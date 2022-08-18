News
7 dates, storylines to keep an eye on with the Magic’s 2022-23 schedule
The Orlando Magic will open their 2022-23 regular season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19 and their first home game will be vs. the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 at Amway Center after the NBA released the full schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Magic will play six of their first eight games on the road and have their longest homestand from early to mid-November before playing a balanced schedule the rest of the way.
Orlando opens training camp on Sept. 27 at its new AdventHealth Training Center.
Magic ticket plans, suites and single-game tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. The Fast Break Monthly Pass, which was introduced last season, will return for 2022-23. It includes up to five games each month for $49. Learn more at OrlandoMagic.com/FastBreak. More information about pre-sale access can be found at OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.
Here are seven highlights from the schedule:
Opener vs. Pistons
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, will make his Magic debut when they open their season against the Pistons.
It’ll be a matchup not only between the NBA’s last pair of top picks (Banchero and Cade Cunningham), but two teams in similar stages of their rebuilds, making for a good early test in the season for both squads.
Magic-Hawks rivalry?
Banchero and Dejounte Murray, who the Atlanta Hawks traded for in June, won’t have to wait long to play each other again after their social media back-and-forth following a pro-am game this summer.
Orlando’s Oct. 21 game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena will mark the second time in franchise history the Magic have opened a season with consecutive road games.
Home opener vs. East champs
The Magic will play their first home game against the defending East Conference champion Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals.
The Celtics have won the last nine matchups against Orlando dating to the 2019-20 season.
Return to national TV
The Magic’s lone game that’s scheduled to broadcast on prime national TV will come on Nov. 1 when they play the Thunder in Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the draft.
The matchup will be broadcasted on TNT. It’s the Magic’s only non-NBA TV nationally televised game. They have three games scheduled to be broadcasted on NBA TV.
Orlando, which didn’t have a national TV game on ESPN, ABC or TNT last season, are one of four teams (Utah Jazz, Pistons and Thunder) that aren’t scheduled to have an ESPN or ABC game.
Matchup vs. Smith, Houston
The Magic will play the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith, the No. 3 pick in the draft, for the first time on Nov. 7 at Amway Center.
Most media outlets predicted the Magic were going to draft Smith with the top pick before they selected Banchero.
Longest home stretches
The Magic will have a season-long seven-game homestand from Nov. 3-16, matching up against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They’ll also have a five-game homestand from Dec. 5-14.
Longest road trips
The Magic will be on a season-long five-game West Coast road trip from Jan. 7-15. They also have three four-game road trips — Dec. 16-21, Jan. 30-Feb. 5 and March 14-19. Amway Center will host games from the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball tournament on March 16 and 18.
Orlando Magic 2022-23 schedule (All times Eastern, home games are in bold)
All locally televised Magic games will be aired exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (FM 96.9 The Game).
October – preseason
Oct. 3: at Memphis (8 p.m)
Oct. 6: at San Antonio (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 7: at Dallas (8:30 p.m.)
Oct. 11 vs. Memphis (7 p.m.)
Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.)
October – regular season
Oct. 19: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Oct. 21: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 22: Boston (7 p.m.)
Oct. 24: at New York (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Oct. 26: at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
Oct. 28: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Oct. 30: at Dallas (7:30 p.m.)
November
Nov. 1: at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Nov. 3: Golden State (7 p.m.)
Nov. 5: Sacramento (5 p.m.)
Nov. 7: Houston (7:15 p.m.)
Nov. 9: Dallas (7 p.m.)
Nov. 11: Phoenix (7 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Nov. 16: Minnesota (7 p.m.)
Nov. 18: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Nov. 19: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 21: at Indiana (7 p.m.)
Nov. 25: Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Nov. 27: Philadelphia (6 p.m.)
Nov. 28: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
Nov. 30: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
December
Dec. 2: at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 3: at Toronto (8 p.m.)
Dec. 5: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
Dec. 7: L.A. Clippers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 9: Toronto (7 p.m.)
Dec. 11: Toronto (6 p.m.)
Dec. 14: Atlanta (7 p.m.)
Dec. 16: at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 18: at Boston (3 p.m.)
Dec. 19: at Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)
Dec. 21: at Houston (8 p.m.)
Dec. 23: San Antonio (7 p.m.)
Dec. 27 L.A. Lakers (7 p.m.)
Dec. 28: at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Dec. 30: Washington (7 p.m.)
January
Jan. 4: Oklahoma City (7 p.m.)
Jan. 5: Memphis (7 p.m.)
Jan. 7: at Golden State (8:30 p.m.)
Jan. 9: at Sacramento (10 p.m.)
Jan. 10: at Portland (10 p.m.)
Jan. 13: at Utah (9 p.m.)
Jan. 15: at Denver (8 p.m.)
Jan. 20: New Orleans (7 p.m.)
Jan. 21: at Washington (7 p.m.)
Jan. 23: Boston (7 p.m.)
Jan. 25: Indiana (7 p.m.)
Jan. 27: at Miami (8 p.m.)
Jan. 28: Chicago (7 p.m.)
Jan. 30: at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
February
Feb. 1: at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
Feb. 3 at Minnesota (8 p.m.)
Feb. 5: at Charlotte (1 p.m.)
Feb. 7: New York (7 p.m.)
Feb. 9: Denver (7 p.m.)
Feb. 11: Miami (7 p.m.)
Feb. 13: at Chicago (8 p.m.)
Feb. 14: at Toronto (7:30 p.m.)
Feb. 17-22: NBA All-Star Break (Salt Lake City)
Feb. 23: Detroit (7 p.m.)
Feb. 25: Indiana (7 p.m.)
Feb. 27: at New Orleans (8 p.m.)
March
March 1: at Milwaukee (8 p.m.)
March 3: at Charlotte (7 p.m.)
March 5: Portland (6 p.m.)
March 7: Milwaukee (7 p.m.)
March 9: Utah (7 p.m.)
March 11: Miami (7 p.m.)
March 14: at San Antonio (8 p.m.)
March 16: at Phoenix (10 p.m., NBA TV)
March 18: at L.A. Clippers (3 p.m.)
March 19: at L.A. Lakers (9:30 p.m.)
March 21: Washington (7 p.m.)
March 23: New York (7 p.m., NBA TV)
March 26: Brooklyn (6 p.m.)
March 28: at Memphis (8 p.m.)
March 31: at Washington (7 p.m.)
April
April 2: Detroit (6 p.m.)
April 4: Cleveland (7 p.m.)
April. 6: Cleveland (7 p.m.)
April 7: at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.)
April 9: at Miami (1 p.m.)
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Prosecutors call ‘hidden side of Kelly’, defense slams portrayal of ‘monster’ – NBC Chicago
R. Kelly hid an ugly side of his life as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to fame in pop music, a prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday during the singer’s trial on charges accusing him of tricking girls into having sex and faking a child pornography case in 2008.
Kelly’s lead attorney implored jurors during her opening statement at the federal trial in Chicago not to accept what she said was the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a freak.”
Going back to the 1990s, much of the world knew Kelly only by her hit songs, including the chart-topping inspirational anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien said. But “Kelly had another side…a hidden side, a dark side,” he added. “This trial is about the dark side of Kelly.”
Kelly, 55, faces multiple charges including enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted. Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been followed for decades with complaints and allegations about his sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified after the #MeToo era and the six-part 2019 documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” which detailed allegations of sexual abuse involving women and teenage girls.
Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean told jurors that Kelly, in part due to intellectual challenges such as illiteracy, had been forced to lean on others as his career took off and he was sometimes misled by members of his circle of associates.
“Mr. Kelly can also be a victim,” she said.
A conviction in Chicago could add decades to a 30-year prison sentence he already received from a federal judge in New York on charges of using his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.
Sitting at a defense table while the prosecutor spoke, Kelly occasionally shook his head as Julien described Kelly manipulating and controlling the girls – beating them even if they broke strict rules that included calling him “dad”.
Julien sought to give jurors an idea of the extent of Kelly’s alleged exploitation, claiming he had “repeatedly” had sex with girls who were as young as 14, 15 and 16 – “several girls, hundreds of times”.
He told jurors the evidence included at least three videos showing Kelly having sex with underage girls.
