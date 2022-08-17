News
With 200 officers, State Fair police chief says they’ve reached hiring goal for Great Minnesota Get-Together
The Minnesota State Fair, working with other law enforcement agencies, has reached its goal of hiring 200 officers, the Fair’s police chief said Tuesday.
Chief Ron Knafla and the fair’s deputy general manager wrote to the Ramsey County sheriff earlier this month, saying they had 99 sworn officers lined up. They requested assistance from the sheriff’s office “to support our efforts to ensure the health and safety of State Fair attendees.”
Sheriff Bob Fletcher said 40 deputies will be working at the Fair, in addition to Minnesota State Patrol troopers and officers from other agencies.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together, running from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, is expected to draw attendance numbers similar to 2019, when there were more than 2 million visitors during the 12-day event, Knafla and Deputy General Manager Brian Hudalla wrote to Fletcher.
“Safety and security are the Minnesota State Fair’s top priority, and our goal is to create a safe and secure environment for everyone,” Knafla said in a Tuesday statement.
‘COMPREHENSIVE SECURITY PLAN’
Last year, just over 1.3 million people attended the Fair, the lowest attendance in 44 years and the result of concern over the delta variant of COVID-19 and poor weather during the first three days.
A Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office report showed there also were fewer calls for service compared with previous years. Most calls were for assistance and non-law enforcement matters, including medical problems from the heat or from dehydration, missing children, being locked out of a vehicle and lost property.
There have been security incidents on the final night of the Fair the last two years it was held.
Staff members were closing the fair’s gates last year and one gate “became overrun … by approximately 50 people,” according to a sheriff’s office report requested and obtained by Public Record Media. The report also said a worker saw a man with a gun during the incident. A deputy used a handheld chemical agent, similar to mace, to disperse the crowd.
The Fair was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, a fight just outside the state fairgrounds ended with a 19-year-old critically injured when she was struck by a passing vehicle and three young men wounded by gunfire.
The State Fair police department “has developed and implemented a comprehensive security plan,” which includes metal detectors and bag checks at entry gates, law enforcement officers from throughout the state on patrol around the clock, security cameras and more, according to Knafla.
FAIR POLICE DEPARTMENT REESTABLISHED
The topic of who’s in charge of policing at the Fair has recently been contentious.
When the Fair disbanded its own police department, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office took over last year. The Ramsey County Board had reservations, with commissioners saying they were mostly concerned about liability, but they ultimately signed off on an agreement.
The sheriff’s office work at the Fair last year brought in about $500,000 in revenue for the county, according to Fletcher.
Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer wrote to then-County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter and Fletcher in October that he was requesting the agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement for the State Fair “be continued into the future.”
In November, Carter wrote to Gov. Tim Walz that there is a “need for a long-term, state-coordinated solution” and recommended the state “explore alternative security arrangements that are coordinated by the state.” The State Fair announced in December that it was reestablishing its own police department.
FINDING OFFICERS A ‘BIT MORE DIFFICULT THIS YEAR’
At the time of their Aug. 4 letter to Fletcher, Knafla and Hudalla said they were “continuing to recruit and hire.”
“Our hiring process has been continuous and ongoing, which improved our overall staffing numbers,” Knafla said in a Tuesday statement. “The assistance from both the Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office also helped us to reach our goal. One item of note, almost 80% of our State Fair officers are returning employees.”
Though they’ve reached the Fair’s hiring goal for officers, Knafla said it’s “always a challenge as we are only a 12 day event.”
“It has been a bit more difficult this year as we are struggling with the same issues as other law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country with recruiting and hiring of law enforcement officers,” he added.
Fletcher said Tuesday that the efforts the Fair police department’s had to undertake to find officers this year “would never have occurred” if the county board allowed the sheriff’s office to remain in charge of law enforcement at the Fair.
However, the county board did not receive a request for a joint-powers agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide services for this year’s State Fair, Board Chairwoman Trista MatasCastillo said at Tuesday’s board meeting. An agreement that was in place through June 30 was intended to allow the reestablished State Fair Police to get up and running, she said.
The deputies who will be working at the State Fair this year are covered by a mutual aid agreement, which doesn’t need approval from the county, said County Manager Ryan O’Connor.
COVID update: Updated boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
WASHINGTON– Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available within the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their review processes. permission as expected.
That was the prediction of White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Tuesday at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
In late June, the FDA ordered Moderna and Pfizer to manufacture vaccines for the coming winter that targeted the more contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant, as well as the original COVID strain. This work is ongoing, and the next step is for the FDA and CDC to review the companies’ data, once they receive it.
Neither the FDA nor the CDC have announced a timeline.
The rollout was scheduled for September, but Jha’s estimate on Tuesday was the most accurate yet.
