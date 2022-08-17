Blockchain
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022- Will RNDR Hit $5 Soon?
- Bullish RNDR price prediction is $0.821 to $3.921.
- Render Token (RNDR) price might also reach $5 soon.
- Bearish RNDR price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.
In Render Token (RNDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about RNDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Render Token (RNDR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Render Token (RNDR) is $0.688964 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,136,491 at the time of writing. However, RNDR has decreased by nearly 1.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Render Token (RNDR) has a circulating supply of 287,939,931 Render Tokens. Currently, Render Token (RNDR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC.
What is Render Token (RNDR)?
Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing. Render token (RNDR) will make the process of rendering and streaming intricate virtual works easier for all users. It will allow complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a peer-to-peer network, making the transactional process of rendering and streaming 3D environments, models, and objects much simpler for end-users.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022
Render Token (RNDR) holds the 183rd position on CoinGecko right now. RNDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel, defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel, created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, Render Token (RNDR) is in the range of $0.688964 If the pattern continues, the price of RNDR might reach the resistance levels of $0.7831 and $1.0673. If the trend reverses, then the price of RNDR may fall to $0.6797, $0.5085, & $0.4359.
Render Token (RNDR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Render Token (RNDR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Render Token (RNDR).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.821
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.428
|Resistance Level 3
|$2.244
|Resistance Level 4
|$3.921
|Support Level 1
|$0.302
The charts show that Render Token (RNDR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, RNDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.921.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Render Token (RNDR) might plummet to almost $0.302 a bearish signal.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of RNDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Render Token (RNDR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Render Token’s (RNDR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, RNDR has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of RNDR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the RNDR is 52.99. This means that Render Token (RNDR) is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of RNDR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Render Token (RNDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Render Token (RNDR). Currently, the ADX of RNDR lies in the range of 54.997 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Render Token (RNDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of RNDR lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Render Token (RNDR) is at 57.21 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of RNDR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Render Token (RNDR).
From the above chart, we can interpret the trend of RNDR is moving in the same direction as BTC and ETH. That is when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases the price of RNDR increases or decreases respectively.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action ultimately slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Render Token (RNDR) might probably attain $7 by 2023.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Render Token (RNDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, RNDR might rally to hit $10 by 2024.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2025
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, RNDR would rally to hit $15.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2026
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, RNDR would rally to hit $19.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2027
If Render Token (RNDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, RNDR would rally to hit $22.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2028
If Render Token (RNDR) holds up a sRender Tokeng stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, RNDR would hit $37 in 2028.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Render Token (RNDR), it would witness major spikes. RNDR might hit $40 by 2029.
Render Token (RNDR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Render Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in RNDR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Render Token (RNDR) might hit $45 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Render Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for RNDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) in 2022 is $3.921. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Render Token (RNDR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.302.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Render Token ecosystem, the performance of RNDR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.78 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that RNDR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Render Token (RNDR) is an Ethereum token that powers Render Network, a protocol that enables distributed graphics processing.
Render Token (RNDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BingX, CoinW, CoinTiger, and MEXC.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Render Token platform, RNDR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On November 21, 2021, Render Token (RNDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.78.
Render Token (RNDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Render Token in the past few months, RNDR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Render Token (RNDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Render Token (RNDR) will hit $5 soon.
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $7 by 2023.
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $10 by 2024
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $15 by 2025.
10. What will be Render Token (RNDR) price by 2026?
Render Token (RNDR) price is expected to reach $19 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022- Will XPR Hit $0.1 Soon?
- Bullish XPR price prediction is $0.005864 to $0.027219.
- The XPR price will also reach $0.1 soon.
- XPR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.002542.
In Proton (XPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other XPR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Proton (XPR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Proton (XPR) is $0.00413181 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,835,490 at the time of writing. However, XPR has DEcreased to 2.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Proton (XPR) has a circulating supply of 13,809,999,587 XPR. Currently, XPR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, MEXC, Bitrue, KuCoin, and Gate.io.
What is Proton (XPR)?
Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency on a unique blockchain network that is committed to making things easy for everyday consumers. The Proton Chain is home to Web3 applications that you can expect in a thriving blockchain ecosystem, such as decentralized exchanges (Proton Swap), decentralized liquidity pools (Proton Loan), and digital identity management apps, such as Proton Sign.
