Oriole Park at Camden Yards to add its first sportsbook in 2023, partnering with SuperBook Sports

Sports gambling is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles will partner with SuperBook Sports, which has operated in Nevada since 1986, to launch a “retail sport lounge,” the baseball club said Wednesday in a news release.
“Subject to licensing and approvals from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023,” the release said.
Maryland voters approved legalized sports gambling in 2020 and last year, casinos in Maryland, including Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, launched in-person sports betting.
The National Football League prohibits on-site betting in its stadium, regardless of local laws, and there is no sportsbook inside M&T Bank Stadium.
Orioles chief revenue officer T.J. Brightman said in the release that the team is “constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore. The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”
Capital One Arena in Washington, home of the Washington Wizards, last year became the first U.S. pro sports venue to host a sportsbook inside its arena. The Washington Nationals became the first Major League Baseball team to add a sportsbook connected to its stadium, Nationals Park, earlier this year.
At Camden Yards, SuperBook advertising will be “prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage.” When asked for specifics about the center field advertising and where in the stadium the sportsbook may be located, as well as when exactly the sportsbook may open, an Orioles spokesperson wrote in an email that further details would be “announced at a later date.”
7 members of Bilkis Bano’s family, including his daughter, were murdered. She was then raped. (FILE)
New Delhi:
Bilkis Bano said she was “at a loss for words” and “numb” after the release of 11 men who raped her during the Gujarat riots in 2002. “I trusted the highest courts. I trusted the system and was slowly learning to live with my trauma,” she said. On August 15, the 11 life-sentenced prisoners were all released from Godhra sub-prison after the BJP government of Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy. Seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family, including his granddaughter, were murdered. The woman, who was five months pregnant, was later gang-raped.
Big changes are coming to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as the nation’s leading public health agency.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky met with the agency’s senior leadership this morning to outline her plans to overhaul the way the agency works. She plans to remake the culture to help the agency act faster when responding to a public health crisis. She also wants to make it easier for other parts of government to work with the CDC and wants to simplify and streamline the website to eliminate overlapping and conflicting public health guidance.
Staff will be notified of the change by email. More than 12,000 people work at the agency, which is headquartered in Atlanta.
The changes will aim to improve the culture and restore public confidence after the agency’s acknowledged missteps in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reforms follow a period of review and soul-searching at the CDC. In April, Walensky announced that Jim Macrae, associate administrator for primary health care at the Health Resources and Services Administration, would lead a month-long review of the agency’s Covid-19 response efforts. At the same time, she assigned three of her deputies to scrutinize operations and recommend strategic changes. Walensky met with groups of employees in person as employees return to their desks after months of working remotely.
The course correction comes after significant stumbles at the agency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States had little capacity to test for the infection in the early months of the pandemic, largely because the agency released a flawed test for public health labs. This kept the nation blind, for months, to the extent of the spread of the virus.
The agency has also been criticized throughout the pandemic for issuing public health advice that some viewed as confusing and ineffective. Many also felt that he was not moving fast enough to react.
Walensky will bring former HHS assistant secretary Mary Wakefield to the CDC to oversee the reorganization.
Key organizational changes announced today include:
• The Division of Laboratory Sciences and Office of Science will now report directly to the CDC Director, a move to improve accountability for providing timely information
• A new Office of Intergovernmental Affairs – a hub where state health departments and other federal agencies interact with the CDC
• A new executive board, reporting to the director, will determine agency priorities, monitor progress and align budget decisions, with a focus on public health impact
• A new Office of Equity, which will both increase diversity in the CDC’s workforce and add this lens to its public health activities
Additional actions announced today include:
• CDC to create new online mechanism for advance science dissemination
• The agency will streamline and simplify its guidance documents and website’
Walensky also plans to ask Congress to grant the agency new powers, including requiring jurisdictions to share their data. Currently, the CDC depends on states and counties to do this voluntarily.
It will also ask for new flexibilities in the financing of the agency. Right now, when Congress appropriates money for the CDC, it must be spent on specific programs. This created over 150 individual budget lines that fund the agency. This can be a problem when a public health emergency occurs. In 2014, when the Ebola outbreak began, Dr. Tom Frieden, then CDC director, had to borrow money from other parts of the federal government to respond.
“We literally had no money for airfare and per diems to send personnel into the field,” said Frieden, who was interviewed by Macrae for the review.
“I had, literally, 20 times more flex dollars as New York City health commissioner than as CDC director,” Frieden said in an interview with CNN. Frieden now heads the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives.
Some of these changes have already begun, including a reorganization of the agency’s communications operations.
