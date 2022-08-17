Prolific Virtual Assistance Services

To understand better what erectile dysfunction is, we have to understand first what refers to an erection then only then we’ll be able to know about this sexual problem.

During sex, penis is being stimulated and caused stiffness and enlargement in it. The whole process is known as erection. However, it is not so that it only occurs during sexual situations, it may also occur in non sexual activities as well. How it happens? In the primary body system, penis arteries automatically expand due to stagnation by which more blood is filled in the tissue cells of the penis and gives it growth and stiffness. This blood filled tissue shrinks by pressing on the veins that retract the blood back, causes more blood to enter and less blood to return. After a while a balance comes into reality where the same amount of blood starts flowing in the dilated arteries and narrowed veins and because of this penis gets a certain posterior shape automatically. Erection is necessary for sexual intercourse but not necessary for other sexual activities.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile Dysfunction, also referred to as ED, is an inability to sustain an erection during sexual intercourse and it is a quite common problem in men. In this article, we are going to find out if this problem can be controlled. According to a study, a part of male population over 35-40 years of age group is suffering from this problem and the worst thing is that this percentage is increasing in young men also. First, we should find out about types of erectile dysfunction’s problem.

Types of Erectile Dysfunction’s Problem:

Short Term Problem: This is the case when the problem occurs for sometimes.

Long Term Problem: In this case the problem remains prolonged.

In the first case, lifestyle is majorly responsible for short-term problem’s existence. The type of problem is for a short period of time because of the following reasons like anxiety, stress and excessive intake of alcohol. The second type of problem may be physical and keeps for long time because of high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and blood flow in private organ is affected, which may lead to erectile dysfunction.

Treatment: In my opinion, if you are going through from a long-term condition, you may want to consult with a specialist for the treatment of your prolonged problem. Curing of erectile dysfunction is completely depends on its causes. Your personal call has an importance for its treatment right from changes in way of life to medication.







Self-Help: Listed below are some self-help techniques, you may try before involving into medical assistance.

1. You may want to do exercise on a regular basis to improve blood flow for a strong erection.



2. You can take healthy diet for preventing erectile dysfunction.



3. You can try to improve your sleep schedule as it increases testosterone levels.



4. You can try to quit smoking as it narrowing blood vessels.



5. You may stop extravagant intake of alcohol because it affects on central nervous system.

Medicine: You may use prescribed oral medication to get and maintain an erection, if none of the self-help techniques are working.

1) Viagra, Levitra and cialis these all medications act in smooth muscles relaxation and also increase the flow of blood in penis during sexual stimulation.



2) Other alternatives include Alprostadil (Caverject) to treat erectile dysfunction either through penile suppository or self-injection at the base or side of the penis.



3) Testosterone therapy is a primary treatment for testosterone’s low levels.

In my opinion, you may try some self-help techniques mentioned above and if none of them are working then you may seek for medical assistance if you have the problem of erectile dysfunction.

Article Source: http://www.articlesfactory.com/articles/health/erectile-dysfunction-what-you-need-to-know.html