News
latest news Fetal homicide law under scrutiny after Windsor Hills accident
Gutter votives, wilted sunflowers and a menagerie of immaculate stuffed creatures marked the blackened corner where Armani Lester’s life ended before he took his first breath.
Six bodies were recovered by the coroner from the August 4 crash site in Windsor Hills. Six murder charges have been filed against the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that crossed the intersection of La Brea Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The violent collision was so violent, said Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani, that it ripped Armani from his mother’s womb.
Yet California law remains divided on how to count accident victims and what defines justice for pregnant women whose babies die before birth.
“Under state law, the unlawful killing of a fetus may be charged with murder,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney explained. “There is no similar provision for manslaughter.”
That’s why the driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was charged with five counts for the crime. The registered nurse, who worked at Kaiser Permanente’s West Los Angeles Medical Center, was traveling over 90 miles per hour when she ran through a red light in Slauson and crashed into several cars.
The crash killed 23-year-old pregnant Asherey Ryan and the boy posthumously named Armani, who was just a month away from her due date. He also claimed Ryan’s 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and best friends Nathesia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 38.
Linton is being held without bond at the Century Regional Detention Center.
But where does the distinction between the charges – six murders, five manslaughters – come from? And why would California, a self-proclaimed “State of Reproductive Freedom,” want to enshrine fetal murder in its homicide law?
The answer goes back to a 1970 law, written two and a half years before the Roe v. Wade decision and decades before the push for “fetal personality” by anti-abortion lawmakers. It was designed as a surrogate to protect pregnant women, who even today are twice as likely to die from violence as from hemorrhage or preeclampsia.
“There was never talk of a back door to the fetal personality,” said Michele Goodwin, a UC Irvine law professor and reproductive justice expert. “They were feminists trying to protect battered women.”
In 1969, an Amador County man stalked and brutalized his pregnant ex-wife, kicking her in the stomach so hard he left heel prints. The baby was stillborn just hours after the attack, her skull badly fractured. The man was charged with murder, but the California Supreme Court overturned the charge, ruling that common law defined a “human being” as one who was born alive.
So California lawmakers rewrote the law. Three dozen other state legislatures followed suit.
In 2004, a California jury convicted Scott Peterson of second-degree fetal murder, which earned him the death penalty. That same year, the California Supreme Court ruled that murder of the fetus could be charged even in cases where the accused did not know the victim was pregnant, such as in crashes like the one in Windsor Hills.
Yet 50 years of “fetal protection” laws have done little to curb maternal homicide, which remains the leading cause of death among pregnant women in the United States. Instead, these laws are increasingly being used to prosecute women who suffer from stillbirths.
“These laws were passed in the name of protecting pregnant women from harm – from abusers, hit-and-runs, bank robbers – but the laws ended up being used against pregnant women themselves,” said said Farah Diaz-Tello, legal director of If/Quand/Comment, an Oakland-based nonprofit.
A recent study by the National Advocates for Pregnant Women documented more than 1,700 cases nationwide between 1973 and 2020 in which women were criminalized for their conduct during pregnancy or its outcome.
“What we saw in the 80s and 90s was a perfect storm of the anti-abortion movement and just plain racism and cruelty,” Goodwin said. “Prosecutors were amplified by the war on drugs, amplified by the ‘welfare queen’ mythology – they got this idea that if women had stillbirths, they must have caused it themselves. It must have been a cigarette they were smoking; it must have been a Valium they took. We see this effort to make something look like science that isn’t.
Indeed, arrests and lawsuits for pregnancy loss have become more common in recent years.
“The abortion debate has presented this abstract idea that every pregnancy ends in a healthy baby. It’s not,” said Jill Wieber Lens, a law professor at the University of Arkansas and an expert in legal recognition and stillbirth treatment. “Twenty-four thousand stillbirths still occur each year in this country.”
Yet even in hardline anti-abortion states, prosecutions for fetal murder are relatively rare.
“I can’t name one murder prosecution for a stillborn in Arkansas, but I can name two in California,” the professor said.
Both of these cases were brought within the past five years by the same Central Valley prosecutor.
In 2018, Kings County Dist. Atti. Keith Fagundes has accused Adora Perez, then 29, of murder after she suffered a stillbirth at 37 weeks pregnant. He alleged that she had used methamphetamine, which resulted in the death of the fetus.
