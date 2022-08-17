Lbank Weekly Listing Report, 15Th August 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 –As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Voice Street is a lab that dedicated to bring music to Web3.0 and intends to build an on-chain infrastructure for music. Voice Street has a variety of products, such as music NFT platform, metaverse concerts, musician live-house virtual space customizations and music-related games. Voice Street seeks to maximise value and provide additional dimensions to valorising music artists and their creations. This is done through the on-chain development of music copyright, artist-related rights, music derivatives NFT, NFT gamification and metaverse. The project wants to solve the problem of limited monetization routes for artists and the poor monetization ability of music creations.
Project: PETT
Listing date: 15th August
Key words: Public Chain, MEME, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: http://pett.co.in
About:
PETT coin creates a blockchain ecosystem for pet welfare and health records, animal tracking, and welfare for abandoned dogs.
Project: REM
Listing date: 15th August
Key words: Others, listed on pancake, BSC
Official Website: https://remmeta.com
About:
REM tokens that will serve as governance through ecosystems such as exchanges, NFT, DE-FI, and GAME were produced and issued. The REM token was created to create and grow platforms and ecosystems with participants against this backdrop.
Project: CGO
Listing date: 15th August
Key words: Gold Backed Stable coin, Listed on bitrue, XDC
Official Website: https://comtechgold.com/
About:
Comtech Gold (CGO) is an asset-backed token issued by Comtech FZCO. One CGO token represents one gram of pure gold. CGO tokens represent legal ownership rights to a part of the gold held by the regulated custodian in the UAE. Since the CGO token represents real, physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of gold. A reputed auditing firm conducts regular audit to match the outstanding supply of CGO tokens and give audit report by custodian about physical quantity of gold ensuring that the reserve of physical gold exactly matches the outstanding supply of CGO tokens. Both these Audited reports are available on ComTech gold website to maintain full transparency.
USDR is a fully collaterized stablecoin, created and supported by Remitt Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to promotion and support of Blockchain and AI technologies in fintech industry and remittance business. The USDR token is minted and burned automatically by Remitt bot – a universal AI-powered chat-bot system that completely automates the process of USDR’s tokenization and redemption. The bot is currently available only on Telegram, with planned support for Whatsapp and Discord.
Project: ANKR
Listing date: 15th August
Key words: BSC&ERC20
Official Website: https://www.ankr.com/
About:
Ankr is a decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider that operates an array of nodes globally distributed across over 50 Proof-of-Stake networks.
Project: ABC
Listing date: 17th August
Key words: Public, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.ableblockchain.com/
About:
ABC Token was developed with the goal of its own blockchain mainnet. Until the public mainnet is confirmed, it will be operated as a BSC-based BEP token. When the development of Ableblockchain is on this trajectory, it will be released naturally, and the BEP-based token will be converted into its own token. In particular, we aim to create a token economy where holders, investors, and ecosystem participants can win-win through marketing platform services.
Project: SYL
Listing date: 17th August
Key words: GAMEFI, Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://syltare.com
About:
SYLTARE is the no.1 NFT infused Trading Card Game from Korea developed by a team of renowned engineers and strategists.
Project: CTFC
Listing date: 18th August
Key words: Defi, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: http://ctfc.io/
About:
Crypto finance operates their own DeFi platform and NFT platform to form a Crypto finance ecosystem with tokens and coins with real growth value.
The goal is to create a sound investment market, so that all unnecessary procedures of DeFi and NFT, which were previously encountered in difficult ways, are removed and simplified to provide low entry barriers to numerous potential customers and to make good projects easier to access. It is a project that aims to create.
Project: TQP
Listing date: 18th August
Key words: Payment, Dapp, Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.tqnetworks.io
About:
ThankQ Protocol is a point (coupon) exchange/integrated payment platform applied with blockchain technology. Its point integration platform includes basic functions such as point exchange/conversion and discounts provided by existing point services, and provides a full payment method and barcode/QR code services for the offline market. In addition, by establishing a transparent and safe point ecosystem based on blockchain technology, both customers and merchants provide reliable services.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –August 8st to August 14th, 2022
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in.
We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:
New Crypto IDOs – Top List
1. Battle Infinity
Battle Infinity is a play to earn game that enables players to access various platforms. One of the platforms is the Battle Arena, where players use VR headsets to explore the Metaverse and to chat with other players in real-time. Another platform is Battle Staking, enabling players to earn IBAT rewards for performance and activity.
IBAT is this NFT game’s native token, and it was part of one of the best crypto presales, selling out in only 24 days since its launch. The presale period was supposed to be 90 days, but IBAT’s high demand has resulted in a PancakeSwap listing on 17 August 2022 at 16:00 UTC.
Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi claimed, “Look out for more surprise announcements over the coming hours and days, because interest in Battle Infinity is soaring right now, and everyone wants to get in on the action, including some of India’s biggest celebrities.”
So far, we know that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and international cricketer Irfan Pathan will be at Battle Infinity’s launch party on Wednesday.
To keep up to date with the latest announcements, subscribe to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.
2. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform that enables players to earn rewards. The great thing about this platform is that it enables players to enter draws, with some of the main prizes include $1 million of Bitcoin, a Lamborghini and PS5s.
All that investors need to do to stand a chance of winning those prizes is hold a Lucky Block NFT. But prizes aren’t the only way investors benefit from Lucky Block. Holding its native token, LBLOCK, is another way.
Lucky Block has had a massive rally after its launch on exchanges, providing huge returns for investors. And now, it just recently got listed on popular decentralized exchange Uniswap.
This platform’s developers are constantly developing this crypto and NFT project to provide utility and rewards – and this particular crypto IDO took place this month, earlier in August.
3. Tamadoge
Similar to the Battle Infinity presale, Tamadoge (TAMA) may also sell out early at its current pace – but is still active now at the time of writing.
TAMA is the native token of an upcoming NFT game where players can mint Tamadoge NFT pets – virtual Doges and then feed, train and nurture their Doges all of which have unique strengths and attributes. Then players can do battle with those NFT pets to earn rewards in free crypto – paid in TAMA tokens.
Tamadoge’s confirmed CEX listing on LBank was tweeted recently, and Uniswap DEX will also list TAMA after the presale concludes – which may not be this month but could be in September. Having both an IDO and an ICO on two exchanges will give this promising new crypto project high potential for growth.
Tamadoge’s presale means that the coin is possibly at the lowest price it will ever be for investors, as presales attracting such a high level of interest rarely dump at IDO – so far the Tamadoge presale has raised $4 million in just a few weeks.
Keep up to date with TAMA’s developments by joining the Tamadoge Telegram channel.
The Verdict
Investing in crypto at IDO (initial DEX offering) is usually more profitable than buying in the middle of a bull run – above are three of our top picks.
This week Battle Infinity (IBAT) lists on PancakeSwap DEX and since it sold out its presale early, IBAT may also go on to perform well on launch day.
Institutional investor interest in bitcoin has mainly been fluctuating in the last month. As the market has gone through the different phases of bull and bear market, so have the sentiment of investors gone through positive and negative. For the past week, though, it seems the latter had eventually won through as outflows had rocked bitcoin, even at a time when the digital asset had done a relatively good job of holding above $20,000.
Bitcoin Sees $21 Million In Outflows
The most recent report from CoinShares regarding the investments of institutional investors shows a unique perspective of how big money is looking at the crypto market. After seeing a fairly good month of inflows back in July, the trend has now posed a reversal as bitcoin sees some of the most substantial weekly outflows it has seen in recent months.
Outflows for bitcoin for last week came out to $21 million, the largest on a month-to-date basis. It is, however, not the first, as this is the second week of consecutive outflows for the digital asset, totaling $29 million in outflows on a month-to-date basis.
Bitcoin was not the only asset to experience outflows for the week. Digital investment products also saw outflows of $17 million for the same time period. This is evident that institutional sentiment is skewing toward the negative when it comes to the crypto market.
BTC falls below $24,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Institutional Investors Are Not Completely Bearish
Bitcoin and digital investment products had seen outflows for the week, but it was not the case overall. There are other assets that saw inflows, albeit minor, for the week. One of those was short bitcoin that recorded inflows of $2.6 million last week.
Blockchain equities also saw inflows of $8 million for the same time period. This is a positive improvement for this asset class, given that inflows had slowed down over the last couple of months, bringing year-to-date inflows to a measly $15.5 million.
Altcoins were also met with inflows for the week, although this was across a large variety of altcoins. In total, $3.9 million flowed into these altcoins, and Uniswap was the only notable outperformed in the list with inflows of $100,000. This goes to show just how much inflows have also slowed down in these altcoins.
Most of the inflows came from across the pond in Europe, while the majority of outflows came from North and South American exchanges. So it is safe to say that sentiment is not consistent across regions. Outflows show that American investors are more bearish compared to their European counterparts.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
PIP, a Web3 payment solution provider, has launched its services inside the Binance ecosystem, enabling Binance Smart Chain (BSC) customers to conduct transactions using Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD). The PIP Extension product on the platform will be the high-tech solution that links together different Web2 social media platforms to establish a single Web3 ecosystem.
This novel integration of the PIP browser extension within the Binance ecosystem will outline the benefits of PIP to Binance’s already sizeable user base. By making its comprehensive financial services available to billions of social media users, an expansion would greatly aid the goal of the micro economy.
To facilitate payments between PIP users, each user may generate a personalized PIP tag and link it to a compatible social media account. With the use of tags, users may make and receive payments of any size without having to memorize lengthy wallet addresses.
With its user-friendly design and support for a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the platform makes it simple for social media users to pay for products and services or tip their favorite content providers. PIP offers a universal means of monetization for all service and product providers. Sharing PIP tags on social media or embedding PIP buttons on websites are two ways in which companies may incorporate the blockchain infrastructure into their operations, allowing for easier and cheaper value exchange than with older systems.
PIP already integrates with a number of prominent Web2 social media platforms such as Twitter, Discord, Twitch, and Reddit; this makes it possible for users to join up with their existing profiles on these sites and use PIP to facilitate financial transactions like tips, contributions, and more. It is possible for users who do not have a PIP account to still take part by using an escrow service for financial transactions.
There are plans to add support for BNB and BUSD tokens to PIP.ME and PIP Button in the future. You may collect payments, showcase or advertise user-owned NFTs, and distribute content all from the same customizable Web3 profile link: PIP.ME.
Jeff Baek, CEO and Co-Founder of PIP, stated:
“We believe that PIP will help $17 billion BUSD to expand beyond a trading pair to become a means of global payment, flouring micropayment economy.”
Another tool that let customers construct a payment button for taking cryptocurrencies without the need for technical experience is PIP Button. Users may generate their own buttons, choose which cryptocurrencies to accept, and then embed the button on a website using HTML code or React. In doing so, the whole product suite is completed, since Web 2.0 sites may now use the PIP payment system.
Alameda Research, Coinbase Ventures, CMS Holdings, Galaxy Digital Hong Kong, and Genesis Block Ventures all participated in PIP’s seed round, and the company has now been making plans to expand into further Web3 services aimed at consumers. Furthermore, PIP plans to expand its functionality to include support for other blockchains, currencies, and social media sites over the course of the next several quarters.
A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
The report claims that Mashinsky took over the company’s trading strategy back in January 2022. At that time, the price of Bitcoin was hovering around $35,000 to $40,000, and the crypto market was coming out of a major downtrend to find support at these levels.
The crypto market went on to trade sideways for over a month, and to move inside a tight range with Bitcoin bottoming at the mid area around $30,000. Aware of the company’s financial situation, and looking to make up for its losses, according to the report, Mashinsky was ready to make a significant bet on the price of Bitcoin.
In January, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) was about to announce its shift in monetary policy to slow down inflation. The financial institution hinted at an interest rate hike regime with a decrease on their balance sheet.
Mashinsky was betting on the crypto market trending lower on the back of these announcements. Therefore, he sold “hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin” expecting to buy it back at a discount, but the market moved in the opposite direction.
According to the Financial Times, Celsius was forced to purchase their crypto holdings at a loss when BTC and other assets rallied. The sector eventually saw significant losses, but Mashinsky and his team made wrong assumptions about the timing of the crypto crash, the report claims to cite multiple people familiar with the matter:
He was ordering the traders to massively trade the book off of bad information. He was slugging around huge chunks of bitcoin.
Celsius Lost Billions In Crypto By Trading These Products
Mashinksy’s involvement in his trading department caused conflict among the staff, the Financial Times said. The company’s former Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Frank van Etten questioned Mashinsky’s trade and his participation in making investments decision.
The executive left the company in February 2022, most likely due to his clashes with Mashinsky. The Financial Times claims that there was a span of two days between Celsius selling their Bitcoin and buying it again at a loss.
If the company have waited longer, they could have profited from the crash in the crypto market, but as another person familiar with the matter said, Celsius was trading based on conjectures:
It was not an irrational thought. There was a lot of speculation (…).
Celsius was already dragging losses from 2021, the report said. By September 2021, Celsius was holding over 11 million shares or $400 million in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
The investment product was trading at a premium compared to BTC’s spot price. This trend inverted and the GBTC began trading at a discount from Bitcoin.
Mashinsky was offered a deal to mitigate their losses but passed on it, expecting the GBTC to reclaim its premium. The company’s losses were exacerbated by this decision and amount to over $100 million.
At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $23,800 with sideways movement over the past week.
Ethereum 2.0’s resource efficiency may be improved with the addition of sharding.
Proof-of-work systems are notoriously inefficient, and this is intentional.
The Bitcoin blockchain, the so-called master of all cryptocurrencies, is showing its age. The inability to scale is only one of several problems it has in the actual world. There have been several competing blockchain implementations that aim to displace Bitcoin by addressing some of the issues with the Bitcoin blockchain, but none of them have been very successful thus far.
Ethereum stands out as the one major exception; it has been Bitcoin’s only major rival for quite some time. In contrast, Ethereum, which is more developed than Bitcoin but still has significant shortcomings, would need to be solved if it were to ever come to dominate the market. What the Ethereum team has in mind is to do just that using the next version of the blockchain technology powering Ethereum, which they are calling Ethereum 2.0.
The proof of work technique used to verify and record transactions on early blockchain implementations like Bitcoin and Ethereum led to performance difficulties. Computer nodes in such a system compete to produce cryptographic hashes of a certain required complexity, as set by the network as a whole. In order to prevent unauthorized access, the degree of complexity is maintained high enough that it would be prohibitively expensive to attack the network with malicious intent.
Proof-of-work systems are notoriously inefficient, and this is intentional. Ethereum 2.0 will upgrade its blockchain to a more effective proof-of-stake mechanism, which will be the first step toward addressing this issue. For each transaction, a random algorithm selects a node to operate as the central recorder; the node’s owner’s odds of being picked increase in proportion to the value of their currency. That allows for a significant reduction in the cryptographic effort required, which in turn results in huge throughput improvements for the whole network. Since every node must risk some of its own money in order to take part, attacking the network will always be a financially unfeasible endeavor.
Ok, that’s awesome, but when the #Ethereum merge happens, and ETH moves from POW to POS, will scaling solutions like rollups even be necessary?
The Merge actually won’t impact scaling solutions at all. It’s SHARDING that will.
The next upgrades will also include a processing mechanism called sharding in an effort to increase Ethereum’s efficiency and scalability. In the present case, all nodes in a blockchain must agree on any new information before it is added to the chain. That implies the whole system’s processing speed is capped by the slowest component. Having this barrier in place raises transaction costs and reduces throughput.
Ethereum 2.0’s resource efficiency may be greatly improved with the addition of sharding. The new system will be able to do this because it will distribute the work of validating data among groups of nodes, each of which will be responsible for only checking the data it receives.
Validators of the Beacon Chain, own 66% of the entire stake.
Overall, 62% of voters voted to burn the stake.
Today, Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, joined part in a conversation on the social media platform (Twitter) titled, how will the Ethereum community respond if regulation is implemented through the validator nodes of specific protocols (such as Lido, Coinbase, etc.). To respond to this Twitter polling, Vitalik Buterin voted for X, which considered the censorship an attack on Ethereum and burn their stake via social consensus.
Censorship on the consensus layer is the biggest threat to cryptocurrency. The poll was held by Eric Wall X Software Engineer and a blogger. 62% of voters, including Buterin, voted for censorship an attack on Ethereum, and burning their stake via social consensus. In the meantime, 9% chose to tolerate censorship
Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik Buterin have been actively starting to identify the entire block proposer separation technique for the past month. MEV-Boost is a proposer-builder separation (PBS) implementation developed by Flashbots for Ethereum’s proof of stake system and MEVBoost is the most likely interim winner.
By reselling their blockspace to an open market while maintaining Ethereum decentralization, validators can use MEV-Boost to maximize their staking reward. Additionally, PBS is designed to stop validators from censuring particular TX but will discover a technique to prevent it from validating a block with Tornado TXs.
OFAC Regulations
According to the current Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) implementation, includes more than just sanctioned addresses and people who have interacted with Tornado in the past. At this time, it appears that more than 66% of beacon chain validators follow OFAC regulations.
Various crypto RPC providers, DeFi frontends, and centralized on-chain services started blacklisting users and transactions after TornadoCash received a sanction in the US and out of concern for consequences from the US legal system.