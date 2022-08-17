Finance
Top Hotel Management Colleges in India
Introduction
Over the last few decades, Indian tourism has experienced continued growth and deepening diversification to become the fastest growing economic sectors in India. Tourism has become a thriving global industry with the power to shape developing countries. Currently, tourism has become the 5th largest industry in the global economy. Its benefits and challenges keenly observed by the government’s influence the economic, sociology-cultural, environmental and educational resources of nations. The positive effect of hospitality and tourism on a country’s economy includes the growth and development of various industries directly linked with a healthy tourism industry such as transportation, accommodation, wildlife, arts and entertainment. There are vast opportunities available for Hotel Management graduates with their demand both in India and abroad. This increased demand and brought various good colleges in India to offer Hotel Management short term and long term degree courses.
Most popular courses in the Hospitality Industry
- Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Bachelor of Business Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management
- B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration
- Certificate Course in Hotel and Catering Management
- Craftsmanship Course in Food and Beverage Service
- Craftsmanship Course in Food Production
- Diploma in Food and Beverage Service
- Diploma in Food Production
- Diploma in Front Office
- Diploma in Hotel Management
- Diploma in Housekeeping
- Hotel Reception and Book Keeping
- Master of Business Administration
- Master of Science in Hotel Management
- M.Sc. in Hospitality Administration
- Post Graduate Diploma in Accommodation Operation and Management
- Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics and Hospital Food Service
- Restaurant and Counter Service
Various Career Opportunities for Hospitality Graduates in India
- Management Trainee in Hotel and allied hospitality industry
- Kitchen Management! Housekeeping management positions in Hotels after initial stint as Trainee
- Flight Kitchens and onboard flight services also offer career opportunities
- Indian Navy Hospitality services
- Guest/Customer Relation Executive in Hotel and other Service Sectors
- Management Trainee/Executive in international and national fast food chains
- Opportunities in Hospital and Institutional Catering
- Faculty in Hotel Management/Food Craft Institutes (after requisite work experience)
- Opportunities in Shipping and Cruise lines
- Marketing/Sales Executive in Hotels and other Service Sectors
- Opportunities in State Tourism Development Corporations
- Opportunities in Resort Management
- Self-employment through entrepreneurship
- Opportunities available in multinational companies for their hospitality services
- Opportunities for commissioned job in Indian Navy.
List of Top 5 Hotel Management Colleges in India:
- IHM- Pusa, Delhi
- IHM, Aurangabad
- Oberoi Center for Learning and Development (OCLD)
- UEI Global
- ITM, Mumbai
Uses Of Mobile Applications For Smart Phones
Mobile application development is one of the fastest growing businesses because of the large number of smart phones being sold. Besides Blackberry apps there are also programs for Droids and iPhones. These portable devices are easy to use and allow users to customize the settings and features.
Specialized development companies have software that provides users with templates to create their own programs to share with friends. The templates are for video games, quizzes or gifts. The companies charge for the templates or take a portion of the revenue generated by the programs. The more the users promote their own creations the more money they can make.
Consumers increasingly access their smart phones to compare prices while they are out shopping. They connect to the internet and then browse through popular shopping sites. If they find a better price they can order the item online or physically go to the other store. Consumers are increasingly becoming more aware of prices.
Cell phone applications can tap into the GPS system in the device to give out the exact location of the phone. The owner of the phone downloads a special program allowing his friends to know where he is and what he is doing. Location programs are becoming more popular, despite earlier concerns they may be an invasion of privacy. Phone owners can opt out of using them at any time if they have worries about someone following them.
Parents use the GPS system to keep track of their children. They can set up virtual boundaries on the app so it alerts them when their child crosses that line. Cell phone companies offer the service for an extra charge as a way to make more revenue.
Business owners can develop a Blackberry app for their store or restaurant. It appears as an icon on the phone and when it is selected the products sold at the store or the menu appear. The user is easily able to quickly select what they want.
Cell phones are increasingly becoming more sophisticated with more chip memory and other features. They are able to download applications needing more hard drive storage space. The phones also have more computing power and their computing speed is getting faster with every new model.
