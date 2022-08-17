Pin 0 Shares

What are currently the best-selling cars in each of the 50 states? We have the answer as well as the best auto auctions around to score a great deal on these cars.

The Best Selling Cars in the US by State

If you’re looking for a new car at your local auto auction, you may be wondering which models are the most popular in your state. Luckily, we have compiled a list of the best-selling cars in each state based on data from auto auctions and car dealerships.

Whether you're looking for a family sedan or an SUV, there's sure to be a model on this list that will suit your needs.

Best Selling Cars in America

While the list isn’t that diverse, each section of the country prefers a different type of vehicle. The Midwest is all about trucks, while the Northeast seems to prefer SUVs. The South is a haven for pickup trucks, while the West seems to be more open to different types of vehicles.

Here is a breakdown by state of the highest-selling vehicle models today:

Alabama Ford F-Series Alaska Ram 1500-3500 Arizona Ram 1500-3500 Arkansas Ram 1500-3500 California Honda Civic Colorado Ford F-Series Connecticut Honda CR-V D.C. Toyota RAV4 Delaware Ford F-Series Florida Toyota Corolla Georgia Ford F-Series Hawaii Toyota Tacoma Idaho Ford F-Series Illinois Ford F-Series Indiana Chevrolet Silverado Iowa Chevrolet Silverado Kansas Ford F-Series Kentucky Chevrolet Silverado Louisiana Ford F-Series Maine Ford F-Series Maryland Toyota RAV4 Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 Michigan Ford F-Series Minnesota Chevrolet Silverado Mississippi Ford F-Series Missouri Ford F-Series Montana Ford F-Series Nebraska Ford F-Series Nevada Ram 1500-3500 New Hampshire Ford F-Series New Jersey Honda CR-V New Mexico Ford F-Series New York Honda CR-V North Carolina Ford F-Series North Dakota Ford F-Series Ohio Ford F-Series Oklahoma Ford F-Series Oregon Toyota RAV4 Pennsylvania Ford F-Series Rhode Island Toyota RAV4 South Carolina Ford F-Series South Dakota Ford F-Series Tennessee Ford F-Series Texas Ford F-Series Utah Ford F-Series Vermont Ford F-Series Virginia Ford F-Series Washington Toyota RAV4 West Virginia Ford F-Series Wisconsin Ford F-Series Wyoming Ram 1500-3500

As you can see, the Ford F-Series is the best-selling car model in the majority of states, with the Ram 1500-3500 coming in a close second. The Toyota Rav4 and Chevrolet Silverado round out the top four, both selling well in a handful of states.

If you’re looking for an SUV, the Honda CR-V is the most popular model, while the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are the best-selling sedans. But, no matter what type of vehicle you’re in the market for, there’s sure to be a model on this list that will suit your needs!

The Best Places to Buy

When buying a new vehicle, your choice of where to buy from can impact how much you pay and how smooth the process goes. Many purchase their vehicles through traditional car dealers or private sales, but another classic option that continues to grow in popularity are auto auctions.

There are plenty of places out there to choose from, and some of the most popular auto auctions today include:

SCA Auctions

If you're in the market for a new car, be sure to check out auto auctions and car dealers in your state to see which models are the most popular. With so many great options on this list, you're sure to find the perfect car for your needs!

SCA Auctions is the #1 Online Insurance Auto Auction Site in the US! It is open to the public, making it a great choice for anyone in the market for a new car, truck, or SUV. With over 160 live weekly auctions, there are plenty of opportunities to grab a classic, late, and early model car or truck for much less than a car dealer.

USA Auto Online

USA Auto Online helps those overseas to get cars at auction in the United States. They have access to a very large selection of cars from over 170 auction houses. Every week, more than 40,000 cars are offered at these auctions. They handle all the paperwork and have over 15 years of experience in the business.

Carriage Trade Public Auto Auction

Based in Pennsylvania, Carriage Trade Public Auto Auction has been in the business since 1977. They offer a wide range of services, including auto auctions and auto remarketing. They also have an online bidding platform as well as vehicles you can buy online. With over 30 years of experience, they are a good option for anyone shopping for a new car in the Pennsylvania area.

McCormick’s Classic Cars

McCormick’s Classic Cars is a family-owned and managed automobile auction business in Palm Springs, California. They hold large vintage auto auctions each February and November, with over 500 vehicles available. The car auctions are open to the public. At Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, the events take place.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions is an online auto auction platform based in Buffalo, New York. They offer a wide range of services for dealerships, including vehicle remarketing, inventory management, and digital marketing. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, they have access to many vehicles. Their platform allows for almost everything to be done online, and they have staff to back it up.

In Conclusion

The best-selling cars in the US vary by state, but some models are popular nationwide. For example, the Ford F-Series is the best-selling car in the country, and Honda Civics and Toyotas RAV4s are also popular models throughout the country.

Auto auctions and car dealers are a great place to start if you're looking for a new car, as they offer a wide selection of models and brands. Be sure to check out the options in your state to find the perfect car for you.