Furthermore, the very first NFT marketplace on the Proton Chain is the Proton Market. The Proton Market is open source, meaning that anyone can have access to its blueprints, and construct their own NFT marketplace — even a clone of the Proton Market if they want.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022
Proton (XPR) holds the 405th position on CoinGecko right now. XPR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices. but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line. A descending channel is drawn by connecting the lower highs and lower lows of a security’s price with parallel trendlines to show a downward trend.
Within a descending channel, a trader could make a selling bet when the security price reaches its resistance trendline. An ascending channel is the opposite of a descending channel. Both ascending and descending channels are primary channels followed by technical analysts
Currently, Proton (XPR) is at $0.00413181. If the pattern continues, the price of XPR might reach the resistance level of $0.005074, $0.009040, and $0.016501. If the trend reverses, then the price of XPR may fall to $57.188, & $0.002476.
Proton (XPR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Proton (XPR).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Proton (XPR).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.005864
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.009516
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.015126
|Resistance Level 4
|$0.027219
|Support Level 1
|$0.003893
|Support Level 2
|$0.002542
The charts show that XPR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XPR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.027219.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XPR might plummet to almost $0.002542, a bearish signal.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Proton (XPR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over some time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XPR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the Proton (XPR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the XPR price slightly lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an upward trend. Currently, XPR is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of XPR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XPR is at a level of 63.83. This means that XPR is in a nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Proton (XPR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Proton (XPR). Currently, XPR lies in the range of 42.041826, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Proton (XPR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over some time rather than price changes. The RVI of XPR lies above 50, indicating lower volatility. XPR’s RSI is at 63.83, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of XPR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Proton (XPR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and XPR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and XPR also increase or decrease respectively.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action ultimately slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Proton (XPR) might probably attain $0.16 by 2023.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Proton (XPR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XPR might rally to hit $0.21 by 2024.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2025
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.25.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2026
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.32.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2027
If Proton (XPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XPR will rally to hit $0.39
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2028
If Proton (XPR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XPR would hit $0.46.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Proton (XPR), it would witness major spikes. XPR might hit $0.53 by 2029.
Proton (XPR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Proton ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Proton (XPR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Proton (XPR) might hit $0.6 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Proton network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XPR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Proton (XPR) in 2022 is $0.027219. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Proton (XPR) for 2022 is $0.002542.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Proton ecosystem, the performance of Proton (XPR) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.100088 in the XPR future.
FAQ
Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency on a unique blockchain network that is committed to making things easy for everyday consumers.
Proton (XPR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, MEXC, Bitrue, KuCoin, and Gate.io.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Proton platform, Proton (XPR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Apr 27, 2020, Proton (XPR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.100088.
Proton (XPR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Proton in the past few months, XPR is considered a good investment in 2022.
Proton (XPR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Proton (XPR) will hit $0.1 soon.
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.16 by 2023.
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.21 by 2024.
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2025.
Proton (XPR) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
6 Best New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022
With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, investors from all over the world are looking to buy the best new cryptocurrency assets in 2022. This guide reviews the 6 best new cryptos to buy in Australia in 2022.
Top 6 New Cryptocurrency Australia to Buy 2022
- Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022
- Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia
- Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia
- Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia
- Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022
- Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022
A Further Look into the 6 Best New Crypto Australia in 2022
The sections below provide an in-depth review of the 6 best cryptocurrency in Australia and the best new cryptocurrency projects to look at.
1. Tamadoge – Best New Crypto to Buy in Australia in 2022
We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best new crypto to buy in Australia in 2022. A play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project, Tamadoge offers exciting in-game rewards to players via NFTs and crypto holding and earning opportunities.
The native cryptocurrency, TAMA, can be used as an investment tool and in-game currency to purchase virtual items and earn rewards. One of the crucial features of this platform are the Tamadoge pets – dog-like virtual characters which have been minted as NFTs via smart contract functionality.
Players can buy these pets on the Tama store and use them in competitions to earn points on a monthly leaderboard using TAMA. Unlike many meme tokens, TAMA is a deflationary token with a total supply of 2 billion coins.
Furthermore, 5% of all tokens spent on the ecosystem are burnt. This helps increase the demand against the supply, which may positively impact the price of TAMA.
TAMA is available to buy on presale for only $0.0125 per token. The project reached its beta presale hard cap targets of $2 million in only 10 days and is now looking to collect $19 million by Q4 2022. So far, TAMA has collected $4 million and is proving to be one of the best utility tokens to buy in Australia.
After the presale ends, TAMA will be launched on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges. LBank, a popular centralized exchange tweeted confirming Tamadoge’s listing after the presale ends.
Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
Buy Tamadoge on Presale
2. Battle Infinity – Top New P2E Platform to invest in Australia
Battle Infinity is an upcoming P2E and decentralized platform. Players can access Battle Arena – the metaverse of the Battle Infinity ecosystem. Along with P2E characteristics, platform members can earn crypto rewards via IBAT – the native cryptocurrency.
One of the best emerging cryptos, IBAT, sold out its 90-day presale targets in only 24 days. IBAT will be deployed on PancakeSwap – a popular decentralized exchange (DEX), on August 16th. On Battle Infinity, you can participate in the Premier League – the world’s first decentralized sports fantasy league.
IBAT can be purchased and swapped with other cryptos from the IBAT Battle Swap – the native DEX of Battle Infinity. Furthermore, IBAT offers staking opportunities to earn passive income to players. Demonstrating NFT interoperability, the Battle Arena lets users participate in a virtual ecosystem, where players have their unique avatars minted as NFTs using ERC 721 smart contracts.
To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
Visit Battle Infinity Now
3. Lucky Block – New NFT Cryptocurrency Project to Buy in Australia
Another one of the new cryptocurrency platforms to invest in Australia is Lucky Block – an NFT-based competition platform. Players can participate in weekly main draws, and NFT draws every Friday to try and earn up to $50,000.
To enter, interested users can purchase a minimum of 5 $1 tickets or buy NFTs minted on the Lucky Block platform. LBLOCK, the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, acts as the in-game currency and is used to settle transactions and pay platform winners.
LBLOCK was released in January 2022 and instantly rewarded early investors with a 1,100% price increase within two weeks of launch. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency recently increased by 3,000% after its launch on PancakeSwap – the popular DEX.
LBLOCK is currently trading at $0.0012 per token.
Visit Lucky Block
4. Ethereum – Best New Altcoin to Invest in Australia
Ethereum is the largest altcoin in the world, with a market cap of $231 billion. This open-sourced blockchain network became one of the first networks to deploy smart contracts. Thus, Ethereum attracts thousands of developers looking to deploy DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols and DApps in their ecosystem.
Ethereum is expected to release a network upgrade known as ETH 2.0 in 2022, which will solve scalability and slow transaction speed issues. Should the deployment succeed, investors may see a potential price gain. After reaching an ATH of $4,900, ETH is available to buy for just $1,900 per token in August 2022.
Buy Ethereum Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
5. Solana – Highly Scalable Cryptocurrency Project in 2022
Similar to Ethereum, Solana is an open-sourced blockchain network that has deployed smart contracts on its platform. After the popularity of Ethereum, many rival altcoin blockchains emerged by providing cheaper gas fees and high scalable compatibilities.
Solana (SOL) has proved to be a big rival to Ethereum due to its high scalability and network speeds. Ethereum manages only 17 transactions per second (TPS) compared to Solana’s 65,000 TPS. SOL, the native cryptocurrency, rose from $0.7 to an ATH of $260 in 2022. Solana is currently trading at $45 per token.
Buy Solana Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
6. Dogecoin – Meme Coin to Invest in Australia in 2022
Dogecoin became one of the best meme coins after gaining social media and mainstream popularity in 2020 and 2021. One of the best performing tokens in 2021, Dogecoin was supported by major billionaires in the crypto sector, including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.
In 2021, DOGE increased from a price of $0.009 to an ATH of $0.74 – a price increase over 7,000%. However, DOGE has corrected throughout 2022. After beginning the year at $0.17, the token has fallen to a price of $0.7 and has a market cap of $10 billion.
Buy Dogecoin Now
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.
How to Buy Tamadoge
The sections below provide a step-by-step guide on buying Tamadoge – the best crypto in Australia in 2022.
Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet
Firstly, users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.
Interested readers can download MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets to let users connect with the Tamadoge presale.
