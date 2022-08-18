Anne Heche says she ‘warned’ her ‘Ally McBeal’ co-star Portia de Rossi about suing her ex Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to sue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her “Better Together” podcast with Heather Duffy.

In the YouTube video, Heche recalls how she “warned” Rossi against starting a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public split in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health crisis hours after the relationship ended.

“By the way, I warned her,” Heche told Duffy. “Portia even asked me about Ellen.”

She continued: “Portia came to my wedding [to ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon in 2001] because I was on ‘Ally McBeal’ with her. Portia even said, “I’m going to go after Ellen.”

Anne Heche (left, in 2020) recalled warning Portia de Rossi (right, 2020) about dating her ex, Ellen DeGeneres. Getty Images

At the time of Heche and DeGeneres’ relationship, they were known to be a central part of the LGBTQ community as one of Hollywood’s few openly gay couples.

“You won’t be the poster child, girl, because guess what, that poster child has already been taken,” Heche said. “And by the way, it wasn’t a great place. But yours won’t be any easier.”

Anne Heche has said she was blacklisted by the industry after her split from Ellen DeGeneres. Kurt Krieger/Corbis

“And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!” Heche remembered telling Rossi.

“I’ve been annulled since the day I was born,” Heche said in defending her “truth” in the relationship.

Finding humor in her past, Heche joked, “I realized Ellen drove a Porsche…then she married one. All she did was drive Porsches and she collected them and I thought that was so stupid because they were so loud. ”

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche in 2000. The former couple started dating in 1997. Getty Images

Heche told Page Six last year that the failed relationship not only blacklisted her from Hollywood, but also “cancelled” her from the entertainment industry for a decade.

“I haven’t done a studio shot for 10 years,” she said of the fallout. “I got kicked out of a $10 million photography deal and didn’t see the light of day in a studio shot.”

DeGeneres, for her part, celebrated 14 years of marriage to de Rossi on Tuesday and wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s good to be loved. It’s deep to be understood.”

Anne Heche’s death was ruled an accident on Wednesday, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The end the actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries”, and the manner of death was listed as an “accident”.

Anne Heche (pictured in 2015) was taken off life support on Sunday and will donate her organs The actress was declared brain dead and died after a violent accident on August 5. Jeff Kravitz

The report also listed a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” under “other significant conditions”, with his death noted on Thursday, August 11.

Only one of five manners of death can appear on the coroner’s report: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental or undetermined.

California state law requires the medical examiner-coroner to investigate all sudden deaths related to suicide, homicide or accident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The New York Times bestselling author was “quietly taken off life support” on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead two days earlier. She is survived by her son, Homer, with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and her son Atlas with her former partner, James Tupper.

LAPD dismissed the investigation into the car accident after his death.

Heche found small-screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and portrayed twins in “Another World,” which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame in the late 90s for her leading roles alongside Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco”, with Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho”.