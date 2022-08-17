News
Liz Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.
Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.”
She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.”
The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.
Such lies, which have been roundly rejected by federal and state election officials along with Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, transformed Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president to the clearest voice inside the GOP warning that he represents a threat to democratic norms. She’s the top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, an attack she referenced in nodding to her political future.
“I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it,” she said during her concession speech on Tuesday.
Cheney described her primary loss on Tuesday night as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay.
“Our work is far from over,” she said, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
Four hundred miles (645 kilometers) to the east of Cheney’s concession speech, festive Hageman supporters gathered at a sprawling outdoor rodeo and Western culture festival in Cheyenne, many wearing cowboy boots, hats and blue jeans.
“Obviously we’re all very grateful to President Trump, who recognizes that Wyoming has only one congressional representative and we have to make it count,” said Hageman, a ranching industry attorney who had finished third in a previous bid for governor.
Echoing Trump’s conspiracy theories, she falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” as she courted his loyalists in the runup to the election.
Trump and his team celebrated Cheney’s loss, which may represent his biggest political victory in a primary season full of them. The former president called the results “a complete rebuke” of the Jan. 6 committee.
“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” he wrote on his social media platform. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!”
The news offered a welcome break from Trump’s focus on his growing legal entanglements. Just eight days earlier, federal agents executing a search warrant recovered 11 sets of classified records from the former president’s Florida estate.
Meanwhile in Alaska, which also held elections on Tuesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, another prominent GOP critic of Trump, advanced from her primary. Sarah Palin, the GOP’s 2008 vice presidential nominee and a staunch ally of Trump, was also bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat.
But most of the attention was on Cheney, whose defeat would have been unthinkable just two years ago. The daughter of a former vice president, she hails from one of the most prominent political families in Wyoming. And in Washington, she was the No. 3 House Republican, an influential voice in GOP politics and policy with a sterling conservative voting record.
Cheney will now be forced from Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. She is not expected to leave Capitol Hill quietly.
She will continue in her leadership role on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack until it dissolves at the end of the year. And she is actively considering a 2024 White House bid — as a Republican or independent — having vowed to do everything in her power to fight Trump’s influence in her party.
With Cheney’s loss, Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are going extinct.
In all, seven Republican senators and 10 Republican House members backed Trump’s impeachment in the days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress tried to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Just two of those 10 House members have won their primaries this year. After two Senate retirements, Murkowski is the only such Senate Republican on this year’s ballot.
Cheney was forced to seek assistance from the state’s tiny Democratic minority in her bid to pull off a victory. But Democrats across America, major donors among them, took notice. She raised at least $15 million for her election, a stunning figure for a Wyoming political contest.
Voters responded to the interest in the race. With a little more than half of the vote counted, turnout ran about 50% higher than in the 2018 Republican primary for governor.
If Cheney does ultimately run for president — either as a Republican or an independent — don’t expect her to win Wyoming’s three electoral votes.
“We like Trump. She tried to impeach Trump,” Cheyenne voter Chester Barkell said of Cheney on Tuesday. “I don’t trust Liz Cheney.”
And in Jackson, Republican voter Dan Winder said he felt betrayed by his congresswoman.
“Over 70% of the state of Wyoming voted Republican in the last presidential election and she turned right around and voted against us,” said Winder, a hotel manager. “She was our representative, not her own.”
Peoples reported from New York. AP writers Thomas Peipert in Cheyenne and Jill Colvin in new York contributed.
Georgia man sentenced for spending lavishly after $31,000 bank teller error
HULL, Georgia — A northeast Georgia man has been convicted of spending part of a $31,000 check that was mistakenly deposited in his bank account.
Steven Fields, 18, was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to make restitution to a 70-year-old victim of the same name who lives in the same small town.
Madison County Sheriff’s officials said in March 2014 that Fields was charged with theft while taking after a bank teller accidentally deposited a check for about $31,000 into his account that was meant for another client. also named Steven Fields.
After receiving the deposit by mistake, the 18-year-old withdrew $20,000 and then made $5,000 in purchases with his ATM card, ABC News reports. When he tried to withdraw more money the next day, the bank informed him of the mistake and called the police.
“I informed Mr. Fields that the bank wanted the money back as soon as possible,” the police report said. “Mr. Fields said he would go to the bank and speak with Ms. Bryant and try to work this out without going to jail.”
Authorities said Fields spent the money at a car dealership, various stores and a fast food restaurant. Authorities hope to auction off the purchased BMW Fields convertible.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Camden Yards to welcome its first ever sportsbook in 2023, partnering with SuperBook Sports
Sports gambling is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles will partner with SuperBook Sports, which has operated in Nevada since 1986, to launch a “retail sport lounge,” the baseball club said Wednesday in a news release.
“Subject to licensing and approvals from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023,” the release said.
Maryland voters approved legalized sports gambling in 2020 and last year, casinos in Maryland, including Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, launched in-person sports betting.
SuperBook advertising will be “prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage.”
“While our organization is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore,” Orioles chief revenue officer T.J. Brightman said in the release. “The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”
This article will be updated.
Rep. Cheney concedes defeat in primary
In her concession speech Tuesday night, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said she could have won the Republican primary in her state had she backed former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the United States election. 2020. “It was a path I couldn’t and didn’t want to take,” Cheney said.
News
Why does boxing announcer David Diamante repeat last names before fights? The Dreadlocked MC feature that features Anthony Joshua and others goes way back
David Diamante is one of boxing’s leading voices and plays a key role in some of the biggest fights every year.
Like his counterpart Michael Buffer, Diamante is one of the sport’s premier announcers and certainly brings his own personal style to the role.
Who is David Diamond?
From Baltimore, Maryland, Diamante is a familiar face to boxing fans around the world.
He was a ring announcer, sports announcer, television host and actor for over 17 years and worked in the disciplines of professional boxing, MMA and Muay Thai.
Famous for his long dreadlocks and towering height, the 50-year-old presenter is a former gentlemen’s club DJ and motorcycle enthusiast.
He has his own line of hand-rolled cigars after opening Diamante’s Brooklyn Cigar Lounge in 2009.
He has appeared in several films, including Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2015 film Southpaw, as well as others including Counterpunch, Out of the Ring, Ringside and Hardy.
Why is he repeating surnames?
Diamante is widely known for his catchphrase “The fight begins now”, but is also known for other key traits.
Fans will have grown accustomed to his style of repeating each boxer’s last name twice when announcing them to the crowd.
For example, Diamante will introduce Anthony Joshua with an “ANTHONY JOSHUA!” emphatically, before pausing until the noise had died down, then adding another quieter “Joshua.”
This practice began in his day in smaller venues, where the announcer wanted to make sure the entire crowd heard every contestant’s name – even those in the back.
Diamante said: “Growing up, I loved it when guys did it. My two favorite announcers were Mark Bureau and Ed Derian and they didn’t do the big fights, but they were great announcers.
“They were always repeating surnames and I always liked that when I was a kid.
“It was one of those things – I grew up watching the fights and loving the fights. Hearing that with the music feels right to me.
“[Saying the names twice] originally started many, many years ago. Back then some of the speaker systems weren’t that great and guys would call the name once and then do it [again to a different part of the arena]so the guys can hear it on the other side.
Tune into talkSPORT for Usyk vs Joshua on Saturday August 20 – online, via DAB digital radio, through your smart speakers, at 1089 or 1053 AM, or via the talkSPORT app
Investing in infrastructure is essential for crypto startups, not a ‘nice to have’ – TechCrunch
Crypto had for a few months or so, much of the macro and fintech downward hammering software hit the broader crypto market. Valuations have crashed, revenue growth (for many companies) is starting to slow, and institutional and retail capital is shrinking on a large scale.
One area of crypto that is weathering the storm quite well is the “infrastructure,” companies, and protocols that enable the core functionality of other crypto companies. Despite negative pricing pressure mostly in line with the broader market, these infrastructure companies have continued to generate sustainable revenue by serving emerging but clear and enduring use cases.
Additionally, many of these companies are growing horizontally and vertically into true enterprise-grade infrastructure, a process accelerated by the large influx of Web 2.0 capital and talent into the space.
Going forward, we expect businesses and protocols focused on building critical infrastructure to continue to emerge and grow, generating attractive investment opportunities.
The Six Layer Cake Model
To better understand the crypto landscape, we unpacked the industry into its core technology layers, which resulted in a six-layer crypto stack, ranging from the core settlement/mining layer, down to the decentralized application and consumer access.
We see tremendous value in tools that encapsulate and enable core crypto business.
Between these two extremes are an array of infrastructure providers, hybrid infrastructure application tools known as primitives, and composable applications that codify, enable, and make accessible the various use cases in the world. crypto ecosystem.
Imagine that a consumer wants to exchange ETH for another Ethereum-based token on a decentralized exchange – an exchange protocol that allows two assets to trade without an order book.
The initial set of steps for this consumer exists in the access layer. This layer aims to give individuals or institutions the tools to interact with decentralized applications and networks. For our exchange example, the access layer will provide consumers with a few essentials:
Sarah Palin qualifies for general election; waiting for the results of the special elections
Former Alaska governor and running mate Sarah Palin has qualified for the general election for her state’s seat in the U.S. House – with a special election to fill the rest of the term of late Rep. Don Young still outstanding.
All three candidates – Palin (R), Mary Peltola (D) and Nick Begich (R) – easily qualified for the general election, under rules that allow the first four winners to vote to advance. The outcome of special elections is more complicated, under the new state-ordered ranking system: if no candidate has a majority of first-round votes, the last runner-up will be dropped and second-round votes will be awarded to the remaining candidates. .
Currently, Peltola leads with 38.38% of the first-round vote — possibly a result of her being the only Democrat in the race. Palin (32.59%) and Begich (29.03%) split the Republican votes in the first round. If the current order of candidates persists, then Begich will be dropped and Peltola and Palin will receive their runoff votes — a possibility that almost certainly favors Palin in the current political environment.
Palin kept a low profile throughout the race; she is recorded as opposed to the ranked choice system, but she could still win regardless. She enjoys name recognition; it is also a burden, as she has been under attack for many years.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
