Vehicle fire reported on I-80, parts of freeway remain closed – NBC Chicago

In many ways, Tuesday’s main GOP battle for the Wyoming congressional seat is a war — by proxy — between former President Donald Trump and someone he deems disloyal.

But the former president’s hand-picked choice to take on Trump’s harshest GOP critic — Rep. Liz Cheney — is particularly notable for winning Trump’s backing after he also once spoke out against him.

Former Cheney adviser and never-Trumper Harriet Hageman won the endorsement of the man she called ‘the weakest candidate’ in 2016, joining other Republicans in an attempt to undermine his National Convention nomination Republican of that year.

In this June 14, 2022, file photo, Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets with attendees of a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds in Jackson, Wyoming. Natalie Behring/Getty Images, FILE

On Tuesday, the natural resources lawyer who fielded an unsuccessful primary bid for Wyoming’s 2018 Republican gubernatorial nomination is expected to handily win her race against longtime Wyoming political royalty in one of the most-watched races of the country, an indication of how strongly voters are turning around Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud – in a state he won by nearly 70% in 2020.

Previously called Trump ‘racist and xenophobic’

Trump’s memory is short when it comes to endorsing candidates who have gone from critics of him to staunch supporters. Hageman is no different. In 2016, she condemned Trump as a “racist and xenophobic” candidate who would turn away voters Republicans needed to win a national election.

She backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination, joining other Cruz supporters at the GOP convention in Cleveland — when she was a delegate from Wyoming — to force a floor vote to block the rise of Trump. Cheney supported Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Hageman has not publicly addressed those efforts, but briefly mentioned her past opposition to Trump, telling The New York Times in 2021 that she “heard and believed the lies Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media were telling. at the time”.

“But that’s ancient history because I quickly realized their allegations against President Trump were false,” Hageman said.

“He was the greatest president of my life, and I’m proud to have been able to reappoint him in 2020. And I’m proud to strongly support him today.”

Hageman won Trump’s support after Cheney, along with nine other House GOP members, voted to impeach him.

Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, delivers closing remarks during a prime-time hearing in the Cannon House office building on July 21, 2022 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A long history as an anti-conservationist

The daughter of a longtime Wyoming state legislator, Hageman, 59, was born and raised on a small ranch outside of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. She is married to John Sundhal, a Cheyenne-based malpractice attorney.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming College of Law, she worked as a legal clerk for the federal appellate judge before building a career as a several decades as a natural resources and water manager. lawyer throughout Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.

Hageman has long argued with environmentalists over her anti-conservation record, a run that has earned her the title “Wicked Witch of the West” — something she has embraced. She became known in Wyoming for suing federal agencies over land use decisions and a successful battle to end a Clinton-era policy to stop road construction on millions of acres of land. federal lands.

She claims to have “prevented the EPA from taking control of our irrigation infrastructure and operations,” and prevented the USDA from requiring the registration of all ranches with the federal government.

In this June 14, 2022 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. attends a rally for Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds in Jackson, Wyoming. Natalie Behring/Getty Images, FILE

“I have fought against federal agencies that attempt to usurp our rights with heavy-handed regulations. I have never allowed my conservative values ​​to be shaken in the face of leftist ideologues,” she wrote on her website.

Her political career began with her campaign for governor in the 2018 election — a race in which her background as a natural resources lawyer influenced her bids to win the Republican nomination.

During his campaign, Hageman voiced his support for transferring control of public lands to the states, which caused a backlash in Wyoming’s robust hunting, outdoor recreation and conservation communities. The Wyoming Hunters and Anglers Alliance, then a burgeoning hunting and public lands advocacy group, endorsed Mark Gordon, then Hageman’s opponent and current Wyoming GOP governor, over his views on transferring the public land, according to High Country News.

If Hageman defeats Cheney and wins a general election in November, she will likely seek a position on a House committee with jurisdiction over energy development on public lands and wildlife. And if successful, it could continue to push back conservation efforts and possibly dismantle provisions established by the EPA, Fish & Wildlife Service, Forestry Service and the Department of Agriculture – something she has proudly spoken about on previous podcasts and at rallies.

But before her failed gubernatorial bid, Hageman served as an adviser during Cheney’s short-lived 2014 Senate campaign. She later endorsed and stumped for Cheney’s campaign for Congress in 2016.

Voters embrace Hageman, despite his past

Trouble looms for Cheney, who trailed Hageman by 29 points in a University of Wyoming poll released this week.

Outside an early voting site in Jackson, Wyoming, on Monday, Horton Spitzer — a retired rancher and staunch Trump supporter — after voting for Hageman, said he thought Cheney’s political career was over.

“There’s a visceral hatred. And it’s gonna drive people to the polls. Western code says ride for the mark. If you don’t, grab your saddle, grab your cowdog, walk bedtime sunshine and never come back,” he said.

Hageman’s about-face by first opposing and then supporting Trump means little to many GOP voters ABC News spoke to in the run-up to the election.

“Cheney has come out as a total conservative. Well, I think she’s totally a RINO,” Wyoming GOP voter Fred Skorcz said.

“In fact, the Republican Party pretty much ousted her. And Harriet seems like a real conservative. She’s multi-generational from Wyoming. She knows the issues. She knows the people. And I think she would do anything she can to help our state and not just the state, but also the country.”

Cheney’s agreement score with Trump was very high, 93% better than several of her detractors, including that of Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican who ousted her as the No. 3 Republican in the home, said Professor Jim King of the University of Wyoming. ABC News.

But Cheney turning on Trump is something voters don’t seem to ignore during this contest.

“I voted for Liz in the last election she ran for. And at that time I was very happy with what she was doing. But I don’t think she cares about Wyoming. . I think she cares more about what she was doing than she is doing in Washington,” another Hageman voter said Monday outside an early voting site in Jackson, Wyoming.

“There was a time when I told her I would vote for her for president. I revoked that with a vengeance.”

If Cheney manages to win a primary on Tuesday, it will be largely due to efforts to persuade Democrats in Wyoming to temporarily change their voter registration status and vote for her — a trend many forecasters say won’t. vote alone will not make a crucial difference.

“I was a Republican until about 1980 until about 1994. And then I was a Democrat until today,” said Prichard, a Cheney voter in Jackson.

“The Republican Party is going a little too right. And, you know, it seems like a pretty scary situation, the way they’re twisting facts and making things up and I just felt like [Cheney] was the one who defended her, her convictions and I have to accompany her on that.”

–ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd, Lalee Ibssa, Tracy Whof contributed to this report.