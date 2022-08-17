Finance
Importance of CIW Certification to the Professionals
CIW certification is also known as certified internet webmaster. This program is one of the globally accepted certifications that help the candidates to work for a reputed information technology organization. This program mainly deals with the tools that are required to the professionals to perform well in any working environment. This implies that the training for this program is necessary in both hardware and software operations. CIW certification will suit best the candidates who work as a web designer or a web developer or web master. These professionals can certify with masters in certified internet webmaster designing certification. After certifying with this program, these candidates can get more offers and can stand demand all the time in the relevant field.
CIW program types and training details:
CIW programs have several entry level programs and also master level programs. In order to certify with all these, it is necessary for the candidates to attend training sessions that suit them best. Candidates can select any one of the training options such as classroom session, audio session, E-books, updated study materials from the internet and online dumps etc. Apart from these sessions, candidates can get additional practice from the free practice test available in the internet. Depending upon the candidate’s time as well as availability, training options can be selected by the candidates. Professionals who are working full time and willing to certify with CIW certification can still prefer online training where they need to schedule at least 3 hours of their time daily. By doing this, effective practice can be achieved and they can easily certify as soon as possible.
CIW exams are designed for the professionals who have knowledge in web designing, web development and web related operations. So, it is mandatory for the candidates to have a basic knowledge on these operations before applying for the exams. Candidates can register for the examination after successful completion of necessary training sessions. To certify successfully, it is mandatory for the candidates to score at least 70%. Candidates who fail to score minimum marks in the exam can apply for a re-take. Candidates will receive the certification through post within 4 to 8 weeks from the date of results announced.
How to Function Without a Fax Machine
You can learn how to function without a fax machine and still run a successful business. A business that is productive and successful is easy to achieve once you know the best ways to communicate. Getting the latest systems in telecommunications is the first step.
Before now, you may not have thought it possible to learn how to function without a fax machine. This is because it was one of the leading ways of communicating when it was first introduced to the business world. The truth of the matter is that many companies have realised that there are a number of different ways to communicate around the world that may not require this technology. This is largely due to the invention of the internet and all of the telecommunications that came along with it. With the introduction of email it became clear that this machine may not still be of use within offices. This is certainly true and there are better ways in which to communicate, but one of these methods, actually still uses fax machine technology.
You can learn how to remove your fax machine from your offices while still using it. This might sound impossible but it isn’t. There is a form of communication that is called fax to email. This provides people with the opportunity to literally fax items straight to an email address. This is done by simply using the fax line that you already have set up for your old machine. Then this is connected to your email address and voila! As soon as you receive a fax call it will be converted into email format. This is one of the reasons why it is possible to remove the fax machine out from your offices. It does not need to be physically working in order for the phone line to work. Here are the reasons why you should utilize this telecommunication system:
· Free: it is completely free, as long as you already have your fax line and email set up.
· Eco-friendly: you will no longer have to worry about harming the environment with the amount of paper you used to buy for your fax machine.
· Global communication: just because you no longer have a need for a fax machine doesn’t mean other countries don’t. You can still maintain international relations with this method.
· Stay on top of the admin: having loads of paperwork is never ideal in a busy office. Instead of having pieces of paper floating around, all of your work will be in email format on your computers.
· Individual lines: to increase the productivity further you can create individual lines for your employees. That way all of the information they need will go straight to their private email addresses.
Different Types of Phone Repairs
Everyone has a special attachment to their phone. This has become one of the main modes of communication that most people use and when such a phone breaks down, rectification is a must. Most people prefer to have a phone repaired rather than disposing it and getting a new one. One of the main reasons for this is due to the media stored within the gadgets that are of great importance to us.
Where to repair a phone?
You need to be very smart about phone repair and you need to make your decision as carefully as you possibly can. You need to pay attention to the parts quality. The workmanship is equally as important and you will need to check how long the warranty is. These factors help you determine whether a company is serious or not.
