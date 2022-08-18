Connect with us

News

B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten’s new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference’s top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays.

The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.

The deals go into effect in 2023, expire in 2030 and eventually will allow the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities to share more than $1 billion per year, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Big Ten and network officials were not disclosing financial details publicly, but the deal is believed to be the richest ever on an annual basis for a college sports property. The large increase in revenue to the conference won’t kick in until the third year of the deal and gradually will increase over the final five years.

“I think what it does, it affords us the opportunity to make sure that we can continually do the things we need to do to take care of our student-athletes, to fortify our institutions, to build our programs,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP.

The Big Ten currently has 14 members, stretching from Rutgers and Maryland on the East Coast to Nebraska across the Midwest, and covering some of the biggest media markets in the country, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.

In 2024, Southern California and UCLA are scheduled to join the Big Ten, adding the Los Angeles market to its footprint.

With ESPN out of the equation for Big Ten football after a 40-year relationship, the league is set to lock down three prominent time slots with its network partners.

Fox, which has shared the rights to the Big Ten with ESPN since 2017 and owns a majority stake in the Big Ten Network, will continue to feature noon Eastern time as its primary game of the day.

Fox and its cable network FS1 will have the rights to more than two dozen football games, at least 45 men’s basketball games and women’s basketball games.

CBS, starting in 2024, will replace the Southeastern Conference game of the week at 3:30 p.m. Eastern — that is moving to ABC — with a Big Ten game.

CBS will carry 14-15 Big Ten football games a season from 2024-29, including a Black Friday game. Unlike with its longtime SEC deal, CBS will not be guaranteed the first selection of football games each week with the Big Ten. Fox, CBS and NBC will hold a draft for games, allowing each network some opportunities for first selection in a given week.

In 2023, CBS will carry seven Big Ten games while it still has the SEC on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The network will continue to be the home of Big Ten men’s basketball, including the conference tournament semifinals and finals, and it will begin airing the women’s basketball tournament championship.

“When we did our financial analysis, and looked at the major markets — even before USC and UCLA — and the national footprint of the Big Ten, it was a very attractive deal for us,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “And I think the money is fair. It’s unprecedented. They’re the largest deals in the history of college football.”

Starting in 2023, NBC will launch “Big Ten Saturday Night” in prime time and broadcast 15-16 games per season. The agreement with NBC also includes eight football games and dozens of men’s and women’s basketball games per season to be exclusively streamed on Peacock, the network’s online subscription service. NBC also has a separate, longstanding broadcast deal with Notre Dame, which remains unaffiliated with a conference.

Each network will air the Big Ten’s championship football game at least once during the length of the deals, with Fox securing the rights to four (2023, ’25, ’27 and ’29).

Warren spent more than two decades working as an executive in the front office of three NFL teams. He said the Big Ten’s vision for its new broadcast deal was modeled after an NFL Sunday, with three consecutive marquee games across three different networks, airing from noon to nearly midnight Eastern.

“I just thought where we were in the Big Ten, we had a very unique opportunity because we have the institutions that could do it,” Warren said. “We have the fan avidity. We have the breadth, we have the historical foundation, that we were in a position to really do something unique with three powerful brands in Fox, CBS and NBC.”

The Big Ten’s alignment with three traditional networks shows that while streaming might be the future, linear television is not dead.

“It may be dying in certain aspects. You could say things like scripted dramas. Sitcoms. But for sports and news, it’s never been stronger,” retired former president Fox Sports Network Bob Thompson said.

“The conferences or leagues are a little reticent to make that big of a jump from the wide, wide distribution of broadcast television,” he added. “Now you’re going to jump to the streaming service, which in the big scheme of things, the numbers are still relatively small in terms of how many people watch and use them.”

 

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly lowered key interest rates for the first time in eight months on Thursday, resuming an unconventional policy demanded by the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which triggered a currency crisis last year.

The bank said it cut its benchmark interest rate to 13% from 14%, pushing the Turkish lira lower and yields higher.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s called the country’s first. A California Army firefighting team that will soon help fight wildfires and they will do it inside the state’s fire trucks.

A team of military personnel will soon be ready to deploy to help fight fires across the state.

Images of their new vehicles may make it look like they’re in big pickup trucks, but they’re actually four-wheel-drive fire trucks that haul 300 gallons of water each. They will soon have military personnel in their midst, ready to fight the California wildfires.

RESOURCES: How to prepare for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages

“This program will put five fire engines and 20 firefighters on the front lines,” said Brian Marshall, fire chief for the California Bureau of Emergency Services.

This is called a response team, which you may have heard of. But what is new here is the partnership. You have state fire trucks, but with California National Guard men and women inside those vehicles. It is said to be a first of its kind in the country. The goal here is to help better contain the fires.

“From my perspective, this new deal is important because it just means there are more units that can get to the fires faster,” says scientist and researcher Chris Field.

RELATED: CAL FIRE showcases new planes and technologies to fight wildfires

He is also director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. He has written extensively on firefighting and although he is optimistic, he believes that we need to do better in all areas, firefighting, fire prevention and funding for these methods.

“We are still struggling to achieve the level of investment that will be needed to anticipate the problem, on a schedule that really works for people,” Field says.

Chief Marshall says the five trucks and 20 military personnel will respond to fires together and go into areas where big engines can’t go. But even then, there will be challenges.

“What you’ve seen in northern California over the past few weeks is a series of lightning fires that have happened, and during those flash thunderstorm type events, you end up with high winds, and you end up with a fire that starts with a lightning strike and burns 20,000 acres in just a few hours,” Chief Marshall said.

MORE: Tips to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire

But the new state engines with these military crews are something more that we didn’t have in the past. Field thinks we’re on the right track.

“This summer we have had some catastrophic fires, but the total area that has been burned is not as bad as it has been in recent years and I am optimistic that we are starting to see some of the results of the investments made. , “said Champ.

As for when we’ll see that strike team in action, Chief Marshall says the trucks were delivered on Tuesday.

The crews are training now and the goal is to have them ready for fire deployment before the summer is over and that is just over a month away.

New York –

A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to tax evasion in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company in a trial at the U.S. ‘fall.

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty to all 15 charges against him in the case. He was accused of dodging taxes on the lavish benefits he got from the company, including rental payments for a luxury car, rent for an apartment in Manhattan and college tuition. a private school for his grandchildren.

Weisselberg is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan prosecutor’s long investigation into the company’s business practices.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has agreed to sentence Weisselberg to five months in prison and five years probation at New York’s Rikers Island prison complex, although he could be released much sooner if he behaves well behind bars . The judge said Weisselberg will have to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.

The plea bargain also requires Weisselberg to testify honestly as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October on related charges. The company is accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid income tax by failing to accurately report their full compensation to the government.

Trump himself is not charged in the case.

Weisselberg’s testimony could potentially weaken the Trump Organization’s defense. If found guilty, the company could face fines or possibly be put on probation and be forced to change certain business practices.

Florida international soccer player Luke Knox has died at age 22, the school announced Thursday.

Knox, a native of Brentwood, Tenn., and the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, spent the past four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU.

Knox, who studied business, died Wednesday night, school officials said. The cause was not disclosed, although the university said police did not suspect foul play.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel at the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a way particular to make everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

Knox started two games at linebacker for Ole Miss in 2019, when MacIntyre served as defensive coordinator. He’s played mostly on special teams the past two seasons and has 11 tackles, including two for losses, in 2021.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the FIU Athletics said in a statement. “Coaches and support staff have reached out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

FIU players were notified of Knox’s death on Wednesday evening. Thursday’s practice was canceled and bereavement counselors were brought in to meet with the team and other members of the university community.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also offered his condolences in a Tweeter Thursday morning.

“I’m very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke,” Kiffin said. “He was a great teammate and an even better person who lifted everyone around him.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he woke up to the news Thursday morning and stressed the franchise will be supporting Dawson Knox and his family. The fourth-year tight end was not at practice Thursday.

“My heart goes out to — our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We’re right here with him and we’re supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we’re supporting him and just bad news this morning.”

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ATLANTA — After this Mets’ season is over, Pete Alonso will briefly wear a different uniform.

The Mets’ first baseman will suit up for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March. The tournament, which has been dormant since 2017, pits the United States against the world’s other baseball powerhouses in one of the most unique baseball atmospheres on the planet.

“I’m really excited,” Alonso said on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of really amazing guys on the team so far. Again, it’s a great opportunity. I just feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Along with Alonso, several other All-Stars are expected to rock the red, white and blue. While nothing is official yet, and things could still change before the tournament actually begins, Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Story are also expected to be on the team. Trout will serve as team captain, though Alonso said it was the larger Team USA governing body that reached out to him about playing, not Trout himself.

“It kind of started to slowly develop right after the All-Star break,” Alonso said of the recruiting process. “It was a short period of conversation. Just like, ‘Hey, do you want to do it?’ The team OK’d it, and now it’s news.”