The software programs are being designed for one of the biggest group of users – teenagers. Many youngsters of this age enjoy apps that let them play games against each other. They also like to share their wins and losses with their friends. They can link their social media profiles with apps on their phones to easily stay informed about the latest developments in their circle of friends.
Many cell phone owners treat the devices as miniature computers. They synchronize the phones to the programs on their laptops, PCs or Macs. They carry in their pockets and purses the same information, games, photos and videos that are in the devices at their homes and offices.
Mobile application development is an open market. Any computer programmer with the necessary skill is able to write and sell their intellectual property. Big companies no longer have a corner on the tools needed to produce the products. It is a democratic economic environment open to everyone.
Set Design Jobs – Skill Requirements and the Unique Nature of Work
The designer is required to be present during each and every aspect of the development stage, right from the script to deciding on the location for erecting the set. The set designer is the one who actually selects decorative and elegant furniture (as per the demand of the script), draperies, carpets, rugs, kitchen utilities, etc. Other important duties include assigning able and ingenious staff to prepare exhaustive sketches or drawings according to the design ideas, and other creative artists to do graphic and animation work.
Set Design jobs are prestigious as well as an important medium of employment. The aspiring person has to have vivid imagination powers and artistic skills to do justice to the job. Many a times, set designers are needed to make a dummy model set design or miniature model sets that are in reality used as background scene and to create magical special effects.
Skills Needed for Becoming a Set Designer
For all those who need quality info on set design jobs and career options, firsthand knowledge of design technicalities such as designing blueprints, technical drawings and models for sets is a must. A degree in production design from reputed colleges, specialization in set design are most preferred. One can also apply for online degrees in Fine Arts. There are numerous colleges that offer Bachelors degree in Fine arts or even a Masters degree of Fine Arts in Set Design.
Skills required for ace set designers include the following
o Critical and Creative thinking power
o Management of Materialistic Resources
o Managing Financial Resources
o Managing Personal resources
o Analyzing Set Operations
o Ability to Decide and Judge Correctly
o Efficient Time Management
What Is Dual Diagnosis?
If you know someone with a mental illness, depending upon their disorders it is possible that you may have heard this term. You may have also heard of any number of terms as well, however. Co-occurring disorders. Comorbid disorders. Co-occurring illnesses. Co-morbidity. There are a number of terms used to describe the same issue that a person may have. That can be confusing, but as long as you know what dual diagnosis means then you will know what all of them mean.
Some might assume that dual diagnosis means that a person has two mental illnesses at the same time. However, this is not true. Rather, one of the issues that a person faces with a dual diagnosis is not a mental disorder at all. When someone has a dual diagnosis, they have two very closely linked ongoing issues. The first is a psychiatric diagnosis. The second is a substance abuse diagnosis. Dual diagnosis is more frequent than one might think, often because the mental disorder can lead to the use of drugs or alcohol or vice versa.
The Psychiatric Side
There are many different mental illnesses that a person may suffer from when a dual diagnosis is given. However, there are some mental disorders that tend to be more common than others. Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, and personality disorders appear more frequently in a dual diagnosis than others. Mental disorders affect people in different ways, and depending upon how they are coping with their disorder in conjunction with the substance abuse, it may not be evident right away that there is a problem. At other times, the symptoms of substance abuse and the symptoms of the mental disorder may overlap one another. This can make diagnosis more difficult because telling one symptom from another can be difficult. They can even mask one another, leading to additional diagnosis and treatment problems.
The Substance Abuse Side
Substance abuse can take the form of drugs or alcohol. It is possible that because of the mental disorder, people seek out ways to help cope with their problem without seeking professional help or speaking to loved ones first. Continued use can lead to a chemical dependency which will only compound the issue of the mental illness. It is also possible that the continued use of drugs or alcohol is at the starting point, allowing for the mental illness to come in later. Some people may acknowledge one illness and yet fail to acknowledge the second. They may accept that they are depressed, but when another person attempts to tell them that they are also an alcoholic, they may go into denial. Things can quickly turn into a dangerous cycle where the person tries to self-medicate, fails, worsens their mental condition, and continues to use drugs or alcohol to cope or mask their issue.
