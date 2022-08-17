News
Millions don’t know if student loan repayments will resume
Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joins activists during a protest outside a White House entrance calling for the cancellation of student debt in Washington, United States, April 27, 2022.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
Planning his budget for the next month, Scott Heins doesn’t know if he’ll have the money he needs for his health care expenses and recently, thanks to inflation, his higher grocery bill.
That’s because, like tens of millions of other Americans, he doesn’t know if his student loan bill will be due.
“It’s just radio silence from the Biden administration,” said Heins, 33, a freelance photographer in Brooklyn, New York, who owes more than $20,000. “It’s frustrating and stressful.”
Most federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and crippled the economy. Former President Donald Trump extended the hiatus several times, as did President Joe Biden.
Learn more about personal finance:
75% of families do not know a key date for obtaining financial assistance
Inflation drives up college tuition
Would you be included in student loan forgiveness?
“Another payment freeze is inevitable”
Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would make a decision on suspending student loan payments by the end of the month. The president also said he would announce how he plans to move forward, if at all, with the cancellation of student loans by then. He came out in favor of canceling $10,000 for all borrowers, but is under intense pressure to offer greater relief.
There are only two weeks left before federal student loan bills resume, and while there is much speculation that another extension is likely with no plans to restart ongoing payments and that November midterms are looming, the White House has said nothing else about it. .
“The fact that they haven’t issued any guidance this close to the theoretical start date pretty much indicates that another payment freeze is inevitable,” said Barmak Nassirian, vice president of education policy. senior at Veterans Education Success, an advocacy group.
Borrowers are unprepared for payments to resume
Restarting federal payments without more communication with student loan servicers and borrowers would spell disaster come September, higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz said. After more than two years without payments, he said, many borrowers will need financial assistance or to make changes to their account.
“Servicer call centers would be overloaded with calls from borrowers who need deferments or forbearances or want to change repayment plans,” Kantrowitz said. “And with just a week or two notice, some borrowers would struggle to find enough money to pay the bill.”
Delinquency rates could rise, he added. In a March Student Loan Hero survey, nearly three-quarters of student borrowers said they were not financially ready to resume payments.
Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, agreed that borrowers aren’t ready for payments to resume after so little guidance.
“We need to be allowed by the Department of Education to do our diligent job of advising borrowers of their options for a few months before payments start,” Buchanan said. “That doesn’t happen.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education said the agency continues to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy on student borrowers, and will communicate directly with borrowers at about the end of the payment break when a decision is made. .
cnbc
News
US road deaths, once in decline, continue to rise in 2022
DETROIT — The number of road deaths in the United States began to climb two years ago and this deadly trend continues in 2022.
Road deaths rose 7% in the first three months of the year to 9,560 people, the highest number for a first quarter in two decades, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates.
Road deaths have risen since pandemic lockdowns eased in 2020 as people returned to work and started taking more car trips. People traveled about 40 billion more miles in the first quarter than a year earlier, an increase of 5.6%, the agency said.
But the rate of road fatalities per 100 million kilometers traveled also increased in the quarter, from 1.25 fatalities to 1.27, according to the agency.
Before 2020, the number of deaths had fallen for three consecutive years.
The government blamed the increase on speeding, drunk driving and other reckless behavior, and pledged to fund investments in speed enforcement and to build safer roads.
“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time for all states to redouble their efforts on road safety.”
The Infrastructure Act provides significant investments in road safety, Cliff said.
The agency began running ads urging people to slow down and not drive while impaired. On Wednesday, he announced the annual national impaired driving program with local police for the weeks surrounding Labor Day.
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on American roads last year. This is the highest number in 16 years.
Traffic fatalities rose 10.5% last year from 2020, the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began collecting fatality data in 1975. The agency will release final numbers. for 2021 in the fall.
NHTSA death estimates are generally close to the actual numbers.
Cliff, who was confirmed by the Senate to lead NHTSA just three months ago, is leaving the agency next month to lead the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Chief Counsel Ann Carlson will lead the agency until a new administrator is appointed.
ABC News
News
Reservations at Chicago’s Alinea are some of the hardest to get in town. Here’s how to create one – NBC Chicago
With three Michelin stars, multiple James Beard awards, including outstanding restaurant, service and chef, and places on a handful of “world’s best restaurants” lists, it’s no wonder reservations are so hard to come by. obtain.
