TORONTO — Cardinal Marc Ouellet, one of Canada’s most prominent Catholic leaders, was charged with sexual assault in legal documents filed Tuesday in a Quebec court.
Mike Preston’s Ravens training camp observations on Odafe Oweh’s breakout potential, Joe Flacco vs. Baltimore and more | COMMENTARY
The Ravens could be without rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo for at least the first half of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon, but second-year player Odafe Oweh seems prepared to pick up the slack.
Oweh, an outside linebacker and first-round selection out of Penn State in 2021, finished last season with five sacks and 33 tackles while playing in 15 games, including two starts.
He spent most of last season trying to figure out the NFL and, most importantly, develop more pass-rushing moves than relying on his sheer speed on the outside.
Through more than three weeks of practice, Oweh has had an impressive training camp. The offseason work on his speed, hand usage and leverage has been noticeable.
This could be his breakout season as Ojabo, a second-round pick from Michigan, heals.
“You’re constantly building, and the answer is again, just reading his keys, trusting what he is looking at and hitting it over and over again so he can play fast,” Ravens outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard said. “Trust his instincts. I talk with Odafe a lot about matching his upper body violence with the violence of his legs.
“He had God-given ability to run, and he can take off. So, working his hands, and all those types of things is a big part of his progression.”
New normal
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker routinely do such freakish things in practice that it’s become the norm.
On one play Tuesday, Jackson rolled to his right, stutter-stepped a defender, changed direction and rolled back to his left. He then threw across his body to the other side of the field for a 20-yard touchdown strike to tight end Mark Andrews.
Minutes later, Tucker kicked a 62-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and fell short. On the next attempt, he made it with about 5-to-10 yards to spare.
Just another day at the office.
O-line is deep …
I’ve been to most of the team’s training camp practices and Tuesday was the first time I saw a player — second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes — beat guard-tackle Tyre Phillips in a one-on-one pass protection drill.
Phillips has been outstanding, but so was center Trystan Colon on Tuesday as he filled in for injured rookie starter Tyler Linderbaum. He’s not going to supplant the first-round pick out of Iowa, but at least the Ravens have versatility and depth up front.
And so is the D-line
Speaking of depth, the defensive line might have the most after the secondary.
The Ravens will start Michael Pierce at nose tackle flanked by Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike. Rookie Travis Jones will push Pierce for playing time, and Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack, Brent Urban and Aaron Crawford will be a part of the rotation.
General manager Eric DeCosta has said that you can never have enough cornerbacks, but his predecessor Ozzie Newsome used to subscribe to the theory of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who said you can never have enough defensive linemen.
Beware the drops
I’ve been keeping an eye on rookie receiver Shemar Bridges, especially after the strong game he turned in Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans (four catches for 62 yards, one touchdown).
He gets better every day at running routes, especially with one-on-one attention from the assistant coaches, but he still has to keep working on his hand placement and extending his arms while catching the ball.
That T-Rex approach won’t work in the NFL. He’ll see quite a few pass attempts get into his body and bounce off his pads.
As for second-year receiver Rashod Bateman, he dropped more passes than Bridges on Tuesday.
Don’t sleep on Steelers
I keep reading all these stories about how the Pittsburgh Steelers might finish last in the AFC North because quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of last season.
That might be true if the Steelers didn’t have coach Mike Tomlin. He is one of the most competitive and feared coaches in the NFL with a career record of 162-94-2 (.632).
He is like Belichick. Every time you write his teams off, they find a way to win and stay in contention.
Return of Joe Cool?
The Ravens should disregard any rumors about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson playing in the season opener Sept. 11 and prepare for former Ravens starter Joe Flacco.
It makes no sense for the Jets to put a second-year quarterback out there after having recent knee surgery. It’s not worth the risk.
And of course, Flacco was “Joe Cool” about the possibility of playing against his old team of 11 years with whom he won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. Pro athletes are extremely competitive and Flacco can’t wait to play against his old team.
Will we see the Flacco of old or an old Flacco? He’s 37 years old, so you know the answer, but Flacco will welcome the challenge.
Roster report
The Ravens released quarterback Brett Hundley and placed outside linebacker Trent Harris on injured reserve ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday for 85-man rosters.
Harris was signed Saturday but had to be helped off the field Monday with an apparent injury.
