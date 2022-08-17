News
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi valued at $1 billion after $148 million Series B – TechCrunch
SAIC Mobility Robotaxi, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker SAIC, which aims to launch a commercial robotaxi service, has raised $148 million (RMB 1 billion). The funds will be used to expand its robotaxi service in China, which it will operate in partnership with self-driving vehicle company Momenta.
SAIC Group led Series B which also saw participation from Momenta, Gaoheng Management Consulting and other institutions. The financing brought SAIC Mobility’s total valuation to more than $1 billion, according to the company.
SAIC Mobility’s robotaxis are powered by Momenta’s “Flywheel L4” technology, which is designed to use deep learning rather than a rules-based machine learning approach. Momenta argues that the technology allows robotaxis to quickly iterate and improve its algorithms.
The funding comes eight months after the two companies launched two 100-day trials in the cities of Shanghai and Suzhou. The pilot, which launched in December, tested a fleet of 60 vehicles, all of which had a safety driver behind the wheel at all times. SAIC claims to have achieved a daily order volume of approximately 20 trips per vehicle and an overall user satisfaction rating of 98%. About 80% of passengers have used the service two or more times after their first experience, according to the companies.
The next step is to evolve SAIC’s trial in Shanghai and Suzhou into a service as SAIC Mobility prepares for eventual commercialization. Local regulations do not support commercialization and SAIC wants to be ready when new regulations are released early next year, according to a SAIC spokesperson.
With Momenta on its side, SAIC Mobility has a good chance of getting a license for commercial deployment in Suzhou. The company has a joint venture with the Suzhou branch of the State Council Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees more than 100 major state-owned companies, to “scale up” the deployment of robotaxi in the city.
The Shanghai launch will put SAIC Mobility in competition with other big players, like Baidu, which also has a self-driving ride service, Apollo Go, in the city. Baidu also recently got the green light to operate a commercial robotaxi service, with no human driver present, in Wuhan and Chongqing. Baidu also operates Apollo Go commercially in Beijing, with a human security operator present, alongside Pony.ai.
Momenta and SAIC have said in the past that they aim to deploy 200 vehicles across China by 2022. To achieve this goal, the two companies will use the B-series to purchase and develop more vehicles, doubling the current number. of its fleet, and to continue to improve both the ridesharing app, as well as the vehicles’ autonomous capabilities, the spokesperson said.
“The success of SAIC Mobility Robotaxi is the organic combination of ‘operational experience’ and ‘advanced self-driving technology’,” Cao Xudong, CEO of Momenta, said in a statement. “Our two companies will continue to jointly develop technology, products and business implementation to meet the future and diverse travel needs of end users. We believe this will become the industry benchmark for autonomous driving and deep cooperation between major automakers and operating platforms, and the future of scalability. [uncrewed] conduct.”
Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco in line to start for Jets in season opener vs. Baltimore
The Ravens’ season opener could have one of the most interesting undercards in franchise history: Lamar Jackson versus Joe Flacco.
Flacco, the Ravens’ all-time winningest quarterback and Most Valuable Player of their Super Bowl XLVII triumph, is in line to start in place of injured New York Jets starter Zach Wilson in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore at MetLife Stadium. Wilson, who suffered a bone bruise and tore the meniscus in his right knee in the Jets’ preseason opener Friday, reportedly will miss two to four weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery Tuesday.
That leaves Flacco, 37, less than a month to prepare for the Ravens, who traded him after the 2018 season that launched Jackson’s career in Baltimore and ended Flacco’s. Flacco’s first game against his former team would mark just his second start since December 2020 and his 14th since the Ravens dealt him to the Denver Broncos for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
“We’ll prepare,” John Harbaugh said Monday of facing Flacco, whom he coached for all 11 of his seasons in Baltimore. “We’ll prepare for the Jets. We’ll prepare for all the quarterbacks. Obviously, we have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven. Once a Raven, always a Raven. So we’ve got a lot of respect for Joe. … But at this point in time, we’re preparing for the players on the Jets and the schemes and the things that they do, and that will be part of it.”