The Final Combination
Having a mental illness together with substance abuse can be dangerous for the person, both mentally and physically. They need help and treatment. There are many different possible combinations and patterns that deal with mental illness and substance abuse. Each of these things put together can make it difficult to figure out what the problem is, as well as how to properly combat it. Even when a person is going through withdrawal of alcohol or drugs, some of their symptoms may even mimic a mental illness or the symptoms of one.
If you suspect someone you know has a mental illness, but is also taking drugs or drinking alcohol, see if you can find a way to give that person the help he or she needs. Take note if they seem to be having troubles financially, if they withdraw from social situations, have problems at work, with family, or in intimate relationships, increased emergency room admissions, multiple admissions for psychiatric care, or even have legal problems or face incarceration. The sooner you can convince them that you want to help and that they would benefit from treatment, the better off they will be.
Creating Wealth Through Infinite Banking, Or Becoming Your Own Banker
The essence of the infinite banking concept is to recover the interest that is normally lost to banks or other financial institutions through the use of participating, dividend-paying, whole life insurance.
There are two aspects of this concept we will look at:
1) What is the Banking Process?
2) Why whole life insurance?
To begin, there is one thing that is very important to understand; Infinite Banking is about banking and financing, not life insurance. Understanding the principles of banking will help you discover that there is a finance cost to everything you purchase. You either lose interest to the bank, or you lose the return on money used to make a cash purchase, forever.
Again, the concept of Infinite Banking is a concept about wealth and banking, whole life insurance just happens to be the product best suited for wealth creation and banking purposes.
What is the banking process?
One of the fundamental principles of wealth is that anytime you can redirect interest that you are currently losing to banks or other financial institutions back to yourself or an entity you own, you are safely and significantly increasing your financial worth. Implementing the Infinite Banking Concept will do exactly that, redirect this interest back to you, with additional growth and tax advantages.
The average American spends 34.5 cents of every dollar on interest alone. On the other hand they are doing everything they can to save even 10 cents of every dollar (average saves 5), a 3.45 to 1 ratio of interest to savings. Instead of searching for a higher rate of return and risking those hard earned dollars, changing the environment in which your money is working will dramatically change your financial status. Imagine a plane flying at 100 miles per hour, a relatively good speed, but the actual speed relative to the ground will be determined by other factors as well such as a 345 mph headwind. How fast is the plane going now? Still 100 mph in speed, but relative to the ground it is actually going in the reverse direction 245 mph. The pilot might as well ground the plane and wait it out, its only doing him worse. Now let’s imagine that he waits for a 345 mph tailwind. He is still flying his plane at 100 mph, but this time with a powerful tailwind that brings his actual speed, relative to the ground, to 445 mph! A 690 mph difference all because the change in environment.
The same applies to infinite banking. In the case of flying an airplane you cannot necessarily change the environment, but in the financial world you can. You see, most financial advisors are trying to increase the “speed of the airplane.” Going from 100 mph to 110 or 120 mph is not the answer to the problem. It’s the environment. Implementing the principles of Infinite Banking will create as radical a change to your financial situation as the change in wind is to the airplane.
Why Whole Life Insurance?
A restaurant that makes French fries might peel potatoes and discard the peels. Even though there is no real use for the peels to them, that’s how potatoes come and they really have no other choice. If that restaurant can make an arrangement with a farmer and sell him those peels as food for his animals then he has made an additional profit to his business even though that was not his goal, it just happened to work out that way because he had a necessity for potatoes, and he profited with all that came with it. You see, he had no choice, he was getting peels either way, and that profit was just an added benefit that he couldn’t get rid of.
The same applies to insurance and its use for the infinite banking concept. The many advantages of creating your bank through dividend paying whole life insurance outweigh all advantages found in other liquid funds, and non-liquid funds for that matter. Insurance is set up so advantageously in reference to taxes and growth that its benefits for banking outweigh those of any other possibilities. Using it as a banking tool is like using the potato itself. The potato peel is much like the death benefit, it’s an additional advantage, and there is no way of getting rid of it. They come together whether you like or not…and of course we like it.
There are 3 important parts to whole life insurance that need to be understood, the premium, the cash value, and the death benefit. Tradition teaches us that you need the most amount of death benefit and the least amount of premium, which in turn creates the least amount of cash value (or none at all for term policies). This creates a system that you continually pay into that never becomes self sustaining; all the emphasis is on death benefit. This is very disadvantageous and is the reason why whole life has a seemingly negative influence on your overall wealth. This is also why most financial advisors have always hated life insurance. For purposes of banking you will need to understand that the emphasis should not be on low premiums and high death benefit, but high premiums, and high cash values, which consequently means low death benefit (initially). With high premiums and high cash values your policy will begin to be self sustaining, and over a period of 5 years your cash values will equal the total amount you have paid into the policy (the government placed a limit on the amount you are able to put in your policy in order to maintain the tax advantages, thus creating the necessity to spread out the “capitalization” of your policy over a 5 year period. These limitations fall under the Modified Endowment Contract Guidelines, also known as the MEC). At this point your policy is self sustaining; no more premium payments NEED to be paid. The policy growth will cover those premiums forever (Side note- in whole life insurance, premiums do not increase, but remain constant for the life of the contract).
Using Your Policy as a Banking Solution
As you start to use your policy as a banking solution you will start to see exponential growth. As a policyholder and banker, you will start to borrow your money from your cash values and pay yourself back with interest. The insurance company will set a minimum interest rate for you to pay back the loan, usually around 4%-6%. This is, however, credited back to your policy. The purpose of charging you this minimum rate is that the insurance company needs to show overall growth in their company, it’s not important to them where it comes from, they just need to show the growth on their books. (Side note- Participating companies are non-profit organizations; they don’t pay out to anyone but their policyholders, which are us. They are not these greedy organizations people think they are, they have no reason to be, they are non-profit!) As you begin borrowing and paying back your cash values will continually increase, and you will be recapturing the interest that you would have normally paid to the banking institution, but this is just where it starts to get exciting.
Understanding Dividends
Every year you are entitled to the company’s growth, or money they didn’t use to pay death claims. Whole life insurance is structured to collect more every year in premium than their actuaries (the engineers of life insurance who estimate how many deaths there will be in the next given year) estimate it will cost. For example, if they determine that it will cost .90 cents to cover the cost of death claims than they will collect 1.00, just in case. If at the end of the year they discover that it only actually cost .80 cents of every dollar then the rest is returned in the form of dividends to the policyholders, minus a small portion of administrative fees and reserve monies (maybe .025 cents).
The average dividend is usually the equivalent of a 4% to 7% return. The beauty of it is that it will be given to you no matter what, it does not depend on whether you are borrowing your cash value or not. So you are essentially going to get the interest you are paying yourself as you finance your purchases, and also the dividend on top of that, creating exponential growth within your policy. And did I mention that the dividends are a “return of premium,” or in other words, TAX FREE!
Car Example
To give you a quick idea of the power of infinite banking we will look at the results of buying a car.
15,000 dollar purchase price
11 purchases- 1 every 4 years for the next 44 years
8% Interest Rate
Over the lifetime of these purchases here are the results, and remember, you are doing this either way, so choose which makes the most sense.
Pay Cash
Lose 165,000
Finance
Lose 193,000
Becoming Your Own Banker (Infinite Banking Concept)
With the same amount of cash outlay, and by using your policy as a means to fund your car purchases you will have
$701,000
in cash value available to you.
It’s your choice.
Essentially you have a liquid pool of money growing tax deferred, getting incredible growth possibilities, and the death benefit on the side you get whether you want it or not.
Infinite Banking is an incredible concept and you can see that by using it to become the financier of your purchases you can recapture the interest lost to banks and a lot more. As you can see from our simple car example you can turn things such as debts, interest, taxes, and opportunity cost into wealth. It can be applied to any purchase you make.
There no better means of wealth creation, and as the death benefit is passed on to future generations the growth becomes exponential. You will create a legacy of wealth within your family that will last forever.
Children’s Whole Food Vitamins Can Insure Adequate Nutrition and Boost Immune Support
Children’s vitamins may be essential in today’s world as most kids don’t get adequate nutrition. If you have kids, you know that it can be difficult to get them to eat right and many parents lose the battle.
Who doesn’t worry about their children’s nutrition? In years past, the American diet came largely from home farms where the food was as close as the end of the driveway. This meant that the food that was consumed at home, came directly from the garden to the table. And while certainly, experts agree that consuming whole, fresh foods including fruits and vegetables along with healthy meats and grains is the best way to get adequate nutrition, we no longer eat this way.
Our food is grown hundreds or even thousands of miles away, picked before it is ripe, trucked, treated and frozen or canned – eliminating much of the nutritional value. To make matters worse, most Americans eat tons of fast or convenience foods which are devoid of nutritional value. This is particularly true for children as they tend to be picky and much prefer chicken nuggets with fries over fish and fresh green beans. Children’s vitamins have become an absolutely necessary tool in the management of nutrition.
Even though the average American child is now much heavier, consuming more food each day, they are missing many important nutritional elements. Supplementing the diet with quality children’s vitamins is one way that you can ensure that your kids get the nutrients they need on a daily basis. Shaklee offers a terrific line of children’s vitamins, nutritionals and other child care products to ensure that your child gets the quality nutrition in a safe and effective manner.
Shaklee’s children’s vitamins include Incredivites which are tasty chewable multivitamin supplements designed to be loved by kids. They are gluten free and come in the great flavors of tropical punch, berry and grape. Incredivites contain a full day’s supply of Vitamin C, all the B vitamins and Vitamin D along with Vitamin, trace minerals and Vitamin K for a healthy balanced nutritional intake. These children’s vitamins may also be unique in that they contain lactoferrin which is a product naturally occurring in breast milk that is thought to promote healthy immune development.
Another children’s vitamin product offered by Shaklee is Mighty Smart, a children’s DHA supplement. DHA is one of the omega-3 fatty acids which has been proven to increase brain development in infants and children. It has shown to increase the ability of babies and toddlers to develop eye coordination and also hand to eye coordination in school age children. As most kids don’t eat a lot of meaty fish, nor do they consume a lot of flax seed oil, using children’s vitamins such as Mighty Smart may be a great way to boost brain function in your child.
For infants, there is Shaklee Baby Multivitamin & Multimineral Powder which can be easily added to water, food or juice to provide complete nutritional support in the form of children’s vitamins for both infants and toddlers. It provides an adequate supply of Vitamin C, 8 B vitamins, Vitamin A and the amount of Vitamin D that is recommended by the American Pediatric Association. From infancy to school age, you can give your child a great start with Shaklee children’s vitamins.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Google SEO Tips Part 1 of 10 – Introduction Search Engine
Introduction
What is a Search Engine?
Search engines are the primary tools of Internet users for finding products, services and information over the web. Search engines allow people to search the entire Web (or at least those pages of the Internet that are in the search engine’s database.)
How Does a Search Engine Index Web Pages?
There are four parts to an engine that you need to know about for optimization purposes:
- The spider is a program that goes out across the internet, looks for and gathers up web pages.
- The database is where the spider will store the pages that it finds.
- The search engine website, e.g. google.com, is where searchers go to pull up information from the database.
- The algorithms are programs that determine which sites will come up when searchers type in a query at the search engine website.
There are two ways that your site can get into the database:
- The spider will automatically find your site from a link on someone else’s site which is the path we recommend if you can get 1 or more quality inbound link(s).
- You submit your URL so that the spider will come out and find it.
What Happens When I Submit my URL to a Search Engine?
First, the search engine’s spider visits your URL immediately and schedules your page for inclusion in the search engine’s database.
Second, usually within a few weeks, the spider comes along and places your page(s) into its database.
There is no telling how many pages deep the spider will crawl or how many pages it will place in the database. Usually, on the first time around, it will be only a few pages -possibly only the home page.
Third, the spider revisits your page(s) to grab any changes you’ve made. (The old term for this was “automatic update.”) Once a page is in the database, the spider usually revisits every few weeks. The
spider will also begin to crawl your site more deeply and place more and more of your pages into the database.
Fourth, when people use a search engine, they type keywords into a search box on the search engine’s website. They are submitting a query. The search engine, depending on algorithms, will pull up all of the sites relevant to that query.