Traders can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
Investors need to buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT. If you do not own any of these cryptos, head over to a preferred crypto exchange, buy ETH or USDT and transfer the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.
Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform
The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.
Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.
Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens
The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.
Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.
It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak. That option will be available after connecting a MetaMask wallet.
Blockchain
A Brief Overview of Cryptofinance Platform: Cake DeFi
The Singapore-based cryptofinance platform Cake DeFi has now launched its Q2 Transparency Report, which details the company’s accomplishments for the period. Despite Q2 2022 being one of the worst times for the cryptocurrency industry and the overall investment sector, Cake DeFi experienced its best quarter ever in terms of user growth, funded accounts, and payments.
The Cake DeFi Committee has preferred to further diversify its treasury by investing 15 million dUSD in decentralized assets including dTSLA, dTLT, and a few others, building on the company’s strong financial standing. Additionally, despite how much the broader markets’ prices have fallen, there may be a lot of potential upside. This will be made entirely public by Cake so that everyone may follow the progress.
According to the Cake DeFi report, user growth each week on average was 3.25% in Q2. In the second quarter, Cake DeFi threw away $58,000,000 in rewards to its clients, bringing the total given out to US$375,000,000 since the company’s founding. Cake has a positive cash flow and is actively growing its employees, in contrast to its competitors. Even if all sales abruptly stopped, it would still have enough cash on hand to operate for at least four years. Additionally, the mobile app’s user interface has been updated, and automated KYC approval times have been improved up to 3 minutes.
Cake DeFi Product feature:
Cake DeFi offers three main products, liquidity mining, lending, and staking. The other two products are the newly released Borrow and the Freezer. Users of the Staking product can obtain rewards while assisting with the security of blockchains. Users can borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) that was created on the DeFiChain blockchain by easily pledging Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USDC, or DFI as security.
Liquidity mining: By allowing trades between two separate token pairs on a decentralized exchange, users can generate annual profits of up to 45.4%. Lending Cake enables users to borrow up to 6.5% APY on their cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. And Freezer: It freezes the allocated funds for two times the rewards for up to ten years.
Cake is a robust financial fintech platform that complies with FATF requirements. Additionally, it recently joined Coinbase TRUST to adhere to the Travel Rule regulations while safeguarding consumer security and privacy.
Furthermore, the DeFiChain blockchain is the place where decentralized assets, or dTokens, are minted. The prices of the underlying stocks were rather mimicked by these blockchain-based tokens. On Cake DeFi, you may trade decentralized tokens with prices that mimic those of various well-known equities, like Apple, Tesla, Intel, the S&P 500, and many others. Additionally, users can mine for liquidity using the dTokens to receive additional rewards.
Blockchain
SHIB On Fire – And A Bull Run Could Be Around The Corner – Here’s Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has spiked by over 30%, signifying a bull run may not be far away.
- SHIB price surged by over 30% on August 14
- Shiba Inu trading volume peaked to 700% yesterday; highest since April 12
- SHIB registers extended period of MDIA which means traders must exercise caution
SHIB price has peaked to as high as $0.00017, which is considerably the highest it has been since May 10. More so, trading volume has also climbed to 700% over the weekend which is the highest registered since April 12.
Shiba Inu network registered a huge uptrend in whale transactions soaring to as much as $100,000 as seen in August trading session. Considerably, around 400 whale transactions were done catapulting to a record-breaking transactions amounting to more than $100,000 that SHIB was able to log in the past few months.
SHIB Daily Chart Shows Premature Bull Run
Judging by the movement of SHIB on the daily chart, it seems that the price spike seen over the weekend is a premature call for a bull run.
With the MFI and RSI chartering the overbought zones, the MACD position isn’t showing any potential bull run. Apparently, there were no intersections seen between the trend lines and MACD that could hint a gigantic uptrend.
According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB is up by 2.72% or trading at $0.00001619 as of this writing. Despite the coin soaring in value overnight, the MVRV for 1D is low at -7.498% which hints that only a few investors gained profit from the price rally yesterday.
On the other hand, the MVRV for 30D is seen to be positive at +28.32%.
SHIB Shows Extended MDIA
Another metric to be considered by investors is the MDIA or Mean Dollar Invested Age which refers to the mean or average of all the tokens and/or coins on the blockchain based on price.