There are lots of stores all over offering phone repair services. Such companies need to have technicians who are certified and trained in the area of phone repair. One of the main issues that the repair companies need to deal with is cracked screens. This happens to all types of phones and the best thing is the fact that these issues can be handled with the right expertise.
Screen repair
The screen is an important part of a phone. When it’s cracked, you may want to have it repaired so as to improve its cosmetic appearance. It may be even embarrassing to take out a cracked gadget out in the public.
Sometimes the damage is very intense and it may interfere with the functioning of the phone. The screen may not sense touch or sometimes writing can be affected. However, with the right kind of expertise, you should be able to get your phone in good shape and functioning well.
The duration of repair differs from one phone to the next. It may take a few hours or even days depending on the intensity of the damage. Sometimes we want phone repairs so as to get our contacts, out texts, and pictures and all sorts of valuable data that we store faithfully in our phone.
Usually, mobile phone repair companies can also be able to handle other device that may have issues like tablets, game systems and laptops. Devices that have issues with cameras, buttons, batteries, charge parts and even HDMI ports can also be handled.
Water damage
Water damage is yet another critical issue that many people face. Water damage is a problem that is quite tricky. Sadly, phone that has been damaged by water can be repaired, but issues may still come up because of issues dealt to the motherboard.
When the damage is too intense, the only thing that can be done is to get the phone up and running for as long as possible to transfer data.
When choosing the ideal company to handle your phone repair, you need to make sure it is versatile. The best companies are able to handle a wide range of issues related to your phone and they should be able to deliver in a timely manner.
EDGE: A Stepping-stone Toward 3G Technologies in Pakistan
ABSTRACT
The business of wireless data is expected to grow in the region of 100-200 % per annum and the mobile communication industry agrees that wireless data services will form the foundation for future business. The enormous success of short messaging in many countries proves that people accept the benefits of non-voice services.
Enhanced Data Rate for Global Evolution (EDGE) is a technology that gives Global Systems for Mobile Communications (GSM) the capacity to handle services for the third generation of mobile telephony. It provides three times the data capacity of General packet Radio Service (GPRS). Using EDGE, operators can handle three times more subscribers than GPRS; triple their data rate per subscriber, or add extra capacity to their voice communications.
This article provides an overview of EDGE technology. In particular, starting from the introduction of this 2.5G technology I describe the core technical aspects and distinct features. I will provide a comparison with GPRS for data services and then a survey of the current state of this technology in Pakistan. I have also covered some benefits for operators and customers.
1. Introduction
The importance of wireless data and multimedia services both for business and end customers are increasing on an unparalleled scale. Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE) is a new radio interface solution and is based on an enhanced modulation. EDGE offers GSM network operators an evolution path to mobile data and multimedia services with a three fold increase of data throughput in the existing GSM spectrum. EDGE therefore provides an alternative for operators who do not have a Universal Mobile Telecommunication System (UMTS) license. Moreover it also represents a complement to UMTS for operators intending to first deploy UMTS only in densely populated areas, but who can also use EDGE to provide wide area coverage of future oriented 3G services. In the US market operators have chosen EDGE as the 3G solutions. [8].
We are presently experiencing the Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) as well as the higher transmission speeds of High Speed Circuit Switched Data (HSCSD), joined by the convenience of “always on-line” direct Internet connections with GPRS. [1]
EDGE, new radios interface technology with enhanced modulation, increases the HSCSD and GPRS data rates by up to three fold. EDGE modulation is going to increase the data throughput provided by the packet switched service even over 400 kbps per carrier. Similarly, the data rates of circuit switched data can be increased, or existing data rates can be achieved using fewer timeslots, saving capacity. Accordingly, these higher speed data services are referred to as EGPRS (Enhanced GPRS) and ECSD (Enhanced Circuit Switched Data).
EDGE, is a major improvement in GSM phase 2+. As a modification to existing GSM networks, EDGE does not require new network elements. [1]
In the US, for instance, EDGE is part of the IS-136 High Speed concept, which is one of the third generation Radio Transmission Technology (RTT) proposals from TR.45. EDGE is eventually going to be standardized which makes possible to achieve a global mobile radio system with many services characteristic to third generation systems.
2. Overview
The increased bit rates of EDGE put requirements on the GSM/GPRS network architecture. Figure. 1 illustrates the GSM/GPRS architecture, the shaded parts of which are discussed in this section. Other nodes and interfaces are not affected at all by EDGE introduction. An apparent bottleneck is the A-bis interface, which today supports up to 16 kb/s per traffic channel. With EDGE, the bit rate per traffic channel will approach 64 kb/s, which makes allocation of multiple A-bis slots to one traffic channel necessary. Alternative asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) or IP-based solutions to this problem can also be discusses.
One important fact is, however, that the 16 kb/s limit will be exceeded already by the introduction of two coding schemes (CS3 and CS4) in GPRS, which have a maximal bit rate per traffic channel of 22.8 kb/s. Consequently, the A-bis limitation problem is being solved outside the EDGE standardization, and it is therefore a GPRS related, not EDGE-related, modification. For GPRS-based packet data services, other nodes and interfaces are already capable of handling higher bit rates, and are thus not affected. For circuit-switched services, the A interface can handle 64 kb/s per user, which is not exceeded by EDGE circuit-switched bearers. [9]
2.1. Impact on GSM Network Planning
An important prerequisite, which to a large extent will determine the success of EDGE in GSM, is that a network operator be able to introduce EDGE gradually. For initial deployment, EDGE-capable transceivers will supplement standard GSM/GPRS transceivers in a subset of the existing cells where EDGE coverage is desired. Hence, an integrated mix of GSM, GPRS, and EDGE users will coexist in the same frequency band. To minimize effort and cost for the network operator, radio network planning (including cell planning, frequency setting of power and other cell parameters) must not require extensive modification.
2.1.1. Coverage Planning
One characteristic of non-transparent radio link protocols that include automatic repeat request (ARQ), is that low radio link quality only results in a lower bit rate for the user. Hence, low SIR for a user does not result in a dropped call, as for speech, but in a temporary decrease of user bit rate. For transparent bearers, which typically offer a constant bit rate, link quality control must be extended to incorporate resource allocation, in the sense that the number of dynamically allocated time slots fits the bit rate and bit error rate (BER) retirements. Transparent bearers, will thus be available in the entire GSM cell, but require fewer time slots in the center of the cell (where 8-PSK coding schemes can be used).
2.1.2. Frequency Planning
Most mature GSM networks of today have an average frequency reuse factor of around 9 (meaning that available frequencies are divided into nine frequency groups). However, there is also a trend toward tighter reuse factors. With the use of frequency hopping, multiple reuse patterns (MRP), and discontinuous transmission (DTX), reuse factors as low as 3 become feasible. EDGE supports a variety of reuse patterns. In fact, by its use of link quality control, EDGE can be introduced in an arbitrary frequency plan, and benefit from high SIR closer to the base stations. EDGE can be introduced in an existing GSM frequency plan, and that it also supports future high-capacity solutions based on tighter frequency reuse.
2.1.3. Radio Network Planning
An important prerequisite (and to a large extent, one that will determine the success of Edge) is that network operators should be able to introduce Edge gradually. The initial deployment of Edge-capable transceivers will supplement standard GSM transceivers in a subset of cells where Edge coverage is desired. An integrated mixture of circuit-switched, GPRS and Edge users will thus coexist in the same frequency band. To minimize operator efforts and costs, Edge-related implementation must not require extensive modification of the radio network plan (including cell planning, frequency planning, the setting of power levels and other cell parameters).
