Is Ethereum Being Rejected At $2k USD Price Level?

Bitcoin has climbed by 14%, while Ethereum has increased by over 39%.
The whole crypto market holds 19% of the ETH dominance.
The king of altcoin Ethereum (ETH) price has been backtracking over the last few days, as a result, ETH gained over 40% in the previous month. The price action at the moment indicated consolidation and Ethereum nearly reached $2000 due to ongoing Merge final test completion.
Ethereum was largely consolidating, resulting in a value drop, and the technical view had changed to bearish. At the time of writing, a decline in buying strength was shown on its chart, which turned ETH negative.
Eventual Price Increase Moment in Ethereum
At the time of writing, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $1.18 trillion and the market holds over 19% of ETH dominance. Ethereum was traded at $1,894.57 with a trading volume of $15,651,551,836. ETH price is up 15.5% in the last 15 days and 11.5% in the last 7 days, as per the CoinGecko.
After attempting to trade over the $2,000 price level, the price of Ethereum experienced a pullback. The altcoin previously has been rejected multiple times at the $2,000 price level.
The overhead resistance of Ethereum was at $1,900, and an increase in price from that level would push ETH closer to the $2,000 level. Local support for the coin was $1,700, but if the price of Ethereum continues to go sideways, it may eventually reach $1,500.
If the price of Ethereum is to rise over $2,000 the buying strength on its chart may significantly increase. Also, the next support level for the ETH would be a challenge if Ethereum is unable to move over the $1,900 mark.
The price of Bitcoin BTC has struggled to hold above $24,700 against Tether (USDT) after being rejected from that region.
Bitcoin in recent times has shown bullish signs after rallying to the $24,000 mark, with many investors speculating this could be the start of the bull run. The price of BTC was rejected from $25,200 and has struggled to reclaim that region.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of BTC saw a weekly low of $19,000, which bounced from that area and rallied to a price of $25,200, making six straight weeks of bullish sentiments.
BTC’s weekly candle closed with a bullish sentiment, but the new week’s candle tends to look bearish, indicating we could have a minor retracement to the next support area of $21,500.
The price has struggled to build more momentum as it faces resistance at $24,000.
If the price of BTC on the weekly chart continues with this structure, it could quickly revisit $21,500, acting as good support for the price of BTC.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $24,000.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $21,500.
Price Analysis Of Bitcoin On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BTC found strong support at $22,443, with what seems to be an area of interest on the daily chart.
BTC bounced from its support and rallied to $25,200, where it was faced with resistance and was rejected from that region.
The price of BTC has continued to range in a rising wedge after being rejected from the $25,200 mark. Breaking out of this rising wedge to the downside could mean a retest of the $21,500 support area.
At the point of writing, the price of BTC is at $23,800, narrowly above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to $23,400.
BTC needs to hold above this support area that corresponds with the 50 EMA, a break below this region could send the price of BTC to $21,500.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of BTC on the daily chart is above 50, but there is a break to the downside on the uptrend line holding the RSI, indicating we could be due for a retracement.
Daily (1D) resistance for BTC price – $24,000.
Daily (1D) support for ETH price – $23,400, $21,500.
Price Analysis OF BTC On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of Bitcoin BTC is having a hard time holding above the 50 and 200 EMA prices that correspond to $24,000 and $23,200.
On the 4H timeframe, the 50 EMA is acting as a resistance for the price of BTC after breaking out of the rising wedge in which prices have ranged.
The 200 EMA would act as support for BTC price in case of a sell-off. If BTC fails to hold this support region, we could retest the region of $21,500 as the next support area to hold BTC’s price.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for BTC price – $24,000.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for BTC price – $23,200, $21,500.
Featured image from AAX, Charts from TradingView.com
DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Huobi Global, and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming Metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.
The DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is enhancing the list of reputable crypto exchanges listing its DYP token. On June 21, Coinbase disclosed its listing of DYP, while trading started the next day. Later, on July 19, MEXCannounced its listing of DYP. Lastly, on July 27, it was Huobi thatadded DYP to its platform.