Alinea in Lincoln Park opened in 2005 and isn’t quite your typical diner. Each evening, award-winning chef Grant Achtaz – featured in a Netflix episode of The Chef’s Table – and his team offer “three distinct experiences” at the restaurant, according to the website, with pre-set rotating menus and often mixing art, pop culture and gastronomy.
For example, dessert isn’t just a slice of blueberry pie. As described by a 2014 Eater Chicago review, “If Violet Beauregarde of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had become a pastry chef, the dessert of edible strands of blueberry gum — surrounded by adornments like freeze-dried yogurt batter, sorrel and dots of lemon cream-like sauce – would be his specialty.”
But just as chocolate factory gold tickets are hard to come by, so are reservations. The restaurant does not accept appointments and tables are often reserved months in advance.
Here’s what to know to book a reservation at Alinea and how much you can expect to pay for a meal there.
Alinea’s different booking options
Reservations are made online only and must be made and prepaid through Tock.
Diners can choose from three different experiences: The Gallery, which combines “fine dining with experimental moments”, The Salon, which offers “a multi-course tasting menu”, and the most intimate offering, The Alinea Kitchen Table (KT) — billed as the restaurant’s highest and most private culinary expression.
According to Tock, KT and The Gallery only have two available seats – or “screenings” – per night.
How much does it cost to eat at Alinea?
All reservations are prepaid and some are only available for even nights. Prices range from $295 to $475 per person.
How far in advance should you make a reservation at Alinea?
According to Forbes Travel Guide, seats book up quickly, and many diners don’t sit down to eat until a few months after booking and paying for their seat.
“Tickets are sold two months in advance, and usually they are released around the 15th of the month at 11 a.m.,” the guide says.
Where is Alinea located?
Alinea is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago at 1723 N. Halsted St.
NBC Chicago
News
Oriole Park at Camden Yards to add its first sportsbook in 2023, partnering with SuperBook Sports
Sports gambling is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles will partner with SuperBook Sports, which has operated in Nevada since 1986, to launch a “retail sport lounge,” the baseball club said Wednesday in a news release.
“Subject to licensing and approvals from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023,” the release said.
Maryland voters approved legalized sports gambling in 2020 and last year, casinos in Maryland, including Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, launched in-person sports betting.
The National Football League prohibits on-site betting in its stadium, regardless of local laws, and there is no sportsbook inside M&T Bank Stadium.
Orioles chief revenue officer T.J. Brightman said in the release that the team is “constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore. The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”
Capital One Arena in Washington, home of the Washington Wizards, last year became the first U.S. pro sports venue to host a sportsbook inside its arena. The Washington Nationals became the first Major League Baseball team to add a sportsbook connected to its stadium, Nationals Park, earlier this year.
At Camden Yards, SuperBook advertising will be “prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage.” When asked for specifics about the center field advertising and where in the stadium the sportsbook may be located, as well as when exactly the sportsbook may open, an Orioles spokesperson wrote in an email that further details would be “announced at a later date.”
This article will be updated.
()
News
Bilkis Bano on the release of convicts: full statement
New Delhi:
Bilkis Bano said she was “at a loss for words” and “numb” after the release of 11 men who raped her during the Gujarat riots in 2002. “I trusted the highest courts. I trusted the system and was slowly learning to live with my trauma,” she said. On August 15, the 11 life-sentenced prisoners were all released from Godhra sub-prison after the BJP government of Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy. Seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family, including his granddaughter, were murdered. The woman, who was five months pregnant, was later gang-raped.
Full statement from Bilkis Bano here:
ndtv
News
CDC announces sweeping reorganization, aimed at changing agency culture and restoring public trust
CNN
—
Big changes are coming to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as the nation’s leading public health agency.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky met with the agency’s senior leadership this morning to outline her plans to overhaul the way the agency works. She plans to remake the culture to help the agency act faster when responding to a public health crisis. She also wants to make it easier for other parts of government to work with the CDC and wants to simplify and streamline the website to eliminate overlapping and conflicting public health guidance.
Staff will be notified of the change by email. More than 12,000 people work at the agency, which is headquartered in Atlanta.
The changes will aim to improve the culture and restore public confidence after the agency’s acknowledged missteps in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reforms follow a period of review and soul-searching at the CDC. In April, Walensky announced that Jim Macrae, associate administrator for primary health care at the Health Resources and Services Administration, would lead a month-long review of the agency’s Covid-19 response efforts. At the same time, she assigned three of her deputies to scrutinize operations and recommend strategic changes. Walensky met with groups of employees in person as employees return to their desks after months of working remotely.
