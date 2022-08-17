News
Vehicle fire reported on I-80, parts of freeway remain closed – NBC Chicago
Portions of Interstate 80 near Tinley Park are closed due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 76.
The incident allegedly involved a tractor-trailer which transported cooking oil.
Closures between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue began around 12:51 p.m. There is currently good traffic towards Parker Road.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Leaked NBA schedule has Heat opener Oct. 19 against visiting Bulls, inactive over Christmas – The Denver Post
Although the 2022-23 NBA schedule won’t be released until 3 p.m. Wednesday, several items have already leaked from the Miami Heat schedule.
Among them:
– Despite managing to qualify in a single game from last season’s NBA Finals, the Heat won’t be featured on opening night.
The season-opening doubleheader on Oct. 18 will feature the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
–The Heat will open defense of their No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs at FTX Arena on Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.
– Two nights later, on Oct. 21, the Heat will host the Celtics in the first of four meetings against the team that eliminated them in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.
–The Heat aren’t scheduled for a Christmas Day game — the only team to play in last season’s conference semifinals not scheduled for Dec. 25. Instead, their place was taken by the New York Knicks.
– The Heat are scheduled to play in Atlanta against the Hawks on Martin Luther King Day morning Jan. 16.
– Neither the Heat nor any NBA team will play on Election Day on Nov. 8.
Instead, the NBA announced on Tuesday that the “programming decision stemmed from the NBA Family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to plan their vote in the election.” mid-term.
The full schedule will be released Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The FBI questioned top White House lawyers about missing Trump documents
Pat A. Cipollone and Patrick F. Philbin, White House counsel and deputy under President Donald J. Trump, were questioned by the FBI about boxes of sensitive documents that were stored at Mr. Trump in Florida after leaving. , said three people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Philbin are the most senior people who have worked for Mr. Trump and are known to have been questioned by investigators after the National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department this year.
Mr. Philbin was questioned in the spring, according to two of the people familiar with the matter, as investigators contacted members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle to find out how 15 boxes of equipment – some marked as classified – made their way. at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. It was unclear when Mr. Cipollone was interviewed.
Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Philbin were Mr. Trump’s representatives to deal with the National Archives; they were appointed to the positions shortly before the president’s term ended in January 2021. At one point, after National Archives officials realized they had no documents from Trump’s White House , which must be kept under the Presidential Records Act, they contacted Mr. Philbin for help in returning them.
A spokesperson for Mr. Philbin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mr Philbin tried to help the National Archives recover the material, said two of the people familiar with the discussions. But the former president repeatedly resisted the pleas of his advisers.
“It’s not theirs, it’s mine,” say several advisers, Mr. Trump told them.
The former president returned 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives in January, but the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May for documents still in his home. On June 3, counterintelligence officials from the Justice Department’s National Security Division traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the remaining documents with classified markings.
At that time, at least one attorney for Trump signed a statement saying the material bearing the classified marks had been returned, according to four people familiar with the document. But officials then used a subpoena to get surveillance footage from the hallway outside a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and saw something that alarmed them. They also received information from at least one witness who indicated that more material may remain at the residence, people familiar with the investigation said.
Mr. Philbin is among eight people who currently worked or worked for Mr. Trump who have been contacted by the FBI since the formation of a grand jury this year. Investigators also interviewed Derek Lyons, a former White House staff secretary.
Mr. Lyons’ last day in the White House was December 18, 2020, meaning he was unaware of how the last boxes were packed as Mr. Trump prepared to leave. But he had information about the flow of paper at the White House and how the former president handled the material.
The FBI has contacted about half a dozen people who currently work for Mr. Trump and who may know what documents he may still have in his possession.
Baytown officials oppose Washington County yard-waste site in township
Washington County officials got an earful when they asked residents to comment on a proposed yard-waste transfer site east of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Baytown Township.
Turns out Baytown Township doesn’t want it.
In an Aug. 12 letter to the county, Baytown Township Chairman John Fellegy wrote that the township opposed the proposal for a number of reasons, including a potential negative impact on property values and an increase in traffic on Washington County Highway 14, “which the residents are concerned is already inadequate for the current traffic flow and volume.”
“Given its rural nature, Baytown Township residents primarily manage their own yard waste and compost needs and have no need for a facility within the township,” Fellegy wrote. “Accordingly, the residents should not have to assume the burden of a county-wide compost site.”
About 1,900 people live in the township.