2.1.4. Channel Management
After Edge has been introduced, a cell will typically include two types of transceiver: standard GSM transceivers and Edge transceivers. Each physical channel (time slot) in the cell can be viewed as being one of at least four channel types:
1. GSM speech and GSM circuit-switched data (CSD);
2. GPRS packet data;
3. Circuit-switched data, enhanced circuits witched data (ECSD), and GSM speech;
4. Edge packet data (EGPRS), which allows a mix of GPRS and EGPRS users simultaneously.
While standard GSM transceivers only support channel types 1 and 2, Edge transceivers support all four channel types. Physical channels are dynamically defined according to terminal capabilities and needs in the cell. For example, if several speech users are active, the number of type-1 channels is increased, at the expense of GPRS and Edge channels. Obviously, channel management must be automated, to avoid the splitting of channels into static groups. Otherwise, trunking efficiency would diminish.
3. Interleaving
To increase the performance of the higher coding schemes in EGPRS (MCS7 to MCS9) even at low C/I, the interleaving procedure has been changed within the EGPRS standard. When frequency hopping is used, the radio environment is changing on a per-burst level. Because a radio block is interleaved and transmitted over four bursts for GPRS, each burst may experience a completely different interference environment. [7]
If just one of the four bursts is not properly received, the entire radio block will not be properly decoded and will have to be retransmitted. In the case of CS4 for GPRS, hardly any error protection is used at all. With EGPRS, the standard handles the higher coding scheme differently than GPRS to combat this problem. MCS7, MCS8 and MCS9 actually transmit two radio blocks over the four bursts, and the interleaving occurs over two bursts instead of four. This reduces the number of bursts that must be retransmitted should errors occur. The likelihood of receiving two consecutive error free bursts is higher than receiving four consecutive error free bursts. This means that the higher coding schemes
for EDGE have a better robustness with regard to frequency hopping.
4. EDGE & GPRS
EDGE, or the Enhanced Data Rate for Global Evolution, is the new mantra in the Global Internet Connectivity scene. EDGE is the new name for GSM 384. The technology was named GSM 384 because of the fact that it provided Data Transmission at a rate of 384 Kbps. It consists of the 8 pattern time slot, and the speed could be achieved when all the 8 time slots were used. The idea behind EDGE is to obtain even higher data rates on the current 200 KHz GSM carrier, by changing the type of the modulation used.
Now, this is the most striking feature. EDGE, as being once a GSM technology, works on the existing GSM or the TDMA carriers, and enables them to many of the 3G services. Although EDGE will have a little technical impact, since its fully based on GSM or the TDMA carriers, but it might just get an EDGE over the up coming technologies, and of course, the GPRS. With EDGE, the operators and service providers can offer more wireless data application, including wireless multimedia, e-mail (Web Based), Web Infotainment, and above all, the technology of Video Conferencing.
Now all these technologies that were named earlier, were the clauses of the IMT-UMTS 3G Package. But, with EDGE, we can get all these 3G services on our existing GSM phones, which might just prove to be a boon to the user.
The current scenario clearly states that EDGE will definitely score higher than GPRS. The former allows its users to increase the data speed and throughput capacity, to around 3-4 times higher than GPRS.
Secondly, it allows the existing GSM or the TDMA carriers to give the sophisticated 3G services. And with 1600 Million subscribers of GSM in over 170 countries, offer the full Global Roaming, anywhere between India to Japan and to San Francisco. Based on an 8 PSK modulation, it allows higher bit rate across the air Interface. There is one symbol for every 3 bits. Thus, EDGE Rate is equal to 3x GPRS Rate.
5. Future Evolution Towards WCDMA
The next evolutionary step for the GSM/EDGE cellular system includes enhancements of service provisioning for the packet-switched domain with the service provisioning in UMTS/UTRAN (UMTS terrestrial radio access network). GERAN will provide improved support for all quality of service (QoS) classes defined for UMTS: interactive, background, streaming and conversational. By doing so, a new range of applications, including IP multimedia applications, will be adequately supported. This part of the GSM/EDGE evolution focuses on support for the conversational and streaming service classes, because adequate support for interactive and background services already exists. Additionally, parallel simultaneous bearers will support multimedia applications with different QoS characteristics towards the same MS, such as multiple media streams handled through IMS domain. A driver for such evolution on the packet-switched side is the paradigm shift within the telecommunications world from circuit to packet-switched communications.
