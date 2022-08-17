News
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes shares chilling story of coyote attack at Marin Headlands
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A Bay Area runner shares his story after being injured in an encounter with a coyote while running down a trail in Marin Headlands.
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes posted a video on Instagram moments after the attack. Karnazes says he had just opened an energy bar during the race around 3 a.m. Friday, about 40 miles into the 150-mile course. After hearing a noise from behind, Karnazes says he turned to look – that’s when a coyote jumped on him.
“A coyote just hit me and fell on my face,” Karnazes said, “I looked up and it was kinda in front of me. And I had polls going on, I was running with polls going on. So I hit it and it just flew away.”
The coyote, according to the marathon runner, was a medium-sized dog that seemed well nourished with a nice coat. He says he had seen coyotes earlier in the day, but hadn’t had an unwanted altercation – this one was after his food.
“It was in an area that I later learned people were in, it was problematic with people feeding the coyote. So I think he just saw the food as an opportunity.”
Although his face was bloody when he fell, Karnazes was able to fend off the animal without further injury. Will he be back on track? Certainly, he said.
Karnazes has this message for other trail runners who might have a similar encounter with a wild animal:
“I think if they (the runners) see someone feeding a coyote, say something, let the wild animals be wild. The mystique and magic of the ultra marathon is that you’re in the wild and you see lots of animals – you see deer, you see coyotes, bobcats and you see lots of rabbits and it’s a really unique experience and we’re so lucky to have it in our garden here in the area from the bay. So I would say come and just be a little more mindful. Don’t run around at three in the morning all alone eating. Yeah.
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco to miss next three to four weeks with low-grade slant strain – The Denver Post
ATLANTA — Mets starter Carlos Carrasco was placed on the 15-day IL due to a low-grade strain in his left oblique. The Mets estimate his recovery timeline to be around three to four weeks.
“Carlos got the test back, that’s actually really good news,” Buck Showalter said optimistically. “Grade 1 (strain), this is good news. We thought it could have been something a little deeper. Hopefully it won’t be as long as some of these things will take, we’ll see.
Carrasco left Monday’s game after two innings, which were interrupted by a rain delay. On his way down the tunnel after the second, he could be seen grabbing his oblique.
“I actually see it as, maybe, an opportunity to refresh him in the arms,” Showalter said. “I think he exceeded the things we thought he could do.”
Stephen Nogosek was brought up from Syracuse to replace Carrasco. Nogosek has pitched nine games for the Mets this season with a 2.30 ERA. Additionally, the Mets made a right-handed reliever trade. Adonis Medina was opted for Triple-A while RJ Alvarez was called up. Alvarez last pitched in the big leagues in 2015 with Oakland. He posted a 3.38 ERA and 22.3 percent strikeout rate in 29 games for Syracuse this year, all of which were out of the bullpen.
In the final lineout move of the day, outfielder Nick Plummer was flagged for an assignment.
ROTATION PLANNING
Showalter was asked about David Peterson, who isn’t technically on the active roster after being picked for Triple-A on Aug. 6, but is on the Atlanta team. He seems like the obvious candidate to be called up and take over from Carrasco in the rotation, but Showalter said that’s not set in stone.
“I’m not going to totally commit to that. I know we are going to eliminate Trevor Williams [of consideration to pitch]. He could probably play short [on Tuesday] if need be. But we would really like to give him a good, long day of work to prepare him to throw more innings. He’ll probably make one of those starts in the doubleheader [on Saturday in Philadelphia]. We will try to manage this.
News
Seattle Seahawks’ Drew Lock to miss start Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s second preseason game, the team announced Tuesday.
The news came about 90 minutes after coach Pete Carroll said that while Geno Smith still leads Seattle’s quarterbacking competition, Lock would start Thursday against the Chicago Bears. Instead, Lock will have to self-isolate for at least five days under CDC guidelines, which the NFL is now following after pausing its COVID protocols.
Lock is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.
Speaking to reporters after practice – before Lock’s positive test was announced – Carroll also revealed the Seahawks hoped to have rookie running back Kenneth Walker III available for their season opener as picks second round deal with a hernia.
Lock’s positive test was a surprising twist on what was already a remarkable development in the battle to replace Russell Wilson. For the first time in the entire offseason, Lock took all of Seattle’s first-team representatives on Tuesday in preparation to start Thursday. Lock, who had only gotten a handful of practice reps with the No. 1 offense through Tuesday, threw an interception during an 11-on-11 stretch and looked shaky in his action the longer with starters.
Carroll said Tuesday the plan was from the start to pitch Lock in Game 2 of the preseason. Smith started his mock game at Lumen Field and his first preseason game in Pittsburgh last weekend.
“It’s part of the plan,” Carroll said. “No matter what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game and see what happened. Fortunately, he played very well and he deserves a chance to play, just like everyone deserves a chance to play and show what he can do.”
Carroll added of Lock: “He’s been on point. He’s done everything he needs to do so far to position himself as a rookie football player. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Lock, acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade, missed a game last season after testing positive for COVID-19 and another in 2020 after being deemed a close contact.
Lock outplayed Smith in the Seahawks mock game and had a good night in Pittsburgh before losing a late fumble in Seattle’s 32-25 loss. He went 11 of 15 for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns while playing the entire second half against Steelers backups.
“Drew came right out, took us out there and did well,” Carroll said. “He kicked the ball and converted a couple of third downs. He did some good things. That’s what happened. … Happy with both guys so far.”
Carroll confirmed Tuesday that Lock was at fault for ignoring the unblocked rusher who hit him from behind with just over a minute left in the game, prompting a fumble that Pittsburgh recovered. Carroll previously said Smith leads the competition because he does the best job of handling pre-break responsibilities such as game changes and line of scrimmage protections.
“Yeah, he made a mistake,” Carroll said. “He needed to read the guy coming off the edge and he didn’t do it right so he got run over. He’ll never miss that again. It was a great lesson.”
Smith went 10 of 15 for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown, mostly against Pittsburgh backups. Carroll noted he would have started 10 for 10 if not for a pair of drops and tight end Noah Fant failed to get his second foot inbounds on a well-placed sideline throw.
“Geno is still the number 1 guy,” Carroll said. “He’s holding his ground at this point. I really like what Drew has shown us…Both of our guys can play. That’s what we know. They can both play.”
Walker, who is expected to play an important role in Seattle’s backfield this season alongside Rashaad Penny, was not seen anywhere on the field during Tuesday’s practice.
“Ken has a small hernia he’s been working on and we have to get through it,” Carroll said. “So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something we can take care of and stuff. We just have to make sure he’s okay before the first game, that’s what we’re aiming for. “
Walker, the second running back selected in the April draft and the 41st overall pick, is having a healthy and impressive offseason so far. Last Thursday, Carroll praised Walker for how he’s become a running back. Specifically, he said Walker had “moved the page” on his struggles protecting college passes, adding, “He could play all three tries and we would feel comfortable with that.”
Walker started against Pittsburgh, finishing with 30 yards on six touches. Penny didn’t play against the Steelers due to a tight groin, but practiced Tuesday.
News
Suspect in Best Buy ‘grab-and-run’ thefts avoids prison time
Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann asked 19-year-old Shaimee Robinson-Love at her sentencing Tuesday why she thought it was OK to take part in the mass grab-and-run theft of more than $7,300 worth of electronics from a Best Buy store in Maplewood on last year’s Black Friday.
Robinson-Love, who was one of six suspects charged with felony aiding and abetting theft, told the judge she had surrounded herself around the “wrong people” and “fell into a hole.”
“The way you can get out of the hole … it’s a saying that I sometimes use: new faces, new places,” Guthmann responded to Robinson-Love, of St. Paul. “You go back to the same places, hanging out with the same faces, you end up back here in court.”
Guthmann then accepted a plea agreement that Robinson-Love made with prosecutors in June, staying any imposition of prison time, and instead sentencing her to supervised probation for three years and 36 days to serve in the county workhouse with credit for 36 days.
Guthmann noted how he could have disregarded the plea deal and sent Robinson-Love to prison because she violated her pre-sentence obligations by being charged with gross misdemeanor theft at the Mall of America Macy’s on Aug. 8.
“You blew the plea deal by picking up a new charge,” Guthmann told her. “So I have a right to send you to prison right now for a year.”
Instead, Guthmann added an order that she complete 80 hours of community work service.
THE CHRAGES
According to the criminal complaint, around 6 p.m., Nov. 26, the group went to the Best Buy at 1795 E. County Road D in Maplewood. They grabbed TVs, tablets, hoverboards and other electronic devices valued at $7,356 and left the store without paying for them.
The group also hit Best Buy stores in Burnsville and Blaine the same day. The total value of the items stolen from the three stores was $26,138. They also struck a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Richfield.
Police were able to identify the suspects from surveillance video compared with Facebook posts by the same individuals.
Prosecutors in Ramsey, Dakota and Anoka counties also charged Raymone Wright, 23, of Minneapolis; Nathaniel Spears, 28, of Albany, Minn.; and Na’ Touri Ross, 19, of Minneapolis. Two juveniles were also charged in Ramsey and Anoka counties.
Also charged in Anoka County were Rolanda Lott, 36, of Roseville; Iyahanna Turner, 19, Minneapolis; Myeisha Hall, 20, Brooklyn Park, and Mijuanna Mapp, 19, of Winona, Minn.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evanstold told reporters in December that in recent years the agency has seen an increase in the number of organized crime rings that commit large thefts at retail stores. The stolen merchandise ends up for sale on online marketplaces, he said.
OTHER SUSPECTS
An anonymous tipster told police that Wright was involved, and that Wright, listed as male in court documents, said he identified as a transgender woman who went by the name of Ra’Lasia Wright. Wright was associated with a Facebook page named “Run Outs by Ralai” that bragged of organized retail thefts.
The tipster said Wright had been on Facebook Live showing merchandise stolen from the stores, charges say.
When officers went to Wright’s home, they found a Ford Edge with Florida license plates that was involved in the thefts, according to prosecutors. A search of the vehicle revealed an anti-theft device used by Best Buy stores.
Wright admitted to being at the stores but denied stealing anything, according to charges.
In Ramsey County, Wright’s case went out as a sealed complaint warrant and he has yet to be arrested. Spears is wanted on a bench warrant after failing to appear at a July 6 hearing. Ross is wanted on a bench warrant after skipping a June 30 hearing.
In April, Robinson-Love was sentenced on the Dakota County aiding and abetting charge. There, she also received a stay of imposition of prison time, supervised probation for five years and 35 days to serve in the county workhouse with credit for 35 days.
Eat Just pockets $25 million and gets help from Alibaba to sell alternative proteins in China – TechCrunch
China is a notoriously difficult market for international startups to break into, but one company seems to have found the recipe for appealing to the country’s picky consumers. Three years after launching Eat Just in China, the San Francisco-based company is poised to put more alternative protein products on Chinese plates.
Formerly Hampton Creek, Eat Just has secured $25 million and a strategic partnership with C2 Capital Partners, a private equity firm with Alibaba as lead investor. The combination with C2, according to Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, will help marketing strategies, sales, branding, consumer insights, hiring and the company’s regulatory approach. business in China.
Specifically, the California-based company will benefit from Alibaba’s reservoir of consumer insights and experience in building a team in China from scratch, Tetrick told TechCrunch.
Eat Just has been around since 2011 and has raised more than $400 million from investors including Khosla Ventures and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Horizon Ventures. After establishing a foothold for its plant-based eggs in the US market, Eat Just ventured into China, the world’s largest consumer of meat.
“We can never achieve the goal of changing the world without China,” Tetrick said.
Getting the regulatory green light is essential for any company entering a new market. Eat Just’s mung bean eggs are already available on Alibaba’s e-commerce platform. And it’s set to file with Chinese regulators its cultured meat, which is made from real animal cells grown in the lab, “sometime this year,” according to the CEO.
The time has come. China has made food security a key priority for its agricultural production. In its five-year economic plan 2021-2025, the government encourages R&D on “meat cultured from cells, synthetic egg cream, recombinant proteins” and other food production technologies.
Eat Just was granted permission to sell lab-grown meat in Singapore in late 2020 and the result there has been “wonderful” so far, the founder said.
China is a more difficult market to conquer. So far, Eat Just’s customers have been mostly well-educated young Chinese from wealthy cities like Shanghai. They’re tough on taste and flavor — in a good way, which drives the company to keep innovating, Tetrick said.
“It is widely accepted that the alternative protein sector can play an important role in achieving China’s carbon peak and neutralization goal,” said Steve Lin, Managing Partner of C2. “These ESGs [environmental, social, and governance] the benefits resonate strongly with young Chinese consumers who want to try innovative foods with a good nutritional profile and align with their values.
“As the herbal market is still at an early stage of development, local and foreign companies are focusing on consumer education and awareness to expand market opportunities,” he added.
China remains a minor contributor to Eat Just’s revenue, accounting for just 5% of its global sales. The US company also faces a slew of local alternative protein makers that have popped up in China over the past few years. But Tetrick thinks the company’s real competitor is conventional eggs and meat, which are still cheaper than Eat Just’s products by a wide margin.
“If we can’t make it cheaper, we’re not going to win,” he said. To this end, the company should set up local production to reduce logistics costs, which represent a large part of its operational costs.
The location of manufacturing in China is something in the cards for Eat Just. Other international players have gone the same way – oat milk maker Oatly and plant-based meat company Beyond operate their own production plants in China.
With 200 officers, State Fair police chief says they’ve reached hiring goal for Great Minnesota Get-Together
The Minnesota State Fair, working with other law enforcement agencies, has reached its goal of hiring 200 officers, the Fair’s police chief said Tuesday.
Chief Ron Knafla and the fair’s deputy general manager wrote to the Ramsey County sheriff earlier this month, saying they had 99 sworn officers lined up. They requested assistance from the sheriff’s office “to support our efforts to ensure the health and safety of State Fair attendees.”
Sheriff Bob Fletcher said 40 deputies will be working at the Fair, in addition to Minnesota State Patrol troopers and officers from other agencies.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together, running from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, is expected to draw attendance numbers similar to 2019, when there were more than 2 million visitors during the 12-day event, Knafla and Deputy General Manager Brian Hudalla wrote to Fletcher.
“Safety and security are the Minnesota State Fair’s top priority, and our goal is to create a safe and secure environment for everyone,” Knafla said in a Tuesday statement.
‘COMPREHENSIVE SECURITY PLAN’
Last year, just over 1.3 million people attended the Fair, the lowest attendance in 44 years and the result of concern over the delta variant of COVID-19 and poor weather during the first three days.
A Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office report showed there also were fewer calls for service compared with previous years. Most calls were for assistance and non-law enforcement matters, including medical problems from the heat or from dehydration, missing children, being locked out of a vehicle and lost property.
There have been security incidents on the final night of the Fair the last two years it was held.
Staff members were closing the fair’s gates last year and one gate “became overrun … by approximately 50 people,” according to a sheriff’s office report requested and obtained by Public Record Media. The report also said a worker saw a man with a gun during the incident. A deputy used a handheld chemical agent, similar to mace, to disperse the crowd.
The Fair was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, a fight just outside the state fairgrounds ended with a 19-year-old critically injured when she was struck by a passing vehicle and three young men wounded by gunfire.
The State Fair police department “has developed and implemented a comprehensive security plan,” which includes metal detectors and bag checks at entry gates, law enforcement officers from throughout the state on patrol around the clock, security cameras and more, according to Knafla.
FAIR POLICE DEPARTMENT REESTABLISHED
The topic of who’s in charge of policing at the Fair has recently been contentious.
When the Fair disbanded its own police department, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office took over last year. The Ramsey County Board had reservations, with commissioners saying they were mostly concerned about liability, but they ultimately signed off on an agreement.
The sheriff’s office work at the Fair last year brought in about $500,000 in revenue for the county, according to Fletcher.
Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer wrote to then-County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter and Fletcher in October that he was requesting the agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement for the State Fair “be continued into the future.”
In November, Carter wrote to Gov. Tim Walz that there is a “need for a long-term, state-coordinated solution” and recommended the state “explore alternative security arrangements that are coordinated by the state.” The State Fair announced in December that it was reestablishing its own police department.
FINDING OFFICERS A ‘BIT MORE DIFFICULT THIS YEAR’
At the time of their Aug. 4 letter to Fletcher, Knafla and Hudalla said they were “continuing to recruit and hire.”
“Our hiring process has been continuous and ongoing, which improved our overall staffing numbers,” Knafla said in a Tuesday statement. “The assistance from both the Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office also helped us to reach our goal. One item of note, almost 80% of our State Fair officers are returning employees.”
Though they’ve reached the Fair’s hiring goal for officers, Knafla said it’s “always a challenge as we are only a 12 day event.”
“It has been a bit more difficult this year as we are struggling with the same issues as other law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country with recruiting and hiring of law enforcement officers,” he added.
Fletcher said Tuesday that the efforts the Fair police department’s had to undertake to find officers this year “would never have occurred” if the county board allowed the sheriff’s office to remain in charge of law enforcement at the Fair.
However, the county board did not receive a request for a joint-powers agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide services for this year’s State Fair, Board Chairwoman Trista MatasCastillo said at Tuesday’s board meeting. An agreement that was in place through June 30 was intended to allow the reestablished State Fair Police to get up and running, she said.
The deputies who will be working at the State Fair this year are covered by a mutual aid agreement, which doesn’t need approval from the county, said County Manager Ryan O’Connor.
COVID update: Updated boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
WASHINGTON– Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available within the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their review processes. permission as expected.
That was the prediction of White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Tuesday at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
In late June, the FDA ordered Moderna and Pfizer to manufacture vaccines for the coming winter that targeted the more contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant, as well as the original COVID strain. This work is ongoing, and the next step is for the FDA and CDC to review the companies’ data, once they receive it.
Neither the FDA nor the CDC have announced a timeline.
The rollout was scheduled for September, but Jha’s estimate on Tuesday was the most accurate yet.
“We will learn more about this in the coming weeks and these vaccines will be available in early to mid-September,” he said, again adding the caveat that the FDA and CDC must act before anything can be official.
“But the big picture, at the end of the day, is that these are substantial improvements in our vaccines,” Jha said. “And those vaccines are coming very, very soon.”
Jha also said he hopes there will eventually be enough vaccines that any adult wanting a new booster can get one, despite funding wrangles that have forced the federal government to only order enough for the most vulnerable Americans.
“We’re still working to try to get more resources from other places. I’d like to get to a point where every adult in America who wants a vaccine can get one. Hopefully we’ll be there. We’re not all quite there again in terms of the number of vaccine doses we were able to purchase,” Jha said.
“What really limits us is the lack of resources, but we’re leveraging other high-priority things. So hopefully we can have that for every adult in America. We’ll find out more about that in the coming weeks I think,” he added.
So far, the United States has contracted 105 million doses of the newly updated boosters from Pfizer and 66 million doses from Moderna, the two leading COVID vaccine makers for the country. Both contracts with Pfizer and Moderna include an option for hundreds of millions more doses, if the US gets the money.
Between Pfizer and Moderna, if the two companies were able to complete their orders, the United States would have about 171 million doses of the new vaccines. But more than 260 million Americans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and would theoretically consider getting a booster.
On the other hand, the demand for boosters dropped with each campaign for people to get another shot. About 108 million people received their first booster shot, for example.
The White House said it had withdrawn $5 billion to cover the cost of vaccines for this fall and winter. Between the $3.2 billion given to Pfizer and the $1.74 billion given to Moderna so far, the government has hit that cap.
Because fall and winter typically bring a high volume of flu cases, Jha also urged the public to get their flu shot and update COVID reminders as soon as they can — or else risk it. a harsh winter of the disease with much looser mitigation efforts than each of the winter of the pandemic so far.
“Our health care system is going to be in serious trouble unless we are very proactive about preventing it – so if we do nothing and just hope for the best, I think we could end up in a lot of trouble this fall and winter, says Jha.
People can get the flu and COVID shots on the same day, Jha noted, and he said he hopes by next year the technology will have improved to the point where there is a combined two-in-one booster. one available for both flu and COVID.
He also stressed the importance of improving ventilation in businesses and schools, which was also a priority in the CDC’s latest guidance released last week.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