Flacco, drafted No. 18 overall in 2008, won 96 of his 163 regular-season starts (58.9%) for the Ravens. His 38,245 passing yards, 212 passing touchdowns and 136 interceptions are all franchise records. The Ravens won at least eight games in every season in which he started all 16 games and advanced to at least the AFC championship game in three of Flacco’s six playoff appearances as a starter.
Flacco cemented his legacy as a franchise icon with the Ravens’ playoff run in 2012, when he passed for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, tying Joe Montana and Kurt Warner for the most touchdowns in a single NFL postseason. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP after passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers that gave the Ravens their second Super Bowl title.
But in the three-plus years since parting ways, the Ravens and Flacco have rarely crossed paths. He returned to the team facility in Owings Mills to honor guard Marshal Yanda at his March 2020 retirement. He recorded a congratulatory video for Sam Koch when the longtime Ravens punter announced his retirement in May.
Until this year, though, on-field reunions never materialized. Over one season with the Broncos (2019), parts of his first two seasons with the Jets (2020, 2021) and part of one season with the Philadelphia Eagles (2021), he never faced the Ravens, not even during the preseason.
Flacco, who started for the Jets in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins last season while Wilson recovered from another knee injury, re-signed with the team this offseason. He quickly emerged as the favorite for the Jets’ backup job, impressing onlookers in training camp. Just over a week before the talented but erratic Wilson suffered a noncontact injury while cutting upfield against the Eagles, coach Robert Saleh called Flacco “a starting quarterback in this league.”
His first test of the season could be as taxing emotionally as it will be physically and mentally. In Flacco’s final news conference with the Ravens, after a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which some fans chanted for him to replace the rookie Jackson, Flacco said he “can’t imagine a better 11 years with this place becoming my home.”
On Sunday, he acknowledged to Jets reporters that he’d already thought of former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.’s “super emotional” 2014 reunion with the Carolina Panthers, whom Smith torched for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win.
“I’ve been in a bunch of games where guys have played their old teams and coaches have played their past teams, and usually, the emotions are definitely crazy,” Flacco said. “Guys try to act like they’re so cool during the week, and it doesn’t mean anything, so I know. I’ve probably thought about [playing the Ravens] a tiny bit, but it’s so far away, and who knows what’s going to happen at this point?
“But I’ve definitely thought about that a little bit, like: ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not going to be a big deal,’ but I know, deep down, like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m going to try to make sure it’s not the biggest deal in the world.’ But at the same time, I’ve been through it enough. I’ve seen guys go through it. It’s a different thing.”
The Ravens team he’ll see Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, won’t look much like the one he left. Just 13 Ravens who played with Flacco in 2018 are still on the team, three of whom — defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Brent Urban and safety Tony Jefferson — returned within the last year. Two former teammates, defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and Koch, are now on the Ravens’ coaching staff. Flacco’s last offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg, has been out of the NFL for two of the past three seasons.
Most striking, though, is Jackson’s ascent since succeeding Flacco — and the echoes of history that have accompanied it. In Jackson’s first year as a full-time starter, he was named unanimous NFL MVP. Last season, he earned Pro Bowl honors for the second time. Now, nine years after Flacco became the NFL’s highest-paid player, Jackson is negotiating a contract extension that would make him one of the league’s richest players.
But for as much that’s changed since Flacco’s departure, there is still some strategic familiarity. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald served as an assistant on the team’s defensive staff for Flacco’s final four years in Baltimore. Macdonald sidestepped questions Sunday about whether preparing for Flacco would be any easier given their shared history.
“We have to do the homework,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready for him in case he’s in there, for sure. But there’s more to be done, rather than just knowing that he would be a backup.”
Jets teammates and coaches have hailed Flacco’s experience and acumen this preseason. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Flacco knows how to make passes “receiver-friendly.” Center Connor McGovern said that “you can’t not have confidence in a guy” like Flacco. Former Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, now entering his fourth year with the Jets, said Flacco “looks the exact same” as he did during their time in Baltimore.
“He still has that good arm, nice release, tall in the pocket,” he said. “Still running around, so you don’t see that too many times from a 35-plus guy. But he looks confident, he knows the offense, and if his number’s called, we all know he’ll be ready.”
Added Saleh: “He’s a pro, he’s a veteran, he’s been there, he’s done that. He’s a Super Bowl MVP, he’s a world champion, he’s gotten the big contracts. He’s pretty much checked every box you can check.”
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
South Los Angeles graduate Jaden Hunter wins $3.5 million in scholarships, accepted at 39 universities, heading to UC Berkeley
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Ever since Jaden Hunter was a little boy growing up in South Los Angeles, he has always been focused on his upbringing.
This year, he graduated at the top of his class from Crenshaw Arts Tech Charter High with a 4.7 grade point average and was named a co-valedictorian.
“I felt good because my hard work paid off. All the long sleepless nights I had, stuff like that, it finally paid off,” Hunter said.
His accolades and accomplishments don’t stop there.
VIDEO: 2 UC Berkeley students make history as first non-speaking autistic graduates
The 18-year-old is one of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Fellows.
Moreover, he was accepted not only in one, two or even three universities. He was accepted to 39 schools and received $3.5 million in scholarships.
“I got all these letters. Free ride here, full ride here, full ride here and all that kind of stuff. I got accepted into my childhood dream school, USC. I didn’t go, it’s too close to my house, but I still got accepted there. I accomplished that,” he said.
After weighing his options, Hunter has made a decision and is expected to start college this week.
“Mathematics has been my favorite subject my entire teaching career. That’s why I’m going to study mechanical engineering at Berkeley,” he said.
RELATED: How 3 Cal Berkeley Dropouts Take Nobel Prize Findings to the Next Level
His mother, Rodkeisha Polian, said her son’s schedule was always filled with a variety of activities.
“I kept it in sports, I kept it in church, I kept it in community events,” Polian said. “I always kept him busy, so he didn’t have time to wander the streets and get in trouble.”
If Hunter wasn’t busy enough, he also launched his own clothing brand called The Legit Way.
“My whole motto is to show young people that it’s okay to do things right, the right way, the right way. You don’t have to be on the street to help your family. Look at me .I’m going to college and I’m going to help my family,” he said.
The young entrepreneur said he is most inspired by his community and wants to give back.
“In my community, in all low-income communities, we don’t know what it’s like to build credit, how to buy a house, how to get a loan from the bank, anything like that. So I just want to teach the community that and empower my community, lift them up, help us go further than where we were,” Jaden said.
He said the success he has been able to achieve is just the beginning. After graduating from college, he said he wanted to work for NASA or SpaceX.
Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery out in L.A., Week 1 status still to determined
While his teammates were practicing on the opposite coast Tuesday, Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Los Angeles. The surgery was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who, according to a source, considered it a success as there were no surprises from the original diagnosis.
The Jets’ second-year quarterback suffered a non-contact injury Friday during the first quarter of the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as he scrambled away from a defender trying to extend the play.
The original diagnosis suggested Wilson could be out two to four weeks as the meniscus only needed a “trim.” Wilson is also dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee.
It’s possible Wilson could play Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11, but the team won’t rush him back before he is 100% ready. Wilson is also dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee. So there’s a chance Joe Flacco could start the season opener because Wilson will need practice time and rest before returning to game action.
The Jets had no immediate comment on Wilson’s surgery as Tuesday’s media availability took place before the procedure.
Robert Saleh says it is comforting having a backup like Flacco who can fill in when needed.
“Joe has proven throughout his time that he’s a winner,” Saleh said. “I know his record (0-5) here hasn’t been that great, but he has about 1,000 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in a Jets uniform.
“He has been efficient even in the Miami game where he started, threw for over 300 yards. We have all the confidence in the world Joe can get the job done.”
PRACTICE REPORT
The 15th practice of training camp might have been one of the best for the Gang Green’s offense this summer.
Not only was Flacco sharp, but so were his receivers.
Flacco completed 14 of 17 passes, including 10 consecutive at one stretch. He also threw three touchdown passes along with converting a two-point conversion.
“The offense looked really good, especially tight in the red zone where things are faster,” Saleh said. “That’s where veteran experience comes in. I thought they did a really nice job.”
Denzel Mims caught a diving touchdown grab over Luq Barcoo on a pass from Chris Streverler. Corey Davis recorded a touchdown along with a two-point conversion on passes from Flacco. Braxton Berrios also caught a TD from Mike White inside the 10-yard-line.
Although Wilson is out at least two to four weeks after Tuesday’s knee surgery, the Jets offense hasn’t skipped a beat with Flacco running the first team offense.
Saleh also commended the Jets receivers for the way they performed during Tuesday’s practice.
“I love our group and it has a chance to be pretty good,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of speed in the group with Elijah [Moore], Garrett [Wilson], Braxton [Berrios], Jeff Smith and the size of Denzel and Corey, it is a pretty cool group.
“It is just a matter of piecing together and learning how to be efficient and learning how to play in the structure of a scheme. It is all about the moment of truth, the catch point, making those contested catches and finding ways to separate in man coverage.
“I thought today was a good day, especially in the red zone where everything was tighter and you have to go up and get it and you know you’re going to get hit and the window is going to get tight. It is a good group and it has a chance to be really good and it has a chance to make plays.”
Cottonmouth’s turf war turns comical when a raccoon wades into the middle of a fight in the North Carolina swamps
A snake researcher documenting a venomous turf war in North Carolina saw the tense fight turn awkward when a self-absorbed raccoon ventured into the water.
A video posted to Facebook by herpetologist Frederick Boyce shows that at least five adult cottonmouths (each 30 to 35 inches long) were in the water when the raccoon made the clearly unnecessary decision to join them.
He is seen coming within feet of two tangled cotton mouths before emerging from the mud without even a scratch.
“I think I was too surprised to be surprised: ‘Oh, look, and here’s a raccoon! ‘” Boyce told McClatchy News.
“These animals have shared these same habitats for endless millennia, long before the first humans arrived. They keep to themselves and mind their own business, and for the most part get along very well.
Cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins) and raccoons are not considered fierce enemies. Adult raccoons can weigh up to around 25 pounds, which is too big for a cottonmouth to comfortably eat. And raccoons “are lazy hunters” who eat snakes but prefer to avoid conflict, pest experts say.
The snake battle, which lasted more than 10 minutes, was recorded in a coastal wooded area which is featured on a snake research Facebook page called Cottonmouth Acres. The 25-acre spot is home to about 100 “resident” adult cottonmouths and their offspring, according to Boyce, who works at the NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores.
Cottonmouth Acres has more than 11,150 followers on Facebook, and the raccoon video has transcended the page, with nearly 24,000 views and hundreds of reactions.
This includes the commentators who applauded the raccoon for “minding its own business” in an awkward moment.
“Raccoon: ‘I saw nothing, I know nothing,’” Tammie Collier wrote.
“The raccoon is crazy,” posted Jeff Thomas.
“I wish I could be as brave as that raccoon!” said Aimée Arnold Hornsby.
Rare crocodiles on the brink of extinction will be bred at the North Carolina Aquarium
There’s a community of poisonous cottonmouths on the North Carolina coast, and they have a Facebook page.
The huge cotton mouth in this video is among the longest seen in North Carolina
Amd trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, ‘Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’
Another offseason, another summer of trade rumors.
That had Tyler Herro offering a resigned smile Tuesday at a Miami Heat back-to-back event at Target at Dadeland Station.
“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said after helping a group of youths fill their back-to-school carts. “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors.
“So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”
The difference this time around is the rumors have come out of a position of value, with league front offices trying to come up with the best possible packages for the likes of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and others who have taken prominent positions in the rumor mill.
“As you get older and more years in the league,” said Herro, who was named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year, “you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day.
“But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer. Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.”
This summer there also is a timing element also is in play, with the streak-scoring guard eligible for a rookie-scale extension until the Oct. 19 regular-season opener.
Already locked into a $5.7 million contract for the coming season, Herro is eligible for an extension well in excess of $100 million, one that would begin in 2023-24.
However, once Herro signs an extension, he effectively becomes untradable until next summer due to a “poison pill” that would come with an extension.
“I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations. “I’m just waiting on my turn, and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.”
Should he remain with the Heat – with or without an extension – the question would become whether he can break into the starting lineup after three seasons mostly as a reserve.
Herro ended last season publicly stating a desire to move into the first five. Against that backdrop, Heat President Pat Riley said Herro would have to earn his way in.
“Just trying to add more weight again,” Herro said Tuesday of his offseason goals. “Get stronger, get better on defense and continue to do what I do on offense.”
While Herro visited with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and others from the team last month at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, he had not previously addressed his contract, roster or rotation situation with the media since the end of last season.
Beyond losing starting power forward P.J. Tucker in NBA free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat return a roster almost totally intact to one that closed within one victory of last season’s NBA Finals.
Still, skeptics apparently remain, with the Heat bypassed for a Christmas game on the 2022-23 regular-season schedule, which will be announced Wednesday.
“I thought we should have played on Christmas. But I feel like this is nothing new,” he said. “I feel like last year we could have played on Christmas. But the media is going to do what they have to do, cover who they want to cover, say what they want to say.
“We just got to continue to do us. We’re pretty much bringing everyone back, so we’re not too worried. Everybody on the team has to get better and we all have to make improvements.”
At Tuesday’s event, the Heat and the T. Herro Foundation treated nine Heat Academy students to a back-to-school shopping spree. Each child, personally escorted by Herro, was provided with a $500 gift card from Papa Johns Pizza to shop the store for school supplies.
“It’s truly amazing just to see all these kids, these families have smiles on their faces,” Herro said of hosting. “We did this event every year. Back to school, just want to be able to give back.”
Heat Academy, in its 24th year, provides after-school programming to elementary school students, including extra exposure to academics, particularly math, reading, writing, and science. It is hosted at three Miami inner-city schools: Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center, Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary, and Riverside Elementary.
Iran gave Salman Rushdie a fatwa for “Satanic Verses”. But he was stabbed in America.
On the first day of school, my first-grade teacher told us that if we heard our parents playing music at home, if they had certain poetry books on their shelves, if they drank wine, they danced, if they invited friends over, if our mothers dressed shamelessly, if our fathers listened to unauthorized radio stations, if we saw our classmates in the park without hijab, we should report these things to him immediately. A good student followed the rules of Islam.
What happens in a society where freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas are silenced? “It becomes impossible to think,” Rushdie explained.
I wanted to be a good student. I wrote my alphabet in neat handwriting in my state notebook for it to give me a star. I stood in the school queue on cold autumn mornings and swore allegiance to Islam and to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. I recited the names of the 12 imams of Shia Islam in front of the class. I came straight home from school, meeting young armed men who gave their time to police morals and arrest dissidents.
In the evening, my parents talked in low voices while I did my homework, until one afternoon they told me that I would not go back to school the next day, that we were leaving Iran. I worried about missing classes and not learning to read. My father assured me that I would always do it because he put my notebook in the only suitcase we were carrying. In the liner he also hid two volumes of poetry, one book by Sohrab Sepehri, another by Forough Farrokhzad.
In America, I practiced my cursive on worksheets. My father listened to the radio every evening. My parents invited friends. Sometimes they danced. Sometimes they read poetry. There was always music. Little by little, I learned to write words, then, in an instant, I learned to read. I said the same paragraph over and over again, until suddenly the words opened up to me and there I was, in an attic with a girl named Anne, hiding.
One evening my father asked me if I knew a writer named Salman Rushdie. “I would like to buy his book,” he said. I asked him why, since he couldn’t read English well. “Maybe you can read it and tell me what it has to say,” he told me. My father was raised Muslim. I have a photo of him as a little boy on a pilgrimage to Mashhad to pray at the Imam Reza shrine. He wanted to read what Rushdie had written, to come to his own conclusions, to understand why Iran demanded the silence of this author after the release of his book “Satanic Verses”.
Shortly after its publication, and shortly before Khomeini’s death in 1989, someone told him that the book made the Prophet Muhammad sound irreverent and insulted the Prophet’s wives by naming prostitutes after them. The Supreme Leader issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie to be killed. Twenty countries have banned the book. A Japanese translator of “Satanic Verses” was murdered and three others were attacked. The riots over the book left 45 people dead, including 12 in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. Copies were burned in the streets and bookstores were set on fire.
Rushdie hid under the protection of the British government for almost a decade. More recently, he has managed to lead a relatively normal life in New York. During all this time, he spoke a lot about freedom of expression. Indeed, the conversation that was to take place on the stage in Chautauqua, New York, where he was stabbed on Friday, was to be about the United States as a haven for creative freedom of expression.
After the attack, when I told my mother that I wanted to write something about Rushdie, about silence, about the sanctity of writing, she begged me not to. “It’s too dangerous,” she said. “You don’t know what they can do.” She carries this fear of the country we fled. There, journalists are imprisoned. Writers are killed.
But the silence of writers by the state is slowly becoming a reality in America too. This fall, school districts across the country are removing books containing “sensitive material” from their curricula. Librarians are urged to remove volumes from their shelves or risk losing their funding. Teachers are barred from teaching certain subjects in their classrooms or risk being fired and are, in at least one state, facing criminal prosecution.
The same week of the attack on Rushdie, the board of a Utah school district decided to “temporarily restrict” access to 52 books, many of which deal with gender, sexuality and identity. Authorities in a California school district last year banned any text using the N-word, prompting the removal of a handful of books from the curriculum, including Birmingham’s ‘Letter from the Jail’. Martin Luther King, in which he uses the word to define his abusiveness.
And the government isn’t the only entity suppressing free speech in America. Rushdie and some 150 other writers, addressing the current climate of “cancel culture”, said in an open letter published in Harper’s Magazine in 2020 that “an intolerance of opposing viewpoints, a vogue for public shaming and the ‘ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve political complexes into blinding moral certainty’ is also detrimental to freedom of expression. On the one hand, books on homosexuality are banned from American schools and libraries; on the other, author JK Rowling’s statements about gender, which many LGBTQ advocates find offensive, result in death threats on Twitter.
What happens in a society where freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas are silenced? “It becomes impossible to think,” Rushdie explained in a 2006 interview, “it becomes impossible to have any sort of exchange of thought in a society if you are told that there are ideas that are off limits. “
Much will be made of the young man who stabbed Rushdie. Was he radicalized during his month-long trip to Lebanon to visit his father? Was his act inspired by Khomeini’s fatwa? This man from New Jersey, raised in America, how did he get corrupted? The fingers will undoubtedly point to the East.
To bridge this defensive, segregated world that America has become, we need the freedom to express our ideas without fear of being silenced, shunned, persecuted, fired, humiliated, banned.
But there are so many young men in America like him, committing atrocities in schools, supermarkets, cinemas, parades, all in the name of their beliefs. The argument should not be about the nature or origin of the ideology. Instead, we should ask ourselves what lack of varied and diverse viewpoints left them feeling alienated. What echo chamber of dogma has engendered such rigidity of thought? In response to the London bombings in 2005, Rushdie wrote, “From these defensive and segregated worlds, some young people have indefensibly crossed a moral line and taken their deadly rucksacks.”
The miracle of when I learned to read wasn’t a matter of fluency, it was the bursting of a wall. When I walked into that attic through a book and looked out the window next to that hidden girl, I learned something I never would have known otherwise. Books should be triggers, they should shake us to the core, knock down the edifices of our ideas and bring them down so that we can build better, stronger and more complex ones. The dialogues must provoke dissonances, moments that force us to have contradictory beliefs because it is precisely in these moments of discomfort that learning occurs.
To bridge this defensive, segregated world that America has become, we need the freedom to express our ideas without fear of being silenced, shunned, persecuted, fired, humiliated, banned. Rushdie explains that we construct our identities through grand narratives, how the idea of nation, family and community are all stories – and the “definition of any living, vibrant society is that you constantly question those stories, you constantly discuss it. In fact, the argument never ends, the argument itself is freedom.