Both the core network defined for GPRS and the current GSM/EDGE radio access network require modifications to support enhanced packet services. The GPRS/EGPRS networks can quickly and cost effectively evolve with market needs, and align with services provided by WCDMA networks. The current evolution of GSM/EDGE, which covers all of the above aspects, is being standardized in 3GPP TSG GERAN. [4]
6. EDGE in Pakistan
Pakistan has the sixth largest population in the world – approximately 150 million. There are currently four mobile operators in the country. Mobile penetration at the end of 2003 was just 2.3% with a subscriber base of 3.4 million, while fixed line penetration was approximately 2.4%. Many geographic areas in Pakistan are without telephone coverage. To accompany recent positive economic development in Pakistan and the inherently low mobile penetration, high growth within the mobile segment is expected. At the moment the people in Pakistan are more concern with the text-enabled facility like SMS. Although the introduction of GPRS gave a new concept and new boost in Cellular network but still, people are not that much concern using Internet by their terminal. Few think that it still more costly and few believe that GPRS didn’t develop the interest for using Internet if we compared it by computer.
In April 2004 Norwegian mobile telecom operator, Telenor, bid for and ultimately won a license to operate a cellular network in Pakistan. The license covers the operation of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) and Enhanced Data Rates for Global Evolution (EDGE) technology for the network. [14]
Telenor Pakistan has signed two deals with mobile infrastructure contractors for different areas of the network:
Nokia have signed a three-year deal to build and operate a GSM / GPRS / EDGE network to cover the central and Northern Punjab region (phase one), centered around Lahore.
Siemens have signed a deal to build a GSM / GPRS / EDGE network to cover the southern areas of Pakistan, centered around Islamabad.
Further enhancements in data capability over the core GPRS / GSM network will be provided in both networks with the installation of Enhanced Data for Global (GSM) Evolution technology. This component of the two systems will be installed after the initial roll-outs and will allow the subscribers to have the use of advanced mobile services such as downloading video and music clips, full multimedia messaging, high-speed color Internet access and email on the move.
Nortel Networks will upgrade Ufone’s existing wireless systems and supply new GSM/GPRS core network and radio access equipment, including Mobile Switching Center, Home Location Register (HLR) and advanced Base Transceiver Stations (BTS).
A key component of the Ufone expansion will be Nortel Networks BTS 12000, designed to deliver additional capacity within a GSM/GPRS network while positioning operators to drive lower costs and to offer advanced wireless services based on third generation (3G) EDGE (Enhanced Data for GSM Evolution) technology. The expansion will also include Nortel Networks Passport Packet Voice Gateway (PVG) for migration of TDM voice trunking to a packet-based infrastructure.
7. Benefits
As highlighted previously the need to reduce business risk and make the best use of existing resources is of paramount importance within today’s business environment.
7.1. Financial
GSM based networks have become the standard within the cellular landscape. As EDGE is a GSM based technology and provides an enhancement for GPRS at a little additional cost it is considered the best way in which to capitalize on existing resources. [1]
7.1.1. Radio Access Network
In most cases GPRS enabled base stations and BSC’s can be simply upgraded to EDGE by way of relatively low-cost software and hardware upgrades, which will pro-long the life cycle of the deployed RAN elements.
7.1.2. Core Network
For GPRS enhancement, there is very little modification to be completed within a GPRS enabled core network, thus enhancing the sunk core network investment.
7.1.3. Antenna Sites
There is no requirement for additional antenna sites when deploying EDGE. Assuming high quality linear amplifiers with high RF output power are used within the BTS, the coverage pattern will be the same as the existing GPRS deployment, so protecting existing site investment.
7.1.4. Spectrum Utilization
EDGE triples the GPRS data capacity whilst using the existing GSM spectrum and offers up to three times the GPRS data rate to the end user. EDGE is spectrally the most efficient radio technology for data applications requiring up to 100Kb/s throughput (compared to CDMA and WCDMA), and only WCDMA is spectrally better for higher throughputs.
7.1.5. Applications
GPRS enabled applications and services will generally not require any additional investment to become EDGE compatible. This is also valid for known WCDMA applications.
Although the financial benefits of EDGE can be apportioned to individual network elements as outlined above, one of the main business drivers is that EDGE forms an essential part of the overall GSM evolution towards a seamless multi-radio GSM/ GPRS/EDGE/WCDMA network. As mentioned previously GSM is the main standard for cellular communications worldwide and the business benefits of deploying an industry standard technology can be seen in nearly every aspect of a network deployment, from end-user devices, to applications to hardware.
7.2. For Operator
Operators can also experiences the advantages of EDGE in following ways.
7.2.1. Migration to wireless multimedia services
The operator can increase data revenues by offering attractive new types applications to end-users.
7.2.2. Improved customer satisfaction
Increased data capacity and higher data throughput will decrease response times for all data services, thus keeping end users satisfied and connected.
7.2.3. Early deployment of 3G type applications
EDGE networks are expected to emerge in year 2001, when mature markets are likely to start demanding multimedia applications.
7.2.4. Quick network implementation
EDGE will not require new network elements and EDGE capability can be introduced gradually to the network.
7.3. For User
7.3.1. Improved quality of service
Increased data capacity and higher data throughput will eventually satisfy the customers’ need for QoS.
7.3.2. Personal multimedia services
Attractive new types of applications and terminals will become available.
7.3.3. Potentially lower price per bit
Lower cost of data capacity for high-speed data applications gives the operator flexibility in pricing.
8. Conclusion
While the tug of war between access technologies – CDMA vs. UMTS vs. GSM — continues to be debated globally, EDGE provides an ideal solution for GSM carriers to add data capacity using limited spectrum. Keeping in view the fact that GSM supports more subscribers today than any other access technology (roughly 65 to 70% of the global subscriber market), and that GSM/GPRS operators are scrambling to add capacity to support user growth and launch next generation data services, the increased capacity and throughput offered by EDGE becomes very compelling. And, in a market where wireless carriers must squeeze the most out of capital outlays–past and future, it is no real surprise that we are going to see a renewed wave of interest in EDGE from our GSM customers.
Today the position of EDGE as a technology evolution of GSM is clear. Initially promoted as an alternative to WCDMA and generally a niche technology, EDGE is now regarded as a key enabler for GSM/EDGE and WCDMA operators alike. Being able to drive business value from existing GSM infrastructure and spectrum is one of the main advantages, and along-with the ability of EDGE to reduce CAPEX, time-to-market and time-to-revenue, with regards the delivery of global high-speed data services, EDGE is a must technology.
The cellular companies working in Pakistan did not have the license for the EDGE. Now as the introduction of some new companies like Telenor and WARID, it is possible that in near future Pakistan will also be able to use this facility. Then GPRS can become a real important factor in cellular network, as the people in Pakistan will use the Internet not only for downloading ring tones but also can enjoy the streaming videos by their cell phone and so many other facilities.
5 Common Laptop Problems and Their Solutions in Hamilton, Australia
In today’s fast paced world, laptops have made our lives easier in Hamilton, Australia. Thanks to their portability! We can carry them from one place to another with ease. But there is no denying the fact that they are also susceptible to damage.
Regardless of how careful and gentle you are with your laptop, it is bound to have various problems eventually. A lot of people have a common misconception that laptop problems can be treated through costliest repairs. But this is not the case. Many of them can be fixed at reasonable prices in Hamilton, Australia without hassles.
In this article, we will discuss five of the most common problems with laptops and how you can fix them.
- Heating Issue: Overheating or heating issue can have adverse effects on your computer’s performance in Hamilton, Australia. It can even cause system crashes and freezing as well. Computers generate excessive heat. However, laptops are likely to overheat due to their small size. They don’t even have proper ventilation.
Solution: Clean out the air vents using a soft cloth or you can use a keyboard cleaner. Consider placing a filtered cloth over the inhalation vent. Make sure it’s not placed on the exhaust vent.
- Running Slowly: A laptop running slowly or even performing sluggishly is one of the most common problems that people face. This problem is quite a frequent occurrence with laptops in Hamilton, Australia. It could be caused from malware to hard drive space or even equipment failing to perform.
Solution: To deal with this problem, make sure you reduce the number of items running on your laptop when it’s started in the morning. Also, get rid of all those programs you no longer use. Even switching browsers is a good idea. Don’t forget to clean your drive as well as browser.
- Battery Does Not Last Long: Is there anything that seems more aggravating than being in the middle of something crucial and your laptop dies unexpectedly? Although your laptop is wireless, you know that you will never be near a power socket at a critical moment, should anything unwanted happen. If you’re hard enough on the battery, it will eventually die than it used to.
Solution: Make sure you check every cable and connector fit tightly. If they fit right, then have the battery drained completely until the laptop dies. Now, plug it into the charge. If these solutions don’t work in your favor, you might have to consider replacing the battery in Hamilton, Australia.
- Water Damage: Water damage is a very serious problem with laptops. Spilling water or any other liquid may cause severe damage to your laptop. You can find professional laptop repair in Brisbane, Australia.
Solution: It is recommended to shut down the laptop immediately. Disconnect every cable from the system. Now, hold the laptop upside down so all the liquid can be drained out. Use a dry cotton cloth to wipe it gently. Also, a hair dryer can help you dry out the remaining liquid.
- Does Not Turn On: You press the power button of your laptop. Nothing happens. No matter how hard you try, it just would not turn on in your in Hamilton, Australia home. You don’t want to be left without access to important files and programs, do you?
Solution: Ensure that your laptop is properly charged. If it is charged, its adapter might have not been working. Using a voltmeter for testing the AC adapter will be a good idea. You can even test it with a new adapter.
If there is a problem with your laptop, consider computer Geeks2u for the best laptop repair in Hamilton, Australia. A professional can diagnose the problem and have it fixed before you even know it.
Meaning, Understanding, and Scope of Marketing
Marketing is a human activity. The origin of marketing is as old as humanity. During the primitive and antiquity age, individuals or families exchanged the farm produce they had for those items they didn’t have. As the society developed, designated objects such as cowries, beads, feathers, etc. were use in exchange for goods and services. Marketing as a subject of study and discipline has gone through some levels of evolutionary changes in its meaning, understanding and scope. These changes are a product of the shift from a primitive and subsistence economy to a market-driven economy.
Marketing is defined differently by various writers. One of the earliest definitions was given by the American Marketing Association (AMA) in 1960. The association defined marketing as “the performance of business activity that directs the flow of goods and services to the customer or ultimate user”. This definition has become obsolete. This is because it is no more consistent with the contemporary dynamics of marketing. Marketing is more than the distributions of goods and services.
Some definitions that captured the meaning of marketing were subsequently attempted and new perspectives are emerging. Let us look at a few of them:
1. The British Chartered Institute of Marketing defined marketing as ” the management process responsible for identifying, anticipating and satisfying customer requirement profitably and efficiently”
2. The British institute of marketing defined marketing as “the creative management function, which promotes trade and employment by assessing consumer needs and initiating research and development to meet them”
3. Kotler (1997:9) defined marketing as “a social and managerial process by which individuals and groups obtain what they need or want through creating, offering and exchanging products of value with others”
4. Nickels et al (1999:379) described marketing as ” the process of determining customer needs and wants and then providing customers with goods and services that meet or exceed their expectations”
Content analysis of the last four definitions shows that there are core concepts, which are common among them. The concepts are needs, wants, demands, products, value, satisfaction, exchange, market and marketers.
