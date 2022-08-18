A fundraiser is launched to buy the headstone of a Worcester girl, 13, who was killed in an accident

Newsletter Sign-Up
Local
The family of a 13-year-old girl, who died last month in a car accident that injured four other teenagers in Worcester, have launched a fundraiser to help pay for her headstone.
“Leanny was an amazing 13 year old girl and at that young age she had so many hurdles in her life, and my sweet daughter overcame each of them with such maturity and gratitude,” said Sonia Garcia, the aunt of the girl who started the fundraiser, wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Vigil held for teenager killed in Worcester SUV crash
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Worcester involving stolen SUV
Garcia continued, noting that despite the difficult times her niece was facing, she was not someone who complained. Instead, she focused on helping others, as “her kindness went beyond measure”.
The 13-year-old and four other teenagers were in an SUV, which police later found was stolen, when it crashed into two other vehicles on Chandler Street on July 23.
The aunt said her niece’s latest achievement was graduating from high school and the family was ‘beyond heartbroken’ that she couldn’t live long enough to go to high school, which which excited the girl.
Garcia noted that the girl was buried a week after the fatal car accident, but the family could not afford to buy headstones due to the cost of the funeral.
“Thank you all for helping my sister and our family through this difficult time,” Garcia said, adding, “and parents, please check out these TikTok challenges. [with] teenagers who steal cars and go out for walks and run them over.
By Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $3,800 of its $5,000 target.
Boston
After a long wait, Former Jets defensive star Joe Klecko is one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Klecko was one of three Senior finalists named to the Hall of Fame Wednesday afternoon. Chuck Howley, a former outside linebacker for the Chicago Bears (1958-59) and the Dallas Cowboys (1961-1973) and former Bengals cornerback Ken Riley (1969-1983) were the other two senior finalists.
Now that Klecko, Howley and Riley have emerged from the group of 12 senior former under consideration, they will each be considered along with 15 modern-era players and a coach and contributor, to be inducted into the Pro Football Class of 2023 Hall of Fame class in January. Klecko will be elected if he receives 80% approval during the balloting process. However, for senior finalists, that is usually considered a formality.
It has been a long wait for Klecko to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was eligible in 1988, first as a Modern Era candidate and as a senior candidate but has never advanced to the finalist stage until now.
After being selected in the sixth-round selection in the 1977 draft out of Temple, Klecko had an illustrious career with the Jets. In 11 seasons, Klecko registered 78 sacks as he along with Mark Gastineau, Marty Lyons, and Abdul Salaam formed the group “New York Sack Exchange.
Klecko’s best season came during the 1981 campaign as he recorded 20.5 sacks as he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. During his time with the Jets, Klecko was named to four Pro Bowls and earned two first-team All-Pro honors – once at defensive end and once at nose guard.
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class could be special with Klecko and former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who will be eligible for the first time. During his career with the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Revis was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, and winning Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a GOP elephant photo that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery.
The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal’s legs were drawn to look like hooded Klansmen.
A party official said the image was pulled from the results of a Google search and immediately replaced once the error was detected.
“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a photo that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A Google search image of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent not the opinions or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Shannon Terry wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the use of the image.
“As president, I take full responsibility for the error,” Terry added.
The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones accusing the GOP of racism.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democratic lawmaker from Huntsville, blasted the use of the image. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image”, Daniels wrote on Twitter.
Tyler Mahle, one of three major trade deadline additions for the Twins, left his third start with the team in the third inning on Wednesday at Target Field.
After Mahle struck out Royals batter Nick Eaton to start the third, manager Rocco Baldelli and head trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound to check on the big right-hander and quickly escorted him to the dugout. He finished with 42 pitches, 29 for strikes.
There was no immediate update on his status from the club.
Before Wednesday, Mahle was 1-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average in two starts since being acquired by the Twins with relievers Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
His last pitch was an 88.1 mph four-seam fastball, which according to mlb.com’s baseballsavant has averaged 93.4 mph this season and topped out at 97-plus. Mahle left the game with the Twins up 3-0 — Jose Miranda hit a two-run home run off Royals starter Daniel Lynch and Gilberto Celestino scored on a throwing error — and was relieved by right-hander Emilio Pagan.
For the season, Mahle is 6-7 with a 4.62 earned-run average but is 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in his past nine starts.
DETROIT (AP) — The number of road deaths in the United States began to climb two years ago and this deadly trend continues in 2022.
Road deaths rose 7% in the first three months of the year to 9,560 people, the highest number for a first quarter in two decades, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates.
READ MORE: Labor Day march in Detroit canceled for third straight year
Road deaths have risen since pandemic lockdowns eased in 2020 as people returned to work and started taking more car trips. People traveled about 40 billion more miles in the first quarter than a year earlier, an increase of 5.6%, the agency said.
But the rate of road fatalities per 100 million kilometers traveled also increased in the quarter, from 1.25 fatalities to 1.27, according to the agency.
Before 2020, the number of deaths had fallen for three consecutive years.
The government blamed the increase on speeding, drunk driving and other reckless behavior, and pledged to fund investments in speed enforcement and to build safer roads.
“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time for all states to redouble their efforts on road safety.”
READ MORE: Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud, accused of falsifying title to conceal lien
The Infrastructure Act provides significant investments in road safety, Cliff said.
The agency began running ads urging people to slow down and not drive while impaired. On Wednesday, he announced the annual national impaired driving program with local police for the weeks surrounding Labor Day.
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on American roads last year. This is the highest number in 16 years.
Traffic fatalities rose 10.5% last year from 2020, the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began collecting fatality data in 1975. The agency will release final numbers. for 2021 in the fall.
NHTSA death estimates are generally close to the actual numbers.
Cliff, who was confirmed by the Senate to lead NHTSA just three months ago, is leaving the agency next month to lead the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Chief Counsel Ann Carlson will lead the agency until a new administrator is appointed.
NO MORE NEWS: Teen Dead another injured in golf cart accident in Mt. Pleasant
© 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Liz Cheney lost its Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday because it bravely stood up to Donald Trump’s stolen election lies. Liz Cheney lost the primary because she alienated too many Republicans by making common cause with Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff.
Both statements may be true and, in our view, both explain why Ms. Cheney lost decisively in a conservative state that elected her three times and sent her father to Congress more times than that.
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) — A crash involving a large rig and several other vehicles blocks multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in Martinez on Wednesday.
It happened just north of Arthur Road around 7.45am.
The CHP says there were a few minor injuries.
One driver rammed another, and that car hit the big rig, which crashed into the center division.
The rig’s fuel tank was punctured, spilling 80 gallons of diesel.
Crews are still working to clean everything up. The CHP says they have opened the slow lane but they don’t know when the rest of the lanes will open.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