DYP supporters, a.k.a. DYPians, can purchase DYP tokens at these major exchanges but also on smaller platforms, including KuCoin, Gate, Poloniex, Bitrue, ZT, Hoo, CoinDCX, and Onus Finance.
Usually, when an asset obtains listings on new exchanges, its price goes through considerable fluctuations. However, DYP did not experience any notable changes with its recent listings. However, its value surged on June 7 from $0.06 to over $0.20. Furthermore, it has continued to trade above that level for almost two months.
Nearly a week after the price surge, DYP published a blog post explaining its Metaverse project and virtual reality (VR) play-to-earn (P2E) game. In it, players can venture with their CAWS NFTs, increase their levels, or use their DYP / iDYP tokens for game-related purposes.
CAWS is an NFT collection of cats-wearing watches that come with the possibility of staking your NFT. Each asset possesses more than 200 unique attributes, including watch preferences and personalities. For the moment, CAWS owners can use their NFT to play a 2D play-to-earn game with attractive rewards for its champions. Players must own at least one CAWS NFT to participate in DYP’s latest GameFi adventure platform. In the near future, the utility of this NFT collection will expand to the Metaverse platform and CAWS will be a companion for the players that own at least one cat in their V.R. adventure.
Additionally, DYP is increasing its brand awareness by expanding its actions in the real world. For instance, the project sponsored two racing teams for two different events: Racebox and the Mojo Yachting Club to be more precise.
Daniel Garrett, Marketing and Communications Manager at DeFi Yield Protocol, stated in an AMA on Monday that DYP’s project is unique due to its wide range of products, including its NFT collection and Metaverse game.
Also, he elaborated on the project’s plans to onboard more users and reach mainstream adoption by using its Metaverse-related products and launching its IOS and Android apps.
“In general, as you hear more about DeFi Yield Protocol, as you get more familiar with what we’re doing, I think the users are gonna come,” he said. “We’re focused right now, and this is a great opportunity to get in on something on the ground floor.”
Another significant development was DYP’s sponsorship of the Deep Forest Fest. The prestigious event boosted the project’s brand awareness and enabled the team to meet some fellow DYPians. Also, it aligned with the project’s philosophy – “Together we can create unforgettable moments. This is what life is all about.”
About DYP
DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) seeks to build a decentralized ecosystem incorporating numerous DeFi products and services, including yield farming, staking, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming. The project runs on unique smart contracts using DYP’s proprietary anti-manipulation functionality.
To learn more about DYP Protocol and its progress, visit:
Pomerantz LLP has also filed suit against the exchange.
Coinbase is accused of making false and misleading statements.
Coinbase is been sued many times and is under growing scrutiny from authorities. Two law firms filed lawsuits against the cryptocurrency exchange in San Francisco, which is already under investigation by the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC). Recently it has been revealed by crypto commentator Watcher.guru that the exchange is being sued in Georgio for allegedly failing to protect users from unauthorized transfers.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, a law firm located in New York City, said on Thursday that it will be suing Coinbase for false advertising. Pomerantz LLP has also filed suit against the exchange, claiming it was damaged by the defendant’s alleged breaches of federal securities laws and is thus entitled to restitution. The purpose of this litigation is to award damages to the claimants.
Embroiled in Lawsuits
Coinbase is accused of making false and misleading statements about its business, operations, and compliance activities between April 14, 2021, and July 26, 2022, in two separate charges. The accusations allege that Coinbase concealed the fact that the customer’s crypto held in escrow at Coinbase would be considered part of a bankruptcy estate and subject to procedures in which consumers would be regarded as general unsecured creditors of the corporation.
Coinbase allegedly concealed the fact that it allowed U.S. residents to trade virtual assets that, despite its knowledge and complacency, needed to be registered as securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The complaints allege that as a consequence of Coinbase’s conduct, the company’s public claims have been fundamentally dishonest and misleading from the beginning.
Coinbase has been at the center of numerous high-profile lawsuits and scandals. The two latest lawsuits came as Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allegedly dealing with unregistered securities.
BlackRock trails only Alphabet in total investment capital with about $1.17B.
Blockdata has examined data from the top 100 banks that are actively investing in crypto and blockchain firms. Large financial organizations are combining their resources to make the most of the rapidly developing blockchain and cryptocurrency markets. According to Blockdata’s report, the industry’s top 100 organizations have different areas of focus within blockchain technology.
The information in the report covers the time period of September 2021 to early June 2022. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industries have seen 40 separate investments throughout this time period. The most investments (13) are held by Samsung, making them the most active investor. The next three largest investors were UOB (7 investments), Citigroup (6), and Goldman Sachs (5).
Blockchain Investment on the Rise
According to the report’s findings, Alphabet has poured more than $1.5 billion into four different blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. Alphabet has put money into startups including Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage, and the Digital Currency Group.
BlackRock trails only Alphabet in total investment capital with about $1.17 billion spread among three companies (Circle, FTX, and Anchorage Digital).
In the period from September 2021 to June 2022, forty companies together invested about $6 billion into blockchain businesses. Since several investors may participate in a given round, it is difficult to determine how much money was contributed by any individual company.
As the demand for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology from customers grows, Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, has launched many blockchain-related initiatives. Since cryptocurrency is gaining popularity throughout the world, businesses are scrambling to grab a piece of the action by investing in different blockchain initiatives.
Bullish SUSHI price prediction is $1.675 to $7.619.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price might also reach $10 soon.
Bearish SUSHI price prediction for 2022 is $0.887.
In SushiSwap (SUSHI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SUSHI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
SushiSwap(SUSHI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is $1.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53,108,823 at the time of writing. However, SUSHI has decreased by nearly 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, SushiSwap (SUSHI) has a circulating supply of 192,789,255 SUSHI. SushiSwap (SUSHI) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, FTX, WhiteBIT, LBank.
What is SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is the native token in the SushiSwap decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain DEX that was first launched as a clone of Uniswap by unknown open-source developers Chef Nomi and 0xMaki on 2020.SUSHI is a frequently utilized token that works on various blockchain networks. It serves as the major medium on this decentralized exchange (DEX). Users receive native SUSHI tokens as LP rewards.
Users can swap between various virtual currencies on SushiSwap utilizing a connected cryptocurrency wallet. SushiSwap allows users to deposit assets into liquidity pools. SUSHI grants voting powers to the DEX users and also serves as a form of LP rewards on the platform.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2022
SushiSwap (SUSHI) holds the 148th position on CoinGecko right now. SUSHI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of SushiSwap (SUSHI) laid out is the Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, SushiSwap (SUSHI) is in the range of $ 1.449 If the pattern continues, the price of SUSHI might reach the resistance levels of $1.644, $2.751, $ 4.852 and $ 10.491. If the trend reverses, then the price of SUSHI may fall to $0.995.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of SushiSwap (SUSHI) .
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for SushiSwap (SUSHI)
Resistance Level 1
$1.675
Resistance Level 2
$ 2.747
Resistance Level 3
$ 4.489
Resistance Level 4
$ 7.619
Support Level
$ 0.887
SUSHI /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that SushiSwap (SUSHI) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SUSHI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $7.619.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) might plummet to almost $ 0.887 , a bearish signal.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SUSHI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is shown in the chart above. Notably, SushiSwap (SUSHI) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, SUSHI has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SUSHI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SUSHI is 51.13. This means that SushiSwap (SUSHI) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of SUSHI may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of SushiSwap (SUSHI). Currently, the ADX of SUSHI lies in the range of 16.738 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SushiSwap (SUSHI) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SUSHI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of SushiSwap (SUSHI) is at 51.13 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SUSHI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and SushiSwap (SUSHI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of SUSHI is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of SUSHI increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of SUSHI decreases.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might probably attain $13 by 2023.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SUSHI might rally to hit $16 by 2024.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2025
If SushiSwap (SUSHI)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $19.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2026
If SushiSwap (SUSHI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $22.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2027
If SushiSwap (SUSHI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SUSHI would rally to hit $25.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2028
SushiSwap (SUSHI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SUSHI would hit $28 in 2028.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on SushiSwap (SUSHI) (SUSHI), it would witness major spikes. SUSHI might hit $31 by 2029.