The proposed compost site, on the north side of 40th Street, is zoned residential, and the county would need to obtain a conditional-use permit or have the site rezoned “for the intended use of the property, which would require formal public comments,” Fellegy wrote.
Public Works Director Wayne Sandberg said the county will not move forward with the Baytown site if the township doesn’t support it.
“We totally understand the concerns,” he said. “We’re not blind to it all. I was optimistic that with a 20-plus acre site we could have this, plus a 10-acre buffer to minimize impact to the neighbors, but we’ve been clear all along: We need the township’s support to make this work, and if we don’t have it, we’ll have to find another site.”
The county has been searching for a central location for county residents to drop off grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, brush, tree debris and food scraps. The county already operates a yard waste site in Hugo.
The closure of public and private yard waste sites has created gaps in yard waste services throughout the county, said Mandy Leonard, a senior project manager for Washington County Public Works.
County officials started gathering community feedback in June regarding a proposed Central Yard Waste Transfer site in Baytown Township. Feedback was gathered through online resources, a direct mailer to local residents and an in-person open house; more than 600 survey responses showed 71 percent of county residents in favor of the program to provide this service, she said.
The county board will meet to discuss next steps.
“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive support for the service,” Sandberg said. “The need is still out there, it’s just finding the best fit for the communities. Where does it fit the best?”
Trump haters Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski facing primaries, Sarah Palin runs
A billboard outside of Cheyenne, Wyo., calls on voters to vote for Harriet Hageman, who is running against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the August 16, 2022 Republican primary election.
Thomas Peipert | PA
Two prominent congressional Republicans who have made enemies of former President Donald Trump are set to defend their seats on Tuesday against his top hand-picked challengers in Wyoming and Alaska.
Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a frequent critic of Trump, is expected to lose by a wide margin. The once-high-ranking Republican’s position in the party crumbled after she voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, then played a prominent role on the party’s select committee. Chamber charged with investigating the insurrection.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who also voted to convict Trump of the riot, is expected to survive her own primary fight, perhaps thanks to the state’s primary voting system that allows the top four candidates to continue. until the general elections. If she tops Tuesday, observers predict her moderate politics will give her an edge.
Meanwhile, Trump has backed former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as she mounts a bid for a political comeback in a special election for the state seat in the United States.
The primaries in Wyoming and Alaska come as Trump wielded his power over the Republican Party in an attempt to purge it of insufficiently loyal members, especially those who backed his second impeachment. Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021, four announced their retirement and three lost their races.
Wyoming
Unlike most of them, Cheney didn’t shy away from voting for impeachment to try to convince Republicans in her overwhelmingly pro-Trump state to keep her in Congress.
On the contrary, Cheney has made it a central part of his campaign, framing his vocal opposition as a moral imperative that transcends the goal of political self-preservation.
“In the 246-year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who has posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” said Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick. Cheney, in one of many Trump-focused campaign ads.
The tactic put Cheney at odds with much of the GOP, which stuck with Trump after the violent riot in the Capitol by hundreds of his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
This mob, which stormed the US Capitol and forced members of Congress to flee their chambers, believed the then-president’s false claims that his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Trump continues to spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claim the election was rigged.
On Tuesday, Cheney’s principled opposition to the “big lie” looks likely to cost him his job. Harriet Hageman, Trump’s pick to unseat incumbent Cheney, is leading in the polls by strong double-digit margins. Hageman echoed Trump’s false claims about the 2020 race.
Cheney’s campaign far outperformed Hageman’s. But in a state that went 70% for Trump in 2020, Cheney’s war chest — and her reported efforts to convince Wyoming Democrats to switch parties to vote for her in the primary — are set to fail.
His loss would be a jaw-dropping downfall for the daughter of a former vice president who last year served as the No. 3 Republican in the House.
Alaska
Ranking member Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, questions U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Interior, Environment, and related agencies on the Fiscal Year 2023 Forest Service Budget in the Dirksen Building on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
It’s a different story for Murkowski, one of seven Republican senators who voted to condemn Trump for the Capitol riot. Trump was impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote was required to be convicted.
The four leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary are expected to qualify for the general election. Murkowski, who has held the seat since 2002 and faces a slate of 18 mostly little-known Republican primary candidates, should easily clinch one of the four spots.
The general election in Alaska will be conducted using priority voting. The system was adopted by ballot in 2020 – just in time for Murkowski, who is not guaranteed to get the most votes in Tuesday’s primary.
Trump has endorsed former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka to take on Murkowski. The state Republican Party endorsed Tshibaka over incumbent Murkowski for the Senate seat.
While polls on the Alaskan race are scant — and some experts say public opinion polls in the state are notoriously unreliable — available results show Murkowski and Tshibaka vying for the lead ahead of the primary. .
If they both advance to general as expected, Murkowski will have a much bigger financial advantage: She has more than $5.3 million in cash at the end of July, compared to around $800,000 for Tshibaka, according to the data. campaign finance.
Tuesday’s returns will provide the clearest picture of the race so far. Though trailing Tshibaka, Murkowski has proven herself capable of overcoming tough political odds: In a 2010 Senate race, she lost the primary but won overall with a write-in campaign, making a She is the first female senator in over 50 years to accomplish this feat.
His challenger in that race was endorsed by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and generic running mate in John McCain’s failed 2008 presidential bid against Barack Obama.
Palin, a darling of the defunct right-wing Tea Party movement, abruptly resigned as governor in 2009. Now she is trying to return to elected office by running for the state’s only seat in the US House. United, which was released by the death of Rep. Don Young, a Republican.
The special election to serve the remainder of Young’s term will be held using the new ranked voting system. Palin is competing against Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola in the contest.
Palin, who is endorsed by Trump, came first in the primary race in June. Like the former president, Palin has worked as a political commentator and reality TV host since leaving the governorship.
Who is Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate taking on Liz Cheney?
In many ways, Tuesday’s main GOP battle for the Wyoming congressional seat is a war — by proxy — between former President Donald Trump and someone he deems disloyal.
But the former president’s hand-picked choice to take on Trump’s harshest GOP critic — Rep. Liz Cheney — is particularly notable for winning Trump’s backing after he also once spoke out against him.
Former Cheney adviser and never-Trumper Harriet Hageman won the endorsement of the man she called ‘the weakest candidate’ in 2016, joining other Republicans in an attempt to undermine his National Convention nomination Republican of that year.
On Tuesday, the natural resources lawyer who fielded an unsuccessful primary bid for Wyoming’s 2018 Republican gubernatorial nomination is expected to handily win her race against longtime Wyoming political royalty in one of the most-watched races of the country, an indication of how strongly voters are turning around Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud – in a state he won by nearly 70% in 2020.
Previously called Trump ‘racist and xenophobic’
Trump’s memory is short when it comes to endorsing candidates who have gone from critics of him to staunch supporters. Hageman is no different. In 2016, she condemned Trump as a “racist and xenophobic” candidate who would turn away voters Republicans needed to win a national election.
She backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination, joining other Cruz supporters at the GOP convention in Cleveland — when she was a delegate from Wyoming — to force a floor vote to block the rise of Trump. Cheney supported Trump’s campaign in 2016.
Hageman has not publicly addressed those efforts, but briefly mentioned her past opposition to Trump, telling The New York Times in 2021 that she “heard and believed the lies Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media were telling. at the time”.
“But that’s ancient history because I quickly realized their allegations against President Trump were false,” Hageman said.
“He was the greatest president of my life, and I’m proud to have been able to reappoint him in 2020. And I’m proud to strongly support him today.”
Hageman won Trump’s support after Cheney, along with nine other House GOP members, voted to impeach him.
A long history as an anti-conservationist
The daughter of a longtime Wyoming state legislator, Hageman, 59, was born and raised on a small ranch outside of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. She is married to John Sundhal, a Cheyenne-based malpractice attorney.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming College of Law, she worked as a legal clerk for the federal appellate judge before building a career as a several decades as a natural resources and water manager. lawyer throughout Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.
Hageman has long argued with environmentalists over her anti-conservation record, a run that has earned her the title “Wicked Witch of the West” — something she has embraced. She became known in Wyoming for suing federal agencies over land use decisions and a successful battle to end a Clinton-era policy to stop road construction on millions of acres of land. federal lands.
She claims to have “prevented the EPA from taking control of our irrigation infrastructure and operations,” and prevented the USDA from requiring the registration of all ranches with the federal government.
“I have fought against federal agencies that attempt to usurp our rights with heavy-handed regulations. I have never allowed my conservative values to be shaken in the face of leftist ideologues,” she wrote on her website.
Her political career began with her campaign for governor in the 2018 election — a race in which her background as a natural resources lawyer influenced her bids to win the Republican nomination.
During his campaign, Hageman voiced his support for transferring control of public lands to the states, which caused a backlash in Wyoming’s robust hunting, outdoor recreation and conservation communities. The Wyoming Hunters and Anglers Alliance, then a burgeoning hunting and public lands advocacy group, endorsed Mark Gordon, then Hageman’s opponent and current Wyoming GOP governor, over his views on transferring the public land, according to High Country News.
If Hageman defeats Cheney and wins a general election in November, she will likely seek a position on a House committee with jurisdiction over energy development on public lands and wildlife. And if successful, it could continue to push back conservation efforts and possibly dismantle provisions established by the EPA, Fish & Wildlife Service, Forestry Service and the Department of Agriculture – something she has proudly spoken about on previous podcasts and at rallies.
But before her failed gubernatorial bid, Hageman served as an adviser during Cheney’s short-lived 2014 Senate campaign. She later endorsed and stumped for Cheney’s campaign for Congress in 2016.
Voters embrace Hageman, despite his past
Trouble looms for Cheney, who trailed Hageman by 29 points in a University of Wyoming poll released this week.
Outside an early voting site in Jackson, Wyoming, on Monday, Horton Spitzer — a retired rancher and staunch Trump supporter — after voting for Hageman, said he thought Cheney’s political career was over.
“There’s a visceral hatred. And it’s gonna drive people to the polls. Western code says ride for the mark. If you don’t, grab your saddle, grab your cowdog, walk bedtime sunshine and never come back,” he said.
Hageman’s about-face by first opposing and then supporting Trump means little to many GOP voters ABC News spoke to in the run-up to the election.
“Cheney has come out as a total conservative. Well, I think she’s totally a RINO,” Wyoming GOP voter Fred Skorcz said.
“In fact, the Republican Party pretty much ousted her. And Harriet seems like a real conservative. She’s multi-generational from Wyoming. She knows the issues. She knows the people. And I think she would do anything she can to help our state and not just the state, but also the country.”
Cheney’s agreement score with Trump was very high, 93% better than several of her detractors, including that of Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican who ousted her as the No. 3 Republican in the home, said Professor Jim King of the University of Wyoming. ABC News.
But Cheney turning on Trump is something voters don’t seem to ignore during this contest.
“I voted for Liz in the last election she ran for. And at that time I was very happy with what she was doing. But I don’t think she cares about Wyoming. . I think she cares more about what she was doing than she is doing in Washington,” another Hageman voter said Monday outside an early voting site in Jackson, Wyoming.
“There was a time when I told her I would vote for her for president. I revoked that with a vengeance.”
If Cheney manages to win a primary on Tuesday, it will be largely due to efforts to persuade Democrats in Wyoming to temporarily change their voter registration status and vote for her — a trend many forecasters say won’t. vote alone will not make a crucial difference.
“I was a Republican until about 1980 until about 1994. And then I was a Democrat until today,” said Prichard, a Cheney voter in Jackson.
“The Republican Party is going a little too right. And, you know, it seems like a pretty scary situation, the way they’re twisting facts and making things up and I just felt like [Cheney] was the one who defended her, her convictions and I have to accompany her on that.”
–ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd, Lalee Ibssa, Tracy Whof contributed to this report.
ABC News
State board to decide historic status of St. Paul’s Hamline Midway library branch
When the city of St. Paul released plans in May to upgrade three libraries, a vocal coalition of preservationists were upset because part of the plans included a complete rebuild of the 92-year-old Hamline Midway branch. Now, the fate of the building rests in the hands of Minnesota’s State Historic Preservation Review Board, which is expected to come to a decision Tuesday evening.
If the board believes that the library qualifies as a historic building, the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places will move forward. A listing, which must also be approved by the National Park Service, could delay library demolition by subjecting it to further review, which could have
budget consequences.
Barbara Bezat, a historic preservation research specialist, spearheaded preservation efforts by filing the National Register of Historic Places registration form.
In the form, Bezat argues the library is significant to the time period between 1930 and 1972, “given the strength of community involvement in its construction and the way in which the building served the community as a library and center for neighborhood activities.”
Twenty objection letters to this nomination, including ones from the St. Paul Library Agency and Mayor Melvin Carter, have been filed.
Carter argues in his letter to the State Historic Preservation Office that if the building is considered historic on the basis of neighbors wanting, using and supporting it, “then nearly every library, along with an array of other public facilities would need to be designated on the National Historic Register.”
The virtual meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It can be accessed via the SHPO’s website.
