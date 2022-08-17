Millions don’t know if student loan repayments will resume





CNN

—



Big changes are coming to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as the nation’s leading public health agency.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky met with the agency’s senior leadership this morning to outline her plans to overhaul the way the agency works. She plans to remake the culture to help the agency act faster when responding to a public health crisis. She also wants to make it easier for other parts of government to work with the CDC and wants to simplify and streamline the website to eliminate overlapping and conflicting public health guidance.

Staff will be notified of the change by email. More than 12,000 people work at the agency, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

The changes will aim to improve the culture and restore public confidence after the agency’s acknowledged missteps in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reforms follow a period of review and soul-searching at the CDC. In April, Walensky announced that Jim Macrae, associate administrator for primary health care at the Health Resources and Services Administration, would lead a month-long review of the agency’s Covid-19 response efforts. At the same time, she assigned three of her deputies to scrutinize operations and recommend strategic changes. Walensky met with groups of employees in person as employees return to their desks after months of working remotely.

The course correction comes after significant stumbles at the agency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States had little capacity to test for the infection in the early months of the pandemic, largely because the agency released a flawed test for public health labs. This kept the nation blind, for months, to the extent of the spread of the virus.

The agency has also been criticized throughout the pandemic for issuing public health advice that some viewed as confusing and ineffective. Many also felt that he was not moving fast enough to react.

Walensky will bring former HHS assistant secretary Mary Wakefield to the CDC to oversee the reorganization.

Key organizational changes announced today include:

• The Division of Laboratory Sciences and Office of Science will now report directly to the CDC Director, a move to improve accountability for providing timely information

• A new Office of Intergovernmental Affairs – a hub where state health departments and other federal agencies interact with the CDC

• A new executive board, reporting to the director, will determine agency priorities, monitor progress and align budget decisions, with a focus on public health impact

• A new Office of Equity, which will both increase diversity in the CDC’s workforce and add this lens to its public health activities

Additional actions announced today include:

• CDC to create new online mechanism for advance science dissemination

• The agency will streamline and simplify its guidance documents and website’

Walensky also plans to ask Congress to grant the agency new powers, including requiring jurisdictions to share their data. Currently, the CDC depends on states and counties to do this voluntarily.

It will also ask for new flexibilities in the financing of the agency. Right now, when Congress appropriates money for the CDC, it must be spent on specific programs. This created over 150 individual budget lines that fund the agency. This can be a problem when a public health emergency occurs. In 2014, when the Ebola outbreak began, Dr. Tom Frieden, then CDC director, had to borrow money from other parts of the federal government to respond.

“We literally had no money for airfare and per diems to send personnel into the field,” said Frieden, who was interviewed by Macrae for the review.

“I had, literally, 20 times more flex dollars as New York City health commissioner than as CDC director,” Frieden said in an interview with CNN. Frieden now heads the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives.

Some of these changes have already begun, including a reorganization of the agency’s communications operations.

Earlier this year, the CDC filled a long-vacant position when it hired Kevin Griffis, a public affairs veteran with the Department of Health and Human Services and Planned Parenthood, to lead its communications efforts. In addition to communicating CDC health information, part of his job is to manage “risk communication and reputational issues for the agency,” according to the CDC’s website. The agency has not had a communications officer for four years, according to a senior official with knowledge of the changes who was not authorized to speak to reporters.

A final version of Macrae’s review will be released today. Key recommendations include:

• Share discoveries and scientific data faster

• Better translate science into practical and easy-to-understand policies

• Prioritize public health communications

• Reduce the importance of the publication of scientific discoveries for career advancement

• New training for agency staff so multiple people can fulfill the same role in public health emergencies