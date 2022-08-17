Seattle Seahawks’ Drew Lock to miss start Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s second preseason game, the team announced Tuesday.

The news came about 90 minutes after coach Pete Carroll said that while Geno Smith still leads Seattle’s quarterbacking competition, Lock would start Thursday against the Chicago Bears. Instead, Lock will have to self-isolate for at least five days under CDC guidelines, which the NFL is now following after pausing its COVID protocols.

Lock is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

Speaking to reporters after practice – before Lock’s positive test was announced – Carroll also revealed the Seahawks hoped to have rookie running back Kenneth Walker III available for their season opener as picks second round deal with a hernia.

2 Related

Lock’s positive test was a surprising twist on what was already a remarkable development in the battle to replace Russell Wilson. For the first time in the entire offseason, Lock took all of Seattle’s first-team representatives on Tuesday in preparation to start Thursday. Lock, who had only gotten a handful of practice reps with the No. 1 offense through Tuesday, threw an interception during an 11-on-11 stretch and looked shaky in his action the longer with starters.

Carroll said Tuesday the plan was from the start to pitch Lock in Game 2 of the preseason. Smith started his mock game at Lumen Field and his first preseason game in Pittsburgh last weekend.

“It’s part of the plan,” Carroll said. “No matter what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game and see what happened. Fortunately, he played very well and he deserves a chance to play, just like everyone deserves a chance to play and show what he can do.”

Carroll added of Lock: “He’s been on point. He’s done everything he needs to do so far to position himself as a rookie football player. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Lock, acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade, missed a game last season after testing positive for COVID-19 and another in 2020 after being deemed a close contact.

Lock outplayed Smith in the Seahawks mock game and had a good night in Pittsburgh before losing a late fumble in Seattle’s 32-25 loss. He went 11 of 15 for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns while playing the entire second half against Steelers backups.

“Drew came right out, took us out there and did well,” Carroll said. “He kicked the ball and converted a couple of third downs. He did some good things. That’s what happened. … Happy with both guys so far.”

Carroll confirmed Tuesday that Lock was at fault for ignoring the unblocked rusher who hit him from behind with just over a minute left in the game, prompting a fumble that Pittsburgh recovered. Carroll previously said Smith leads the competition because he does the best job of handling pre-break responsibilities such as game changes and line of scrimmage protections.

“Yeah, he made a mistake,” Carroll said. “He needed to read the guy coming off the edge and he didn’t do it right so he got run over. He’ll never miss that again. It was a great lesson.”

Smith went 10 of 15 for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown, mostly against Pittsburgh backups. Carroll noted he would have started 10 for 10 if not for a pair of drops and tight end Noah Fant failed to get his second foot inbounds on a well-placed sideline throw.

“Geno is still the number 1 guy,” Carroll said. “He’s holding his ground at this point. I really like what Drew has shown us…Both of our guys can play. That’s what we know. They can both play.”

Walker, who is expected to play an important role in Seattle’s backfield this season alongside Rashaad Penny, was not seen anywhere on the field during Tuesday’s practice.

“Ken has a small hernia he’s been working on and we have to get through it,” Carroll said. “So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something we can take care of and stuff. We just have to make sure he’s okay before the first game, that’s what we’re aiming for. “

Walker, the second running back selected in the April draft and the 41st overall pick, is having a healthy and impressive offseason so far. Last Thursday, Carroll praised Walker for how he’s become a running back. Specifically, he said Walker had “moved the page” on his struggles protecting college passes, adding, “He could play all three tries and we would feel comfortable with that.”

Walker started against Pittsburgh, finishing with 30 yards on six touches. Penny didn’t play against the Steelers due to a tight groin, but practiced Tuesday.