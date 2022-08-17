Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022- Will RNDR Hit $5 Soon?

Bullish RNDR price prediction is $0.821 to $3.921.

Render Token (RNDR) price might also reach $5 soon.

Bearish RNDR price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.

In Render Token (RNDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about RNDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Render Token (RNDR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Render Token (RNDR) is $0.688964 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,136,491 at the time of writing. However, RNDR has decreased by nearly 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Render Token (RNDR) has a circulating supply of 287,939,931 Render Tokens. Currently, Render Token (RNDR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC.

What is Render Token (RNDR)?

Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing. Render token (RNDR) will make the process of rendering and streaming intricate virtual works easier for all users. It will allow complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a peer-to-peer network, making the transactional process of rendering and streaming 3D environments, models, and objects much simpler for end-users.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022

Render Token (RNDR) holds the 183rd position on CoinGecko right now. RNDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

RNDR /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel, defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel, created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.

Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.

Currently, Render Token (RNDR) is in the range of $0.688964 If the pattern continues, the price of RNDR might reach the resistance levels of $0.7831 and $1.0673. If the trend reverses, then the price of RNDR may fall to $0.6797, $0.5085, & $0.4359.

Render Token (RNDR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Render Token (RNDR).

RNDR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Render Token (RNDR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.821 Resistance Level 2 $1.428 Resistance Level 3 $2.244 Resistance Level 4 $3.921 Support Level 1 $0.302 RNDR Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that Render Token (RNDR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, RNDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.921.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Render Token (RNDR) might plummet to almost $0.302 a bearish signal.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of RNDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Render Token’s (RNDR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, RNDR has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of RNDR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the RNDR is 52.99. This means that Render Token (RNDR) is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of RNDR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Render Token (RNDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Render Token (RNDR). Currently, the ADX of RNDR lies in the range of 54.997 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Render Token (RNDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of RNDR lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Render Token (RNDR) is at 57.21 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of RNDR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Render Token (RNDR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs RNDR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret the trend of RNDR is moving in the same direction as BTC and ETH. That is when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases the price of RNDR increases or decreases respectively.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action ultimately slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Render Token (RNDR) might probably attain $7 by 2023.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Render Token (RNDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, RNDR might rally to hit $10 by 2024.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2025

If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, RNDR would rally to hit $15.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2026

If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, RNDR would rally to hit $19.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2027

If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, RNDR would rally to hit $22.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2028

If Render Token (RNDR) holds up a sRender Tokeng stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, RNDR would hit $37 in 2028.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Render Token (RNDR), it would witness major spikes. RNDR might hit $40 by 2029.

Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Render Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in RNDR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Render Token (RNDR) might hit $45 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Render Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for RNDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) in 2022 is $3.921. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Render Token ecosystem, the performance of RNDR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.78 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that RNDR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Render Token (RNDR)? Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing. 2. Where can you purchase Render Token (RNDR)? Render Token (RNDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC. 3. Will Render Token (RNDR) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Render Token platform, RNDR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Render Token (RNDR)? On November 21, 2021, Render Token (RNDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.78. 5. Is Render Token (RNDR) a good investment in 2022? Render Token (RNDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Render Token in the past few months, RNDR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Render Token (RNDR) reach $5? Render Token (RNDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Render Token (RNDR) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2023? Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023. 8. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2024? Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $10 by 2024 9. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2025? Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $15 by 2025.

10. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2026? Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $19 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.