News
On Wednesday, the government will meet with industry stakeholders on a common charger for all electronic devices
New Delhi:
The government will hold a meeting with industry players on Wednesday to explore the possibility of adopting a common charger for cellphones and other portable electronic devices.
The meeting, which will be chaired by Consumer Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled after lunch and will bring together manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.
Industry associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.
“The meeting will be more of an exploratory nature. We will try to learn from stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns,” the secretary told PTI.
Europe is already working to adopt this standard, he noted.
The meeting with industry organizations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reducing the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.
Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to the incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.
Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a common USB-C port charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand also exists in the United States.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Trump-backed Murkowski, Tshibaka qualify for Alaska general election, NBC projects
Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen on Capitol Hill during a vote Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and one of former President Donald Trump’s top Republican challengers will qualify for the general election, according to NBC’s plans.
Murkowski and former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka will move forward, along with Democrat Patricia Chesbro, NBC projects. It was too early to call the fourth candidate for this competition.
Alaska has a top-four primary threshold under the state’s ranked voting system, which passed through a ballot measure in 2020 — just in time for Murkowski, who won’t wasn’t guaranteed to emerge from Tuesday’s primary race as an undisputed favorite.
Trump and the Alaska Republican Party endorsed Tshibaka over incumbent Murkowski for the Senate seat. Trump had sharply criticized Murkowski while president, saying in 2018 that she would “never recover” after voting against his second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump, the de facto leader of the Republican Party, has vowed to campaign against Murkowski after he joined six other Republican senators in voting to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
“I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator,” Trump said at the time.
cnbc
News
Trump hails Harriet Hageman’s win over Liz Cheney
Former President Donald Trump celebrated Harriet Hageman’s victory over Representative Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary.
Cheney is nowhere near beating Hageman, with the race being called within 30 minutes of the vote count, according to forecasts. As of this writing, Hageman holds a massive lead of more than 30 points with just 49% of the votes counted.
Needless to say, President Trump, who initially enthusiastically endorsed Hageman, applauded Cheney’s loss on his social media site, hoping it marked the beginning of the end for the “Political Hacks and Thugs Screening Committee.” ”, that is to say the committee of January 6th.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her big and very decisive win in Wyoming,” he said. “This is a wonderful outcome for America, and a complete rebuke from the screening committee of political hacks and thugs.” He continued:
Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her malicious and judgmental words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where I am sure she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!
During her concession speech, Liz Cheney compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant. Cheney said:
Our party’s great and original champion, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in Senate and House elections before winning the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our Union. And it defined our obligations as Americans for all of history.
“It has been said that the long arc of history bends towards justice and freedom. True, but only if we bend it,” Cheney later added. “Today our highest duty is to bend the arc of history to preserve our nation and its blessings to ensure that freedom will not perish to protect the very foundations of this constitutional republic.”
Breitbart News
News
Abby the Dog, Missing for 2 Months, Found Alive in Missouri Cave – NBC Chicago
Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-dog mix again after he disappeared in early June. Two months later, he received a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?
Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he traveled to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. It was then that he saw the photo taken by one of the rescuers.
“I said, ‘that’s my dog,’” Bohnert recalled Monday.
What makes Abby’s story even more amazing is the fact that she’s only a few weeks away from turning 14. Fahrenheit cave (14 degrees Celsius).
Abby and Bohnert’s other dog, Summer, does everything together, including bad behavior.
On June 9, the couple ran away from home, Bohnert recalled. It had happened before, and in the rural area near Perryville in eastern Missouri, it was usually not a big deal. The dogs trotted around the fields, maybe chased something, then went home.
When Bohnert woke up the next morning, Summer was home but Abby was not.
“They never separate,” he said. “I figured something bad happened. I mean, she’s old. She might just be overwhelmed with the heat.
Bohnert posted information about her missing dog on Facebook, contacted neighbors and contacted the police, but no one had seen Abby.
On August 6, Gerry Keene and five other adults, along with five children, had just entered Berome Moore Cave, planning a day of exploration. One of the children ran ahead of the group and yelled at his father, “There’s a dog here.
“Their dad was like, no, there isn’t,” Keene said.
Yes there was.
“She was just lying there, curled up in a ball,” Keene recalled. “She lifted her head and looked at us but she didn’t respond to verbal commands. She looked like she was about to be done.”
Keene enlisted the help of another caver who happened to be there, Rick Haley. They knew Abby couldn’t make the estimated 500 foot walk to the entrance, especially since it was through narrow passages and a steep incline.
Haley was trained in cave rescues and he got a duffel bag and a blanket from his truck. They put the blanket inside the bag, then the dog, who immediately took the warm blanket after weeks in the cold mud.
