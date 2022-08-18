News
13 States Banned from Participating in Electricity Exchanges Due to Unpaid Dues
Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh were banned from trading on power exchanges from August 19 . The move could make power outages more common in affected states.
As many as 13 states – Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh – have been banned from buying and selling on power exchanges, said people familiar with the matter. .
The move could make power outages more frequent in affected states.
This decision is the result of the rules enacted by the Ministry of Energy for non-payment of dues by discoms and gencos. The move, under the new Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules, will apply from August 19.
LPS rules bar discoms from power exchanges if they fail to pay pending dues to gencos for more than seven months. Discoms in all 13 states will attract stock under new electricity rules (late payment surcharge).
“Buy and sell transactions of all power market products are limited to high-contribution discoms,” sources told CNBC-TV18.
This news has put the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) under pressure, as the volumes traded on the IEX in the short term could be affected.
Shares of the energy trading platform ended down nearly 3.6% on BSE on Thursday at Rs 166.35 apiece.
This is the first time that more than a dozen states have been banned together.
The sources said such instances of banned states have also occurred in the past. But the restrictions were imposed on a few states and removed some time after settling their dues within days.
Sources said trading on power exchanges was extended for a few hours on Thursday after some states made a request.
The total pending dues from state discoms to gencos is Rs 5,085 crore.
|States
|Pending contributions
|Telangana
|Rs 1,380.96 crores
|Tamil Nadu
|926.16 million rupees
|Rajasthan
|500.66 million rupees
|J&K
|434.81 million rupees
|Andhra Pradesh
|412.69 million rupees
|Maharashtra
|381.66 million rupees
|Karnataka
|355.20 million rupees
|Madhya Pradesh
|229.11 million rupees
|Jharkhand
|214.47 million rupees
|Bihar
|173.50 million rupees
|Chhatisgarh
|27.49 million rupees
|Manipur
|29.94 million rupees
|Mizoram
|17.23 million rupees
Trump aides believe a family member tipped him off to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
-
Trump aides are speculating about the identity of a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago.
-
Some believe only a member of Trump’s family could have done it, The Guardian reported.
-
The FBI, acting on information from a witness, raided the former president’s home in Florida.
Aides to former President Donald Trump believe a family member may have tipped off the FBI about the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, The Guardian reported.
Several sources close to Trump told the publication that after the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida, aides began speculating about who might have spoken to the agency.
During the search, officers took more than a dozen boxes of items, as well as highly classified information. They seemed to have specific information on what to look for.
Speculation first focused on Trump’s political aides and staff at the Mar-a-Lagom resort, the media sources said, before turning to those closer to Trump.
According to the sources, some aides were convinced that only a family member would have known how to direct officers to a particular leather box, as well as know the location of Trump’s safe.
Trump’s estranged niece Mary and her former attorney Michael Cohen have speculated that Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law, may be the informant. Neither has provided any evidence to support this claim.
According to multiple reports, agents conducting the raid were acting on information, including testimony that Trump had failed to turn over all classified information requested by the Justice Department and the National Archives.
The New York Times reported that officers also obtained surveillance footage via subpoena from a hallway near the storage room where the documents were kept and saw something that alarmed them.
The Justice Department asked a judge not to release the affidavit that details probable cause on which the search was based, saying it could provide information about the scope of the investigation.
Trump said he wanted the document made public.
The warrant used in the search, which was unsealed on Friday, showed officers believe Trump may have violated several laws, including the Espionage Act.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing regarding the handling of the documents.
Read the original article on Business Insider
38 dead and more than 200 injured after a violent forest fire in Algeria
Alger :
Algerian firefighters were battling a series of blazes on Thursday, stoked by drought and a scorching heat wave, which killed at least 38 people and wreaked havoc in their path.
Deadly wildfires have become an annual scourge in the North African country, where climate change is turning large areas into a powder keg.
According to multiple sources, including local journalists and firefighters, at least 38 people were killed, mostly in the region of El Tarf, near Algeria’s eastern border with Tunisia, which was baking in 48-degree heat Celsius (118 Fahrenheit).
At least 200 other people suffered burns or respiratory problems from the smoke, according to various Algerian media.
A journalist from El Tarf described “scenes of devastation” on the road to El Kala in the far northeast of the country.
“A tornado of fire swept everything away in seconds,” he told AFP by phone. “Most of those who died were surrounded while visiting a wildlife park.”
Emergency services are still battling a fire around Lake Tonga, he said.
Local media reported that eight people were burned to death on a bus near the town of 100,000.
State television reported Thursday morning that Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane was visiting the region.
Firefighters were also fighting a major fire in the mountainous region of Souk Ahras, a local journalist told AFP.
He described scenes of panic in the city of half a million, where nearly 100 women and 17 newborn babies had to be evacuated from a hospital near the forest.
Algerian television showed people fleeing their burning homes, women carrying children in their arms. Local media said 350 people had fled their homes.
– Lack of planes –
Some 39 fires were ravaging various parts of northern Algeria, firefighters said, and there were fears hot winds could spark new ones that authorities are ill-equipped to tackle.
The scenes raised fears of a repeat of the fires last year that killed at least 90 people and ravaged 100,000 hectares of forest and farmland in the north of the country.
Last year’s disaster prompted strong criticism from authorities over the lack of firefighting aircraft.
Authorities have leased a Russian Beriev BE 200 water bomber plane, but it suffered a breakdown and is not expected to be operational again until Saturday, according to Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud.
Civil protection and the army have several firefighting helicopters.
Experts have called for a major effort to boost firefighting capacity in Africa’s largest country, which has more than four million hectares of forest.
A specialist, who requested anonymity, told AFP that in the 1980s the country had 22 Grumman planes to fight forest fires but that they had been “sold at a discount, without any alternative solution is offered”.
Algeria had agreed to buy seven firefighting planes from the Spanish company Plysa, but canceled the contract following a diplomatic row at the end of June, according to the specialized site Mena Defence.
Since early August, 106 fires have broken out in Algeria, destroying 800 hectares of forest and 1,800 hectares of woods, according to Beldjoud, who said some were caused by arson.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Mullet Championship Finalists for Kids and Teens Set for Online Judging: NPR
United States Mullet Championships
Call it a Kentucky waterfall, a Tennessee top hat, or a Missouri compromise, ultimately it’s the same iconic haircut: the mullet.
And now business fans front and back have the opportunity to vote for their favorite styles at this year’s USA Mullet Championship.
The finalists in the children’s and teenagers’ categories were selected earlier this week, and it’s up to online voters to decide who will earn the dubious honor of mullet-headed champion before polls close on Friday.
According to organizers, the pageant has grown from a local competition in Michigan in 2020 to a national extravaganza with flamboyant and dodgy taste. This year’s contestants support the full spectrum of the infamous haircut, from patriotic vibes, with a cropped American flag, to the classier look of Mozart’s flowing curly locks.
Contestants pay $10 to participate, and CBS reports that “all donations go to the Michigan Wig Foundation for Children.” First place winners each take home a whopping $2,500 prize.
For those who are curious and have time to think, here are some of the top finalists. Who do you think deserves to win?
United States Mullet Championships
United States Mullet Championships
United States Mullet Championships
United States Mullet Championships
Pivotal hearing in Mar-a-Lago raid, big media admission on Biden’s inflation bill and other headlines
‘LET AMERICA SHOW’ – Key documents justifying the Mar-a-Lago raid at stake in a crucial hearing today. Continue reading…
FAILURE SCORE– AOC’s report card on police funding fails the test of statistics as surging crime in New York shakes up communities. Continue reading…
REALIZATION OF INFLATION – Media admits naming Biden’s bill was a ‘marketing ploy’ – after it was signed. Continue reading…
‘OFF THE TRACKS’– Ben Carson argues that America was built on the rule of law, but Joe Biden and his team are tearing him to shreds. Continue reading…
‘RED FLAG’ – Anne Heche has warned the co-star against pursuing her ex Ellen DeGeneres. Continue reading…
POLITICS
THE VOICE OF THE VOTERS – Americans reveal their biggest priorities ahead of the midterms. Continue reading…
‘WONDERFUL FUTURE’ – Trump trolls Democrats with startling endorsements, including one for his harshest critic. Continue reading…
‘NOTHING GOOD’ – Senator Johnson calls Democrats’ Inflation Cut Act ‘Orwellian:’ ‘It won’t cut inflation.’ Continue reading…
‘WE’RE FED OF IT’–Harriet Hageman sees her landslide victory over Liz Cheney in Wyoming as a beacon for the nation. Continue reading…
–
MEDIA
“IT’S ACTUALLY A HUMAN LIFE” – Joe Rogan, CEO of Babylon Bee, on Abortion: “I Don’t Think Murder Fixes Rape.” Continue reading…
THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA MANIA – CNN, MSNBC, ABC bow to Liz Cheney after primary defeat, blame ‘broken’ GOP and ‘Trump cult’. Continue reading…
“THE TWO SIDERISMS” – James Carville: The Democrats are “dumb,” but the GOP is “evil.” Continue reading…
WHO WON’? – NYT writer Frank Bruni argues that Liz Cheney, who lost her primary by 37 points, “won” “in the way that matters.” Continue reading…
PRIME TIME
TUCKER-CARLSON – The Inflation Reduction Act may be a classic case of misinformation. Continue reading…
SEAN HANNITY- Liz Cheney’s days in Congress are now officially numbered. Continue reading…
LAURA INGRAHAM – Everything we do is designed to empower voters. Continue reading…
IN OTHER NEWS
THE LITTLE VICTIMS OF BIG APPLE – NYC sees a series of attacks against children in affluent neighborhoods: police experts intervene. Continue reading…
HOLLYWOOD FITNESS SECRETS – How Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities stay in shape. Continue reading…
‘DESERVE TO COME HOME’ – An army soldier sets out to rescue a desperate dog who has sneaked into an overseas base. Continue reading…
LOSE STEAM – The housing market is becoming a “major headwind” for the US economy. Continue reading…
WEATHER FOX
What is it like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
THE LAST WORD
“After losing nearly 40 points to Harriet Hageman in last night’s primary, Liz Cheney’s days in Congress are now officially numbered. She has let her hatred for Donald Trump and his supporters consume her.”
-SEAN HANNITY
Anne Heche’s death deemed accidental after a violent car accident
Detectives investigating the crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, the police ended their investigation after she was declared brain dead.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Anne Heche died of inhalation and burn injuries after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s findings released Wednesday.
Heche, 53, also had a broken sternum caused by “blunt force trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s website.
-
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor assessment
-
Police are investigating Anne Heche for drunk driving in an accident at her home
A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.
The Emmy-winning film and TV actor was taken off life support at a burn care center on Sunday. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and slammed into a West Los Angeles home on August 5. The car and the house caught fire. Only Heche was injured.
Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of his family and friends.
She was declared brain dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.
Detectives investigating the crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, the police ended their investigation after she was declared brain dead.
The coroner’s office listed August 11 as the date of his death.
Heche first rose to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest stars in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget movies opposite actors such as Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island conducts military exercises – The Denver Post
By JOHNSON LAI and JOE McDONALD
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. government will hold trade talks with Taiwan in a show of support for the island democracy that China claims as its own territory, prompting Beijing to warn Thursday that it will take action if necessary to “safeguard its sovereignty”. ”
The trade talks announcement comes after Beijing fired missiles into the sea to intimidate Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month became the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the planned talks as a violation of its position that Taiwan has no right to foreign relations. He warned Washington not to encourage the island to try to make its de facto independence permanent, a step that Beijing said would lead to war.
“China strongly opposes it,” Commerce Ministry spokesman Shu Jueting said. She called on Washington to “fully respect China’s fundamental interests”.
Also on Thursday, the Taiwanese military held a drill with missiles and cannons simulating a response to a Chinese missile attack.
Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war and have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment. The island was never part of the People’s Republic of China, but the ruling Communist Party says it has an obligation to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell, said last week that trade talks would “deepen our ties with Taiwan,” but stressed that the policy was not changing. The United States does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, its ninth largest trading partner, but maintains extensive informal ties.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s announcement of the talks made no mention of tension with Beijing, but said “formal negotiations” would develop trade and regulatory ties, a step that would lead to closer official interaction.
Being allowed to export more to the United States could help Taiwan blunt China’s efforts to use its status as the island’s biggest trading partner as political leverage. The mainland blocked imports of Taiwanese citrus fruits and other foods in retaliation for Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry has expressed its “warm welcome” to the trade talks, which it says will lead to a “new page” in relations with the United States.
“While the situation across the Taiwan Strait has recently worsened, the US government will continue to take concrete steps to maintain security and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said in a statement. .
US-China relations are at their lowest level in decades amid disputes over trade, security, technology and Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities and Hong Kong.
The US Trade Representative said the negotiations would be conducted under the auspices of Washington’s unofficial embassy, the American Institute in Taiwan.
“China always opposes any form of official exchanges between any country and the Chinese region of Taiwan,” said Shu, the Chinese spokesperson. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty.”
Washington says it does not take a position on the status of China and Taiwan but wants their dispute to be settled peacefully. The US government is obligated by federal law to ensure that the island has the means to defend itself.
“We will continue to take calm and resolute action to maintain peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s continued efforts to undermine it and to support Taiwan,” Campbell said on a conference call last Friday.
China absorbs more than twice as much of Taiwan’s exports as the United States, its second largest foreign market. The Taiwanese government says its companies have invested nearly $200 billion in the mainland. According to Beijing, a 2020 census found that some 158,000 Taiwanese entrepreneurs, professionals and others live on the mainland.
China’s ban on importing citrus, fish and hundreds of other Taiwanese food products has hurt rural areas seen as supporters of President Tsai Ing-wen, but these products make up less than 0.5% of exports from Taiwan to the mainland.
Beijing has done nothing to affect the flow of processor chips from Taiwan needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and consumer electronics. The island is the largest supplier of chips in the world.
A second group of US lawmakers led by Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday and met with Tsai. Beijing announced a second round of military exercises after their arrival.
Taiwan, with 23.6 million people, has launched its own military exercises in response.
On Thursday, drills at Hualien Air Base on the east coast simulated a response to a Chinese missile attack. Military personnel trained with Taiwanese-made Sky Bow 3 anti-aircraft missiles and 35mm anti-aircraft guns, but did not fire them.
“We didn’t panic” when China launched military drills, Air Force Major Chen Teh-huan said.
“Our usual training is to be available around the clock to prepare for missile launches,” Chen said. “We were ready.”
The U.S.-Taiwanese talks will also cover agriculture, labor, environment, digital technology, status of state-owned enterprises and “non-trade policies”, the U.S. Trade Representative said.
Washington and Beijing are locked in a 3-year-old tariff war over many of the same issues.
They include China’s support for state-owned companies that dominate many of its industries and complaints that Beijing is stealing foreign technology and limiting access to a range of areas in violation of its market-opening commitments.
Then-President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods in 2019 in response to complaints that his technology development tactics violate his free trade commitments and threaten American industrial leadership. Biden left most of those tariff hikes in place.