Alonso was asked if he will now pivot to recruitment mode. Don’t expect Alonso to be chatting with other players at first base about the WBC quite yet.

“They haven’t really asked me to do that,” he said. “They just told me recently that I’m on the team. So I’m just more excited right now. But maybe if they need help, or they want me to convince guys, I’d be willing to do them a favor.”

The last World Baseball Classic was in 2017. What used to be a fairly regular event — the first one was in 2006, with others following in 2009, 2013 and 2017 — was put on hold by the pandemic. A 2021 tournament was all ready to go before COVID-19 showed up, and now the one-of-a-kind event is ready to return.

“It looked like an incredible environment,” said Alonso, who was gearing up for a season at High-A the last time a World Baseball Classic happened. “It’s an incredibly fun event, I’ve always wanted to play in it. It’s an honor to play for the stars and stripes. I’m really appreciative of it.”

The United States is the defending champions, beating Francisco Lindor’s Puerto Rican team for the title in 2017. Japan won the first two, and a Robinson Cano-led Dominican Republic side won it all in 2013. With the tournament taking place in March — the Team USA is part of Pool C, whose group stage begins on March 11 — that does mean that the beginning of Alonso’s 2023 season will be a little different than usual. On Wednesday, he downplayed the strangeness of reporting to Mets’ spring training, leaving for an exhibition tournament, then returning.

“I’m going to be playing spring training games just the same, so it’s really no different.”

The United States’ first games will be at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are pitted against Canada, Mexico, Colombia and one of the teams that will emerge from an upcoming qualifying tournament.

Among U.S.-born baseball players, first base is maybe the most stacked position. Goldschmidt, a four-time Gold Glove winner, will likely get most of the defensive reps there. While it’s still possible that other first basemen like Matt Olson, Josh Bell, Rhys Hoskins or Ty France get added to the squad, the limited defensive abilities of first basemen make that slightly unlikely. Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers’ California-born first baseman, played for Team Canada during the last World Baseball Classic to honor his late mother. Freeman recently said that he’d be “100% in” if Canada wants him again in 2023.

Even if Alonso is relegated to a DH or bench role, he still takes pride in being part of the team, knowing that there is so much talent at his position.

“It’s really special,” he said “I just feel really honored. We have a great talent pool of baseball players in the United States. I’m really lucky and blessed to be part of the team.”

A sign is displayed in front of a home for sale on July 14, 2022 in Corte Madera, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Used home sales fell nearly 6% in July from June, according to a monthly report from the National Association of Realtors.

The number of sales fell at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million units, the group added. This is the slowest selling pace since November 2015, except for a brief dip at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Sales fell about 20% from the same month a year ago.

“In terms of economic impact, we are surely in a real estate recession because builders are not building,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for real estate agents. “However, are the owners in a recession? Absolutely not. The owners are still very well off financially.”

July sales figures are based on closings, so contracts were likely signed in May and June. Mortgage rates soared in June, with the average 30-year fixed loan rate exceeding 6%, according to Mortgage News Daily. It then returned to the upper 5% range. This rate started this year around 3%, so the hit to affordability in June was hard, especially with soaring inflation.

Homebuyers are also still struggling with a tight supply. There were 1.31 million homes for sale at the end of July, unchanged from July 2021. At the current rate of sales, that represents 3.3 months of supply.

As demand declines due to lower affordability, prices remain stubbornly high. The median price of a home sold in July was $403,800, a 10.8% year-over-year increase. However, the price gains are now moderating as this is the smallest annual increase since July 2020.

“The median price of home sales continued to climb, but at a slower pace for the fifth consecutive month, highlighting how lower demand from buyers is bringing the housing market back to a more active pace. normal,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist. on Realtor.com. “A review of active inventory trends shows real estate listings were almost twice as likely to have suffered a price decline in July 2022 compared to a year ago.”

Sales activity continues to be stronger at the high end of the market, although this too is fading rapidly. There is simply more supply available on higher levels. Sales of homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 were down 31% from a year earlier, while sales of homes priced between $750,000 and $1 million dollars were down 8%. Sales of homes priced over $1 million are down 13% from a year ago.

First-time buyers represented only 29% of buyers in July. Historically, they typically make up around 40% of sales, but they clearly struggle the most to be affordable. High rents also prevent them from saving for a down payment.

Even though sales are slowing, it’s still a fast-moving market. A typical house in July was contracted in just 14 days, matching the fastest on record in June. A year ago it was 17 days. Yun called it “unusual.”