These allegations have never been proven and would not meet the legal standard of murder if they were, experts said. The Kings County prosecutor’s office did not return calls for comment.
At the request of his attorney, Perez did not contest manslaughter, a crime that does not exist for fetuses.
“The anti-abortion movement has invested in trying to reach out to district attorneys to advise them to prosecute in these spaces,” Goodwin said. “In the State of California, we must always be mindful: It’s not just what happens in the Legislature that impacts the lives of pregnant women; this is also what happens in prosecutors’ offices.
In 2019, Fagundes accused Chelsea Becker, 26, a mother of three, of the same crime after a stillbirth.
Becker’s case sparked national outrage and renewed scrutiny of the law.
“The purpose of the Legislature in adding the murder of a fetus to Section 187 of the Penal Code was not to punish women who do not follow – or cannot, because of dependency or resources – follow Best Practices in Prenatal Health”, California Atty. General Rob Bonta wrote in a June 2021 amicus brief on behalf of Perez. “A contrary interpretation would lead to absurd – and constitutionally questionable – results.”
In January, Bonta sent out a legal alert warning California prosecutors and law enforcement officials that “the state has no right to punish people for the outcome of their pregnancies.”
“The charges against Ms. Becker and Ms. Perez were not in accordance with the law, and this misuse of Section 187 should not be repeated,” Bonta said. “With reproductive rights under attack in this country, it’s important that we make it clear: Here in California, we do not criminalize pregnancy loss.”
In the months that followed, Perez’s conviction was overturned and charges against both women were dropped. Fagundes lost its seat in an upheaval in early June.
But Becker spent more than a year in pretrial detention and Perez languished in prison for four years. For many, Roe’s fall against Wade, which protected a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, makes the threat of such lawsuits more real and the need to prevent them more urgent.
So California lawmakers are once again rewriting the law.
Assembly Bill 2223, expected to pass this month, would revise Section 187 of the criminal code to further protect pregnant women from prosecution. It would also limit death investigations in many cases of fetal loss.
“This bill just entrenches what is already state law,” said Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D–Oakland), sponsor of the bill. “It ensures that pregnant women cannot be sued for loss of pregnancy, whether it be abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth or perinatal death caused by something that happened in utero.”
The bill would allow those wrongfully prosecuted under the law to sue.
“It provides an avenue of redress, which is essential,” Wicks said.
The measure would not affect cases like the Windsor Hills accident, where violence inflicted on a pregnant person results in the death of the fetus. Nor would it legalize infanticide, as critics have charged.
Still, some reproductive rights experts say California’s once groundbreaking law may have survived its use.
“These laws were passed in the name of protecting pregnant women, but we don’t have data to show that they’ve been effective,” Diaz-Tello said. “The offshoots … have been extremely harmful, but there has been no critical examination of whether they have achieved their original purpose.”
News
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech start-up Gatsby for $50 million – TechCrunch
Multi-asset social investment network and Robinhood competitor eToro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatsby – a fintech startup that also aimed to take on Robinhood – for $50 million in cash and common stock. OK.
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it had just received FINRA approval, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to pursue the acquisition. The company filed an initial application for regulatory approval in December 2021.
Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock trading app aimed at young traders, in 2018. The pair previously had a successful exit on Dealtable.com, a trading platform social data.
TechCrunch reported on the New York-based startup $10 million Series A raise in mid-March 2021. Backers include Techstars Ventures, Beta Bridge Capital, Barclays Bank, SWS Venture Capital, Rosecliff Ventures, a network of “super angels” placed by ClearList and an oversubscribed SeedInvest campaign.
Gatsby’s target customers are Gen Z and Millennials, and he told me he aims to give people “a safe and fair platform to trade on without users having to worry about getting on above their heads or being kicked out of the names when volatility increases”. Its application was launched on iOS and Android in early 2020.
The company’s entire 20-person team will join eToro.
Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of eToro, told TechCrunch that buying would allow his company to expand the range of its US product, which is now focused on equities and crypto.
“The integration of Gatsby will allow us to provide US users with a safe and easy way to trade options, and give them more flexibility to use new strategies,” Assia said. “We believe that options can provide retail investors with opportunities to generate returns in today’s more challenging market environment. Growing our business in the United States is a key objective and we are delighted to partner with the Gatsby team. »
The exit certainly seems like a good result for Gatsby and his investors.
Gatsby co-founder Jeff Myers told TechCrunch the startup isn’t “intend to end Gatsby’s story for the time being.
“But the compatibility of product and vision between Gatsby and eToro was undeniable,” he said. “We have long admired Yoni and the team he has built and are excited to continue our journey with eToro.
Ryan Belanger-Saleh, co-CEO of Gatsby, echoed Myers’ sentiments.
“They really were the pioneers of social investing and we always thought of them as the cool older brother we’d love to hang out with,” he said in a written statement.
EToro has experienced impressive growth in recent years. The company currently has over 30 million registered users located in over 100 countries. That is 10 million at the end of 2018, 12.3 million at the end of 2019, 17.5 million at the end of 2020 and 26.9 million at the end of 2021. Its number of funded accounts amounts to more than 2.7 million.
The company generated total commissions of $1.2 billion in 2021, a growth of more than 400% compared to 2019, according to Assia.
For his part, Gatsby says he has seen around 900% growth in his average month-over-month options contract volumes since the start of 2020.
The acquisition marks eToro’s fourth major acquisition since its inception in 2007. It previously acquired an investment tracking app Delta; Mark Millions Ltd.a UK-based e-money company that helped her create and launch eToro Money, his electronic money account; and firmo, a smart contracts/blockchain company that became eToro Labs, the fintech’s in-house blockchain innovation and R&D unit.
In March 2021, eToro announced plans to go public through a merger with SPAC FinTech Acquisition Corp. V in a massive $10.4 billion deal. While the transaction was expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, eToro announced in July that the deal had been terminated.
“Due to current market conditions, we remain private,” Assia told TechCrunch. “We continue to view becoming a public company as part of eToro’s future and will wait for the right opportunity to take this next step.
Mergers and acquisitions in the fintech world are on the decline, so the eToro/Gatsby deal is a bright spot in a year full of ups and downs.
Meanwhile, Robinhood shares have taken a hit lately and the company has fired about 1,000 people since the beginning of the year. At press time, the company was trading around $10.90 after-hours trading, significantly below its 52-week high of $52.06.
techcrunch
News
British man in court for threatening to ‘kill the Queen’ with crossbow
LONDON — A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow told police he wanted to “kill the Queen”, prosecutors told a hearing on Wednesday.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, is charged under the Treason Act with intending “to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or to alarm her Majesty”. He was also charged with death threats and possession of an offensive weapon.
Chail was arrested at the royal residence in west London on Christmas Day 2021, when the Queen was staying there.
Prosecutors allege the former supermarket worker from Southampton, southern England, wore a balaclava and mask and carried a loaded crossbow without the safety catch.
They say he told a policeman “I’m here to kill the queen”, before being handcuffed and arrested.
Prosecutor Kathryn Selby said the Supersonic X-Bow weapon allegedly carried by Chail had the potential to cause “serious or fatal injury”.
Prosecution lawyers argue Chail wanted revenge on the British establishment for his treatment of Indians and sent a video to around 20 people claiming he was going to murder the Queen.
To be closer to the royal family, he had tried to join the British army and the Ministry of Defense police, according to prosecutors.
Chail appeared remotely for Wednesday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London from Broadmoor, a high security psychiatric hospital.
He was not asked to enter a plea and was held until his next court appearance on September 14.
The allegations against him are not being treated as a “terrorism offence”, Selby said.
Charges under the Treason Act 1842 are rare. In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was charged under the law after shooting the Queen blank as she rode a horse in the Trooping the Color parade in London. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious Treason Act of 1351 was William Joyce, a World War II Nazi propaganda broadcaster known as Lord Haw-Haw. He was hanged for high treason in 1946.
ABC News
News
Yoán Moncada comes through again as the Chicago White Sox rally to beat the Houston Astros 4-3: ‘Huge series against a great team’
Yoán Moncada stepped out of the box after time was called in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros.
Tuesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field was tied and the go-ahead run was in scoring position.
The Chicago White Sox third baseman had been in a similar situation before. One night earlier, to be exact.
“I went there just trying to make contact with the ball, trying to have a good pitch to swing at and to have contact,” Moncada said through an interpreter.
For the second consecutive game, Moncada came through with a single to center. Pinch runner Adam Engel scored from third to give the Sox the lead in a 4-3 victory in front of 23,476.
“To be able to come through in those situations is special,” Moncada said. “Those are the situations where the game is on the line, and being able to produce there definitely makes you feel good.”
The Sox pulled off an impressive comeback win against the reigning American League champions for the second straight night to extend their winning streak to five. They remain tied for second in the AL Central with the Minnesota Twins, but both teams moved within one game of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.
The Sox won 4-2 on Monday as Moncada broke a 2-all tie with a two-out, two-run single to center in the eighth on the first pitch of his at-bat against Rafael Montero.
Tuesday, he took a ball against Héctor Neris and, after the brief pause, hit the second pitch into center to bring home Engel.
“That brings out the best in him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s great in that situation.”
Tuesday’s game began with the buzz of two AL Cy Young Award candidates starting in the Sox’s Dylan Cease and the Astros’ Justin Verlander.
Cease allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
“It wasn’t my sharpest outing, but it was close enough to keep us in it and then everyone else picked me up,” Cease said.
It’s the first time he allowed at least two earned runs in a start since May 24, when he gave up seven against the Boston Red Sox. Tuesday’s start ended a record stretch of 14 in a row in which he allowed one earned run or none.
“He wasn’t sharp, but if he doesn’t compete like he did, the comeback is not possible against Verlander,” La Russa said. “It’s a different kind of pat on the back. Five innings, he gutted it out.”
The Sox trailed 3-1 in the seventh when Gavin Sheets pinch-hit for Lenyn Sosa with runners on first and second and one out.
Sheets smacked a double to right. Josh Harrison and Seby Zavala scored to tie the game.
Sheets said he was thinking “get (Verlander) in the zone.”
“The main thing, first and second I want to get the ball in the air,” Sheets said. “I didn’t want to hit something on the ground and get a double play. I figured that was his main goal right there to get me on the ground. He went to the breaking ball and my main thought was get something in the air and get something in the strike zone.
“I was able to do that and I was just hoping Seby was going to score.”
Verlander allowed three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.
The Sox got to the Astros bullpen again, and Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five games and his 27th of the season.
Sheets said the last couple of victories show the Sox have “a lot of fight.”
“We are a good team, that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “Everybody in here believes and knows it. We can feel the crowd support. We can feel the energy and it’s exciting.”
The Sox are a season-high five games over .500 and playing some of their best baseball at a crucial time.
“Every win is important,” Sheets said. “But it’s the time of the season where it’s the push, the sprint. The season is a marathon, but at this point it’s a sprint to the finals, to the playoffs. We are going to do everything we can.
“This is a huge series against a great team. We are going to focus one day at a time.”
()
News
Tracy Hancock, Colorado native and Olympic wrestler, among WWE’s latest recruiting classes
A Colorado native and member of the US Olympic wrestling team is looking to translate his talents into the squared circle.
Tracy Hancock, who competed in the men’s Greco-Roman event in the 97-kilogram weight class in Tokyo, is among 17 aspiring wrestling rookies announced Tuesday who will join the WWE Performance Center.
RELATED: G’Angelo Hancock’s meteoric rise to stardom in Greco-Roman wrestling makes the Fountain native a gold medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics.
.@OlympicKidd wrestled for 5 years with the American team (2016 – 2021). He competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo where he proved to the world that he was the real deal. Tracy is excited to show how her world-class wrestling experience will translate into a @WWE Ring. pic.twitter.com/iVdXh5EsQF
— WWE Recruiting (@WWERecruit) August 16, 2022
The 25-year-old Fountain native won his opening match at the Tokyo Games but was eliminated in the second round, 4-3, by eventual bronze medalist Tadeusz Michalik of Poland.
Hancock had stood out at Fountain-Fort Carson, where he reached the podium in each of his first two years at the school. However, as a junior he was kicked out of school for fighting. It was when he met 2008 Olympian TC Dantzler that his path changed.
Dantzler introduced Hancock to the Greco-Roman circuit, where he excelled. Shortly after, Hancock was offered a place in the residency program at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs at the age of 16.