Hundley’s release leaves the Ravens with three quarterbacks: Jackson, Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown. Coach John Harbaugh declined to say Monday whether Jackson would play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
“Let’s leave that for a couple more days,” he said.
Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele left the field Tuesday under his own power about 75 minutes into practice and did not return. It’s unclear what might’ve caused the fourth-round pick’s departure. Harbaugh, who did not speak Tuesday, is scheduled to address reporters after practice Wednesday.
Tight end Nick Boyle, wide receivers James Proche II (soft tissue) and Tylan Wallace (knee) and Linderbaum (foot) missed practice Tuesday, while offensive tackle David Sharpe and wide receiver Bailey Gaither returned.
Five not-quite-impossible things according to the market
I am naturally a maverick, looking for opportunities to challenge conventional wisdom. But right now it’s tough, because the market itself seems to be going against the grain, acting directly against the prevailing opinion on Wall Street.
The basic story as I see it is that an overheated economy drives up inflation, a boiling labor market drives up wages, and the Federal Reserve plans to cool things down by raising rates toward 4% and keeping them there for a year.
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco to miss next three to four weeks with low-grade oblique strain
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day IL due to a low-grade strain in his left oblique. The Mets estimate his recovery timetable to be about three to four weeks.
“Carlos got the test back, it’s actually pretty good news,” Buck Showalter offered optimistically. “Grade 1 (strain), that’s good news. We thought it could have been something a little deeper. We hope it’s not as long as some of those things take, we’ll see.”
Carrasco left Monday’s game after two innings, which were interrupted by a rain delay. On his way into the tunnel after the second, he could be seen grabbing at his oblique.
“I actually look at it as, maybe, an opportunity to freshen him up arm-wise,” Showalter said. “I think he’s exceeded the things that we thought he might do.”
Stephen Nogosek was brought up from Syracuse to replace Carrasco. Nogosek has pitched in nine games for the Mets this season with a 2.30 ERA. Additionally, the Mets made a right-handed reliever swap. Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple-A while R.J. Alvarez was called up. Alvarez last pitched in the big leagues in 2015 with Oakland. He posted a 3.38 ERA and 22.3% strikeout rate in 29 games for Syracuse this year, all of which were out of the bullpen.
In the final roster move of the day, outfielder Nick Plummer was designated for assignment.
PLANNING THE ROTATION
Showalter was questioned about David Peterson, who is not technically on the active roster after being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 6, but is with the team in Atlanta. He seems like the obvious candidate to get called up and take Carrasco’s turns in the rotation, but Showalter said that’s not set in stone.
“I’m not going to commit totally to that. I know we’re going to take Trevor Williams out [of consideration to pitch]. He could probably play short [on Tuesday] if we had to. But we’d really like to get him a good, lengthy work day to set him up to throw more innings. He’s probably going to make one of those starts in the doubleheader [on Saturday in Philadelphia]. We’ll try to manage through that.”
Eduardo Escobar struggling with oblique injury, so Mets keep him out of starting lineup against Braves – The Denver Post
Eduardo Escobar still isn’t 100 percent, and the Mets dropped him from the starting lineup on Tuesday in favor of Deven Marrero.
Escobar suffered an oblique injury in the team’s game on Friday night, was dropped from the starting nine on Saturday and Sunday and likely wouldn’t have played Monday had it not been for Luis Guillorme’s groin injury.
Guillorme was injured on Sunday, and with the Mets having to go to Atlanta immediately, they put Escobar back to third base on Monday. He went 0 for 4 with an RBI groundout and committed an error that kicked off Atlanta’s eight-run sixth inning.
“Defensively, I felt good,” Escobar said after Monday’s game. “It’s something we’ve been working on all day. [on Monday]. We really prepared for it. Thank goodness every ground ball that was hit on me, I felt good. At throws, I felt good.
His oblique injury is on his left side, which creates a problem when he attempts to strike right-handed. When he faced Braves southpaw Danny Young on Monday, the switch-hitting Escobar opted to hit left-sided, creating game disadvantage but possibly saving him more pain.
“The only part I feel really uncomfortable with is swinging to the right side,” Escobar said.
The Mets had Escobar perform a few drills before Tuesday’s game before determining he was unsuitable to start, although Showalter said “he can still do some things for us,” likely indicating Escobar would be available to pinch the left-handed shot if the situation called for it.
“He’s still limited with a few things,” Showalter said.
With Guillorme on the 10-day disabled list, Marrero is the only other real third base option on the active roster. He was recalled from Triple-A on Monday. Marrero isn’t exactly an inspirational pick, as he’s a 31-year-old who had an 86 wRC+ for Syracuse at the time of his promotion. Marrero started the 2022 season playing freelance ball for the Long Island Ducks.
According to multiple reports, highly touted prospect Brett Baty will join the Mets in Atlanta on Wednesday. On Monday, Buck Showalter told reporters that neither Baty nor his compatriot Mark Vientos were in the running for a major league call-up.
Asked directly about Baty on Tuesday, Showalter was coy.
“Why don’t you let me think about it and we’ll talk about it [on Wednesday] once I thought about it? Showalter said. “We love what’s going on there. There are a lot of guys who have good years and are progressing. We’ll see what the new sunrise will bring.
CARRASCO ON THE INJURED LIST
Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day IL due to a low-grade strain in his left oblique. The Mets estimate his recovery timeline to be around three to four weeks.
“Carlos got the test back, that’s actually really good news,” Showalter said optimistically. “Grade 1 (strain), this is good news. We thought it could have been something a little deeper. Hopefully it won’t be as long as some of these things will take, we’ll see.
Carrasco left Monday’s game after two innings, which were interrupted by a rain delay. On his way down the tunnel after the second, he could be seen grabbing his oblique.
“I actually see it as, maybe, an opportunity to refresh him in the arms,” Showalter said. “I think he exceeded the things we thought he could do.”
Stephen Nogosek was brought up from Syracuse to replace Carrasco. Nogosek has pitched nine games for the Mets this season with a 2.30 ERA. Additionally, the Mets made a right-handed reliever trade. Adonis Medina was opted for Triple-A while RJ Alvarez was called up. Alvarez last pitched in the big leagues in 2015 with Oakland. He posted a 3.38 ERA and 22.3 percent strikeout rate in 29 games for Syracuse this year, all of which were out of the bullpen.
In the final lineout move of the day, outfielder Nick Plummer was flagged for an assignment.
ROTATION PLANNING
Showalter was asked about David Peterson, who isn’t technically on the active roster after being picked for Triple-A on Aug. 6, but is on the Atlanta team. He seems like the obvious candidate to be called up and take over from Carrasco in the rotation, but Showalter said that’s not set in stone.
“I’m not going to totally commit to that. I know we are going to eliminate Trevor Williams [of consideration to pitch]. He could probably play short [on Tuesday] if need be. But we would really like to give him a good, long day of work to prepare him to throw more innings. He’ll probably make one of those starts in the doubleheader [on Saturday in Philadelphia]. We will try to manage this.
Column: As Roquan Smith’s contract strife with the Chicago Bears drags on, it’s difficult to see how this might end. Or when.
About 45 minutes into Chicago Bears practice Tuesday at Halas Hall, linebacker Roquan Smith walked across Field 3 wearing a navy practice jersey and a white ballcap.
Smith was present for the day’s activities, standing with the defense along the sideline while the rest of his team continued the training camp grind. But for the 15th consecutive practice, Smith was a bystander, a stubborn statue unwilling to break his “hold-in” amid stalled contract negotiations.
After practice, Bears coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged Smith likely will board the team flight to Seattle for Thursday night’s preseason game against the Seahawks. But as the financial joust drags into its fourth week, it’s difficult to predict how this might end. Or when.
The Bears aren’t saying much. Smith remains off limits to reporters. General manager Ryan Poles offered four minutes of irritated thought on Aug. 9, the day Smith used NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport to publish his statement requesting a trade. And Eberflus remains evasive on the soap opera.
“Really I don’t have anything,” he said Tuesday when asked for the latest. “All I can say is that it is where it is right now and we’re day to day. Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged? Yes.”
Beyond that, Eberflus declined to say whether the team is disciplining Smith for his refusal to practice while healthy. The outside conjecture is the Bears at least are levying fines against Smith this week. But who really knows?
Eberflus also stressed he feels good about his relationship with Smith and isn’t worried about a potential fracture between arguably his best defensive player and his front-office bosses.