“We’re not going to play hours of child pornography and make you watch it,” the prosecutor said, explaining that they would see snippets. He added: “The videos are hard to watch. But it’s important to watch… to understand what happened.”
Kelly nodded in agreement when her attorney told jurors that Kelly was not seeking special treatment — just a fair trial.
“When the government wants to paint him as a monster…you remember we’re talking about a human being,” Bonjean said.
She said jurors shouldn’t succumb to what she called ‘a climate of mob justice’ surrounding Kelly, alluding to ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and years of harsh accounts of him on social media .
“It is true that Mr. Kelly is flawed,” she said. “On his journey from poverty to stardom, he stumbled along the way.” But, she said, she was confident jurors would eventually find him not guilty.
After jurors acquitted Kelly at her state trial in 2008, some later explained that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in court documents as ‘minor 1’, will be the government’s star witness. During the trial, she will be referred to by a single pseudonym, “Jane”, in court. She should testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly.
The focus will be on whether Kelly threatened and paid off Minor 1. This is the allegation that underlies one of the charges against Kelly, conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Kelly also faces four counts of incitement to sex with minors – one each for four other accusers. They too are expected to testify.
Two of Kelly’s associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-accused. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 lawsuit, while Brown is accused of receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also denied wrongdoing.
The jury reconvened on Tuesday night with prosecutors and defense attorneys arguing near the end of the process over whether the government was improperly trying to bar some black people from serving on the jury. Kelly is black.
About half of the 12 named jurors were identified as black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys. There are also five alternates.
NBC Chicago
Minnesotan Trey Lance returns home to practice against Vikings as 49ers QB
In between the cheers from fans begging Justin Jefferson to hit “The Griddy” after big plays, and the music blaring over the loud speakers, there was an audible roar from the stands pretty much anytime Trey Lance did anything on the practice field.
It’s no secret that Minnesotans love Minnesotans, so while Lance is the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn’t take precedence over the fact that he originally hails from Marshall, Minn.
That was obvious as many people showed up to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Wednesday morning with the sole purpose of catching a glimpse of the 22-year-old former North Dakota State star in action.
What they saw was a mixed bag from Lance, including picturesque 65-yard touchdown pass to receiver Danny Gray, as well as a number of misfires. That is probably to be expected from a player stepping into his first season as the unquestioned starter.
Trey Lance 💣💣
(🎥 @Eric_Branch)
pic.twitter.com/aBQoOix76z
— PFF (@PFF) August 17, 2022
“There were some ups and downs,” Lance said after the joint practice between the Vikings and 49ers. “Just good to go against another defense.”
Asked about the fanfare surrounding his every move, Lance tried to downplay it as best he could.
“It’s work at this point,” he said. “These practices should be awesome for us.”
Still, he couldn’t help but smile when talking about his rise up the ranks. This was always his dream as a kid growing up a few hours from the Twin Cities.
“Man, it happened fast,” Lance said. “I’m excited to be here.”
How could he not be? Not many people imagined this was possible back when Lance was an lightly recruited kid from a town of about 14,000 people. He dominated at Marshall High School, then committed to North Dakota State largely because no FBS schools wanted him. Though the Gophers showed some interest, they didn’t see him as a quarterback.
That couldn’t have been further from the truth.
After lighting it up at North Dakota State, winning a national championship in the process, Lance ultimately went No. 3 overall to the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played very sparingly last season, learning under veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before taking the reins this season.
“He’s done a good job,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’re in the middle of training camp, so some good, some bad. It’s getting better throughout the whole process.”
It’s been a slow build for Lance to get to this point.
Though many expected him to be the unquestioned starter as soon as he joined the 49ers, he needed to learn a lot last season. Some of the things that worked for him at North Dakota State, Lance quickly learned, were not going to work in the NFL.
Not only has he gotten much more consistent with the little things that come with playing quarterback in the pros, he’s gotten more confident as the man in charge of the offense.
“It’s slowed down a lot,” Lance said. “I feel like I’m in a much better spot.”
His teammates agree with that assessment, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, who still remember his first time Lance threw him the ball last season.
“I’m pretty sure it was like a 5-yard route and he threw it at my head and tried to take my helmet off,” Kittle said with a laugh. “Now he’s got some nice touch to it.”
All jokes aside, Kittle said he’s been impressed with Lance’s growth as a player.
“I think Trey has consistently gotten better and better every single day,” Kittle said. “Those small consistent steps in the same direction lead to great results. I’m pretty confident in his ability.”
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to watch Lance in a game this weekend, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play in the preseason game on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Though that could change in the coming days, it doesn’t sound like Shanahan feels any sort of pressure to play the hometown kid.
“No,” Shanahan said. “Not at all.”
Which is fine with Lance. He’s focused on being the best quarterback he can be.
“Just coming out here every day and trying to get better,” Lance said. “Just taking it one step at a time.”
No change in the rules for booking tickets for children: railways
New Delhi:
The railways clarified on Wednesday that there had been no change in the rule regarding the booking of tickets for children traveling by train after reports claimed that people aged between one and four were now seeing each other charge adult rates.
A circular dated March 6, 2020 from the Ministry of Railways specifies that children under five will travel free of charge. However, he said that in this case, a berth or a separate seat (in the chair car) should not be provided.
Passengers can however buy tickets if they need berths/seats for their children under 5 years old. In this case, the full adult fare will be charged.
“There have been recent media reports which claim that Indian Railways have changed the rule regarding the booking of tickets for children traveling on the train. These reports claim that now children between the ages of one and Four-year-olds will need to get a ticket to travel by train.
“This information and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes in regards to booking tickets for children traveling on the train.
“‘At the request of the passengers, they have been given an option to purchase a ticket and reserve a seat for their child under 5 if they wish. And if they do not want a separate berth, then it is free, as it was before,” the statement from the railways said.
Previously, the reports had provoked angry reactions in one section.
“We should thank the BJP government, which now charges one-year-old children to travel by train, for not charging pregnant women for an extra ticket.
“Railways are no longer for the poor. Now people will cut off the full BJP ticket,” Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Why Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other
As Kevin Durant and the Nets enter the next stage of their stalemate, there’s one important detail to keep in mind.
As much as both sides would hate to admit it, they need each other and would be worse off in the aftermath of a messy divorce.
If Durant gets his wish and is traded, that means a team gave Brooklyn a package beyond its wildest dreams, a package that far supersedes the grift the Utah Jazz pulled off in the Rudy Gobert deal. As a reminder, Gobert is a premier defensive player with a limited offensive skill set, and the Jazz got four draft picks, a pick swap, four role players and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal.
If that’s what the Jazz got for Gobert, a one-dimensional player, you can understand why the Nets want the kitchen sink, the stove, the island, the fully-stocked refrigerator and the dining room table in a deal for Durant.
But every contender – and potential Durant suitor – knows that meeting Brooklyn’s asking price means effectively gutting their roster, and gutting the roster means surrendering the requisite depth history has proven is necessary to contend for a championship. Few teams can surrender an All-Star, two role players and significant draft compensation and still have a roster that can bang with the league’s heavies. The Boston Celtics are one such team, but they would have to give up both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart in a Durant deal, and Durant reportedly only wants to be traded to the Celtics if Smart is on the roster. The New Orleans Pelicans are another team and the Daily News reported their interest in a Durant deal, but it remains unclear if they are willing to trade star forward Brandon Ingram.
And if the Nets are able to pull off a deal, that means they’ll have traded one of the best players on the planet for a player several tiers below him, plus role players. It means after years of selling their fan base on championships, they will have willingly pulled an about face in the name of “taking back control” of their franchise.
It would be unforgivable, and it would firmly remove the Nets from championship contention, because it was Durant’s greatness – not Steve Nash’s coaching nor Sean Marks’ managerial skills – that forced the eventual 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to Game 7 without Kyrie Irving and with a one-legged James Harden.
It is Durant’s greatness – not Nash’s coaching skills nor Marks’ managerial prowess – that gives the Nets a chance to win every game when he’s on the floor. Case in point: The Nets tanked from first to 10th in the Eastern Conference when Durant missed a month and a half of action with a sprained MCL last season. Irving was available for the road games during that stretch, and Harden, though disgruntled, still played in many of those games.
Not only would moving on from Durant remove the Nets from championship contention, but moving him for one of the subpar packages available would set the Nets back another four to five years minimum, a decade at worst. It would mean they traded D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen for a team built around Ben Simmons – fresh off back surgery – and another player of his caliber. It would mean they so desperately want autonomous control of their organization that control has supplanted winning as Nets owner Joe Tsai’s only religion.
The Nets would no longer dominate headlines and airwaves. That tide is already shifting with the Knicks’ acquisition of Jalen Brunson and pursuit of star guard Donovan Mitchell. In fact, the Knicks look functional these days compared to the Nets, who would certainly no longer be perennial championship contenders.
That ship sails the minute Durant leaves town.
Yet the Nets don’t want to bend the knee, and Durant is tired of the status quo. Durant told Nets owner Joe Tsai he has to fire both Marks and Nash if he’s not going to trade him. Once reports broke, Tsai tweeted support for both the front office and coaching staff and said he will do “what is in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”
Good business is in the Nets’ best interest, and business hasn’t boomed more since Durant arrived in Brooklyn. A happy Durant, a motivated Irving, and a healthy Ben Simmons would be better business than the Nets have seen since the Nets pounded the Chicago Bulls last season in one of the only games Irving, Durant and Harden played as a trio.
Despite Durant’s gripe, Marks has proven more than capable as a general manager and will go down as an all-time snub for Executive of the Year – even if some of his decisions are responsible for Durant’s current dissatisfaction with the franchise. If feelings can be mended, Durant will return to a legitimate 3-and-D wing in Royce O’Neale, who Marks acquired for a first-round pick. Durant will also return to additional scoring help: Marks signed noted bucket-getter TJ Warren on a minimum deal, though a nagging stress fracture in his left foot has kept him off the floor for the past two seasons.
But Marks also hired Nash, who had no prior coaching experience whatsoever before assuming control of a team that made its championship expectations public. And for those wondering why Durant gave Nash a vow of support during his exit interview after Ime Udoka outclassed him in Boston’s first-round sweep of Brooklyn last season, Durant also told the media he had nothing to do with Harden getting traded to the Nets.
Nash also told the media Harden wouldn’t be getting traded hours before the trade to the Sixers broke. Players and coaches aren’t always transparent when discussing touchy basketball subjects.
In fact, this is the most transparent it’s been: Durant telling Tsai he wants both Marks and Nash gone if he’s going to be happy staying in Brooklyn. And if the Nets try to force Durant to report to camp without doing something to appease him, they risk this already messy situation becoming completely untenable.
When Jimmy Butler’s trade request from Minnesota went unfulfilled, he started cursing out teammates, coaches and staffers in practice. When the Rockets failed to move James Harden in a timely manner, he showed up to training camp out of shape, and the first chance he got with a microphone, he told anyone who would listen that he didn’t want to be in Houston. Durant has already proven he’s willing to escalate this situation further to get what he wants.
That’s not typically the way franchises handle their stars. It didn’t take long for the 76ers to begin doing Harden’s bidding. They created a comfortable environment for him before he ever arrived by hiring his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey. And this offseason alone, the Sixers signed his two friends PJ Tucker and Danuel House to contracts. Philly might put his stylist on retainer next.
And yet the Nets fired Durant’s shooting coach Adam Harrington and played hardball with Irving, the only reason Durant is in Brooklyn, during contract negotiations.
It’s no wonder he requested a trade, which speaks volumes given his best chance at winning big still remains in Brooklyn.
()
Miami scientists and students seek to develop hybrid coral reefs
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Scientists and students from the University of Miami dove this week in murky waters just miles off the coast of Miami as part of an effort to develop hybrid reefs.
The Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science team was on a mission to collect eggs and sperm from spawning staghorn corals, which they hope to use to fertilize other strains of staghorn corals in a lab.
It’s all part of a $7.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help address security threats to military and civilian infrastructure along vulnerable coastal regions of Florida and the Caribbean.
SCIENTISTS DISCOVER A MAGNIFICENT 310-MILE CORAL REEF CORRIDOR IN THE GULF OF MEXICO
The Miami-based project aims to protect coastal bases from damaging hurricane storm surges using hybrid reefs.
OVER 90% OF GREAT BARRIER CORALS SURVEYED THIS YEAR WERE BLEACHED
“Our mission is to develop hybrid reefs that combine the wave-shielding benefits of man-made structures with the ecological benefits of coral reefs,” said Andrew Baker, professor and director of the Coral Reef Futures Lab at the Rosenstiel School. “We will work on next-generation structural designs and concrete materials, and integrate them with new ecological engineering approaches to help promote coral growth on these structures.”
They will also test new adaptive biology approaches to produce faster-growing corals that are more resilient to global warming, he said.
RARE CORAL REEF IN FLAWLESS CONDITION FOUND IN DEEP WATERS NEAR TAHITI
The coral only spawns a few nights each year, depending on the water temperature and the lunar cycle, coral colonies simultaneously release their eggs and sperm into the water column, which fertilize to create a baby coral .
Fox
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins gets fired up in return from COVID break for joint practice with 49ers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to practice Wednesday after having tested positive for COVID-19, and it did not take him long to make his presence known.
Early in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at the TCO Performance Center, Cousins completed a pass across the middle to Adam Thielen. He then barked out his catch phrase, “You like that!” while including an expletive. Many of the fans heard it, and some seemed surprised.
Cousins’ teammates weren’t surprised, though, that the quarterback did not miss a beat in his return. He tested positive last Thursday and sat out Sunday’s preseason opener, a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas. He returned to the team facility on Tuesday, when the Vikings did not have a formal practice, and was back under center Wednesday.
“Man, he looked great,” tackle Christian Darrisaw said.
“I felt like he played really sharp (with) really crisp play calls and good execution as far as having the bulk of the whole playbook in right now,” tight end Johnny Mundt said. “He’s executing at a very high level.”
Cousins threw short touchdown passes to Mundt and Justin Jefferson in a scrimmage that did not have tackling. He drove the Vikings downfield in a two-minute drill for a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. He did misfire on a few passes, including a short throw that was intercepted by 49ers safety George Odom.
Cousins, while unvaccinated last season, spent five days on the COVID-19 reserve list in training camp as a close contact and sat out a Week 17 game at Green Bay after testing positive. He was sent home from the TCO Performance Center last Thursday when he didn’t feel well, and the Vikings announced the next day he had tested positive.
“I was feeling a little lousy and tested and ended up going home and just needed the five days to recover and follow things from a distance,” Cousins said before Wednesday’s practice.
Cousins said two weeks ago that he “can’t afford to miss a rep, miss a day, miss a walkthrough” due to learning the system under new head coach Kevin O’Connell and new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips. While he was out, he missed a walkthrough and practice on Thursday, a walkthrough on Friday and then Sunday’s game. However, the Vikings rested eight healthy starters against the Raiders, and Cousins might not have played anyhow.
“I was commenting to my wife (Julie) that if I was to miss five days and you had to pick which five, strategically we probably picked a good five,” Cousins said. “The Thursday practice would have been great to be a part of, but the Friday was lighter, Saturday was a travel day, Sunday would have been at most maybe a half-dozen plays, and then Monday was an off day. So it worked out pretty well from that standpoint.”
Phillips said it was important for Cousins to make it back for the joint practices with the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams will meet in a preseason game at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’s not yet known if Cousins will play.
“Obviously, every rep’s important,” Phillips said. “(Cousins) knows that, but to be able to get him back for these two practices with the Niners, where we’re playing a challenging front, a different scheme, (is) big for us.”
With Cousins out against the Raiders, Sean Mannion, who started, and Kellen Mond split time at quarterback. They are listed as co-backups on the depth chart, and they split second-team reps on Wednesday.
While Mond had the better preseason opener, Mannion looked a bit sharper Wednesday. Mannion had a pinpoint throw down the left sideline to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a long gain and later hit Albert Wilson for a short touchdown pass. Mond did look good in a two-minute drill, with several key completions before Joseph made a last-second field goal.
Wednesday’s practice featured rookie Ed Ingram getting the nod at first-team right guard over veteran Jesse Davis, who started against the Raiders. Ingram looked good in protecting Cousins, and afterward was asked about his quarterback’s boisterous moment after the pass completion to Thielen.
“I love it,” Ingram said. “When any of my teammates gets fired up, it makes me fired up just because we’re putting in all this hard work and to see the results is amazing.”