Hancock isn’t the only member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team trying to make a run with WWE. Gable Steveson signed with the company shortly after winning gold in the 125 kilogram weight class in freestyle wrestling.
denverpost sports
News
UK to compensate people infected through tainted blood transfusions
London:
Thousands of people in Britain infected with HIV and hepatitis C through tainted blood transfusions will receive compensation decades after the scandal, the British government announced on Wednesday.
The £100,000 ($121,000) payment to each victim is interim after Brian Langstaff, the chairman of a public inquiry into the long-running scandal, last month recommended making immediate payments before waiting conclusion of an ongoing investigation.
The former High Court judge said ‘the moral justification for compensation is beyond doubt’.
The government said tax-free payments to survivors of the scandal and bereaved partners among the thousands believed to have died from tainted blood would be made by the end of October.
Thousands of people with hemophilia contracted hepatitis C and HIV after receiving blood transfusions, mostly from the United States, through the state’s National Health Service (NHS) in the 1970s. 1980 and 1990.
Due to a shortage of blood products in Britain, the NHS purchased much of its stock from US suppliers whose donors, including prisoners and other groups at high risk of infection, had been paid for their blood.
An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.
A previous inquiry concluded in 2009 found ministers should have acted sooner to make Britain’s blood supplies more self-sufficient to reduce reliance on imports.
He also called for compensation for those affected.
A 2017 High Court ruling allowed victims and their families to seek damages through the UK court system.
In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that “nothing can compensate for the pain and suffering endured by those affected by this tragic injustice”.
But he added that the government was ‘taking action to give rights to victims and those who have tragically lost their partners by ensuring they receive these interim payments as soon as possible’.
However, campaigners said the announcement failed to acknowledge most of the family members affected by the scandal, who will be deprived of this round of interim payments.
When the public inquiry concludes next year, it is expected to make final recommendations on compensation for this wider group of people, including bereaved parents and children of victims.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Pennsylvania hummingbird rattles the doorbell camera
A Pennsylvania hummingbird made a surprise appearance on a doorbell camera. The curious bird can be seen buzzing in the frame and then heading straight for the camera (watch the video above). The camera’s microphone captured the rapid buzz of the bird’s wings. WGAL viewer Kelly Kauffman shared the video with WGAL on uLocal, saying the bird is “one of the cutest visitors I’ve had on my doorstep.” We have to agree! Join Our Facebook GroupuLocal Central Pennsylvania is a place where you can enjoy compelling and interesting photography and video of the Susquehanna Valley. Whether you want to share your photos and videos or just enjoy some of the amazing photographs your friends and neighbors share, our new Facebook group is a place to breathe and experience the unique place where we live and work. Click through the slideshow below below to enjoy more beautiful uLocal photography. If you’re not on Facebook, you can also share photos with us via uLocal here.
A Pennsylvania hummingbird made a surprise appearance on a doorbell camera.
The curious bird can be seen buzzing in the frame and then heading straight for the camera (watch the video above). The camera’s microphone captured the vivid buzz of the bird’s wings.
WGAL viewer Kelly Kauffman shared the video with WGAL on uLocal, saying the bird is “one of the cutest visitors I’ve had on my doorstep.”
We have to agree!
Join our Facebook group
uLocal Central Pennsylvania is a place where you can enjoy captivating and interesting photography and video of the Susquehanna Valley.
Whether you want to share your photos and videos or just enjoy the incredible photographs your friends and neighbors share, our new Facebook group is a place to breathe and experience the unique place where we live and work.
Click through the slideshow below to enjoy more beautiful uLocal photographs.
If you’re not on Facebook, you can also share photos with us via uLocal here.
Cnn
latest news Fetal homicide law under scrutiny after Windsor Hills accident
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech start-up Gatsby for $50 million – TechCrunch
TA- Bitcoin (BTC) Unable To Hold Above $24,000 Ahead Of Bearish Signs
SEO Services – Benefits of SEO Outsourcing For Small Businesses
British man in court for threatening to ‘kill the Queen’ with crossbow
Yoán Moncada comes through again as the Chicago White Sox rally to beat the Houston Astros 4-3: ‘Huge series against a great team’
HIV & AIDS – Ayurvedic Herbal Treatment, an Update
Tracy Hancock, Colorado native and Olympic wrestler, among WWE’s latest recruiting classes
UK to compensate people infected through tainted blood transfusions
Pennsylvania hummingbird rattles the doorbell camera
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime