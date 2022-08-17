Liz Cheney’s concession speech invokes Lincoln and Grant

ATLANTA – Charlie Morton is a very good pitcher, sometimes even a great pitcher.

But when the 38-year-old Braves starter picked the Mets aside on Tuesday night, it looked like there was something else tormenting the orange and blue besides Morton’s curveball.

As Atlanta cruised to a 5-0 victory, the Mets lost another starting pitcher to injury. Taijuan Walker followed Carlos Carrasco’s two-run outing on Monday with one of his own. It was a low-grade slant strain for Carrasco, while the Mets attribute Walker’s short night to back spasms.

“I tried to bend over, and when I tried to get up, it got stuck on me,” Walker said of his back. “I’ve never had anything like this before. The training staff aren’t too worried about it, so we’ll get an MRI and see how I feel tomorrow morning.

Showalter was asked if there are any concerns about Walker, whose injury does not appear to be debilitating.

“Of course there are,” he replied with a raised eyebrow. “There’s always a time when you have to take a pitcher out of play. Of course there is. But he had similar things that resolved themselves pretty quickly. I hope that is the case.

Tuesday night’s loss can also be largely attributed to those back spasms, which sent Buck Showalter rushing to the unnamed part of his bullpen. RJ Alvarez, called from Triple-A hours before the first pitch, had to take the first shift. The second hitter he faced was Robbie Grossman, a forward acquisition for Atlanta who, statistically speaking, is among the 20 worst hitters in the game this year (minimum 300 plate appearances).

Grossman’s undoubtedly dinger 105 mph certainly didn’t seem to come from one of the worst hitters in the league.

That missile into right field gave the Braves a lead, and a stellar Mets defense briefly helped limit the damage. Catcher Michael Perez lined up a wayward throw from Alvarez on the brick backstop and kicked out Ronald Acuna Jr. trying to advance to second, and second baseman Jeff McNeil finished the inning with a super running catch impressive in the shallow right.

Good defense can only get you so far, though, especially when Matt Olson connected for a two-run shot on Alvarez the following inning and the Mets hitters were zapped from their abilities. Morton looked like a much younger man on Tuesday. The right-hander who made his debut before Obama was elected (the first time ever) retired 12 Mets and only allowed four to reach base.

Four of those Ks were courtesy of his sinister curveball, which he trusted on 48 of his 97 throws. The standing ovation Morton received upon his exit was well deserved and his exit was reminiscent of the playoff performances that made him famous. Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil each struck twice against Morton.

“He just performed,” Francisco Lindor said of Morton. “He’s really good. When he performs, he is even better. Hats off to him, and their entire pitching team today, they did a great job.

This season full of Mets peaks is currently stuck in one of its few valleys. Injuries will do that to you, and two starting pitchers in less than 48 hours is definitely suboptimal, which may have taken a mental toll on the offense. Again, Morton was fantastic, but some of the swings for the Mets were uncharacteristic of the group that won 75 of its first 115 games.

“Nobody is robotic,” Showalter said. “Of course, everything affects. Everyone is a human being, but we also had things like that with injuries and different things throughout the year. It’s part of the job description.

“It’s part of the adversity,” Lindor added.

Injuries also played a role in the poor offense, as the order’s eight and nine batters were both in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time. Deven Marrero, eighth at bat, and Michael Perez, ninth, were not part of the plan as recently as three days ago.

Stephen Nogosek, better known for his handsome mustache than his throwing, took the ball past Alvarez and chewed up two innings. A slight silver lining for the Mets is the fact that they got through those first two games in Atlanta, two non-competitive losses, without completely overloading their bullpen.

“Nogo was really good tonight,” Showalter said. “It was a real boost for us.”

Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May are all fresh for the final two games, when the Mets will try to salvage a split in this series. They also don’t have the day off until next Wednesday, with the Phillies and Yankees on their way, so keeping as many relievers as fresh as possible until then will be a priority.

The Mets have been punched in the mouth the past two nights. There is no way around this. All players are human and therefore not immune to the bad feelings that come with seeing their teammates hitting the coaching table.

Luckily for them, just as they dreamed of during the cold and disorienting days of the MLB lockout, these games will be kicked off by Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

()