Modern marketing requires marketers to analyze customer’s needs and requirements. The goods, services and ideas so produced are directed at satisfying the firm’s customers and creating value. The definitions also show that marketing comes into play long before goods and services begin to flow from producer to customers. This is because it is marketing that conceives or anticipates the needs or wants, which are the antecedents of production. Marketing today is not the domain of business activities only; nonprofit organizations are beginning to appreciate the importance of marketing in the fast changing business environments. Marketing is therefore pervasive and used by schools, churches and mosque, public services, industries, military, etc. to elicit desired responses from target audience.
Fifield (1993:1) described marketing from a completely different perspective. He conceived marketing as possessing four distinct but interrelated aspects. The four aspects are:
(1) an attitude of mind,
(2) a way of organizing the business,
(3) a range of activities and
(4) the producer of profit.
An attitude of mind – As a way of life marketing concept
Way of organizing the business – Structuring and adapting the organization to meet customers’ needs and wants
Marketing, simply put, is a social and managerial function that aims at satisfying human needs and wants through exchange of goods and services by individuals and /or institutions at a profit.
Exchange process and gaps.
For exchange transaction to be completed, the two parties must exchange something of value. A satisfactory exchange process may be hindered by the presence of gaps or separations between the parties or producers and consumers of good, services and ideas.
Cox et al (1964:56) gave five important gaps. These are:
1. Spatial separation: Producers and buyers are usually geographically separated. That is, goods are produce in one geographical area but spread to different geographical areas. These goods while they remain with the producers are separated from the consumers by geographical distance.
2. Temporal separation: parties to a potential exchange usually cannot complete and exchange at the time products are produced. The product has to be made available to the consumers.
3. Perceptual separation: the two parties to the exchange may not be aware or not interested in each other’s offering.
4. Separation of ownership: in the beginning ownership is incidental on the producer. The marketing system facilitates the transfer of ownership from producer to consumer.
5. Separation of values: Producer and consumers place different values on a product.
Business Mail Forwarding – Is it Worth the Cost?
Mail forwarding, have you heard of it before? If not and you are a small to medium sized business owner, you are urged to take the time to familiarize yourself. It might just be the extra push that you need to begin seeing profits.
Mail forwarding is a service that is offered to many business owners. It involves giving business owners an alternative address, which can also be used as their company mailing address. If you choose to subscribe to a mail forwarding service, you will give your customers or clients a new, alternative mailing address. Should they need to send you anything, such as an order or a payment, their mailings will be sent directly to your alternative business address. At that address, the individuals or company in charge of handing your account will forward, or send, your mail on to you, at your real, physical business location.
The cost of subscribing to a mail forwarding service depends on who you choose to do contract with. For the most part, you are charged a monthly fee. It is also important to note that additional fees may be imposed for large packages and such. Despite a variation in price, it is not uncommon for the standard monthly fee to be anywhere from fifteen to thirty dollars a month. Although this is a relatively cheap price, you may be wondering if it is worth it. If so, you are defiantly not alone; each year a large number of business owners ask themselves the same question.
Whether or not a mail forwarding service is worth the cost will depend on your wants, as well as your needs. How is your company doing financially now? Do you have as many clients as you had originally hoped that you would have? If not, where is your company located? Are you located outside of the United States or in a small, relatively unheard of city or town? If so, did you know that your location may have an impact on the number of clients you obtain? It can, in some cases. A mail forwarding service will likely give you an alternative business address that is in a well-known city, inside the United States. This familiarization may make it easier for you to obtain new clients, just because they recognize the city where your business is “located.”
What is nice about many mail forwarding services is that they often do not have long-term commitments. If these commitments are found, they are often only for about four or six months. This means that if you are unsatisfied with the results, you can end your partnership, often without being charged any fees! The only thing you really have to lose by trying a mail forwarding service is $50 to $100, but what you may gain is immeasurable.