“We will learn more about this in the coming weeks and these vaccines will be available in early to mid-September,” he said, again adding the caveat that the FDA and CDC must act before anything can be official.
“But the big picture, at the end of the day, is that these are substantial improvements in our vaccines,” Jha said. “And those vaccines are coming very, very soon.”
Jha also said he hopes there will eventually be enough vaccines that any adult wanting a new booster can get one, despite funding wrangles that have forced the federal government to only order enough for the most vulnerable Americans.
“We’re still working to try to get more resources from other places. I’d like to get to a point where every adult in America who wants a vaccine can get one. Hopefully we’ll be there. We’re not all quite there again in terms of the number of vaccine doses we were able to purchase,” Jha said.
“What really limits us is the lack of resources, but we’re leveraging other high-priority things. So hopefully we can have that for every adult in America. We’ll find out more about that in the coming weeks I think,” he added.
So far, the United States has contracted 105 million doses of the newly updated boosters from Pfizer and 66 million doses from Moderna, the two leading COVID vaccine makers for the country. Both contracts with Pfizer and Moderna include an option for hundreds of millions more doses, if the US gets the money.
Between Pfizer and Moderna, if the two companies were able to complete their orders, the United States would have about 171 million doses of the new vaccines. But more than 260 million Americans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and would theoretically consider getting a booster.
On the other hand, the demand for boosters dropped with each campaign for people to get another shot. About 108 million people received their first booster shot, for example.
The White House said it had withdrawn $5 billion to cover the cost of vaccines for this fall and winter. Between the $3.2 billion given to Pfizer and the $1.74 billion given to Moderna so far, the government has hit that cap.
Because fall and winter typically bring a high volume of flu cases, Jha also urged the public to get their flu shot and update COVID reminders as soon as they can — or else risk it. a harsh winter of the disease with much looser mitigation efforts than each of the winter of the pandemic so far.
“Our health care system is going to be in serious trouble unless we are very proactive about preventing it – so if we do nothing and just hope for the best, I think we could end up in a lot of trouble this fall and winter, says Jha.
People can get the flu and COVID shots on the same day, Jha noted, and he said he hopes by next year the technology will have improved to the point where there is a combined two-in-one booster. one available for both flu and COVID.
He also stressed the importance of improving ventilation in businesses and schools, which was also a priority in the CDC’s latest guidance released last week.
Taijuan Walker becomes second straight Met starter to leave game after just two innings against Braves
ATLANTA — For the second straight night, the Mets’ starting pitcher left the game after completing just two innings.
Taijuan Walker got through his two innings on Tuesday without giving up a run, but when the Braves came up to bat in the bottom of the third, R.J. Alvarez came running in from the Mets’ bullpen. Walker had thrown 32 pitches, walking two Atlanta hitters and giving up one hit.
The Mets announced later in Tuesday’s game that Walker left because of back spasms. While nothing appeared to be visibly wrong with Walker while he was on the mound, television cameras caught him wincing a bit after covering first base on what turned out to be his final play of the game.
Carlos Carrasco left Monday’s game after two innings (including an extended rain delay) and landed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with an oblique injury.
The start on Tuesday was Walker’s 21st of the year, third on the team behind Chris Bassitt and Carrasco. With Carrasco landing on the injured list, and Walker now dealing with his own situation, two huge pieces of the Mets’ season-long stability have taken a hit. David Peterson will likely make some starts in the coming weeks, and long reliever Trevor Williams now stands a good chance of joining him in the rotation.
Earlier this season, Walker missed two weeks with shoulder bursitis in his throwing arm. The Mets have not given a reason for his exit on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: A matter of lease for Prince Andrew
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: A matter of lease for Prince Andrew
Could Prince Andrew be disappointed that nephew William is moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor rather than relieving him of the financial burden of Royal Lodge?
Under the disgraced Duke’s 75-year lease, started in 2003, he was not charged rent provided he paid a one-off £1million premium to the Crown Estate and spent at least £5 million pounds in renovations.
He actually spent £7.5million. But if he returns the lease within 25 years, he is entitled to compensation for the money he paid.
It could be a handy lump sum for the cash-strapped royal. But where could he rest his pampered brow? The most likely option is near Windsor Castle, where mum pays the bills.
Could Prince Andrew be disappointed that nephew William is moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor rather than relieving him of the financial burden of Royal Lodge?
Almost unnoticed, the new Lord Mayor of Westminster, Hamza Taouzzale, attended the Sunday morning service at Westminster Abbey “in civic condition” as Deputy Steward of the Abbey. Hamza, at 22, the youngest to hold this position, is Muslim.
Nigella Lawson, 62, pictured, throws her legions of male admirers into uncharacteristic gloom as she candidly admits that she not only dyes her hair and eyebrows raven, but has suffered from menopausal chin hair
He read the first lesson and together with his chaplain, Imam Kabir Uddin, helped lead the prayers. It was a sign of harmony and tolerance – a heartwarming contrast to the hatred that landed Sir Salman Rushdie in hospital.
Nigella Lawson, 62, pictured, throws her legions of male admirers into uncharacteristic gloom as she candidly admits that she not only dyes her hair and eyebrows raven, but has suffered from menopausal chin hair
“I don’t want to worry any of you young people,” she confides, “but I have to tell you that at a certain age your eyebrows start to migrate – the hairs decide to leave the densely populated forehead and s install on the chin instead.
She adds consolingly, “Just the weird hair – we’re not talking about a full-bearded woman.”
Even as a mustachioed attraction in Gerry Cottle’s circus, the luscious Nigelle would still be a domestic goddess.
Channel 5 clarifies its upcoming documentary Top Of The Pops: Secrets And Scandals, which ridiculously does not mention pedophile Jimmy Savile, who appeared in 265 episodes between 1964 and 2006.
Also missing are Dave Lee Travis who, after presenting 103 episodes, was convicted of indecent assault, and sex criminal Gary Glitter who appeared 24 times on TOTP.
The secrets revealed will not bother libel lawyers. Example? Pan’s People dancer Dee Dee Wilde has already been invited by Rod Stewart!
Half a century after Maggie Smith won an Oscar as Scottish teacher Miss Jean Brodie, New Caledonian trooper Alan Cumming says, “I want to play her as a man.” She was a fascist. If I played her as a man, it would be more threatening. But at 57, are you still in your prime, Alan?
Fashion writer Philip Logan has fond memories of sitting next to Princess Anne at The Bodyguard musical in the West End, recalling: “We even ended up dancing together to I Wanna Dance With Somebody at the end of the show!”
The Princess Royal, who turned 72 this week, is in great shape: during the raunchy musical Hair in 1969, she danced on stage to cheers from the audience.
latest news Attacker punched customer, so Hollywood restaurant owner took action
There wasn’t much time to think.
Timothy Ratcliff was just sitting down for a late lunch with his girlfriend in Hollywood when, a few feet ahead of him, one of his customers was punched and thrown from his seat.
“I saw it in slow motion when he hit it,” Ratcliff said. “I just got up. I didn’t think about it and just started chasing it.
The unprovoked attack was captured on video Aug. 1 on Ratcliff’s security cameras, catching the owner of Shin Ramen suddenly springing into action and chasing after an assailant attacked one of his regular customers.
The victim, a 64-year-old man who had just paid his bill, fell from his chair under the punch and landed on the edge of the terrace in front of the restaurant. Ratcliff, who was in contact with the victim, said he suffered not only bruises to his face, but also two broken ribs from the fall.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and wallet from the table, but Ratcliff chased after him seconds after the attack.
Video shows the suspect only arrived at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue. There he took a wide punch to the face from Ratcliff, but the 42-year-old quickly wrapped his hands around the suspect and tackled him into the crosswalk of the busy intersection.
There, Ratcliff said, he held the suspect for about 10 minutes before firefighters and police arrived.
“As I held him there he tried to bite me several times and, I warned him, don’t bite me,” he said.
As he pinned down the man, Ratcliff’s girlfriend ran to the intersection and grabbed the cell phone and cash that had fallen to the ground. When the suspect continued to try to bite Ratcliff, she kicked him in the leg, trying to get him to stop.
Ratcliff, who has owned the restaurant along the bustling stretch of Hollywood Boulevard for eight years, said it wasn’t the first time he’s gone after someone who’s made the commercial corner unsafe. Once, someone who stole a few bottles from the nearby liquor store pointed one at Ratcliff just before tackling him as well.
“I’m the neighborhood vigilante, that’s their nickname for me,” he said of the owners and workers of nearby businesses. “I know most business and restaurant owners. My dentist is across the street, so we all know each other.
But the August 1 attack came as a surprise to Ratcliff, who said he also knew the suspect – a man who regularly hung out in the area, asking nearby restaurants for water or food after the rushes around lunch and dinner, and suspected Ratcliff was homeless.
It’s not uncommon for homeless people to hang out along this stretch of Hollywood Boulevard. Ratcliff said he was trying to talk to those hanging out in the area. He usually asks them if they need help finding resources to help them get back on their feet, or if they need food or water that day. He asks them not to loiter past the businesses, but says he also tries to let them know he can help them if they want.
“My goal is to talk to someone, to offer help or, if you just need something right now because sometimes people just aren’t ready for help,” did he declare. “If you need help, we will help you. If you don’t mess around with my business, you’ll have my respect and help.
The attack, he said, caught him off guard because, he said, he had spoken to the suspect several times before. He had occasionally given her water and food for free – usually teriyaki – and there was no indication that he was violent. Just five minutes before the attack, he had asked the man, “Are you okay?” before sitting down to lunch.
“I didn’t expect that because the last few months he’s been very cordial,” he said.
Since the attack, Ratcliff has been on a cruise with his family and has tried to take some time off. Little did he know that in the meantime the video had started spreading widely on social media. When he returned on Sunday, he returned to a flurry of messages and congratulations for taking action.
On Tuesday, Ratcliff sat in the downtown courthouse to appear as a witness to the attack. His face is no longer bruised, he said, and he was happy to help prosecutors.
He received a subpoena earlier in the week, he said, but he would have been happy to intervene without one.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit asking to allow guns at state fair
A federal judge has dismissed a gun owners group’s lawsuit that sought to force the Minnesota State fair to allow weapons-permit holders to carry their pistols on the fairgrounds.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis ends the latest efforts of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which questions whether the Fair’s ban on firearms violates Minnesota state statutes and the U.S. Constitution.
Last year, a Ramsey County judge rejected the group’s request for a temporary injunction on the gun ban. At the time, District Judge Laura Nelson ruled that the Gun Owners Caucus failed to meet the burden of proof of its claims or that it has sufficient legal grounds to seek relief.
The group contends the ban violates the Constitution’s Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms, and state laws governing the rights of permit holders to carry their guns in public.
The State Fair has banned guns since 2003, when it began posting prominent signs at the gates, and that the prohibition has been posted on the fair’s website since at least 2016, when fair officials began doing bag checks.
The gun group posted a statement about the Aug. 12 dismissal of its lawsuit on its website:
“Judge Tunheim ruled that the Fair’s ban on the lawful carry of firearms by permit holders satisfies strict scrutiny because the fair is a ‘sensitive place,’ ” the statement said. “Minnesota statutes specifically prohibit local government entities from establishing firearm regulations or restricting the lawful right to carry. The Judge did not address this issue but rather found that Minnesota’s preemption statutes do not give private individuals the right to sue over these actions. In his ruling, the judge failed to apply the standard established by the US Supreme Court in the Bruen case.”
The Bruen case, handed down in June, struck down a New York state law that required a license to carry a concealed weapon in public places, and was seen as expanding U.S. private citizen gun rights and restricting government regulation of carrying guns in public.
The caucus said it will be reviewing the decision and its options for appeal over the coming weeks.
CW Network Admits It’s ‘Not Profitable’, Now Lowest-Rated Broadcast Network
The CW network is known for its woke scripted programs, but with its recent sale, executives admit its lowest-rated status is because its average viewers simply aren’t interested in its shows.
CW is known for many series aimed at young adults such as Riverdale, Charmand all americanas well as shows based on DC comic book characters, including Arrow, super girland the flash.
Almost every series CW has produced over the past decade has been full of “representation” of the radical LGBTQ and transgender agenda, attacks on Republicans and Donald Trump, and general support for the political agenda of ‘leftmost.
super girl, for example, added a transgender character as a lead in 2018 and featured anti-conservative and anti-Trump content. But super girl was far from the only series to push woke subjects. Her series of teenage witches, Charmstrongly pushed lesbianism and consistently featured anti-male sentiment, and each of its superhero shows had gay characters, often as the protagonists.
Regardless of where the network’s shows go, one thing is certain: it’s a big money loser that consistently sits at the bottom of the ratings. “It’s no secret that The CW is not profitable,” said chief financial officer Lee Ann Gliha. The network has operated at a loss since its debut in 2006 and has remained one of the least watched on television.
Now, it looks like the network’s new owners have finally admitted that teen-centric woke programming just doesn’t appeal to its core audience, which is mostly made up of people in their mid-to-late 50s.
According to Deadline, new owner-managers Nexstar Media Group are set to make major changes. Nexstar President and COO Tom Carter noted that the scripted series will continue but the demographic focus will change.
Per Deadline: “The CW’s demographic focus will also change over time, Carter said. Historically, shows like Riverdale, All American, Arrow and Supernatural have focused on viewers in their teens through 30s. The Reality , however, is that the average CW viewer is 58, and Carter said the schism explains why The CW is the lowest-rated broadcast network.
The admission that the CW is airing youth-oriented programming that no one is watching has become an instant target of ridicule on social media.
I would have laughed if the average age was 40! 58 is a real comedic genius
—Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) August 15, 2022
***The CW, 2006-2022***
– superheroes
– supernatural
– sexy teens
***The CW, 2022-????***
– The Bucket List: the series
– Golden Girls: The Next Generation
– Walker
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 15, 2022
the average CW viewer tuning into Riverdale every week pic.twitter.com/8mMhDK1339
—Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 15, 2022
So it was the CW all the time? pic.twitter.com/V6v0aCtTxs
— Scott de Riv (@DerfelMacGuffin) August 15, 2022
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