“You’re always working on relationships,” Eberflus said. “And I know I say that a lot. But it’s so important, with Roquan and any other player. It’s important to keep the relationship and communication open and on the table. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
‘I don’t see a path back’
It has been more than a week since Smith threatened the civility of the contract talks, tapping out a 348-word missive and sending it to Rapoport. That was a calculated leverage play by Smith to attempt to rally public support by putting his employer on blast in hopes of accelerating his bid for a record-setting deal.
Smith tried to tug on the heartstrings of Bears fans with references to Wilber Marshall, Mike Singletary, Lance Briggs, Brian Urlacher and Dick Butkus. He expressed his desire to play the rest of his career in Chicago. Then he accused the Bears of refusing to negotiate in good faith.
“Every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it,’” Smith wrote. “I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”
Just as the sides seemed to be building a bridge across the canyon, Smith lit the guard ropes on fire and publicly postured to be traded.
“As of right now,” he said, “I don’t see a path back to the organization I truly love.”
It was a direct challenge to a new and inexperienced regime that has no track record for resolving such matters. But beyond agitating Poles and his contract team at Halas Hall, it’s hard to know what Smith accomplished with those angry squirts of kerosene onto a fire that had, to that point, been contained.
Now the crackling flames are heard almost daily as Smith’s contract strife hogs the headlines for a team that has so many other things it would rather focus on. On Tuesday, for example, the first seven questions of Eberflus’ post-practice news conference were Roquan-related.
And that’s where this whole ruckus becomes so tricky, especially for Smith, whose leverage at this point isn’t what he probably hoped it would be.
A potential trade? Well, that would require the following:
- Poles and the Bears being willing to deal him.
- Another team heavily interested in acquiring him.
- Said team being prepared to give Smith a lengthy and possibly record-setting contract extension that approaches or surpasses $100 million in total value.
- Said team also being willing to part with significant draft capital to persuade the Bears to detach from a 25-year-old playmaker widely considered to be one of the league’s five or six best inside linebackers.
Through that lens, it’s easy to understand why Poles’ cellphone probably won’t become an auction stage.
Deal or no deal?
From the get-go, Poles and Eberflus have talked glowingly of Smith as a player, believing his production only will increase in a new defensive system that takes advantage of his speed and instincts. But the team’s valuation of Smith’s contributions, past and future, hasn’t reached what Smith believes it should be.
It’s well-documented the five-year, $95.2 million deal that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner signed last summer and the five-year, $98.5 million extension the Indianapolis Colts gave Shaquille Leonard a few weeks later provide a target range for Smith.
But around the league, the consensus remains that Smith isn’t quite in that class as a game-changer. He’s considered to be a shelf below Leonard, Warner and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and in a class with other off-the-ball linebackers such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Devin White and Lavonte David, the New Orleans Saints’ Demario Davis and the Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner.
That’s not an insult. It’s simply a way to frame how Smith is seen — as a really good player who is pleading to be paid like one of the league’s bigger superstars.
While Smith was a second-team All-Pro the last two seasons, he was ranked No. 84 on NFL Network’s Top 100 overall players list this week.
Even worse for Smith, that sour statement he released last week didn’t bring a stampede of passionate supporters rallying to his defense. Bears fans seem split. Some believe he should be paid every penny he’s asking for, while others see him more as a solid player but not one who will make enough franchise-changing contributions to be worth cleaning out the safe.
Thus the staring contest continues without a whole lot of passion from the audience.
Lasting impressions
The view of Smith within many league circles is that of a productive, reliable starter who can be a valuable piece on a championship team but likely won’t be the engine of a Super Bowl run. And that’s a big distinction, like comparing an M-80 to a barrel of TNT.
The sense is that, through four seasons with the Bears, Smith has shown he regularly can make energizing, drive-killing stops but hasn’t shown he is a consistent game-changer. In 61 career games, he has 43 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks but only five interceptions and one forced fumble.
Remember that pick-six Smith had in Week 2 last season to spark a Bears takeaway binge in a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals? That was exactly the kind of exclamation point that seemed to validate Smith’s rise.
But beyond that, what are Smith’s signature moments over his first four seasons? His first-half interception of Jared Goff in the Bears’ 2018 statement win over the Rams?
What other moments belong on that ballot? And how impactful were they really?
Perhaps Poles is justified in seeking additional evidence that Smith can be reliable off the field and productive on it. Perhaps the GM’s effort to establish a fair price point is prudent.
Earlier this week, word leaked that Smith has had a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association reach out to other teams to gauge interest in a potential trade — in violation of league policy. That prompted a memo from the NFL office to every team warning against engaging in any kind of contract-related discussion with Smith’s camp. It was another head-scratching twist that hasn’t been a good look for Smith.
‘I hope he’s here’
On the whole, Smith’s body of work through four seasons has been worthy of applause. And the Bears should be able to compensate him well, particularly at a time in their building process when they aren’t allocating significant financial resources to their quarterback.
But Smith also hasn’t been Urlacher or Singletary or Butkus. And to be rewarded as one of the highest-paid linebackers in league history, Smith should have more Hall of Fame-worthy flashes to point to when engaged in the back-and-forth with Poles, director of football administration Matt Feinstein and senior vice president Cliff Stein.
In addition, while Smith is considered a respected figure within the Bears locker room, it’s becoming harder to classify him as one of this team’s biggest leaders. Of the 21 other defenders on the two-deep depth chart, 12 never have played a snap with Smith. Thus they don’t have the kind of emotional attachment to his production or his contract fight that might apply added pressure to the front office.
Take starting middle linebacker Nick Morrow, for example. Morrow entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted rookie out of Division III Greenville University and signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bears this spring after five seasons with the Raiders. Morrow described a cordial relationship with Smith on Tuesday but also didn’t seem to be fretting about when or if Smith will be back on the field beside him.
“One thing I learned about this league, there is no certainty,” Morrow said. “I have no certainty. I have no idea what’s going to happen. But I wish the best for the Bears and obviously him. I hope he’s here. But if he’s not? It is what it is. If he is, great.”
From there, Morrow went on with his day as the minutes until the season opener tick by.
Smith’s trade request last week — “deeply painful” in his words — barely seemed to be echoing.
“I’m deeply sorry it’s come to this,” Smith wrote.
A week later, a less dramatic tune was playing inside Halas Hall.
It is what it is.
That’s the equivalent of a shrug — which seems to be a common reaction to many of the episodes in this miniseries. What now?
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouelett accused of sexual assault
In the lawsuit, a woman identified only like “F.” accuses Ouellet of inappropriate touching and comments when he was archbishop of Quebec and she was a pastoral intern. She said the alleged abuse left her “disturbed” and made her feel “deeply unwell”, and ultimately prompted her to complain to Pope Francis last year.
The Archdiocese of Quebec said Tuesday it “took note” of the allegations and “will have no comment.”
Ouellet, 78, is one of the most important figures in the Vatican bureaucracy, heading the department that controls and manages the bishops. He has the reputation, in the ideologically divided Church, of being an intermediary.
He was made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2003, served as a lieutenant to Pope Benedict XVI and now holds near-weekly meetings with Pope Francis, which has allowed Ouellet to stay in his role well beyond the term. normal five years.
A Congolese teenager was allegedly raped by a priest. She had to flee. He can still say mass.
As the 2013 conclave approached at which Francis was named pope, Ouellet was often mentioned as a candidate to lead the world’s 1.36 billion Catholics. His name still occasionally appears on lists of potential successors to Francis, although the 85-year-old pontiff has said he does not yet feel ready to retire.
During Francis’ pontificate, Ouellet played an at times public role. This year, he helped organize a colloquium on the priesthood, during which he expressed his regrets for the “abusive and criminal behavior” which “destroyed” the lives of the victims.
When the Church was rocked in 2018 by accusations that Francis knew about and covered up the alleged sexual misconduct of Theodore McCarrick, an American cardinal, Ouellet wrote the Vatican’s first direct response, dismissing the allegations as a “political plot without real basis”.
The allegations against Ouellet appear in a class action lawsuit that was certified by a Quebec judge in May. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say more than 100 people allege misconduct against more than 85 Catholic clergy, religious and lay pastoral staff or volunteers.
According to the lawsuit, F. met Ouellet at a dinner of the Sisters of Charity of Quebec in 2008 when she was a 23-year-old intern at the Archdiocese of Quebec. After dinner, he claims, Ouellet massaged her shoulders and stroked her back, leaving her “frozen” and unsure how to react.
Why the Vatican continues to fight sex abuse scandals
At a 2010 celebration for the ordination of a colleague, the suit alleges, Ouellet told him it was the second time they had seen each other that week and that he might as well kiss her. again because “it’s okay to spoil a little” – a comment she reportedly found “completely inappropriate”.
He then kissed her and slid his hand down her back to her buttocks, according to the lawsuit.
“That day, more than during previous meetings, F. understood that she had to flee Cardinal Marc Ouellet as much as possible,” the lawsuit said. “The discomfort she feels is more present than ever.”
The lawsuit alleges the woman tried to avoid Ouellet at events as much as possible, sometimes citing college classes or work obligations as a pretext for not attending.
When she spoke of the ‘unease’ she felt around him, the suit alleges, she was told that Ouellet was ‘warm’ and that she was not the only woman to have this kind of ‘problem’ with him. He doesn’t say who she complained to.
The lawsuit alleges that she told her husband and several friends about the assaults.
Pope Francis says ‘door is open’ to possible retreat as he slows pace
She followed a friend’s recommendation and reported the alleged assaults to an independent advisory board hearing sexual abuse allegations in 2020, according to the lawsuit. In January 2021, at the suggestion of the committee chair, she wrote a letter to Francis about Ouellet.
The following month, according to filings, he was told that François had appointed the Reverend Jacques Servais to investigate Ouellet. The woman’s last communication with Servais dates back to March 2021; a finding on the complaint was not provided to him, according to the lawsuit.
Ouellet traveled with Francis on a trip to Canada last month, when the pontiff apologized for Canada’s ‘catastrophic’ residential school system, which separated Indigenous children from their families to assimilate them into Euro society -Christian. Most federally funded schools were run by Catholic entities.
Harlan reported from Rome.
Thomas Lane, ex-cop in George Floyd case, will be sent to federal prison in Colorado
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2½ years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, will do his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
A court order Tuesday directs Lane to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in the Denver suburb of Littleton on Aug. 30.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had recommended that the Bureau of Prisons send Lane to the low-security prison camp in Duluth, closer to his home, but the bureau makes the final decisions on where to place inmates, including weighing safety concerns.
“He should be fine there,” said Lane’s defense attorney, Earl Gray.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website, FCI Englewood is a low-security prison for men with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. It holds 1,032 inmates, including 97 at the camp. Housing is dormitory or cubicle style. Life there is highly regimented, including frequent headcounts and having to wake at dawn.
Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis-area defense attorney who has followed the case closely, said Lane’s assignment made sense.
“They take into account a variety of factors including the offense for which they are sentenced, their criminal history score, recommendation from the judge, prior history of violence, etc.,” Brandt said “I think because this offense wasn’t necessarily a ‘violent’ offense and he had no prior record, his numbers were lower, qualifying him for a lower-security facility.”
Magnuson originally ordered Lane to surrender on Oct. 4, but moved up the date due to the complex interplay between his federal sentence and his sentencing in state court, which is set for Sept. 21, for his guilty plea to aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The judge has not so far changed the Oct. 4 surrender dates for former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who were convicted of federal civil rights charges along with Lane in February. Magnuson sentenced them last month to 3½ years and 3 years, respectively, and recommended that they go to Duluth, Minn., or Yankton, S.D.
But Thao and Keung are scheduled to go on trial in state court Oct. 24 on separate charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. They formally rejected plea agreements Monday.
Legal experts say it’s not unusual for people convicted in federal court to be allowed to report for sentencing weeks or months later, even in a case as emotionally charged as Floyd’s death under the knee of former Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over racial injustice and policing.
Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22½ years on state murder and manslaughter charges and 21 years on a federal civil rights charge, remains in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights pending his transfer to an as-yet unannounced federal prison.
The Littleton prison has held other former law enforcement officers convicted of federal crimes, including former North Charleston, S.C., Officer Michael Slager, who is serving 20 years on a civil rights charge for killing Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in 2015; and former Orange County, Calif., Sheriff Mike Carona, who was sentenced to 5½ years in 2009 for witness tampering.
Other well-known former Englewood inmates have included former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who reported in 2012 to serve 14 years for corruption but got his sentenced commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2020. Another was former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, who served more than 12 years in Englewood and elsewhere starting in 2006 for securities fraud and other crimes.
Still there is former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who was sentenced in 2015 to more than 15 years for child pornography offenses and illicit sexual conduct with a child.
