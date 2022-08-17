Finance
Six Things You Didn’t Know Your Freight Forwarder Could Do
Get your freight forwarder in on the ground floor of your importing operations and you may be surprised at how much time and money you save, not to mention the number of headaches you can avoid.
Here are six things that we bet you didn’t know your international logistics provider could do for you:
1. Monitor Vendor Performance: Technology allows you to keep accurate, accessible tabs on your vendors and business partners. Using a dashboard application that tracks all imports and exports, orders, shipping times and other critical metrics, cutting-edge logistics providers like Transmodal Corporation provide next-generation visibility that puts all your shipment data in one place in a user-friendly interface. With this information, you’ll be able to benchmark vendor performance and make the best possible procurement decisions.
2. Import and Export Compliance: Over the last decade, literally every corner of the transportation industry has been impacted by increased regulation and oversight. Your freight forwarder works in the trenches day-in and day-out, and is well equipped to help you navigate the new laws, and ensure that your company and its shipments comply with all of the rules. Importers and exporters alike can tap into this valuable resource, and avoid the hefty penalties and fines associated with non-compliance. Export civil and criminal penalties are currently capped at $1 million (there are no caps on import penalties), but will increase to a maximum of $10 million (or 10 times the value of the export) when the new Export Administration Act is passed. Exporters like Silicon Graphics, Inc. (hit with $1.18 million in fines for illegally exporting high performance computers to a Russian nuclear laboratory) and Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation (smacked with a $210,00 civil penalty for a similar violation), learned the hard way. Keep your company’s nose clean by working with your freight forwarder to stay on the right side of the law.
3. Provide “Pay As You Go” Insurance: Maybe you don’t need an annualized insurance policy that covers the 20 percent of your business that ships globally, or maybe you only import goods during certain times of the year. Whatever the challenge, your international logistics provider can help by providing marine or air cargo insurance on a pay as you go basis. This can help fill the gaps left by another policy, or by your self-insurance strategy, and give you peace of mind with little extra effort. Your international logistics provider will also tell you what your policy does, and doesn’t, cover. Let’s say you just purchased $500,000 in consumer electronics with the intention of selling the goods for $2 million. Unfortunately, the computers were damaged during shipping and are unsalable, leaving your company out $1 million in lost profits (if your policy covered replacement costs). If you are insured for product replacement and associated fees, you will get $500,000, plus a $75,000 refund on duties paid and $50,000 for freight and warehousing expenses. That leaves you with $625,000, compared to $1.5 million if you had been able to sell the computers. Avoid this problem by knowing in advance what your insurance policy does and doesn’t cover, and by filling the gaps with a pay as you go policy from your international logistics provider.
4. Assist With Duty Refunds: When your shipment arrives in the U.S. soaking wet and damaged beyond repair, you not only lose the original product costs, sales value, export duties and freight fees, but you also lose the import duties that you paid out to get it into the country. Your freight forwarder can help with the latter by filing for a duty refund and helping you recover your costs. You’ll have to prove that the shipment is unsalvageable, and that you won’t be able to use it as intended, in order to get your money back. If your merchandise gets exported, companies like Transmodal Corporation can help you file for a duty drawback, which is the refund of customs duties and fees paid on imported merchandise that is either re-exported from the U.S. or destroyed by customs. Statistics show that several billion dollars of drawback claims go uncollected each year, even though claimants are entitled to a refund of 99 percent of the applicable duties, fees or taxes paid. Don’t leave this money on the table.
5. Tariff Engineering and Duty Minimization: Involve your customs broker in your shipping activities early and you’ll be able to tap its vast material classifications knowledge bank. These classifications dictate the amount of duties charged on shipments, and are often left hanging until after the shipment arrives in the U.S. By empowering your customs broker to assist with this aspect of your importing operations (by providing suggestions on the raw materials used in the products, for example) you may be able to significantly reduce your duties and increase your company’s bottom line. Your broker may be able to advise in other creative (and legal) ways of minimizing duty payments, such as the use of Free Trade Agreements, reporting of US Content, or the use of Foreign Trade Zones.
6. Ensure Social Responsibility Among Business Partners: Keeping tabs on issues like child labor, forced labor, health and safety, and discrimination isn’t easy from thousands of miles away. Many companies send their own teams to validate their overseas factories, and to make sure those companies are upholding the exporter’s own code of conduct. Handling this process internally is expensive and time consuming. Your international logistics provider can help by validating transparency, consistency and integrity across your operations and ensuring that none of your partners are violating your firm’s own commitment to social responsibility.
Finance
Business Protection With General Liability Insurance
Starting or investing in a business is a big step – both emotionally and financially, which is why most business owners chose to protect their future with general liability insurance. One of the most costly mistakes made in business is not investing in general liability insurance, which can be purchased along with property insurance to insure all business insurance needs are met both at the location of your business, as well as at other addresses where business is conducted.
General liability insurance typically addresses and covers any claims involving property or bodily damage, along with personal injury (such as slander and libel), as well as advertising injury. Without GL insurance coverage to protect profits, business owners run the risk of financial loss, whether from payout due to legitimate or fraudulent claims. With the range of options offered in GL insurance policies, including defense and medical costs, as well as premises and tenant’s liability, there are many customization options for every individual business.
However, with as many benefits that GL insurance allows for, there are certain circumstances when liability is not covered. Such is the case with some professional liability situations, which exist when business owners or their employees make professional recommendations during the course of doing business. In this case, a business owner may want to add a professional liability policy to an existing general liability policy.
As a rule, general and property liability insurance is one of the most basic types of insurance a business should invest in, as it will provide peace of mind with a variety of claims up to a specific amount, including theft or destruction of property. In this ever-changing economy, at least knowing your coverage is there for you can be the calm in the storm that every business owner needs.
Finance
The Hike To Hidden Pond Songbird Trail
Hidden Pond Songbird Tail is one of the short hikes that was established by the Corps of Engineers. It takes less than a mile to trek this short trail with little elevation. The site is situated in the Reregulation Dam Recreation Area right on the west section of Carters Lake. Carters Lake is also a known recreation spot for individuals who want to take a break from some frequented areas on this trail. Along the way you will pass Georgia Road’s remnant that was built back in 1804 during the Treaty of Telico. After Andre Jackson and his battalion did some work on this road in 1819, this had then been called the old Federal Highway.
The Cherokee and farmers in the past have also used some trees along this trail as path markers. On the Trail of Tears, the Cherokee left this area and by 1977 a dam was created which then created a reregulation form near the Coosawattee River and Carters Lake. The trail moves along hugging the dam for at the reregulation pool.
From the south parking lot pace towards the marked trailhead found at the entrance of Carters Lake Dam. Just beyond this marker the trail splits into two paths. Take the right trail across the bridge as the treadway ascends to a moderately steep hill. From here the path returns to the original trail and then you will cross a longer bridge that takes you a closer view of the marsh. Along this path you will see several bird species including an osprey, wild turkey, and a hawk. Other wildlife such as raccoon, turtles, opossum, and white-tailed deer can be spotted here. Move past this and then turn right at the end of the bridge as the footpath swerves back to the original trail.
The end of the saddleback that formed Carters Lake can be seen at your left. Continue along this path reaching the beaver pond which was built by the Corps of Engineers with multiple viewing blinds for bird watching. This lake is home to many species of bird that inhabited the area for several centuries. There are great spots in this South Regulation Dam Park that is best for fishing and picnics. However, if you opt for a longer trek, there are other trails nearby such as the Big Acorn Nature Trail and the Rock Nature Trail which are both accessible at the Carters Lake Visitor Center.
Finance
How to Get Back on Your Feet After Debt Settlement
Getting back on your feet after any financial setback can seem like a daunting task, but I assure you that you can do this. The most important thing to remember is where you just came from and what it took for you to win financial freedom from your debts! Never forget the past and learning from it are powerful tools and great motivation to carry forward. Getting back on your feet financially requires all your focus and constant monitoring and review. Here’s how to get back on your feet after debt settlement:
1. Consult with your tax professional. You should have done this before you negotiated the settlement of your debts and that IRS Form 1099 should come as no surprise. Be sure you have done your income tax planning so you don’t wind up owing the IRS!
