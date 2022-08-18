News
Anne Heche says she ‘warned’ her ‘Ally McBeal’ co-star Portia de Rossi about suing her ex Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to sue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her “Better Together” podcast with Heather Duffy.
In the YouTube video, Heche recalls how she “warned” Rossi against starting a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public split in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health crisis hours after the relationship ended.
“By the way, I warned her,” Heche told Duffy. “Portia even asked me about Ellen.”
She continued: “Portia came to my wedding [to ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon in 2001] because I was on ‘Ally McBeal’ with her. Portia even said, “I’m going to go after Ellen.”
ANNE HECHE’S DEATH DECIDED ‘ACCIDENT’: CORONER
At the time of Heche and DeGeneres’ relationship, they were known to be a central part of the LGBTQ community as one of Hollywood’s few openly gay couples.
“You won’t be the poster child, girl, because guess what, that poster child has already been taken,” Heche said. “And by the way, it wasn’t a great place. But yours won’t be any easier.”
ANNE HECHE’S RELATIONSHIP WITH ELLEN DEGENERES: LOOKING BACK
“And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!” Heche remembered telling Rossi.
“I’ve been annulled since the day I was born,” Heche said in defending her “truth” in the relationship.
Finding humor in her past, Heche joked, “I realized Ellen drove a Porsche…then she married one. All she did was drive Porsches and she collected them and I thought that was so stupid because they were so loud. ”
Heche told Page Six last year that the failed relationship not only blacklisted her from Hollywood, but also “cancelled” her from the entertainment industry for a decade.
“I haven’t done a studio shot for 10 years,” she said of the fallout. “I got kicked out of a $10 million photography deal and didn’t see the light of day in a studio shot.”
DeGeneres, for her part, celebrated 14 years of marriage to de Rossi on Tuesday and wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s good to be loved. It’s deep to be understood.”
ANNE HECHE CAR CRASH SCENE VIDEO: INSIDE DAMAGED LOS ANGELES HOUSE
Anne Heche’s death was ruled an accident on Wednesday, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The end the actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries”, and the manner of death was listed as an “accident”.
The report also listed a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” under “other significant conditions”, with his death noted on Thursday, August 11.
Only one of five manners of death can appear on the coroner’s report: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental or undetermined.
California state law requires the medical examiner-coroner to investigate all sudden deaths related to suicide, homicide or accident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The New York Times bestselling author was “quietly taken off life support” on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead two days earlier. She is survived by her son, Homer, with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and her son Atlas with her former partner, James Tupper.
LAPD dismissed the investigation into the car accident after his death.
Heche found small-screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and portrayed twins in “Another World,” which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.
She rose to fame in the late 90s for her leading roles alongside Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco”, with Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho”.
Fractured, Nitish Kumar’s government disheveled as rebel JD(U) ‘riff-raff’
Bharti is apparently upset at not being included in the Cabinet after Singh was sworn in as minister for the third time. CM Nitish Kumar said he was shocked by Bharti’s allegations
JD(U) Leader Bima Bharti and Bihar Minister Leshi Singh. ANI
New Delhi: Bihar’s new cabinet has been hit by controversy less than a week after being sworn in.
Bima Bharti, who belongs to Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), took on fellow party member and five-time MLA Leshi Singh, who was inducted Minister of Food and Consumer Protection in the government of Bihar.
Bharti is apparently upset at not being included in the Cabinet after Singh was inducted into the Cabinet for the third time as minister on Tuesday.
“I am upset with the only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she is still chosen in the Cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings discredit to the party. Why are we not being heard? Is it because we are from a backward caste?,” said JDU MP Bima Bharti.
WATCH what JD(U)MLA Bima Bharti said about Minister Leshi Singh
Bihar | I am upset with the only JDU MLA Leshi Singh that she is still chosen to cabinet. What does the CM see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; discredit the party. Why are we not being listened to? Is it because we belong to a backward caste? : JDU MLA Bima Bharti pic.twitter.com/LLy0Vj737F
— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 17, 2022
“If she is not removed as minister, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is false, I will resign as an MP,” Bharti said.
Interestingly, Bharti’s husband Awadhesh Mandal has criminal charges against him. In 2016 he escaped from a police station after being detained for allegedly threatening a witness in a murder case.
Leshi Singh on Tuesday thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for offering his ministerial place and said the Mahagathbandhan government would do well.
“I thank the Chief Minister for giving me a place in his cabinet and for making a hardworking like me a minister. I also thank the people who brought me here. The government of Mahagathbandhan will work well, the pace of development will increase and the work will be firmly done,” Leshi Singh said. ANI.
“There will be no difference (between the party’s alliance with RJD and that with BJP) because the leader (Kumar) is the same. The job will be well done. Nitish Kumar will take Bihar to new heights,” she said.
Singh (JD-U), a fifth-term MP from the Dhamdaha seat, was put in charge of the ministry of food and consumer protection.
Shocked by Bharti’s statement: CM Nitish Kumar
“Not everyone can be given a position in the cabinet. We have already given her (Leshi Singh) a position in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I am shocked that she (bima Bharti) made such a statement. We will talk about it. This is absolutely untrue,” Kumar said.
Meanwhile, Union Energy and Renewables Minister RK Singh on Wednesday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the enthronement of Kartikeya Singh into his cabinet and said that the RJD lawmaker had been appointed Minister of Justice despite facing an arrest warrant in a kidnapping case.
He said the chief minister should apologize to the people for the enthronement. He alleged that there was “Jungle Raj Part-2 in Bihar”.
“We are also from Bihar and we are ashamed. Jungle raj part-2 is back in Bihar. Should the Minister of Justice be a fugitive and that too in case of kidnapping? How did Kartikeya Singh he was appointed Minister of Justice who is Anant Singh’s right-hand man, who is a don?” RK Singh said.
Meanwhile, 31 ministers were sworn into the Bihar cabinet on Tuesday. Out of which 16 were from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 11 were from Janta Dal-United (JD-U) of Nitish, two were from Congress and one was from Hindustani Awam Morch (HAM) and one was an independent legislator.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the crucial Home Ministry portfolio and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took over the Health Ministry portfolio in the first cabinet expansion of the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.
JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was given the finance ministry and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was appointed environment, forestry and climate change minister.
From RJD, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and Alok Mehta have make an oath.
Congress lawmakers Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were inducted into the cabinet as ministers, while Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Santosh Suman was also sworn in.
Bihar’s cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. Some ministerial positions will remain vacant for future cabinet expansion, sources said.
Nitish Kumar had split from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The chief minister and his deputy – Tejashwi Yadav of RJD – were sworn in on August 10.
Check it out: SS Lane Victory
Judge must weigh whether unsealed Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit will jeopardize Trump investigation
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A federal magistrate in Florida is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on whether to release the probable cause affidavit used to substantiate the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
The hearing follows several media outlets asking the court to release the affidavit to understand the reasoning behind a raid on the home of a former commander-in-chief.
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who gave the initial search warrant the go-ahead on August 5, is expected to preside over the hearing, although it is unclear whether he will make a decision from the bench or take the case up. deliberate.
The hearing comes as political tensions have escalated since news of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago first broke last week over Trump’s alleged failure to turn over presidential files and classified documents. at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO COULD BOOST TRUMP’S 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE, STRATEGISTS SAY
Trump, for his part, says his staff was working with the National Archives to provide records required under the Presidential Archives Act of 1978.
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement last week. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”
Trump also claims that the documents seized have been declassified and are therefore not subject to special safeguard requirements. Given the denials, GOP lawmakers called on the Justice Department to release its affidavit outlining its rationale for a search warrant for the home of a former president.
“They can redact names and other sensitive information, but the DOJ has to put its cards on the table,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. “Media speculation is rampant…Let America see the affidavit.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ reject requests to release the document. The Justice Department said releasing the affidavit would violate long-standing legal precedent, potentially jeopardize the government’s investigation and expose any confidential sources.
“If released, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course in a way that is highly likely to jeopardize future stages of investigation. investigation,” the DOJ said in a court filing earlier this week. object to the publication of the affidavit.
Usually, an affidavit listing probable cause for a search warrant is not unsealed until after a charge or arrest has been made. This precedent has however been broken in the past, particularly in extraordinary circumstances.
WHAT THE FBI TRUMP RAID AFFIDAVIT MAY REVEAL: ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Legal experts say a raid on the home of a former president is cause enough.
“In these cases, the court weighs the public interest against the need to maintain secrecy,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University School of Law. “This is a historic raid that has caused widespread public unrest. Millions of Americans question the Justice Department’s motivation.”
Much of the debate revolves around what is included in the affidavit and whether it can be made public without undermining any ongoing investigation.
“The Probable Cause Affidavit is usually based on more than one interview or single piece of information. It is usually a series of steps that explain why you believe a crime was committed and where the evidence is,” Ken said. Gray, a former FBI agent and professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven.
“A lot depends on the details contained in the document. Even an editorial staff can end up revealing the sources, especially if only certain people are known to have this information.
In filing to object to unsealing the affidavit, the Justice Department argued that the law could harm the government’s ability to induce sources to come forward.
“Disclosure of the government affidavit at this stage would also likely impede future cooperation of witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations,” wrote the DOJ.
Experts say there’s a larger issue at stake, primarily the Justice Department’s credibility in investigating one of President Biden’s key political rivals and likely 2024 adversary. only growing amid leaks surrounding the raid that revealed insight into the conduct of the DOJ.
Given that reality, legal experts say the Justice Department should make at least some effort to be transparent about its Mar-a-Lago raid case.
“The Department of Justice continues to operate as if everyone is asking for full disclosure,” Turley said. “They can redact portions of the affidavit. They can allow the court to review the redacting and judge the sensitivity of the provisions. But they basically oppose it to the detriment of the American public.”
Vallejo mom works 2 jobs to make ends meet after rent money is stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) — Most of the time, you can find Yolanda Guerrero cleaning people’s houses.
But on August 8, the mother-of-two’s life was turned upside down after she and her daughter were robbed.
We caught up with Guerrero and his daughter Tomasa, who helped translate for his mother.
“She said why this happened to her because she works very hard,” Tomasa said.
Tomasa tells ABC7 News that day they went to a Wells Fargo in Vallejo where they withdrew about $2,400 in cash to pay their rent.
VIDEO: Truck theft impacts SJ man’s family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless
After leaving the bank, they stopped at a local RV park, unaware that they had been followed.
But once inside the rental office at the park, security footage shows at least two people accessing their unlocked car and stealing the Guerrero’s money.
“Instead of also working hard to make money, they have to steal from other hard-working people,” Guerrero said.
The financial blow to the family has been enormous.
Tomasa says her mother is now working two jobs trying to get back everything she lost.
“She gets up at 5:30 a.m. and until 10 p.m., she takes care of these children. And then from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., she does the housework,” she says.
But the Guerreros say they don’t just talk to get their story heard. They also want to warn others so that they too do not become victims.
After the robbery, Tomasa says her mother filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.
Although nothing has happened yet, the couple told ABC7 News they have heard of other Latino families in Vallejo who have also been tracked and robbed in the same way.
Vallejo police say they cannot confirm that a suspect was targeting a specific group of people.
RELATED: Video shows woman thrown to the ground during robbery outside Oakland seniors’ residence
“We feel bad for other people too because they work hard too to make money. And for them to steal it all the time,” Guerrero said.
But despite the hardship the family is now enduring, they say they’re glad it wasn’t worse.
Finding a silver lining in an otherwise dark moment.
“At least nothing bad happened to us, because they probably could have had guns or weapons in bad shape,” Guerrero said.
Apple Watch Fitness Tracking is good enough for Olympic athletes
Smartwatches can be stylish accessories, and new features are slowly turning them into the smartphones we wear on our wrists. But what they do really well is cold, hard data. The millions of people who use them to track their daily fitness know this, but a 3-mile jog around the block isn’t halfway there. Apple Watch’s fitness tracking capabilities are good enough that even elite athletes depend on it.
Australia’s Olympic swimming team uses both Apple Watch and iPad to fine-tune their training, according to a profile Apple made on Swimming Australia. The Australian swimming team, the Dolphins, are among the best in the world. He won 21 medals at the 2020 Olympics, including nine gold medals. It came second only in the United States. (And one of the Dolphin’s coaches briefly went viral for his incredible celebrations.)
Apple Watch has supported swimmer tracking since Series 2 of 2016. Updated models, like newer ones Series 7, can not only count laps and lap pace, but also can automatically detect running types. The ability to track data is one thing, but being able to do it accurately enough for Olympic athletes is another.
“Being able to accurately measure my heart rate between sets has been a really valuable data point for me and my coach to understand how well I’m reacting to training,” said Zac Stubblety-Cook, who won a gold medal. gold in the 200 meter breaststroke. at the Tokyo Olympics, said in a statement via Apple.
“Data is the key ingredient when it comes to designing performance outcomes for athletes,” said Jess Corones, Swimming Australia’s performance solutions manager. “We’ve seen increased engagement from athletes wearing the Apple Watch, giving us more data points to inform analysis and make training decisions.”
Apple is not the only tech giant that Swimming Australia has turned to to optimize the performance of its elite athletes. The Olympic team partnered with Amazon in 2019 to use machine learning. The collaboration saw Swimming Australia dump all of its data on its athletes – and competitors – into a data lake, which informed performance and training strategies for the 2020 Olympics.
The iPad has also been hailed as a useful tool for Swimming Australia Olympians, although the Locker app the team uses to analyze race and practice footage is only available to “training coaches and analysts”. Nationally Accredited Swimmers”.
Wendy’s employee in the United States charged with murder after the death of a customer he punched
A man working at a Wendy’s store in Arizona in the United States has been charged with murder after the elderly customer he punched died, FoxNews said in a report. The assailant was identified by police as 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick. He faces second-degree murder charges, the outlet further reported. The incident happened on July 26 when Kendrick punched the 67-year-old in the side of the head at Wendy’s outlet in Prescott Valley after complaining about his food.
Police released video of Wendy’s employee’s brutal attack. It shows the customer returning to the counter after receiving their order and complaining about the food. As he walks away, footage shows Kendrick running around the corner and attacking the elderly customer as he was eating ice cream.
Police said the man was knocked to the ground by the blow and hit his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious, according to the outlet.
“A customer complained about his food order at this time the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and punched the customer in the head,” the police department said. Prescott Valley in a statement.
He further stated that the client died on August 5, after which murder proceedings were brought against Kendrick.
The 67-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital after the attack and remained in critical condition for more than a week.
Kendrick had previously been charged with aggravated assault during the incident, but charges have since been laid for second-degree murder. He remains in custody.