Still, getting Abby out was tricky considering how fragile she was.
“It was critical that we didn’t handle her roughly,” Haley said. In rocky areas through small passages, “We carried her a short distance, set her down, then moved past her, reached back, lifted her and placed her in front of us.” He described it as “kind of a leapfrog.
Shortly after initially finding Abby, Keene briefly visited a few nearby houses to see if anyone was missing a dog. A neighbor contacted Bohnert, who lives close enough to the cave site to be able to see it from his home.
He went there assuming it couldn’t be Abby – how could a 13-year-old dog survive such an ordeal?
To her surprise, she did, and about an hour and a half into the rescue, she was out. One of the lifeguards gave Abby a bite of beef.
“She almost ate her finger,” Keene said. Almost immediately, she began to straighten up.
Bohnert thinks Abby ended up in the cave after falling into a sinkhole or hidden entrance. Haley said there were paw prints everywhere, indicating that she first tried to get out.
After that, Haley and Bohnert believe she squatted, able to live on mostly her own body fat.
“I think she was just in preservation mode,” Bohnert said.
Abby normally weighs around 50 pounds (23 kilograms), Bohnert said, but he guessed she had lost half her weight in the cave. Since her rescue, she has gained weight and started to regain the voice she probably lost while barking for help.
She also wags her tail, showing that she is putting the trauma behind her.
“It’s amazing how she’s already bouncing back,” Bohnert said. “She’s acting like herself again.”
NBC Chicago
News
More people need to watch the 2nd best sci-fi gem on Hulu
Every perfect rom-com should have at least one dance scene to disco music. Palm Springs contains two.
Palm Springs, a rom-com you should watch immediately on Hulu, also relies on a sci-fi concept that isn’t complete gibberish. The film takes place at a wedding where the two main characters are stuck in a time loop. They repeat the same wedding day — with his cheating parents, out-of-control best friends, and grandmothers saying sensible things — over and over.
But Palm Springs is not a wedding film. It’s definitely not Groundhog Day 2.0. It’s a subversive rom-com, where two adrift strangers meet at their lowest points. Through meaningful human connection (and time turning in on itself), they learn something about how to move forward and function in life. In other words, Palm Springs is a Existential crisis wedding movie.
Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg as Nyles, an energetic, downcast man whose tasteless girlfriend is terrible at giving wedding speeches. As Nyles glides through the festivities, he takes some surprising sidesteps – we don’t find out everything about his character in an effective intro scene. Through Palm Springs’ incredible 90-minute (and not a minute more) runtime, Nyles reveals some surprisingly dark bits.
“We kind of have no choice but to live,” he says at one point. “Your best bet is to learn to suffer existence.”
Arrive Cristin Milioti’s Sarah. All we know is that Sarah is the bride’s failed sister (the bride is played by Camila Mendes!). While Nyles’ girlfriend gives a terrible wedding speech, Sarah sips a glass of red. Sarah is our focus on how the time loop works, and her efforts to escape the endless orange wasteland move the story forward.
Samberg and Milioti are comedic geniuses who balance each other perfectly – Samberg is Daria de Milioti’s golden retriever. Their disco dance routine is a highlight. Multiple genres and existential high jinks work thanks in part to this wonderfully bonkers and irreverent couple.
The jokes are compact like those of a tightly scripted sitcom. The beat never stops and the mystery of the time loop, the characters’ pasts and an aggressive wedding guest played by JK Simmons slots with apparent ease.
Still, you might settle for this time-loop movie with a knot of dread slowly tightening in your stomach. How can it encapsulate the romance and time loop aspects on emotionally and logically satisfying levels? Will the concept of science fiction inevitably turn into tasteless fantasy brushed with a sprinkling of pixie dust?
Wisely, Samberg – also a producer – and creative team Andy Siara and Max Barbakow tested early versions of Palm Springs until they repeatedly received approval. They ensured the sci-fi concept had enough leads to satisfy even the most cynical viewers.
Palm Springs even creates its own classic rom-com final scene, where one character chases after the other before leaving for good. He grabs the right emotional chords and pulls them hard to the tune of a happy and sad Kate Bush banger (Cloudbusting – no Run up that hill!)
If you have Hulu and need another sci-fi hit after Prey, look at Palm Springs. It’s a completely different kind of sci-fi movie, but just as impressive. It’s Hulu’s second-best sci-fi gem.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour’s Top Players Meet Amid LIV Golf Conflict; should make suggestions to Commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, site of this week’s BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it could be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best. players in the world.
Woods, a 15-time major champion, flew to Delaware from Florida with friend Rickie Fowler, who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoff rematch.
“It was all about the top players on the same page,” a player who attended the meeting told ESPN. “It was a good meeting.”
The meeting, held at an off-course hotel, lasted three and a half hours, the player said, and many of the PGA Tour’s top stars were in attendance, including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and others. others.
Woods had similar discussions with a handful of players at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in July, sources told ESPN, and he wanted to bring their ideas to a wider audience of PGA Tour members.
Players are expected to provide suggestions on how to improve the tour to commissioner Jay Monahan and other tour administrators.
Monahan was not invited to the meeting. He is expected to welcome the players in an informal question-and-answer session on Wednesday, a tour official told ESPN. Monahan has been hosting the fixtures at tournaments over the past few months.
A source told ESPN it was not meant to be an “everyone on deck” meeting with Woods.
A number of former great champions, including Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, have defected to LIV Golf, which lures players away from the PGA Tour with guaranteed contracts worth up to $100. at $200 million. as $25 million scholarships for each of its events. Last week, the London Telegraph reported that Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, the world’s No. 2 ranked player, is set to join LIV Golf. Smith dodged reporters’ questions about the report.
Woods’ meeting with the players came a week after a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order to three LIV players who were trying to return to the PGA Tour to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford were trying to compete in last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I think that could have made things a bit awkward, yes,” Spaniard Jon Rahm told a press conference on Tuesday. “They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another tour knowing the consequences and then try to come back and get, you know, [and it] wouldn’t have, I would say, been very good to me.
“But at the same time, they’re adults, aren’t they? They’re free to do whatever they want, to some degree, and that’s what they chose to do. If they are cleared by a judge, I’m nobody to say otherwise. It would have been awkward, maybe, but I guess we’ll never know.”
Patrick Cantlay, the defending FedEx Cup champion, was asked if having a meeting of a limited number of players would lead to further division on the PGA Tour. Cantlay said he was invited to attend the meeting.
“I think depending on the results, if anything potentially changes,” Cantlay said. “I don’t know what will change, if anything, what the outcome will be. I think it’s good that a lot of players are coming together to discuss the situation here, especially given the current circumstances.”
espn
News
Emma Raducanu shows no mercy and bagels Serena Williams in confidence win ahead of US Open
Emma Raducanu showed her ruthless streak by beating Serena Williams in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.
The 19-year-old offered the 23-time Grand Slam winner an early exit on her farewell tour, after announcing her intention to retire.
Raducanu took the 6-4 6-0 victory in their first and likely last meeting.
The 40-year-old Williams struggled to find consistency in just her fourth game of the season, giving up 12 unforced errors while making just 11 winners.
Raducanu handled the pressure expertly, breaking her opponent twice in the first set as she quickly found her rhythm.
The 19-year-old paid tribute to Williams during her on-pitch interview after the game.
“I think we all have to honor Serena and her amazing career,” she said.
“I’m so grateful that I got to play with her and that our careers crossed paths.
“Everything she has accomplished is so inspiring and it was a real honor to share the court with her.”
It would have been a huge confidence boost for Raducanu, who is defending his US Open title later this month.
Her victory sets up a second-round match with another WTA Tour veteran in Victoria Azarenka, who defeated Kaia Kanepi in the first round.
Offer of the day
PADDY POWER ALL CUSTOMERS: Bet £5 via the talkSPORT EDGE app with Paddy Power and get a £5 free bet – available to all customers* – CLAIM HERE
BETFAIR NEW CUSTOMERS: Bet £10 on 13.50 York Wednesday, Get £60 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Paddy Power All Customers: Place a bet on £5 Sportsbook via the talkSPORT EDGE app between 1st and 31st August. Get a €5 free bet on the Monday following your qualifying bet. Terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
Fair bet: 18+. New customer offer. Bet £10 on SBK on Wednesday August 17 at 1.50pm in York. Get a £10 free bet for each of the remaining races on the card (£60 total). Only deposits with cards apply (Apple Pay deposits excluded). The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
On Wednesday, the government will meet with industry stakeholders on a common charger for all electronic devices
How To Slim Down Your Fat Wallet
Trump-backed Murkowski, Tshibaka qualify for Alaska general election, NBC projects
Trump hails Harriet Hageman’s win over Liz Cheney
Why You Should Never Settle Your Credit Card Debt
Abby the Dog, Missing for 2 Months, Found Alive in Missouri Cave – NBC Chicago
More people need to watch the 2nd best sci-fi gem on Hulu
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour’s Top Players Meet Amid LIV Golf Conflict; should make suggestions to Commissioner Jay Monahan
4 Smart Steps to Earn Money From Home
Emma Raducanu shows no mercy and bagels Serena Williams in confidence win ahead of US Open
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Reasons Why True Beauty is the Perfect Drama
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know