Earlier this year, the CDC filled a long-vacant position when it hired Kevin Griffis, a public affairs veteran with the Department of Health and Human Services and Planned Parenthood, to lead its communications efforts. In addition to communicating CDC health information, part of his job is to manage “risk communication and reputational issues for the agency,” according to the CDC’s website. The agency has not had a communications officer for four years, according to a senior official with knowledge of the changes who was not authorized to speak to reporters.
A final version of Macrae’s review will be released today. Key recommendations include:
• Share discoveries and scientific data faster
• Better translate science into practical and easy-to-understand policies
• Prioritize public health communications
• Reduce the importance of the publication of scientific discoveries for career advancement
• New training for agency staff so multiple people can fulfill the same role in public health emergencies
Bob Kuechenberg, a mainstay on the Miami Dolphins offensive lines for their Super Bowl teams of the 1970s, had the door shut to the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet again.
The NFL’s Seniors Committee passed on Kuechenberg Wednesday in voting Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley, New York Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley to be the three players to move ahead in the process for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
They need 80 percent of the full voting committee to back them in January, which is often considered a formality.
Kuechenberg was an eight-time finalist by the modern committee of the Hall. The Seniors Committee considers players who have been retired at least 25 years.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg played the 195 games for the Dolphins, the most in the franchise when he retired before the 1984 season. He was voted to the Pro Bowl six times and to the All-Pro team twice.
Kuechenberg died in 2019 at age 71. He was discovered posthumously to have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated hits to the head.
Melbourne, Australia — Nearly 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger could live again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as the thylacine, which once roamed the Australian bush.
The ambitious project will harness advances in genetics, ancient DNA recovery and artificial breeding to bring the animal back.
“We strongly advocate that we must first and foremost protect our biodiversity from further extinctions, but unfortunately we are not seeing a slowdown in species loss,” said University of Melbourne professor Andrew Pask. and head of its Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Lab, which leads the initiative.
“This technology offers a chance to correct this and could be applied in exceptional circumstances where fundamental species have been lost,” he added.
The project is a collaboration with Colossal Biosciences, founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church, who are working on an equally ambitious, if not bolder, $15 million project to bring back the mammoth. woolly in a modified form.
About the size of a coyote, the thylacine disappeared about 2,000 years ago almost everywhere except on the Australian island of Tasmania. As the only marsupial apex predator that lived in modern times, it played a key role in its ecosystem, but that also made it unpopular with humans.
European settlers on the island in the 1800s blamed thylacines for livestock losses (although in most cases wild dogs and poor human habitat management were actually the culprits), and they hunted the shy, semi-nocturnal Tasmanian tigers to the point of extinction.
The last living thylacine in captivity, named Benjamin, died of exposure in 1936 at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. This monumental loss occurred shortly after the thylacines were granted protected status, but it was too late to save the species.
Genetic blueprint
The project involves several complicated steps that incorporate advanced science and technology, such as gene editing and the construction of artificial wombs.
First, the team will build a detailed genome of the extinct animal and compare it to that of its closest living relative – a mouse-sized carnivorous marsupial called the fat-tailed dunnart – to identify the differences.
“We then take live cells from our dunnart and edit their DNA wherever it differs from the thylacine. We basically design our dunnart cell to become a Tasmanian tiger cell,” Pask explained.
Once the team successfully programmed a cell, Pask said stem cells and breeding techniques involving dunnarts as surrogates would “turn that cell into a living animal.”
“Our ultimate goal with this technology is to restore these species to the wild, where they have played an absolutely essential role in the ecosystem. So our ultimate hope is that you will see them again someday in the Tasmanian bush,” he said. -he declares.
The fat-tailed dunnart is much smaller than an adult Tasmanian tiger, but Pask said all marsupials give birth to tiny cubs, sometimes as small as a grain of rice. This means that even a mouse-sized marsupial could act as a surrogate mother for a much larger adult animal like the thylacine, at least in the early stages.
Reintroducing the thylacine to its old habit should be done very carefully, Pask added.
“Any release like this requires studying the animal and its interaction in the ecosystem over many seasons and in large areas of closed land before considering a full reseeding,” he said.
The team did not set a timeline for the project, but Lamm said he believed progress would be faster than efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth, noting that elephants take much longer to gestate than animals. dunnarts.
The techniques could also help living marsupials, such as the Tasmanian devil, avoid the fate of the thylacine as they grapple with intensifying bushfires in the wake of the climate crisis.
“The technologies we are developing to extinguish the thylacine all have immediate conservation benefits – right now – to protect marsupial species. Biobanks of frozen tissue from living marsupial populations have been collected to protect against extinction fires,” Pask said via email.
“However, we still don’t have the technology to take that tissue – create marsupial stem cells – and then turn those cells into a living animal. That’s the technology we will be developing in this project.”
hybrid animals
The way forward, however, is unclear. Tom Gilbert, a professor at the University of Copenhagen’s GLOBE Institute, said there are significant limits to deextinction.
Recreating the complete genome of a lost animal from DNA contained in ancient thylacine skeletons is extremely difficult, and therefore some genetic information will be missing, explained Gilbert, who is also director of the Center for Evolutionary Hologenomics at the Danish National Research Foundation. He studied the resurrection of the extinct Christmas Island rat, also known as Maclear’s rat, but is not involved in the thylacine project. The team won’t be able to recreate the thylacine exactly, but will eventually create a hybrid animal, a modified form of the thylacine.
“It’s unlikely that we’ll get the full genome sequence of the extinct species, so we’ll never be able to completely recreate the genome of the lost form. There will always be parts that can’t be changed,” Gilbert said. by email.
“They will have to choose which changes to make. And so the result will be a hybrid.”
It’s possible, he said, that a genetically flawed hybrid thylacine has health problems and won’t survive without lots of help from humans. Other experts question the very concept of spending tens of millions of dollars on de-extinction attempts when so many living animals are on the verge of extinction.
“To me, the real benefit of any de-extinction project like this is how awesome it is. Doing it just feels right to me just because it will get people excited about science, nature, conservation,” Gilbert said.
“And we certainly need that in the wonderful citizens of our world if we are to survive into the future. But… do the stakeholders realize that what they will get will not be the thylacine but an imperfect hybrid? This that we don’t need is even more disappointed people [or] feeling cheated by science.”
US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed that a US airstrike killed more than a dozen al-Shabab militants in Somalia this week, the deadliest strike against the terror group in months.
VOA first reported the strike on Monday.
AFRICOM said in a press statement on Wednesday that it struck al-Shabab terrorists who were “actively attacking Somali National Army forces” on Sunday at a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia.
“Command’s initial assessment is that the strike killed 13 Al-Shabaab terrorists and no civilians were injured or killed,” AFRICOM said.
Military officials in central Somalia told VOA by telephone on Monday that the US airstrike killed 14 al-Shabab fighters in Somalia’s central Hiran region.
The Somali army added that it had captured the group’s main stronghold in the region, located outside the town of Mahas, and had also destroyed its hiding places.
Last week, AFRICOM said it carried out an airstrike outside Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region that borders Ethiopia. AFRICOM said the airstrike, also carried out in support of the Somali National Army, killed four al-Shabab terrorists.
Abdurahman Sheikh Azhari, director of the Mogadishu-based Center for Strategic Analysis and Studies, told VOA that the US is again increasing its role in Somalia as part of “ongoing US strategic policy and the interest in the region,” noting that President Joe Biden has pledged to return the small US troop presence that was withdrawn by former President Donald Trump.
The recent airstrikes follow the election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as Somalia’s new president and Mohamud’s pledge to fight al-Shabab on all fronts.
Daniel Furnad, associate director of the Nairobi-based Farsight Africa Group, said AFRICOM selects its targets carefully and only participates in actions that are unlikely to cause civilian collateral damage, while eliminating resources from great value for al-Shabab.
He added that Washington was concerned that al-Shabab would widen its scope of operations to include Ethiopia, but added that he did not believe the airstrikes in Somalia were linked to recent al-Shabab incursions into the territory. Ethiopian.
All the animals were found in plastic baskets, hidden under snacks. (Representational)
Bangkok:
An Indian man was arrested at Thailand’s main airport while trying to smuggle out a menagerie of living creatures, including a desert white fox and a raccoon, officials said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian kingdom is a major hub for wildlife smugglers – who often sell the animals to China and Vietnam – although recent months have seen an increase in trafficking to India.
Abilash Annaduri, 21, was found with 17 living creatures from six species, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Flora said in a statement.
He said his loot included a white desert fox, a raccoon, two iguanas and a pair of white pythons – as well as three monitor lizards and eight marmoset monkeys.
All the animals were found in plastic baskets, hidden under snacks and packed in luggage, as he passed through x-ray machines at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday evening en route to Chennai.
“Thai authorities have arrested a man who was trying to smuggle animals to India,” said Prasert Sonsatapornkul, division director at the conservation department, adding that he had noted an increase in trafficking to India. India.
Officials estimated the creatures to be worth around 98,000 baht ($2,760).
But they were puzzled as to how the animals arrived in Thailand.
“We can’t find microchips on these animals, so we don’t know where they came from,” Prasert said.
Annaduri was charged with wildlife smuggling and detained for questioning by police.