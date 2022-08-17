Saic Mobility Robotaxi Valued At $1 Billion After $148 Million Series B – Techcrunch

On the first day of school, my first-grade teacher told us that if we heard our parents playing music at home, if they had certain poetry books on their shelves, if they drank wine, they danced, if they invited friends over, if our mothers dressed shamelessly, if our fathers listened to unauthorized radio stations, if we saw our classmates in the park without hijab, we should report these things to him immediately. A good student followed the rules of Islam.

What happens in a society where freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas are silenced? “It becomes impossible to think,” Rushdie explained.

I wanted to be a good student. I wrote my alphabet in neat handwriting in my state notebook for it to give me a star. I stood in the school queue on cold autumn mornings and swore allegiance to Islam and to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. I recited the names of the 12 imams of Shia Islam in front of the class. I came straight home from school, meeting young armed men who gave their time to police morals and arrest dissidents.

In the evening, my parents talked in low voices while I did my homework, until one afternoon they told me that I would not go back to school the next day, that we were leaving Iran. I worried about missing classes and not learning to read. My father assured me that I would always do it because he put my notebook in the only suitcase we were carrying. In the liner he also hid two volumes of poetry, one book by Sohrab Sepehri, another by Forough Farrokhzad.

In America, I practiced my cursive on worksheets. My father listened to the radio every evening. My parents invited friends. Sometimes they danced. Sometimes they read poetry. There was always music. Little by little, I learned to write words, then, in an instant, I learned to read. I said the same paragraph over and over again, until suddenly the words opened up to me and there I was, in an attic with a girl named Anne, hiding.

One evening my father asked me if I knew a writer named Salman Rushdie. “I would like to buy his book,” he said. I asked him why, since he couldn’t read English well. “Maybe you can read it and tell me what it has to say,” he told me. My father was raised Muslim. I have a photo of him as a little boy on a pilgrimage to Mashhad to pray at the Imam Reza shrine. He wanted to read what Rushdie had written, to come to his own conclusions, to understand why Iran demanded the silence of this author after the release of his book “Satanic Verses”.

Shortly after its publication, and shortly before Khomeini’s death in 1989, someone told him that the book made the Prophet Muhammad sound irreverent and insulted the Prophet’s wives by naming prostitutes after them. The Supreme Leader issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie to be killed. Twenty countries have banned the book. A Japanese translator of “Satanic Verses” was murdered and three others were attacked. The riots over the book left 45 people dead, including 12 in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. Copies were burned in the streets and bookstores were set on fire.

Rushdie hid under the protection of the British government for almost a decade. More recently, he has managed to lead a relatively normal life in New York. During all this time, he spoke a lot about freedom of expression. Indeed, the conversation that was to take place on the stage in Chautauqua, New York, where he was stabbed on Friday, was to be about the United States as a haven for creative freedom of expression.

After the attack, when I told my mother that I wanted to write something about Rushdie, about silence, about the sanctity of writing, she begged me not to. “It’s too dangerous,” she said. “You don’t know what they can do.” She carries this fear of the country we fled. There, journalists are imprisoned. Writers are killed.

But the silence of writers by the state is slowly becoming a reality in America too. This fall, school districts across the country are removing books containing “sensitive material” from their curricula. Librarians are urged to remove volumes from their shelves or risk losing their funding. Teachers are barred from teaching certain subjects in their classrooms or risk being fired and are, in at least one state, facing criminal prosecution.

The same week of the attack on Rushdie, the board of a Utah school district decided to “temporarily restrict” access to 52 books, many of which deal with gender, sexuality and identity. Authorities in a California school district last year banned any text using the N-word, prompting the removal of a handful of books from the curriculum, including Birmingham’s ‘Letter from the Jail’. Martin Luther King, in which he uses the word to define his abusiveness.

And the government isn’t the only entity suppressing free speech in America. Rushdie and some 150 other writers, addressing the current climate of “cancel culture”, said in an open letter published in Harper’s Magazine in 2020 that “an intolerance of opposing viewpoints, a vogue for public shaming and the ‘ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve political complexes into blinding moral certainty’ is also detrimental to freedom of expression. On the one hand, books on homosexuality are banned from American schools and libraries; on the other, author JK Rowling’s statements about gender, which many LGBTQ advocates find offensive, result in death threats on Twitter.

What happens in a society where freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas are silenced? “It becomes impossible to think,” Rushdie explained in a 2006 interview, “it becomes impossible to have any sort of exchange of thought in a society if you are told that there are ideas that are off limits. “

Much will be made of the young man who stabbed Rushdie. Was he radicalized during his month-long trip to Lebanon to visit his father? Was his act inspired by Khomeini’s fatwa? This man from New Jersey, raised in America, how did he get corrupted? The fingers will undoubtedly point to the East.

To bridge this defensive, segregated world that America has become, we need the freedom to express our ideas without fear of being silenced, shunned, persecuted, fired, humiliated, banned.

But there are so many young men in America like him, committing atrocities in schools, supermarkets, cinemas, parades, all in the name of their beliefs. The argument should not be about the nature or origin of the ideology. Instead, we should ask ourselves what lack of varied and diverse viewpoints left them feeling alienated. What echo chamber of dogma has engendered such rigidity of thought? In response to the London bombings in 2005, Rushdie wrote, “From these defensive and segregated worlds, some young people have indefensibly crossed a moral line and taken their deadly rucksacks.”

The miracle of when I learned to read wasn’t a matter of fluency, it was the bursting of a wall. When I walked into that attic through a book and looked out the window next to that hidden girl, I learned something I never would have known otherwise. Books should be triggers, they should shake us to the core, knock down the edifices of our ideas and bring them down so that we can build better, stronger and more complex ones. The dialogues must provoke dissonances, moments that force us to have contradictory beliefs because it is precisely in these moments of discomfort that learning occurs.

To bridge this defensive, segregated world that America has become, we need the freedom to express our ideas without fear of being silenced, shunned, persecuted, fired, humiliated, banned. Rushdie explains that we construct our identities through grand narratives, how the idea of ​​nation, family and community are all stories – and the “definition of any living, vibrant society is that you constantly question those stories, you constantly discuss it. In fact, the argument never ends, the argument itself is freedom.