The course correction comes after significant stumbles at the agency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States had little capacity to test for the infection in the early months of the pandemic, largely because the agency released a flawed test for public health labs. This kept the nation blind, for months, to the extent of the spread of the virus.
The agency has also been criticized throughout the pandemic for issuing public health advice that some viewed as confusing and ineffective. Many also felt that he was not moving fast enough to react.
Walensky will bring former HHS assistant secretary Mary Wakefield to the CDC to oversee the reorganization.
Key organizational changes announced today include:
• The Division of Laboratory Sciences and Office of Science will now report directly to the CDC Director, a move to improve accountability for providing timely information
• A new Office of Intergovernmental Affairs – a hub where state health departments and other federal agencies interact with the CDC
• A new executive board, reporting to the director, will determine agency priorities, monitor progress and align budget decisions, with a focus on public health impact
• A new Office of Equity, which will both increase diversity in the CDC’s workforce and add this lens to its public health activities
Additional actions announced today include:
• CDC to create new online mechanism for advance science dissemination
• The agency will streamline and simplify its guidance documents and website’
Walensky also plans to ask Congress to grant the agency new powers, including requiring jurisdictions to share their data. Currently, the CDC depends on states and counties to do this voluntarily.
It will also ask for new flexibilities in the financing of the agency. Right now, when Congress appropriates money for the CDC, it must be spent on specific programs. This created over 150 individual budget lines that fund the agency. This can be a problem when a public health emergency occurs. In 2014, when the Ebola outbreak began, Dr. Tom Frieden, then CDC director, had to borrow money from other parts of the federal government to respond.
“We literally had no money for airfare and per diems to send personnel into the field,” said Frieden, who was interviewed by Macrae for the review.
“I had, literally, 20 times more flex dollars as New York City health commissioner than as CDC director,” Frieden said in an interview with CNN. Frieden now heads the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives.
Some of these changes have already begun, including a reorganization of the agency’s communications operations.
Earlier this year, the CDC filled a long-vacant position when it hired Kevin Griffis, a public affairs veteran with the Department of Health and Human Services and Planned Parenthood, to lead its communications efforts. In addition to communicating CDC health information, part of his job is to manage “risk communication and reputational issues for the agency,” according to the CDC’s website. The agency has not had a communications officer for four years, according to a senior official with knowledge of the changes who was not authorized to speak to reporters.
A final version of Macrae’s review will be released today. Key recommendations include:
• Share discoveries and scientific data faster
• Better translate science into practical and easy-to-understand policies
• Prioritize public health communications
• Reduce the importance of the publication of scientific discoveries for career advancement
• New training for agency staff so multiple people can fulfill the same role in public health emergencies
Cnn
News
Seniors Committee gives verdict on Miami Dolphin Bob Kuechenberg’s Hall of Fame hopes
Bob Kuechenberg, a mainstay on the Miami Dolphins offensive lines for their Super Bowl teams of the 1970s, had the door shut to the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet again.
The NFL’s Seniors Committee passed on Kuechenberg Wednesday in voting Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley, New York Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley to be the three players to move ahead in the process for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
They need 80 percent of the full voting committee to back them in January, which is often considered a formality.
Kuechenberg was an eight-time finalist by the modern committee of the Hall. The Seniors Committee considers players who have been retired at least 25 years.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg played the 195 games for the Dolphins, the most in the franchise when he retired before the 1984 season. He was voted to the Pro Bowl six times and to the All-Pro team twice.
Kuechenberg died in 2019 at age 71. He was discovered posthumously to have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated hits to the head.
()
Millions don’t know if student loan repayments will resume
US road deaths, once in decline, continue to rise in 2022
Court Grants Celsius Network Approval To Sell New Mined Bitcoins
How to Find Cheap Flights
Reservations at Chicago’s Alinea are some of the hardest to get in town. Here’s how to create one – NBC Chicago
Oriole Park at Camden Yards to add its first sportsbook in 2023, partnering with SuperBook Sports
Bitcoin And Ethereum Retrace Before Crypto Sentiment Could Reach “Greed”
UnBoundRVA: How Two Young Entrepreneurs From Richmond Created a Transformative Social Venture
Bilkis Bano on the release of convicts: full statement
CDC announces sweeping reorganization, aimed at changing agency culture and restoring public trust
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime