Unrevealed Facts About Ethereum’s Co-founder, Vitalik Buterin

IMOV is the first-ever crypto-backed fitness app that comes with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. The application dedicated to people of all ages and abilities caught the eyes of investors as well, thanks to its compelling vision. Its threefold goal is to encourage millions to lead healthier lifestyles, connect users to Web3, and combat climate change.

The token went on a massive upturn stepping into August, recording an all-time high of $0.07313. The surge rewarded early investors lucratively. If you’re looking for other emerging tokens that can give you generous returns this year, here are our top suggestions.

Top tokens to invest in 2022

Battle Infinity (IBAT) – The overall best new cryptocurrency of 2022

Earthling – Crypto project with a social mission

RACEFI – NFT gaming revved up

3 best tokens to invest in 2022: Reviewed

IMOV has excellent use cases (present and upcoming), which justify its popularity. However, we believe that these three tokens can be bigger. Let’s see why.

Battle Infinity (IBAT) – The overall best cryptocurrency of 2022

The first project we introduce to you is Battle Infinity. IBAT serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Battle Infinity ecosystem. If you keep tabs on the crypto market, you must have learned about the meteoric presale recorded by IBAT a few days back. Battle Infinity sold out the 90-day presale 66 days early, capturing wide attention from across crypto publications and communities.

While 16,500 BNB worth over $5M was raised in total, the second half sold out in less than 24 hours. Clearly, both whales and retail investors are onto the project. It is also interesting to note that the project has built a thriving community on Twitter and Telegram less than a month into its launch.

What’s the big deal?

Battle Infinity is a play-to-earn fantasy gaming platform with a metaverse vision. As you know, the fantasy sports market is huge. The market is predicted to hit $48.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2027. Battle Infinity bets big on fantasy sports with metaverse, crypto, and play-to-earn integrations. The metaverse is growing bigger than fantasy sports, of course. A new report from McKinsey & Co predicts that the metaverse could reach up to $5 trillion by 2030. So it comes as no surprise that Battle Infinity’s goal to create an immersive fantasy sports gaming world has resonated with investors.

Battle Infinity hosts fierce video games which players can monetize using their gaming skills. The rewards are paid in IBAT tokens. However, Battle Infinity doesn’t plan on confining its scope to gaming. You can meet other players, attend events, and experience the immersive virtual space in the Battle Infinity metaverse. The ecosystem also features NFT, DeFi, and P2E elements to introduce diverse streams of income.

IBAT Battle Swap Decentralized exchange (DEX) where IBAT tokens are traded for other cryptocurrencies. It’s connected to other platforms in the Battle Infinity ecosystem. IBAT Battle Market Marketplace for BEP721 in-game assets like characters, weapons, etc. IBAT Battle Arena Immersive metaverse open to NFT holders. It is designed to be a venue for games, concerts, parties, and more. IBAT Premier League Metaverse NFT-based fantasy sports game. IBAT Battle Staking Stake your idle Battle Infinity assets in exchange for attractive APY. IBAT Battle Games Multiplayer game store where you can join diverse NFT-based P2E games.

Battle Infinity has some exciting milestones underway including Battle Swap testnet launch, Battle Swap mainnet launch, Battle Infinity DApp Alpha release (Google Play Store), and merchandise store launch. We expect IBAT to gain value as the project crosses new development goals. A prediction of 100X returns in a year is not far-fetched if the roadmap unfolds as planned.

You can now buy IBAT on PancakeSwap. The token is scheduled for launch on other tier-1 crypto exchanges in the coming phases.

Earthling (ETLG) – Crypto project with a social mission

Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are often criticized for their inefficient use of energy and environmental impact. New blockchains are addressing these issues using energy-efficient consensus mechanisms. While that is admirable, a new crypto project is on the mission to make it easy for everyone to act on climate change. It aims to become the largest Web3 on-chain carbon offset marketplace. The idea is big, with huge potential to draw attention from across crypto and non-crypto communities in the coming months.

The project, titled Earthling makes this possible with three products. The first of these is the $ETLG token, which is used for transactions. It also serves as the governance token of the ecosystem. According to the website, buying Earthling tokens contributes to saving planet earth, as the project supports initiatives that fight climate change and ecological collapse. It empowers individuals, families and businesses to remove carbon, restore nature and become carbon-neutral.

The next product from Earthling is Carbon Token, an asset backed by Carbon credit. A Carbon token equals one carbon credit. It doubles as a digital certificate that lets you emit 1 tonne of CO2. The concept has massive potential as companies are increasingly looking for ways to meet their carbon offsetting goals.

The project also introduces Earthling DAO, a place where the community submits proposals and votes for the allocation of funds to relevant programs. Earthling’s goal to raise awareness around increasing carbon use and ways to reduce it is impressive. If the project succeeds in delivering its promises, it will be one of the best tokens to record massive growth this year.

RACEFI – NFT gaming revved up

The third-best crypto project we recommend to you is RACEFI, a play-to-earn car racing game where players and participants own parts of the game. It is also the first AI/ML integrated car racing game on Solana. Interestingly, the platform launches parts of the game as verifiably owned NFTs.

RaceFi metaverse introduces three game modes that you can participate depending on your expertise and initial investment. The races on RaceFi can be primarily divided into two — Pure Race and Battle Race. Pure Race is again divided into two — PvP and PvE. In PvE mode, you can directly drive and control the car. On the other hand, PvP mode gives you the option to customize your statistics. The results are then determined by the AI system. Battle Race allows you to upgrade your cars with battle features such as guns and shields.

Another interesting aspect is that there will be no time or distance limit on RaceFi. Racers will compete until there is one left. You can also race for free up to two times on the platform, bringing down the initial investment requirements.

$RACEFI is the native token of the ecosystem. It is used for all in-game activities. For example, you need to buy gas to race your cars in $RACEFI tokens. The gas money collected in a race goes to the reward pool, which is split among the top three winners. The utility of $RACEFI is expected to diversify as the platform grows. The gripping gaming mechanics will attract a large number of users to RACEFI in the coming days, in turn triggering an upturn for the token.

Conclusion

Hype is short-living. We always recommend looking beyond the market sentiments and investing in projects that have long-term visions that are likely to gain momentum. We introduced you to three projects that fit these criteria. Battle Infinity, Earthling, and RaceFi stand apart from the crowded market with their focus on use cases and sustainable growth.

Battle Infinity, in particular, has a vast ecosystem that can bring massive returns to early-stage investors in the coming months. The token is currently available for purchase on PancakeSwap.