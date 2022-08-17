Finance
Traffic Fine Management Services – Save Time and Money
Paying traffic fines is nobody’s favourite job. It’s not just about the money wasted. So much time can also be lost in sorting out the paperwork and making sure that a fine doesn’t get forgotten, so causing even more trouble. Now private vehicle owners can take advantage of a service that has been used by corporate fleet managers for years, and turn their traffic fine management over to a company that specialises in handling these inconveniences for you.
Traffic fine management has become an increasingly popular service for drivers. Handing over your speeding tickets and other traffic related fines to a company to sort out for you not only makes life simpler, but also saves you money. Specialist companies get discounts on promptly paying fines for their customers and those savings are passed on to you.
Corporate fleet managers have been using fine management services as an essential part of their administration for years. Not only can fines be kept under control with proactive management on a regular basis, but customers can also take advantage of the specialist knowledge accrued by specialist companies on the working of the national traffic laws. Any disputes can be handled by these companies and they can advise on any more complex problems involving road traffic offences.
Handing over the paying of your outstanding traffic fines to someone else to sort out may sound the sort of thing that only a top executive would be able to do, but this is a service that is available to everyone. Even better, it can be done by e-mail and is a very simple process. In South Africa, the fine management service just needs your car registration number and ID number. They will check for any outstanding fines and send you all the information, together with a nicely discounted total of the amount owing. You pay them. They take care of the fines for you. That’s it.
The great thing is that you don’t even have to dig out those outstanding traffic fine notices from your piles of junk mail. It’s a totally paperless process, taking care of everything electronically. You are then supplied with receipt numbers by e-mail for your records.
So next time you receive one of those irritating notices in the post, showing a photo of your car caught on camera with a request for far too much money, don’t just tuck it away in a pile of papers until the fine mounts up even higher. This will only add the stress of getting reminder notices month after month followed by a court summons. Instead, find a traffic fine management service in your area and get them to sort it out for you straight away. It will save you time, money and all that stress.
Finance
Does Your Social Network Really Determine Your Financial Net Worth?
In the affairs of men, nothing matters more in building wealth, influence and leverage than the friends you keep. In short, your network! As Brian Tracy once quipped, “you can’t fly with the eagles if you keep scratching with the turkeys.” Chinua Achebe captured it succinctly in Things Fall Apart, where he popularized the African proverb, “if a child washed his hands he could eat with kings.” An English cliché says, “birds of the same feather flock together”, and another says, “tell me your friend and I’ll tell you who you are.” Though the last saying is commonly associated with character issues, it can equally be applied to the subject of our discussion, networking as it relates to net worth.
Dennis P. Kimbro, the co-author of Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice, once asked Don King, the boxing promoter and showman, “what are your goals?”, and he fired back, “to become America’s first black billionaire.” When Kimbro queried, “how are you going to do that?” he retorted, “I just told you, by hanging around billionaires, learning all they know.” T. Harv Eker, the author of Think Rich to Get Rich: Secrets of the Millionaire Mind, describes a simple test he says he administers to attendees of his Million Mind Intensive seminar. He says he asks them to write down the names of the top seven friends they spend most of their time with (excluding spouses and their kids), and says the average income of every attendee always reflect the average income of their top seven friends. Are you surprised? We conducted a similar exercise in our Dig Your Well Before You Are Thirsty (title borrowed from Harvey Mackay) seminar and attendees were dumbfounded by the result and all vowed to rethink the friends and network they keep. Still doubting?
Whenever you attend a social function, whether it’s a society wedding, a big red-carpet reception, or a presidential ball, just watch closely who hangs around with whom. You’ll soon discover that after the initial greetings and exchange of pleasantries, the people will imperceptibly drift into the groups they belong: the poor will gather together to moan the bad economy, the middle class will be back slapping their group members and boasting about the next big toy they are planning to acquire, while the rich will be talking in hush tones in their own circle where the next big investment is likely to come from. Generally, you won’t see the super rich in these social events. They meet on secretive islands to plot the next mega deals.
Networking right is so crucial for success in life and in business that you ignore or neglect this discipline at your own peril. If you observe, the poorest people have the shallowest networks or no network at all to talk about. When the poor is in a bind, he has no friend to turn to. The opposite is true of the rich and super rich. They all have well oiled networks that enable them have advance information about new government policies before they become public knowledge; they are always the first to hear about new high yielding private placements, and they use their networks to literally safe their life. When a close mentor suffered a life threatening brain clot that made him pass out suddenly, it was the network he had built over the years that saved the situation. One, two, three telephone calls, and he was flown to London and within hours a simple but delicate procedure that drained fluid from his skull was carried out and he came back to life.
In her 2008 presentation at the then ASTD (American Society for Training and Development) International Conference, entitled Mastering Professional Networking: Turning Relationships into Lifelong Assets, Neusa Hirota, an American of Japanese descent, who was brought up in Brazil, and speaking little English, told the awesome story how she used the power of networks to change jobs four times within six years, and secure jobs in some of the most powerful establishments on earth, including the World Bank. It was from her presentation that I first heard about the theory of “Six Degrees of Separation.” Six degrees of separation is the theory that anyone on the planet can be connected to any other person on the planet through a chain of acquaintances that has no more than five intermediaries. The theory was first proposed in 1929 by the Hungarian writer Frigyes Karinthy in a short story called “Chains.” We will not join the debate whether this theory has been proven or remains unproven, all you need to know is that you can become insanely successful if you use the power of networks to your advantage.
Like every other game, networking has its own rules. Don’t go about thumping your complimentary card into the hand of every person you meet because I can assure you your card will end up in a dustbin. If you want to join a network, have something to offer, be selfless, and join gracefully, preferably from the bottom. If you do a good home work, you will be able to join the strongest battalions. The best place to start is through seminars, workshops, and conferences. Join clubs and associations like Lions, Toastmasters, Rotary, Optimists, ATD, and SHRM, to mention but a few. Don’t forget your old school alumni association, and PTA (parents and teachers association). Remember, the devil you know is better than the one you do not know. Seek out people with similar passion or interest as you do. Share your thoughts, ideas, and the portfolio of what you’re currently working on. Indeed, take advantage of every networking opportunity that suits your passion and temperament. Building a network is a marathon and not a hundred meters dash, so be prepared to toil for years.
Like any other discipline in life, learn to understand the concept of networking. What I mean is, education is important. Be a guru in your little field. Who would like to do business with you if you have nothing to offer? Read the best books on networking. Keith Ferazzi, the author of two best-selling books on networking, Who’s Got Your Back, and Never Eat Alone, has taken the discipline of networking to a whole new level. From your network, you may find people who could turn out to be your mentor or mentors. Never underrate what the right mentor can do for you. Remember, Isaac Newton once said, “if I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants”, and Napoleon Bonaparte said, “God is always on the side of the strongest battalions.” Your mentor, you and your network can form the strongest battalion and you can see far into the horizon when you take networking seriously. Rich Schefren had Jay Abraham as his mentor, Bob Dylan was mentored by Woody Guthrie, Richard Branson had Freddie Laker, Jeff Bezos had David Shaw, and Warren Buffett was mentored by the economist Benjamin Graham. So, who is your mentor? In summary, does network really determine net worth? Yes indeed, nothing is as invincible as a powerful network. Start building yours today!
Finance
Choosing a Remote Backup Service Provider With 18 Simple Questions
In Google, the search term “remote backup” yields 649,000 results. This is a crowded marketplace with a great degree of disparity in service levels.
Here are some helpful questions to consider when selecting a remote backup provider:
1. Can I maintain a local copy of my data using your solution?
A local copy of your data allows you to restore data at the fastest possible speed. Without a local copy, your provider is transmitting over the Internet or shipping your data to you overnight. A typical small business with a T1 connection (1.5 Mbps) will take over 14 hours to transmit 10-gigabytes worth of data.
2. Is my data encrypted in transit AND while it is in your data center?
They must use an encryption key you create, choose and control not an automated encryption key. The data must be encrypted in transmission and while it is stored at the data center. Some providers only encrypt the data during transmission.
3. Describe your data center and the level of security you employ.
Remote backup providers should have their security policies ready for review. You should look for redundant Internet, power and generator run time in case of power loss. Other items include firewalls, authentication, background clearances and physical security.
4. Do you offer continuous data protection (CDP)?
Some businesses operate a paperless office, such as a doctor’s office that treats hundreds of patients. If they use a wireless tablet, there is no paper trail to recreate patient records if there is a data loss. These companies must have CDP that backs up data in real time as it changes.
5. Do you offer a flexible data retention policy and long-term archiving?
Many providers force you into a retention policy like a 30-day plan or some other rigid policy. A one-size fits all approach to retention data doesn’t work. In the real world, some data is retained for years while other data can be deleted after months. Some data is essential for your business while other data is operationally important. The right remote backup service provider will help you identify your specific needs and customize the retention program to meet those needs.
6. Do you protect multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, Mac, AS400 and VMWare?
Ideally, you want to have one solution provider that covers your whole computing environment. Understanding virtual system data protection is increasingly important.
7. Can you do a bare metal restore to my server?
This feature streamlines the server recovery process, making it unnecessary to update the operating system and manually install all the program files and user accounts prior to restoring your data. Some provider’s software has a dissimilar hardware restore feature that allows you to do bare metal restores to dissimilar hardware platforms or to virtual machines.
8. What databases do you online or hot backup support?
Businesses should make sure the remote backup provider includes support for all the database platforms it uses such as Oracle and MS-SQL. Some allow you to issue “pre” and “post” commands to databases for increased flexibility and support. The technology should also support multi-threaded backup scheduling.
9. Do you support “brick-level” restores and CDP for emails?
Terian Solutions, a remote backup service provider using Asigra, reports that 87% of its restores are Exchange “brick-level” restores. Today, employees spend the majority of their time communicating via e-mail. “Brick-level” allows you to restore one message or mailbox rather than the whole Exchange data store.
10. Do you use deduplication technology AND will it save me money?
Some remote backup services employ deduplication at the “block” level. This eliminates common “blocks” or parts within a file. It can also eliminate whole files like common operating systems and software application files that are already stored in its data vaults. This means you store less data, which saves you money. If the provider charges based on natural data (more in #16) then you will not save any money. It will reduce the providers cost, but that saving is not passed on to you.
11. How much experience do your support technicians have?
You should schedule a technical interview or direct call to the customer support line to experience their service. A main difference between a “low cost” providers and a more expensive alternative is the quality of its support staff. As with any service business, employees are a large operating cost. Backups happen automatically. Restores are another story. Many times after you lose a server, the difference between the longest day of your life and an inconvenience is the quality of the team supporting you.
12. How long have you been providing data protection services?
Check how long they have been in business and understand the financial commitment that has been made to protect your data.
13. Describe your data vault environment and redundancy?
Although it takes several hundred thousand dollars to properly protect a company’s data, there are service providers that start and operate on a shoestring budget. With today’s technology, a company can play the part of a reliable remote backup service provider with a single server, couple of large hard drives and a website all hosted in their garage.
14. Walk me through a disaster scenario; I call you, what’s next?
Your provider should have a structured recovery plan that ensures constant communication until your complete recovery. This is when a high touch approach is necessary.
15. Do you have references from companies that are my size?
The remote data backup service provider’s client list and history of service is very important to consider. Contact references that have experience working with the company during a restore procedure. You’re buying a professional hand during the data recovery process.
16. What will be the total price of your solutions?
Narrow your choices down to only those qualified to protect your data to the level you require. With the survival of your company at stake, this is not an area to compromise quality for price. Remember, per GB prices can be deceiving. They can be based on “natural” (as it sits on your computer), “stored” (amount stored in the vault) or “protected” (the total restorable data). Some providers use deduplication (covered in #10). Deduplication can save you up to 35% depending on your situation and service provider. If you focus on the total cost of the solutions, you are heading in the right direction.
17. Do you offer a money back guarantee?
It is impossible to know exactly how your implementation will work until after it is in place for a few weeks. You should only consider a remote backup service provider that stands behind their service with an unconditional satisfaction guarantee.
18. What size is your largest account?
Will the remote backup service provider be able to expand as you do? Data grows at an incredible rate. You need to make sure the service provider has scalable technology and will respond to the ever increasing demands of large data sets. Some service providers use technology that works for 20-30 gigabytes of data, but isn’t scalable into hundreds of terabytes. Again, use references and ask specific questions about the amount of data and performance.
I hope these questions help you navigate the vast choices in the remote backup provide arena.
Using a remote backup service provider is an ideal solution for any company that relies on its computers everyday to manage important data. It is important to select a high quality long-term partner.
In order to find the right managed remote backup service provider for your business, it is important to engage in an extensive interview process with the provider that results in cost efficiency, convenience and assures more security than traditional data protection systems. Remember, choosing the right provider for your business means getting the most effective data protection at the best price.
Finance
Self Esteem and Weight Loss
Did you know your own self-esteem may be a contributing factor to some of your problems?
Let’s look at weight loss for example.
We all know that the weight loss industry is a multi billion dollar per annum business and who do the advertisers target?
Women!
In order to encourage women to join their weight loss plan they highlight their insecurities in their advertising copy.
“What insecurities are these,” you may be asking.
You may have heard of the term “fat shaming.”
Women are shamed into feeling guilty even if they are just a few kilos heavier than last year.
Is it any wonder that so many of them suffer from insecurities.
My advice to women is this:
1 Stop comparing yourself with others
It is silly to try to be somebody you are not. Instead of trying to be someone other than yourself you must ask the question, “What makes me tick,?” and set your goals accordingly.
2 Do it for you and not for others.
If you are taking on a new diet do it for yourself and not for others. Don’t be a people pleaser and try to impress others for the sake of it.
3 Your value is not measured by your dress size.
What makes you unique is what values you. It is what you do with what talents you have been gifted that gives you value. It is important to use your talents for the benefit of others. That is real value!
4 Ditch the “If only,” mindset.
Many women and men for that matter think, “If I lost xx amount of weight, got, a new car, a better house, had a new husband/wife, or whatever then I will be happy.”
Life does not work that way. Joy comes from within and has nothing to do with outward appearances or the opinion of others. Many people after they have acquired what they thought would make them happy are still not content with their life. The novelty soon wears off then they have their eye on something else.
5 Work on your self-esteem.
It is important to work on your self-esteem otherwise people are going to push you around.
The key is to be assertive and not allow unkind comments to affect. Assertiveness is not just sticking up for yourself. It is recognising the television advertising for what they are; to make you want to buy their products.
I am not saying you should not go on one of these diets but to do it for the right reasons.
The bottom line is that a low self-esteem will undermine your dieting plan.
How?
Have you heard of the expression “Comfort eating?”
Enough said.
Finance
How to Become an Alpha Male – Live and Seduce Like James Bond
Learning how to become an alpha male is not that difficult. The key is to never be outcome dependent. Just live your life how you want and never seek approval for your actions. Alpha males are happy with being themselves, nothing else.
Alpha males are completely and utterly their own people. They do what they want, when they want. If you want to learn how to become an alpha male, you need to learn how to say “no.” If you don’t want to do something, don’t do it. There doesn’t need to be any more explanation than that.
On the other hand, if there’s something you really want to do, go do it. If no one else wants to, then don’t waste time trying to convince them. The simple act of you going out and doing something you want, is often enough to get others to join you.
Alpha males never try to impress others. They don’t seem desperate around women because they give off the aura that they already get chicks. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t go home with a girl because you can get it whenever you want. Even if this isn’t true, if you project that image, you’re success will increase dramatically. Girls can sense if you’re desperate.
Becoming an alpha male is also about keeping your private life, private. Have you ever noticed that guys who get girls never mention their successes to others? They don’t brag or boast about their sexual conquests.
If a guy constantly talks about how many girls he’s been with, he is insecure, and trying to impress you. Don’t buy it. When was the last time James Bond gave a number as to how many girls he had slept with? Never. Women can just infer that he’s a stud by the way he carries himself.
Finance
21 Will Tips to Improve Your Estate Planning
Most adults believe making a Will is a good idea and is something they should do. For a variety of reasons over 50% of UK adults never actually make a Will. Of those that do make Wills as much as 50% are either invalid or not fit for purpose. Getting through the process effectively has a number of potential pitfalls.
Here are 21 pointers to help you navigate the problems and pitfalls:
1. Make a Will. Without one you will die intestate and the Law decides who gets your assets and in what proportions.
2. Observe proper signing procedure. The most common reason for declaring a Will invalid is incorrect signing procedure (attestation). Two witnesses must see the testator sign the Will and sign a declaration stating just that.
3. Witnesses should not be beneficiaries in the Will. If they are, the Will is still valid but any inheritance in the Will is struck out!
4. Appoint at least two Executors. By all means appoint your spouse or indeed anyone but have a second Executor or a reserve Executor in case the first choice is unable or unwilling to act.
5. Choose Executors wisely. Executors will be responsible for administering your Estate. They need to be trustworthy, willing and able.
6. Consider appointing a professional Executor. If you have complex affairs or cannot choose the ‘right’ member of your family it might be a good idea to have a professional Executor. there will be a cost to this service but it could prove cost effective and save family arguments.
7. Know the value of your Estate. Many people have life insurance and death in service benefits that swell the value of their Estate to a level where Inheritance Tax issues need to be addressed.
8. Ensure your children will inherit. If a parent remarries or buys property jointly with a new spouse or partner that property is owned by the new partner and will not fall into the parent’s Estate for inheritance purposes. Own property as tenants-in-common and leave it to the children subject to the life interest of the spouse or partner.
9. Appoint Guardians. If you have children under 18 years old appoint Guardians in your Will. If you don’t and the worst happens your minor children will be put in the care of Social Services until a Court decides who gets custody.
10. Use special Discretionary Trusts for disabled children. The right type of Discretionary Trust will provide the optimum support for your disabled child without reducing state benefit entitlements.
11. Common Law Marriage is a myth. There is no such thing in English law, so if your partner dies you will inherit nothing without such provisions in a Will.
12. Marriage can invalidate your Will. Unless your Will is made in contemplation of marriage your Will be invalidated by marriage. You will need a new Will!
13. Divorce does not invalidate your Will. However your ex-spouse is treated as if s/he has died. The effect may be that you would be intestate or partially intestate. You should get a new Will.
14. Plan to avoid Care Home Fees. With careful lifetime planning, ensuring jointly owned property is as tenants-in-common and suitable Will trusts the asset draining costs of Care Home Fees can be avoided or mitigated.
15. Be careful if you are leaving someone out of your Will. Your wishes may be subject to challenge in the courts. If you do not want a child or other dependent to inherit give reasons in a ‘Letter of Wishes’ to be kept with your Will. This may be taken into account in any proceedings and will show that you haven’t simply overlooked that person.
16. Make a Will in any for any country that you own property in. This should help speed up and simplify probate in that country. N.B. there are exceptions, where making a local Will would prove disadvantageous or worse (e.g. the United Arab Emirates which might invoke Probate under Sharia Law).
17. Business and Agricultural Relief. Interests in a business, farm or shares in qualifying unlisted companies (held for more than 2 years) and let farmland held for more than 7 years qualifies for 100% Inheritance Tax relief. Assets used by a qualifying business or company, or a controlling holding in a listed company will qualify for 50% relief.
18. Never alter or tamper with your Will. Any damage or alterations may invalidate your Will.
19. Don’t gamble on a D.I.Y. Will. If you use a professional to draft your Will who is trained, qualified and has Professional Indemnity insurance you can achieve the peace of mind you want and need. If you go down the D.I.Y. route and then make a mistake you will have saved some money but to what end? There is no comeback and your surviving loved ones will not be thinking about the few pounds you saved.
20. Keep your Will safe. If you die in a fire your will may go up in flames too. Making a Will is stage one – it needs to be available when it is needed. Consider taking advantage of secure storage options to ensure it will not be damaged or destroyed.
21. Let your Executors and beneficiaries know where to find the Will. This can be achieved through secure storage with storage certificates provided for the Executors. There are also internet registration options which may prove particularly useful with larger families who have spread to far off places.
Finance
Do I Need a Termite Bond?
Recently a client asked me this question while we were previewing a home. Living in the south where termites are a major problem, my response was it is always advisable for a buyer to have a termite inspection. While they are typically required by the lender, technically in Georgia, a Termite Bond is not required to sell a property. However, I always do my due diligence and advise my buyers to obtain a new or assume an existing bond.
A Termite Bond is a contract between a homeowner and pest control company, effective after an inspection has been accomplished and any treatment performed. Treatments for termite recurrence are free for the life of the bond. An annual inspection is typically included and many companies also provide damage compensation (they pay for repairs/replacement) if the termites did damage.
The seller indicates on the sellers disclosure whether they have a transferable bond or not so there shouldn’t be any confusion on whether or not one already exists. As a buyer, you’re spending a lot of money for the home, why not have the peace of mind knowing your home is termite free? With termites, if you don’t pay for protection now, you will definitely pay more later!
So, what are Termites?
Termites are small burrowing insects that feed on wood (the cellulose). There are over 2,000 species but they can generally be grouped into four categories: Dampwood, Drywood, Subterranean, and Formosan.
Dampwood Termites are found where there is a high moisture content like in forests or near ponds. They are typically not found in homes.
Drywood Termitesdo just that, they attack dry wood. Wood above the soil level is susceptible to infestations, such as attic framing. Sealing all structure cracks will help keep these pests out.
Subterranean termites live in large colonies and build mud tubes to attack wood and protect themselves from open air. With up to 2 million members per colony, they are the most destructive species.
Formosan Termites are the most aggressive subterranean species and can collapse a building if left untreated long enough. Difficult to control, prevention is the key with these wood lovers.
Tips to help avoid termite infestations
- Get a Termite Bond and have regular inspections
- Move all untreated wood products away from the house and avoid wood-to-ground contact
- Eliminate water leaks and fix any cracks/holes in the foundation
- Keep gutters/downspouts clear of debris and avoid rainwater buildup wherever possible
- Basement, Crawl Space, and Attic should be well ventilated and dry
- Avoid wood mulch and keep all vegetation away from the foundation
- Treat exposed wood and/or paint where appropriate
- Screen your vents…termites can fly
Fun Termite Facts
- Termites look a little like ants but are most closely related to the cockroach
- The termite is the most destructive insect in North America
- Termites cause billions of dollars of damage annually in the U.S.
- The queen can live up to 30 years, laying hundreds of eggs each day
- Termite nests can be 20 feet high and hold well over a million insects
- The colony eats 24 hours a day, every day
Amid ‘solid’ but unspectacular season, Cedric Mullins still making impact on Orioles
Does Your Social Network Really Determine Your Financial Net Worth?
Trump critic Liz Cheney falls in US primary, but Murkowski survives
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander could face MORE jail time for ‘stealing her landlady’s $2,000’
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sacked from BJP’s highest decision-making body
Choosing a Remote Backup Service Provider With 18 Simple Questions
A Turkish air offensive would have caused the death of three Syrian soldiers in the province of Aleppo – RT in French
Republicans for ‘extreme’ Democrats to hold majority at home
Self Esteem and Weight Loss
The government claims that it has succeeded in
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
How to play poker online – A guide
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime