Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech start-up Gatsby for $50 million – TechCrunch

Multi-asset social investment network and Robinhood competitor eToro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatsby – a fintech startup that also aimed to take on Robinhood – for $50 million in cash and common stock. OK.

Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it had just received FINRA approval, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to pursue the acquisition. The company filed an initial application for regulatory approval in December 2021.

Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock trading app aimed at young traders, in 2018. The pair previously had a successful exit on Dealtable.com, a trading platform social data.

TechCrunch reported on the New York-based startup $10 million Series A raise in mid-March 2021. Backers include Techstars Ventures, Beta Bridge Capital, Barclays Bank, SWS Venture Capital, Rosecliff Ventures, a network of “super angels” placed by ClearList and an oversubscribed SeedInvest campaign.

Gatsby’s target customers are Gen Z and Millennials, and he told me he aims to give people “a safe and fair platform to trade on without users having to worry about getting on above their heads or being kicked out of the names when volatility increases”. Its application was launched on iOS and Android in early 2020.

The company’s entire 20-person team will join eToro.

Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of eToro, told TechCrunch that buying would allow his company to expand the range of its US product, which is now focused on equities and crypto.

“The integration of Gatsby will allow us to provide US users with a safe and easy way to trade options, and give them more flexibility to use new strategies,” Assia said. “We believe that options can provide retail investors with opportunities to generate returns in today’s more challenging market environment. Growing our business in the United States is a key objective and we are delighted to partner with the Gatsby team. »

The exit certainly seems like a good result for Gatsby and his investors.

Gatsby co-founder Jeff Myers told TechCrunch the startup isn’t “intend to end Gatsby’s story for the time being.

“But the compatibility of product and vision between Gatsby and eToro was undeniable,” he said. “We have long admired Yoni and the team he has built and are excited to continue our journey with eToro.

Ryan Belanger-Saleh, co-CEO of Gatsby, echoed Myers’ sentiments.

“They really were the pioneers of social investing and we always thought of them as the cool older brother we’d love to hang out with,” he said in a written statement.

EToro has experienced impressive growth in recent years. The company currently has over 30 million registered users located in over 100 countries. That is 10 million at the end of 2018, 12.3 million at the end of 2019, 17.5 million at the end of 2020 and 26.9 million at the end of 2021. Its number of funded accounts amounts to more than 2.7 million.

The company generated total commissions of $1.2 billion in 2021, a growth of more than 400% compared to 2019, according to Assia.

For his part, Gatsby says he has seen around 900% growth in his average month-over-month options contract volumes since the start of 2020.

The acquisition marks eToro’s fourth major acquisition since its inception in 2007. It previously acquired an investment tracking app Delta; Mark Millions Ltd.a UK-based e-money company that helped her create and launch eToro Money, his electronic money account; and firmo, a smart contracts/blockchain company that became eToro Labs, the fintech’s in-house blockchain innovation and R&D unit.

In March 2021, eToro announced plans to go public through a merger with SPAC FinTech Acquisition Corp. V in a massive $10.4 billion deal. While the transaction was expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, eToro announced in July that the deal had been terminated.

“Due to current market conditions, we remain private,” Assia told TechCrunch. “We continue to view becoming a public company as part of eToro’s future and will wait for the right opportunity to take this next step.

Mergers and acquisitions in the fintech world are on the decline, so the eToro/Gatsby deal is a bright spot in a year full of ups and downs.

Meanwhile, Robinhood shares have taken a hit lately and the company has fired about 1,000 people since the beginning of the year. At press time, the company was trading around $10.90 after-hours trading, significantly below its 52-week high of $52.06.