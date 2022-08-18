News
Afghanistan: Kabul mosque bombing kills at least 21, Taliban police say
Kabul, Afghanistan — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and injured at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said on Thursday. .
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday night’s attack, the last to hit the country since the year the Taliban took power. Several children were reportedly among the injured.
The local Islamic State affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents seized power last August, when US and NATO troops were in the final stages of withdrawing from the country. Last week, extremists claimed responsibility for the murder of a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious center in Kabul.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul’s Taliban police chief, gave the figures to The Associated Press for the bombing of the Siddiquiya mosque in the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood. An eyewitness told the AP that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.
The cleric killed was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the blast and promised that “the perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and punished.”
RELATED: Chaos and security questions remain after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
It was feared that the number of victims could increase further. On Thursday morning, a witness to the blast who gave his name as Qyaamuddin told the AP he believed up to 25 people were killed in the blast.
“It was time for the evening prayer, and I was attending the prayer with others, when the blast happened,” Qyaamuddin said. Some Afghans have only one name.
AP reporters were able to see the blue-roofed Sunni mosque from a nearby hill. The Taliban parked police trucks and other vehicles at the mosque, while several men carried away a coffin for a victim of the attack.
A US-led invasion toppled the previous Taliban government, which had harbored al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.
Since regaining power, the former insurgents have faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognize the Taliban government, has frozen funding to the country. The Taliban held a rally of 3,000 tribal elders, religious scholars and others in Kandahar on Thursday, their state-run Bakhtar news agency reported. It was not immediately clear what topics they planned to discuss.
Separately, the Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that they had captured and killed Mehdi Mujahid in the western province of Herat as he attempted to cross the border into Iran.
Mujahid was a former Taliban commander from Balkhab district in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, and the only member of the Shia Hazara minority community among the Taliban ranks.
Mujahid had turned against the Taliban over the past year, after opposing decisions made by Taliban leaders in Kabul.
Faiez reported from Islamabad.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Ryan Mountcastle’s improvements at first base helping fuel Orioles’ defensive turnaround: ‘He’s a huge asset’
For as much pregame defensive work as Ryan Mountcastle gets at first base, Orioles infield coach Tony Mansolino recognizes there’s one area of the game the young slugger receives no preparation for whatsoever.
Baltimore’s coaching staff lacks a left-handed hitter, so even as Mountcastle fields groundballs almost daily to improve at his relatively new position, the spin he sees off fungo bats is exclusively that which comes off a right-hander’s bat. Mansolino wants to find a way to change that.
“We joke about it, that I’m going to learn how to switch-hit next spring,” Mansolino said. “But I probably am.”
Mountcastle’s troubles with the occasional grounder from a left-hander represent the most apparent deficiency in a defensive game that Mansolino said has “significantly” improved from last year to now. That effect has trickled to the Orioles’ infield defense, which ranked as one of baseball’s worst in 2021 but is now in the middle of the league.
“In the major leagues, there’s a lot of days where guys don’t go out and take groundballs, a day game after a night game or a day that’s really hot,” Mansolino said. “He’s trying to take ground balls every single day. He wants to go out there. Credit goes to him for working so hard at it. I think he’s made himself an upper-tier defender at first base in both the American League and Major League Baseball.”
Mountcastle takes grounders nearly every day to “try to at least see something come at me before the game,” helping him learn how different infields around the league play, as well. Drafted as a shortstop out of a Florida high school in 2015, he has since made his way down the defensive spectrum. He played exclusively third base in Double-A in 2018, dabbling there at Triple-A in 2019 while primarily spending time at both first base and left field. He stayed at the Orioles’ alternate training site for the start of the 2020 season partially because the team felt he needed more work in left field, and although he held his own there after a call-up that season, he struggled immensely in the outfield at the start of the 2021 campaign.
Those troubles led to a midseason transition to being a full-time first baseman, and the results were unpleasant. By Statcast’s Outs Above Average, Mountcastle was tied for fourth-worst among qualified first basemen. With daily devotion to the position, not to mention a full offseason and spring training to prepare, Mountcastle entered Wednesday’s game tied for third among first basemen in OAA, a cumulative stat that reflects the impact he’s made even as he split the position with Trey Mancini early in the year.
“I’ve been putting in a bunch of work,” Mountcastle said earlier this season. “I feel pretty confident out there right now. I mean, it’s not the most rigorous position in the world, but it definitely isn’t easy.”
Mansolino said publicly available stats don’t necessarily speak to how impactful Mountcastle is at first base. The Orioles have internal metrics that measure how effective first basemen are at picking throws from their fellow infielders, and when Mansolino last checked, Mountcastle ranked among the top five, with a key play in Tuesday’s seventh inning among the latest examples. Mansolino wasn’t aware of a figure that tracked first basemen’s ability to catch other infielders’ throws relative to how far they are from the center of the first base bag, but he figures Mountcastle, listed at 6-foot-4, “would probably be elite in that area.”
“He has so much reach and length coming off the bag,” Mansolino said. “He catches balls that a lot of first basemen do not catch.”
His improvements have coincided with major steps forward for the Orioles’ infield defense. Collectively, the group was baseball’s third-worst infield with minus-27 outs above average in 2021. This season, it ranks 15th in the area.
“That’s very, very understated, how much a really good first baseman can impact the other three guys in the infield,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “When you can field a groundball and know that, ‘I just have to get it over there,’ and the guy’s gonna make a play for you, I think it gives you a lot of confidence.
“He works his butt off on his defense every single day, makes it important, works on his weaknesses.”
Mountcastle had to build his own confidence first. After moving in from the outfield, he and Mansolino began by working on the fundamentals of the position, focusing on proper footwork and best practices for catching and throwing before adding layers to that foundation. Among the final pieces of instruction was handling popups, especially those drifting in foul territory, a presumed simple play that both Mansolino and Mountcastle noted the difficulty of.
“It’s very nerve-wracking when you’re over there and you’re running down the foul line and you’ve got your back to the play and you have thousands of people screaming at you and it’s considered a play you’re supposed to make,” Mansolino said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. It’s a really difficult play. But he’s going after popups way more aggressively than at any point he did last year.
“How aggressive he is on something that he didn’t have a lot of confidence in is probably the thing that stands out to me the most.”
Areas to improve remain. Mansolino said Mountcastle has shown a knack for ranging to his right to field grounders and throwing to pitchers covering the bag, and he wants him to be comfortable making that play more frequently. There’s also the grounders that pop out of Mountcastle’s glove, particularly those hit by lefties. But perhaps the biggest step in that regard will come next spring, when Mansolino hopes to arrive to the Orioles’ Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida, capable of hitting from both sides.
For now, they’ll continue their daily work to make Mountcastle a better first baseman and improve Baltimore’s infield defense in the process.
“When I see him out there, I trust him,” Mansolino said. “I know when I see him out there that he’s a huge asset to the other three infielders.”
Thursday, 3:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
A soldier on leave shot by two men on a bicycle in Patna
Patna:
A soldier was shot dead by two men on bicycles in a crowded area of Patna this morning. Bablu Kumar, who was stationed in Arunachal Pradesh, had returned home on leave.
The soldier was on his way to Patliputra station in the west of the city with his brother when the two men passed his bike and pretended to ask for an address. When he stopped his bike to help them, he was shot in the head. He died instantly.
The men also tried to shoot Kumar’s brother, but he managed to escape, police said.
The CCTV footage is being reviewed and an investigation is ongoing, said Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP Patna.
ndtv
News
Cincinnati Open: Rafael Nadal loses to Borna Ćorić on return from injury
He will now look to the US Open at the end of the month, where he will aim to win his fifth crown at Flushing Meadows and his 23rd Grand Slam singles title.
“The main thing for me is to stay healthy,” Nadal told reporters. “It was a tough injury to deal with, to be honest.
“The last month and a half hasn’t been easy because, having a tear in your abdomen, you don’t know when (you’ll be) 100 per cent on the thing, so it affects me a bit in terms of no ( being) confident that you are capable of performing your best on every serve.”
Nadal had two set points in the opening set tie-break but failed to convert either, including when he threw a forehand volley wide before a double foul only gives Ćorić an early lead in the game.
The Spaniard fought back in the second set to tie the game, but Ćorić broke at 3-2 in the deciding match and saw the set to earn his third win over Nadal in five encounters.
Ćorić, out for more than a year after undergoing shoulder surgery in May 2021, finished the match with 39 winners and will face another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut, in the third round.
“It’s hard to take a lot of positive things, but I have to improve,” Nadal said.
“I need to train. I need to come back better. I need days (on the pitch), and that’s the truth. Obviously, I had my chances at the start. At the tie -break, I had two important chances with two sets points that I played terribly with two more or less easy shots.”
Nadal’s last US Open title came in 2019, and since then he has won three more Grand Slam victories to overtake Roger Federer at the top of the men’s all-time list.
This year’s tournament in New York will begin on August 29.
Sports
News
WebMD acquires French medical news and information platform Jim.fr – TechCrunch
Health information publishing giant WebMD has announced the acquisition of Jim.fr, a French-language medical news and information site for healthcare professionals (HCP). The terms of the contract are not disclosed.
Founded in 1979 as International Journal of Medicine (JIM) by a hospital intern called Dr Gilles Haroche, based in Paris, Jim.fr collects and presents all kinds of news, reports and studies from the world of medicine, including new developments and treatments, editorials, analysis and profiles of key people in the global health sphere.
Jim.fr became an online-only publication in 1999 and today has some 350,000 subscribers, while Dr Haroche remains its editorial director more than 40 years after its creation.
Healthy growth
WebMD, on the other hand, was founded in the United States in 1996 and has become one of the leading providers of health, medical and wellness information, with some 130 million monthly visits. WebMD itself was acquired by KKR’s Internet Brands for $2.8 billion five years ago, and in the years since has expanded its geographic and linguistic footprint across many markets in the United States. and beyond by acquiring smaller local rivals including Benelux’s MediQuality in 2018; the German Coliquio in 2020; and the UK MGP last year.
Acquisitions have therefore played a major role in WebMD’s global and vertical expansion, and it’s a strategy the company is clearly pursuing as it expands deeper into the French market where it already has a presence.
While WebMD will be a familiar brand to almost anyone who has searched for information about diseases and conditions online, the publication targets a broad audience in both consumer and professional spheres. That includes medical professionals, through its Medscape property which it acquired for $10 million at the turn of the century, and which already has a French-language edition that claims to reach 5 million doctors worldwide. Jim.fr essentially strengthens WebMD’s existing reach and skills for this market.
“Both Jim.fr and Medscape have the trust and commitment of hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals in France,” said WebMD Global Group Managing Director Jeremy Schneider in a press release. “Through this transaction, we can leverage our combined strengths to further strengthen Medscape’s offering for French and French-speaking professionals, while delivering innovative solutions to clients.”
After the acquisition, Jim.fr will operate as a subsidiary of Mescape, with plans to integrate services from their respective platforms.
techcrunch
News
China closes factories due to power shortages
China’s summer energy crisis escalated on Wednesday with news that factories in Sichuan province have been ordered to halt production for at least six days.
Sichuan is a major source of lithium for batteries and solar panels, so the ripple effects of the shutdown are likely to affect electric car and green energy businesses in the United States and around the world. world.
australia News.com described the “urgent notification” for factory closures, sent to 19 of Sichuan’s 21 cities, as part of a “nightmare scenario” for China.
The advisory said Sichuan is experiencing its highest temperatures in 60 years, coupled with a sharp reduction in rainfall, so hydropower generation is declining even as electricity demand soars.
At least one major manufacturer is already posting big losses following the plant shutdown order, and businesses and public officials apparently fear the shutdown will get even longer and more expensive:
Already, Sichuan fertilizer producer Lutianhua has predicted a $4.4 million (A$6.3 million) reduction in net profit as a result of the shutdown, according to a notice on the Stock Exchange. Shenzhen, while Chinese National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui acknowledged at a press conference that the heat wave had already caused “adverse effects on economic operations”.
And the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, with a meeting between officials concluding that “weather with high temperatures and little rain will continue for some time, and there is a need to focus on the protection of people’s livelihood, safety, and operation, and strive to protect power supply.” The meeting also called for “extreme thinking to deal with extreme situations ‘while officials’ foresee the worst” during the “current serious situation”.
Global analysts have warned that the shutdown of the Sichuan plant could dramatically increase the prices of lithium, aluminum and other metals, potentially affecting everything from automobiles to iPhones. China is already depressed the economy will likely take another hit from factory closures in August. Sichuan is normally a net exporter of electricity to neighboring provinces, so the shortage of hydropower could extend power shortages well beyond Sichuan’s borders.
Sichuan Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology valued hydroelectric reservoirs are down by up to 50 percent. Sichuan largely escaped the blackouts that hit China last year due to a coal shortage, thanks to its reliance on hydroelectric plants for 80% of its power, but this year China increase its coal production and imports at sky-high levels, while the hydropower industry has suffered from droughts.
Some cities in Sichuan are imposing blackouts for a few hours a day or ordering large buildings to turn off their air conditioning or crank up their thermostats to nearly 80 degrees. Energy-hungry luxuries such as water fountains and light shows have been suspended until further notice.
Electricity rationing was ordered Wednesday for civilian homes, offices and retail stores across Sichuan – an unusual move in China, which typically tries to avoid citywide brownouts and severe power outages for individuals.
AFP reported on Wednesday that more than five million people in southwest China are now facing blackouts, with blackouts lasting up to three hours in the two major cities and their surrounding villages.
A Toyota representative told AFP that the Japanese automaker had been forced to halt production at a plant in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, on “advice” from local officials.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China confirmed on Wednesday that its members in Chengdu were ordered to cut their daily energy consumption by 30 percent and refrain from using air conditioning early in the morning.
“The affected individuals’ normal operations have been completely disrupted, and they are currently negotiating with authorities to allow them to keep the air conditioning running, at least in their server rooms and certain other special areas,” the chamber said.
“Based on the feedback so far, even businesses with lower energy needs, which may not yet be directly affected, are seriously concerned about the unpredictability of this situation and the possibility that disruptive measures additional charges are imposed,” the chamber warned.
Breitbart News
News
13 States Banned from Participating in Electricity Exchanges Due to Unpaid Dues
mini
Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh were banned from trading on power exchanges from August 19 . The move could make power outages more common in affected states.
As many as 13 states – Tamil Nadu, Telangana, MP, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh – have been banned from buying and selling on power exchanges, said people familiar with the matter. .
The move could make power outages more frequent in affected states.
This decision is the result of the rules enacted by the Ministry of Energy for non-payment of dues by discoms and gencos. The move, under the new Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) rules, will apply from August 19.
LPS rules bar discoms from power exchanges if they fail to pay pending dues to gencos for more than seven months. Discoms in all 13 states will attract stock under new electricity rules (late payment surcharge).
“Buy and sell transactions of all power market products are limited to high-contribution discoms,” sources told CNBC-TV18.
This news has put the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) under pressure, as the volumes traded on the IEX in the short term could be affected.
Shares of the energy trading platform ended down nearly 3.6% on BSE on Thursday at Rs 166.35 apiece.
This is the first time that more than a dozen states have been banned together.
The sources said such instances of banned states have also occurred in the past. But the restrictions were imposed on a few states and removed some time after settling their dues within days.
Sources said trading on power exchanges was extended for a few hours on Thursday after some states made a request.
The total pending dues from state discoms to gencos is Rs 5,085 crore.
|States
|Pending contributions
|Telangana
|Rs 1,380.96 crores
|Tamil Nadu
|926.16 million rupees
|Rajasthan
|500.66 million rupees
|J&K
|434.81 million rupees
|Andhra Pradesh
|412.69 million rupees
|Maharashtra
|381.66 million rupees
|Karnataka
|355.20 million rupees
|Madhya Pradesh
|229.11 million rupees
|Jharkhand
|214.47 million rupees
|Bihar
|173.50 million rupees
|Chhatisgarh
|27.49 million rupees
|Manipur
|29.94 million rupees
|Mizoram
|17.23 million rupees
cnbctv18-forexlive
Afghanistan: Kabul mosque bombing kills at least 21, Taliban police say
Replica Merchant Accounts
Ryan Mountcastle’s improvements at first base helping fuel Orioles’ defensive turnaround: ‘He’s a huge asset’
A soldier on leave shot by two men on a bicycle in Patna
Parenting Semi-Adults – What is a Semi-Adult?
Cincinnati Open: Rafael Nadal loses to Borna Ćorić on return from injury
WebMD acquires French medical news and information platform Jim.fr – TechCrunch
China closes factories due to power shortages
Key Elements to Ensuring Your Business Thrives – Credit Card Processing Services
13 States Banned from Participating in Electricity Exchanges Due to Unpaid Dues
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think