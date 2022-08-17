Pound rises and falls as UK inflation hits 40-year high

The knee-jerk reaction in recent months has been to equate higher inflation with more aggressive central banks. But amid recent subtle moves by the Fed, RBA and BOE, it is clear that we are now in the second half of the tightening cycle where the previous rules cease to apply.

As the tightening cycle reaches a stage where it is slowing given deteriorating economic conditions, higher inflation may work as a double-edged sword in a sense.

There is a balance that needs to be struck between central banks continuing to throw everything in to put out the fire and central banks needing to back down as the economy is on the verge of a headlong crash. Policymakers want to achieve a “soft landing” and that won’t be helped by further aggressive rate hikes as the economy heads into a recession.

In the case of the UK, they are arguably one of the economies hardest hit by all of this against a backdrop of a worsening cost of living crisis and high energy prices – not helped by the fallout from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

While the print of more than 10% is likely to warrant another rate hike by the BOE, I don’t think it’s as much of a game-changer relative to the weight of such a number on consumer sentiment.

In other words, markets are comfortable with this as it matches rate pricing for the BOE, but the negative impact on the data economy has more potential to threaten to derail the central bank. of its tightening trajectory. As previously mentioned:

“While this justifies more rate hikes by the BOE, I don’t see much benefit in this given that the markets are well prepared for what the BOE has to offer in the coming months. Instead From this, if the staggering weight of inflation crushes consumer activity, I can see that print being tailored to be a negative for the pound instead.”

For GBP/USD, key support continues to hold closer to 1.2000 for now while upside momentum is very limited by trendline resistance at 1.2192 currently.