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SUSHI for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, SushiSwap (SUSHI) might hit $34 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the SushiSwap (SUSHI)Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SUSHI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of SushiSwap (SUSHI) in 2022 is $7.619. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of SushiSwap (SUSHI) price prediction for 2022 is $0.887.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of SUSHI would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $23.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that SUSHI is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI)is the governance token of SushiSwap. SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange protocol on Ethereum that facilitates the smooth swapping of ERC-20 tokens. SUSHI was launched in 2020.
2. Where can you purchase SushiSwap (SUSHI) ?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) (SUSHI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, FTX, WhiteBIT, LBank.
3. Will SushiSwap (SUSHI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, SUSHI has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of SushiSwap (SUSHI)?
On March 13 , 2021 SushiSwap (SUSHI) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $23.38.
5.Is SushiSwap (SUSHI) a good investment in 2022?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, SUSHI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can SushiSwap (SUSHI) reach $10?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then SushiSwap (SUSHI) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2023?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $13 by 2023.
8. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2024?
SushiSwap (SUSHI)price is expected to reach $16 by 2024.
9. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2025?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $19 by 2025.
10. What will be the price of SushiSwap (SUSHI) by 2026?
SushiSwap (SUSHI) price is expected to reach $22 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The Singapore-based cryptofinance platform Cake DeFi has now launched its Q2 Transparency Report, which details the company’s accomplishments for the period. Despite Q2 2022 being one of the worst times for the cryptocurrency industry and the overall investment sector, Cake DeFi experienced its best quarter ever in terms of user growth, funded accounts, and payments.
The Cake DeFi Committee has preferred to further diversify its treasury by investing 15 million dUSD in decentralized assets including dTSLA, dTLT, and a few others, building on the company’s strong financial standing. Additionally, despite how much the broader markets’ prices have fallen, there may be a lot of potential upside. This will be made entirely public by Cake so that everyone may follow the progress.
According to the Cake DeFi report, user growth each week on average was 3.25% in Q2. In the second quarter, Cake DeFi threw away $58,000,000 in rewards to its clients, bringing the total given out to US$375,000,000 since the company’s founding. Cake has a positive cash flow and is actively growing its employees, in contrast to its competitors. Even if all sales abruptly stopped, it would still have enough cash on hand to operate for at least four years. Additionally, the mobile app’s user interface has been updated, and automated KYC approval times have been improved up to 3 minutes.
Cake DeFi Product feature:
Cake DeFi offers three main products, liquidity mining, lending, and staking. The other two products are the newly released Borrow and the Freezer. Users of the Staking product can obtain rewards while assisting with the security of blockchains. Users can borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) that was created on the DeFiChain blockchain by easily pledging Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, or DFI as security.
Liquidity mining: By allowing trades between two separate token pairs on a decentralized exchange, users can generate annual profits of up to 45.4%. Lending Cake enables users to borrow up to 6.5% APY on their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. And Freezer: It freezes the allocated funds for two times the rewards for up to ten years.
Cake is a robust financial fintech platform that complies with FATF requirements. Additionally, it recently joined Coinbase TRUST to adhere to the Travel Rule regulations while safeguarding consumer security and privacy.
Furthermore, the DeFiChain blockchain is the place where decentralized assets, or dTokens, are minted. The prices of the underlying stocks were rather mimicked by these blockchain-based tokens. On Cake DeFi, you may trade decentralized tokens with prices that mimic those of various well-known equities, like Apple, Tesla, Intel, the S&P 500, and many others. Additionally, users can mine for liquidity using the dTokens to receive additional rewards.