2. Build an Emergency Fund: I’m a huge fan of the Dave Ramsey program, for the most part. One of my favorite tools that Dave always advises that we start with what he calls a “murphy account.” Murphy’s law says that anything that can go wrong will. So, a murphy account is a savings account that you immediately set up with a minimum amount of $1,000.00 and continue to build this savings. Then, when Murphy comes calling and you get a flat tire, need car repairs, a new fridge, or dental work; you can use this emergency fund for these events. If you use this account, then you must work hard to replace those funds for the next time.
Gone are the days of having a credit card for emergencies and didn’t you just learn how hard it is to get out of debt? So, why go back? Make a promise to yourself that you’ll never go back. You don’t have to anyway with an emergency fund [aka a Murphy Account].
3. Live and Die by the Budget! There is no magic bullet, no pill you can take and no ‘get rich quick’ scheme that will magically transport you to your financial goals. The only way to ever get ahead financially is the spend less than what you make, period. A budget is a requirement and there is no way around this. Make it fun by doing what Dave Ramsey calls ‘prespending’ your money before you even get it. Review your budget every month to see where your money is going. Over time, you’ll begin to see patterns in your spending and look at each bill and ask how you might reduce it.
Examples include unplugging appliances to reduce your electric bill; cut out those extra television channels; ask your insurance agent whether you need that additional insurance; learn to do a mini version of your own ‘extreme coupon’ game to save at the grocery store.
4. Plan for your Future. No one can do this for you and I certainly don’t expect to live well on Social Security alone, if at all. Many financial experts provide complimentary consultations and you’ll need to at least take advantage of asking questions that will help you set your goals. You may be working hard to pay off a mortgage, send kids to college, build up a retirement account, etc.
Having the right insurance policies and the right amount of insurance coverage is also important to protect everything from your health to all of your assets. Speaking of assets, have you also considered that dreaded estate planning conversation? Stop avoiding your financial responsibility and set out your plan in writing.
Finance
When You Have Found the Remedy to Defend Against Fraudulent Wrongful Foreclosure: Stop Researching!
“I needed a drink, I needed a lot of life insurance, I needed a vacation, I needed a home in the country. What I had was a coat, a hat and a gun. I put them on and went out of the room.”
Raymond Chandler Farewell, My Lovely
I have people who have contacted me over the years and for one reason or another they have not used my services fully or never decided what they want to do or what they can afford. A few have contacted me many times to run ideas by me or ask for simple advice.
At the present I have so very little time that though I do try to help out with what I know, I can only help as long as it doesn’t consume much time. Actually, I usually enjoy these conversations as these are people who have done a lot of research and they often give me something useful.
But, overall the problem I have with some borrowers is that they are constantly looking for the magic bullet that will finally enlighten the judge. The judge will see that he or she has missed the point and that the borrower is the party in interest. The only conclusion the judge can come to is that the foreclosing party actually never had any true part in the loan at closing or ever. Sounds too much like a TV show doesn’t it?
It is true that the vast majority of foreclosures are wrongful and illegal. The judges in these courts start from the very beginning to place the burden of proof on the borrower and that is adverse to what the constitution says about burden of proof. It is the moving party, in this situation that is the foreclosing party, that must bear the responsibility proving that it has the right to bring the case before any court.
The courts want the nonmovant borrower to prove that he or she have not caused injury to the foreclosing party. However, in actuality, the court has the burden to review the original pleadings of the foreclosing party and determine if that party has, in fact, asserted any true and provable rights to collect money from the borrower. If they have not they have not met the constitutional lrreducible minimum requirements for standing in every court.
Without the right to collect money the foreclosing party should not have collected any money and it follows that with no right collect there can be no right to declare default which certainly would void any right to foreclose.
Lately, I have been using the strategy of challenging the standing (which can be done, literally, at any time) of the foreclosing party immediately. Without two parties with a proven interest in the issues of the case there is no standing for the foreclosing party and the court has no subject matter jurisdiction and must not proceed with the case.
This is US constitutional law. In this position the court (and judge, they are interchangeable) has only one move it can make. It must dismiss the case or in a non-judicial foreclosure state it must vacate and set aside the wrongful foreclosure.
You may have noticed that I use the words foreclosing party and borrower instead of Plaintiff and Defendant. This is because in judicial foreclosure states the foreclosing party is the Plaintiff and the borrower is the Defendant. But, under the statute and rules in states using the bizarre and heinous non-judicial foreclosure it ends up being the opposite. The borrower is the Plaintiff and the foreclosing party is the Defendant.
That is so confusing that I try to avoid using the words Plaintiff and Defendant when describing “who done who wrong”.
Below is the most simple description of the central Mortgage Fraud issue that I have ever written. It is my answer to my friend’s questions about a blog guy he had found on the internet and sent to me to see what I thought.
Dear Kevin,
I am reading all of the case citations you sent me from the blog guy that posts videos while driving in his car and wearing sunglasses and if I drive that image out of my head, he is saying a lot of things that are close to what I am. It was interesting, but he is in a niche that is just enough different that I cannot make it fit in my mind. I don’t think we can find a useful way to use these in the current environment.
The judges I have been dealing with these long seven years aren’t even acknowledging the most simple and basic statute and constitutional civil rights. I can’t even get them to write anything in their orders and rulings that would indicate that they even read what I have written.
Kevin, the time has passed for further researching to come up with the magic bullet that will cause the judge to jump and exclaim “Oh, Kevin, now I see what you mean”.
The judge is in the way. He is an impediment to justice. We must use the remedies that the old guys wrote into the constitution to baby slap the judges. Any reader who has been following me this year knows that this is what I call “The Dick Butkus Mortgage Offense. If Dick Butkus is all that is keeping you from a winning touchdown with one minute left on the clock, then you gotta get him out of the game immediately. Anyway that you can. You really don’t have the luxury of studying your many dark “what ifs” because practice ended yesterday. Now its Showtime.
The probably non-existent foreclosing entity is not your problem, nor are its attorneys. Your only adversary is the judge. He is placing the burden of proof on you, the defendant borrower. That is just not fundamentally sound logic and it is depriving you of your civil rights. You don’t have to win the case. The case is void. You need to declare and prove that.
You just follow the laws of subject matter jurisdiction and make the court enforce them, either peacefully or in a borrower initiated good old knock down drag out. You are not a victim, unless you play by the judges rules. If you fight him and his no rules style of court, you will be a victim and a loser.
I meant that in the nicest and most civil of ways. D.
Finance
A Quick Comparison Guide on DirecTV and Dish Network Satellite TV Deals
What’s good in Dish Network? What’s good in DirecTV? If you live in the Continental USA and Hawaii and desire satellite TV systems, you have basically two choices. Lets compare these two major satellite TV providers and see who suits your TV entertainment needs the best.
DirecTV and Dish Network offer the most choices for the least amount of money. In most cases, you get free equipment, free setup, free installation and great package deals. The great news for consumer is that, both companies offer similar services and they both are competing for your business! So based on this, how do you choose between the two?
Dish Network’s biggest advantage is the free Dish Digital Video Recorder (DVR) that records up to 100 hours of programming. The second biggest advantage is price. Dish Network beats DirecTV a little in pricing and beats cable TV a lots. However, DirecTV has a few premium packages like NFL Sunday Ticket that Dish Network doesn’t have. Price is way better than cable TV and is still very competitive with Dish Network.
Where programming is concerned, both Dish Network and DirecTV offer excellent entertainment packages in high quality digital transmission. Over 256 channels are available for Dish Network programming. Dish Network broadcasts as many as 231 NFL pre-season, regular season and post-season playoff games without having to purchase a costly season package subscription! It has more comprehensive international programming with additional foreign language programming packages.
DirecTV supports up to 225 channels. Compare with Dish Network, DirecTV has exclusive rights to some sports channels, but you need to pay an extra fee to get these channels. Some of the sports packages include NHL Center Ice, MLB Extra Innings, NY Yankee Games, NBA League Pass and NFL Sunday Ticket which gives you access to almost every NFL games.
The hardware needed for satellite TV are almost the same between the two providers. Both need a small dish, a satellite receiver and the access cards. You will be given a choice when you order some of the equipment options. If you want standard satellite TV with a DVR, or High Definition (HD) options, you will need different kind of dish.
The Dish Player DVR510 offers by Dish Network can records up to 100 hours of your favorite shows without video tapes! While DirecTV’s records up to 35 hours. Dish Network gives you free satellite TV equipment and free installation in up to four rooms of your home, which at no charges. For DirecTV’s subscriber, you will be charge an additional small amount for the DVR receiver.
Both of the DirecTV and Dish Network have excellence customer services with 24 hours online support and 24 hours toll-free telephone support. They both offers online services like viewing current and prior statements, add packages and make payments to your account. Online user manuals and installation guides is also provided.
Dish Network or DirecTV? It is difficult to make a choice between the two providers because they offer very similar programming as well as pricing. No matter which one you decided to go with, its sure will give you a great deal with some really good service.
Finance
What Is Social Leadership?
The term social leadership has been used in a technical sense by researchers for over fifty years. More recently it is being used by community organizations and others to describe a much broader perspective on people-centered activities aimed at creating a better world. Beyond this, I would suggest that it has great potential for use within the technical vocabulary of leadership studies, as a framework for the construction and evaluation of more comprehensive ways of understanding what it means to lead.
The concept originally emerged in the context of developmental psychology and educational theory as the opposite, or perhaps the complement, of task leadership. What this means is that when working with others, we demonstrate a propensity either to get the job done or to ensure that others are included. Presumably, personal success is dependent upon developing capacity along both of these lines, but our immediate concern is with the social aspect of establishing and maintaining interpersonal relationships.
Outside the academic environment, the term is being used within the context of training programs offered by various, predominantly Christian, religious organizations to reflect a commitment to creating a healthier, more peaceful and prosperous world, with a happier and more fulfilled citizenry. Adherents dedicate their lives and talents to doing what they can, as much for others, as with others. Inspiration for this mission and the development of a sense of stewardship are found through submission to God.
What I am proposing here is the adoption of the term social leadership within management and organizational studies as a way to capture the idea that the leadership process entails more than just the mechanics of achieving goals through the management of tasks and people. It must also take into account human values, both ethical and aesthetic.
Ethical values are usually expressed in terms of what we think is right, or good. For many people, their understanding of right and wrong has been provided for them through their association with formal religious institutions, but this does not have to be the case. Philosophical systems can provide a set of socially compelling standards to which an individual is willing to commit, without requiring a concomitant commitment to some transcendent authority.
Aesthetic values refer to such concepts as harmony and beauty, elements that are essential to our perception and appreciation of the world around us, but which we might not think have any influence on the ways we manage, or lead. Curiously, it has become a common saying among those who study leadership, that it is like beauty. You can’t describe it, but you know it when you see it.
Within the business and management context, the concept of social leadership has precursors in the notions of social marketing and corporate social responsibility. The former concept refers to the use of conventional marketing tools to alter people’s behavior towards a social good, such as increased physical activity, stopping smoking, or volunteering in the community. The latter term refers to the idea that corporations need to balance their concern for making a profit, with an equal concern for the well-being of their customers and employees. This notion has been extended more recently to include a concern for the welfare of the planet, thus establishing the so-called triple bottom line that blends economic, social, and environmental factors, in a quest for sustainability.
I am not putting social leadership forward as a new theory of leadership. There are already too many of those. Rather, I am suggesting that the term be used to identify a framework within which existing and emerging theories can be analyzed and evaluated for their comprehensiveness and as a measure of the extent to which the insights provided by such theories can be implemented in practice.
