A fundraiser is launched to buy the headstone of a Worcester girl, 13, who was killed in an accident

“His kindness went beyond measure.” Candles and signs are laid out on a makeshift memorial for a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash at 646 Main Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, July 30, 2022. The crash left a teenager dead and four others injured. Matthew Healey/The Boston Globe

The family of a 13-year-old girl, who died last month in a car accident that injured four other teenagers in Worcester, have launched a fundraiser to help pay for her headstone.

“Leanny was an amazing 13 year old girl and at that young age she had so many hurdles in her life, and my sweet daughter overcame each of them with such maturity and gratitude,” said Sonia Garcia, the aunt of the girl who started the fundraiser, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Garcia continued, noting that despite the difficult times her niece was facing, she was not someone who complained. Instead, she focused on helping others, as “her kindness went beyond measure”.

The 13-year-old and four other teenagers were in an SUV, which police later found was stolen, when it crashed into two other vehicles on Chandler Street on July 23.

The aunt said her niece’s latest achievement was graduating from high school and the family was ‘beyond heartbroken’ that she couldn’t live long enough to go to high school, which which excited the girl.

Garcia noted that the girl was buried a week after the fatal car accident, but the family could not afford to buy headstones due to the cost of the funeral.

“Thank you all for helping my sister and our family through this difficult time,” Garcia said, adding, “and parents, please check out these TikTok challenges. [with] teenagers who steal cars and go out for walks and run them over.

By Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $3,800 of its $5,000 target.