla Rising” — and Sergio Corbucci, who directed some of the most violent spaghetti westerns.
In Saturday night’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies, DeMarsico repeated Díaz’s bullpen shot, but this time he started it in black and white, then switched to color when the pitcher entered the field, a clear nod to “The Wizard of Oz”.
Then there’s Quentin Tarantino, who influenced perhaps the slightest of DeMarsico’s innovations: the “Kill Bill” filter. The Mets lead the batsman majors to success this year, and manager Buck Showalter’s growing irritation has been a running joke among Mets fans. The broadcast team ran with it, using the same effect employed by Tarantino in the “Kill Bill” films whenever their protagonist’s thirst for revenge is triggered: a red hue, a sound known as “Ironside Siren” and a double exposure of her. face and a memory of the traumatic event.
DeMarsico used sound and color a few times, but knew something was still missing. So he asked his team to create a montage of this year’s most egregious blows and overlay them on Showalter’s face, implying the manager was reliving a season of insults every time a Met was getting pounded.
Some baseball purists might object to such shenanigans, but it certainly draws attention to the network. The clip of Díaz’s entrance has gone viral and has now been viewed on Twitter over eight million times.
For a sport that has long struggled with traditionalism in its efforts to attract young fans, these innovations may come across as cutting edge. But they could also give some kind of roadmap for how baseball could modernize its other shows — a process that began almost immediately when Apple TV+ recreated the Díaz entry, almost blow for blow, in its presentation of a Mets game.
But with the Mets on a 100-plus win tempo this regular season and DeMarsico leading their shows, a little competition is nothing to worry about. “I still have a few tricks up my sleeve,” he said.
That kind of trust might explain why the SNY production team had so much leeway to experiment, even sacrificing a few advertising dollars along the way.
“It’s not something we want to do a lot because the ads obviously pay the bills,” DeMarsico said of the times they stuck with the action on the court. “But there is a trust factor with SNY. We choose our places and choose wisely, and as long as it doesn’t become an everyday thing, we can do things like that and create special moments for the people back home.
He smiled and added, “Maybe eight million views are worth a commercial break.”
nytimes
News
Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff reveals he studied Man United’s failures after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement to avoid the same with record-breaking Mercedes team
Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted studying Manchester United’s failures in order to improve his record-breaking Mercedes team.
Wolff’s record of eight consecutive constructors’ titles at Mercedes is almost unprecedented in the sport, with the possible exception of Sir Alex Ferguson’s record at Old Trafford.
The 50-year-old Austrian took over management of the Brackley-based F1 team in 2014, winning his first title since 1955 with Lewis Hamilton, and went on to repeat the feat every following season.
Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have won seven drivers’ championships combined, while Mercedes have won an eighth constructors’ crown, even with Max Verstappen winning the individual award last season.
Those eight titles are the longest consecutive streak in F1 history, with Ferrari managing just six consecutive championships, and now Mercedes sits third in the all-time list of titles.
That streak looks almost certain to end this year, with Red Bull and Ferrari much quicker than Mercedes, but Wolff doesn’t want to make the same mistakes as United.
The Manchester giants have won a record 13 Premier League titles under legendary manager Ferguson, but since his departure in 2013 they have come no closer.
It can be used as a lesson with Wolff discussing the club in an interview with the Financial Times.
OPEN
‘No way they’re cheating on me’ – Hamilton opens up on Verstappen defeat
trolled
‘S***, did he have his balls pierced?’ – Hamilton reveals joke about F1 jewelry ban
advise
Lewis Hamilton hired by Brad Pitt to consult on ‘thrilling’ new Hollywood F1 film
indicate
Formula 1 2022 standings: Verstappen beats Ferrari rival Leclerc ahead of Hungary
STOCK
Austrian GP LIVE: Leclerc wins ahead of Verstappen, Sainz’s engine EXPLODES
CIRCUIT BREAKER
The origins behind Silverstone’s iconic corner names, from Maggotts to Aintree
“I studied why the big teams were not able to repeat the big title [runs]he said in reference to Ferguson’s United.
“No sports team in any sport has ever won eight consecutive world championship titles and there are many reasons for that, and what is at the heart is the human.
“The human becomes complacent. You are no longer energized in the same way as before. You may not be so ambitious.
“I often get the question: ‘Is it difficult?’
“I’ve had so many periods, so many episodes in my life that I would judge as difficult, that it’s not on the same scale.
“I don’t think it’s difficult in any way because I’ve had much more difficult times in my whole life, not particularly in Formula 1, but it’s actually in my comfort zone.
Mercedes are currently 137 points behind leaders Red Bull after a torrid start to the new era of aero regulations, ending any fight for the Silver Arrows’ potential title.
They still managed to rack up more podiums than the much faster Ferrari, and Wolff says the learning process is important.
“I would say that I like being wrong right now because that’s the basis for long-term future success, I believe,” he explained.
“We’ve had eight consecutive world championships – it hasn’t been done in any other sport. And I think I know why.
“All of those facets have come together to make it more difficult at the moment, but at the end of the day it comes down to physics and we got the physics wrong.
“We are still the same group of people with the same ambition, the same energy, the same tools, the same funding. Maybe we need to tweak here and there because psychology plays a big role, but I think this team has everything it needs to succeed, but without any sense of entitlement. I want it to be a blow and not a longer term phase of not being able to compete up front.
“In a way, we are control freaks. Sometimes I feel like a football manager: there is a moment when there is nothing more to do and you have to let the players on the field get the job done. That’s why when you’re there, you have these reactions. Sometimes you have to push the pressure relief valve.
Offer of the day
PADDY POWER ALL CUSTOMERS: Bet £5 via the talkSPORT EDGE app with Paddy Power and get a £5 free bet – available to all customers* – CLAIM HERE
BETFAIR NEW CUSTOMERS: Bet £10 on 13.50 York Wednesday, Get £60 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Paddy Power All Customers: Place a bet on £5 Sportsbook via the talkSPORT EDGE app between 1st and 31st August. Get a €5 free bet on the Monday following your qualifying bet. Terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
Fair bet: 18+. New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Wednesday August 17 at 1.50pm in York. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 total). Only deposits with cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
As digital following declines, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers – TechCrunch
As regulations and platform policies make it harder to track people on the internet, they’ve forced companies to rethink how they understand and know their customers. If they can’t stalk them surreptitiously, how can they fully understand their needs and desires?
The answer may lie in creating or buying communities of individuals whose interests match those of your business.
That’s exactly what many SaaS companies are doing, from big players like Salesforce and Hubspot to small startups, who understand the power of creating a community of interested individuals who can answer questions, act as quasi-evangelists, and give company honest feedback on products and services. .
The rise of Slack and Discord ties into this trend, as both make it easier to build a community for like-minded people to come together and chat online. This certainly requires moderation to avoid clouding your brand with misinformation or harassment, but generally companies find it a cost worth paying to gain such unrestricted access to customers and interested parties.
“Building a community is the most authentic way to talk to a customer and market to a customer because you can’t force what someone in the community is saying about you.” Derek Andersen, CEO of Bevy
We spoke to a number of industry experts to get their thoughts on this phenomenon and what it means for SaaS companies as they seek growth opportunities in an evolving privacy landscape.
Community-minded
Many startups today use communities as a way to generate interest and discussion in their start-up businesses long before they even have revenue. While this is especially true for open source projects, which are community-centric by nature, any startup can benefit from having a group of people discussing its products and services.
techcrunch
I have traveled and worked remotely in 50 US cities. Here’s my top 4 – and they’re not in New York or LA
Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln in concession speech
Business Protection With General Liability Insurance
The monkey trade behind the Paso Robles Zoo’s 911 call, California
Mets lose second straight to Braves, also lose another starting pitcher to injury – The Denver Post
How John DeMarsico made SNY’s Mets shows go viral
XRP Price Could Rise If It Clears This Price Barrier
The Hike To Hidden Pond Songbird Trail
Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff reveals he studied Man United’s failures after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement to avoid the same with record-breaking Mercedes team
As digital following declines, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers – TechCrunch
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance7 days ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News7 days ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know