When the MDIA increases, it signifies that the tokens are lying dormant in wallets. An extended period of MDIA uptrend warns that the network is in a lull or stagnant phase which will make it extremely hard to push the price up.
Shiba Inu’s MDIA shows that its MDIA has been stretched for a long time or six months at most. With that being said, traders must always be cautious in taking trading positions because the MDIA indicates that SHIB may fall.
Another dog meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) also logged remarkable gains in yesterday’s trading session even without any support from Elon Musk who has been unusually silent about the coin for several months now.
Blockchain
Ethereum Indicators Suggest ETH at Potentially Significant Turning Point
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,900 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,850 to avoid more losses in the near term.
- Ethereum started a downside correction below the $1,920 level.
- The price is now trading below $1,920 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to decline if it stays below $1,900 and $1,950.
Ethereum Price Faces Resistance
Ethereum started a downside correction from well above the $2,000 resistance zone. ETH slowly moved lower below the $1,950 and $1,920 levels.
There was a clear move below the $1,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price traded as low as $1,854 and remained stable above the $1,850 support zone. It is now consolidating losses above the $1,860 level.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,030 swing high to $1,854 low. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The first major resistance is near the $1,920 and $1,925 levels. The key breakout zone is forming near the $1,950 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,030 swing high to $1,854 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,950 resistance could start a steady increase to $2,000. If there are more upsides, the price may perhaps gain bullish momentum and test the $2,080 resistance zone in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,925 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,860 zone.
The next major support is near $1,850, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,810 level. If the bears remain in action, the price could even drop towards the $1,750 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,850
Major Resistance Level – $1,925
Blockchain
XRP Price Could Rise If It Clears This Price Barrier
XRP Price has witnessed consolidation between the $0.30 and $0.37 mark for a considerable number of trading sessions. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin has managed to hover around the same price mark without losing its market value. In the past week, XRP price has lost 2% of its value.
Lateral trading had caused buying strength of the coin to be be affected. For the bulls to take charge, it is important for XRP to break past its sideways trading. XRP had formed higher highs and higher lows at the end of July. The bulls don’t seem to be able to push past the $0.37 mark.
This could be pointed towards the lack of demand for XRP. The $0.37 mark has been a propelling point for the altcoin’s price, however, the bulls could not hold on to the momentum even then. With Bitcoin receding on its chart, many altcoins have also followed the same sentiment on their respective charts. Demand and broader market strength remain crucial for XRP.
XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
The altcoin at the time of writing was trading for $0.37. XRP had witnessed sharp resistance at the $0.39 price ceiling. Incase XRP price manages to topple over the $0.39 level, there could be a possibility for a rally. Additional resistance mark for the coin was at $0.40.
The local support for XRP rested at $0.34. A fall below the $0.34 level will cause XRP to trade at $0.31. Amount of XRP traded over the last session had increased as the sellers were dominating the price action.
Technical Analysis
A continued sideways trading with XRP price oscillating between $0.30 and $0.37 has pushed buyers out of the market slowly. The technical indicator for the coin displayed that.
The Relative Strength Index was below the zero-line because sellers were more compared to buyers in the market. It was a sign of bearishness.
XRP price was pictured below the 20-SMA line which again is a sign of the bears resurfacing as the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The fall in buying strength gave rise to sell signal for the altcoin at the time of writing. The indication of the sell signal meant that the bearishness was still prevailing. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence tells the price momentum with possibility of reversals.
MACD witnessed bearish crossover and formed the red histograms which are related to the sell signal. Bollinger Bands indicate the price volatility, thereby, pointing towards chance of price fluctuation. The bands became broader which meant that XRP price could witness upcoming price volatility.
Amid ‘solid’ but unspectacular season, Cedric Mullins still making impact on Orioles
Does Your Social Network Really Determine Your Financial Net Worth?
Trump critic Liz Cheney falls in US primary, but Murkowski survives
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander could face MORE jail time for ‘stealing her landlady’s $2,000’
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sacked from BJP’s highest decision-making body
Choosing a Remote Backup Service Provider With 18 Simple Questions
A Turkish air offensive would have caused the death of three Syrian soldiers in the province of Aleppo – RT in French
Republicans for ‘extreme’ Democrats to hold majority at home
Self Esteem and Weight Loss
The government claims that it has succeeded in
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime