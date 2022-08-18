Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Blockchain
Canadian Pension Fund Writes Off $150M Celsius Loss, Believes They Entered Crypto “Too Soon”
A major Canadian pension fund manager has written off a $150M investment in crypto lending platform Celsius Network as a total loss, expecting an impending shutter of the once high-flying CeFi platform.
According to a report from the Financial Times, the fund is the second-largest in Canada and has signaled the write-off as being indicative of the funds’ expeditious decision to have exposure to crypto assets.
Canadian Fund’s “Disappointment”
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, or CDPQ, is Canada’s second-largest pension fund in the country, according to the Times, managing over $300B in funds in Quebec. The fund’s stake in Celsius was written off “out of prudence,” according to the report, signaling that the fund has no expectation of Celsius Network achieving any semblance of a recovery.
The move comes less than a year after the fund described it’s investment into Celsius as being indicative of it’s “conviction” in blockchain technology, and serves as another unfortunate domino in the Celsius downfall. Chief executive of the fund, Charles Emond, said that the fund “went in too soon into a sector that was in transition, with a business that had to manage extremely quick growth.”
While the fund outperformed benchmarks, it still recorded a loss of nearly 8% in the six months ending in June. Emond added that “the first six months of the year were very challenging… Whether it is Celsius or any other investment, needless to say that when we write it off, we are disappointed with the outcome and not happy.”
Celsius token (CEL) has seen a major slide that is commensurate with the general consensus of the platform's future, despite a recent pump. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com
State Of Celsius
Much like the loud and headline-grabbing downfall of Terra Luna, Celsius is certain to leave newer crypto investors with a bad taste in their mouth. When it comes to the CDPQ, the Times has reported that Celsius’ crumbling is enough to leave the Canadian pension behemoth on the sidelines when it comes to short-term crypto investors, while remaining optimistic on the long-term perspective around blockchain technology.
Meanwhile, it’s gone from good to bad to ugly (and worse) for Celsius as the threads unravel. In recent days, it has come to light that Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky took over the firm’s trading strategy earlier in the year. The news comes as Celsius works through it’s bankruptcy case with a New York judge, who recently granted the firm an approval to sell off mined Bitcoin to assist in paying for operations.
Blockchain
Flippening Forewarning? Ether Options Overtake Bitcoin As The Top Crypto To Trade
Ether options have been trading for a much shorter time compared to Bitcoin options, but the former has done an impressive job catching up with its predecessor. Bitcoin had dominated as the leading crypto options asset in the space, with billions pouring into it. However, the tide had begun to turn in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when an important update about the Ethereum Merge triggered a surge in interest for Ether options.
Ether Options Surpass Bitcoin
Ether options debuted in the market back in January 2020, and it has enjoyed steady growth since then. However, no matter how much Ether options had grown, bitcoin options remained higher with open interest in crypto pouring into the pioneer cryptocurrency. Then in July 2022, Ethereum developers made an announcement regarding the network’s upgrade to a proof of stake mechanism, and this would change the game completely.
In July, interest in Ether options had ballooned, leading to a meteoric rise. It had packed at a new all-time high of $8.1 billion, which was more than 50% high than bitcoin at the time, with an open interest of $5.4 billion. From there until the present day, Ether options remain on an impressive uptrend, continuing to surpass bitcoin at each turn.
Public miners sell more BTC than they produced | Source: Arcane Research
The rise puts Ether options trailing at 100% recovery compared to bitcoin, which continues to trail at 70%. It is the first time ever that the open interest in Ethereum has grown larger than that of bitcoin, and it is all thanks to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge.
Is The Flippening Imminent?
The “flippening” is a word that has come to mean Ether surpassing bitcoin in value. Mostly, this school of thought has emerged following the fact that the performance of the price of ETH has surpassed that of BTC on a year-to-year basis. Hence, some investors expect the digital asset to flip bitcoin at some point to become more valuable.
There is no set timeline for when the flippening is expected to happen. However, each time Ether overtakes Bitcoin on any metric, the flippening debates begin. The same has been the case with the ETH options growing larger than BTC.
ETH declines to low $1,800 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Presently, the price of BTC is still more than 10x that of ETH. So if there is going to be a flippening, then ETH would have to grow 1,000% while the price of BTC remains unmoved. This is unlikely to happen, given that the market actually moves with the price of BTC.
However, as the Merge draws closer and what is referred to as a “Triple halvening” is imminent, ETH will likely further close the gap between it and bitcoin. This event would see less supply of ETH in the market, giving it a genuinely deflationary model to be able to rival bitcoin’s limited supply.
Featured image from MARCA, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bitcoin May Hit $10K As Price Slides Pre-FOMC Meeting
A pricing analysis of bitcoin reveals that buyers are at a disadvantage. Price increased after a weaker opening and tested the session high of $24,448.40. However, it swiftly reversed course and tested the pivotal 21-day exponential moving average, where it is currently resting.
The market action right now suggests that the bulls are running out of steam close to the higher levels and that the bears are clearing the way for more correction. The largest cryptocurrency’s 24-hour trading volume is $30,603,898,759, up more than 7%. BTC/USD, however, is currently reading at $23,422.79, a 1.85% daily decline.
BTC/USD trades at $23k. Source: TradingView
The longer the price remains below this level, the more powerful the selling pressure will be as BTC slips below the crucial support level of $23,500.
FOMC Meeting Crushes Bitcoin Price
Data from TradingView showed that BTC/USD fell by more than 2% every day and reached $23,325.
Hours before the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) was scheduled to release minutes from its most recent meeting, the pair, which had already started to exhibit indications of weakness, fell further as trading in US stocks got underway.
Despite not having a rate decision, the meeting was timed to reveal the Fed’s perspective on the upcoming rate adjustment scheduled in September.
Michaël van de Poppe summarized in his latest Twitter update:
“The important event tonight with the FOMC minutes, through which information can be received whether the FED is going to be hawkish or dovish. I don’t think it will have a massive impact, however, crypto tends to give it a ton of value and, therefore, lots of volatility.”
Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital asset dealer GlobalBlock, believes a clearer picture may become apparent later on Wednesday in relation to the FOMC minutes.
“Bitcoin’s volatility has fallen over the past week or so, yet sellers have been dominant, as there is uncertainty around FOMC minutes being released this evening. The minutes will give an indication of the Federal Reserve’s stance and when they may begin to slow the pace of rate hikes.”
The US Federal Reserve recently increased interest rates by 0.75%, but month-over-month inflation readings were lower than anticipated. Can the FOMC’s remarks boost Bitcoin (BTC) and the larger crypto market at the right time?
According to Sotiriou’s note to clients:
“According to technical analysis, Bitcoin will face a significant test in the coming days because the 200 weekly moving average, which is currently at around $23,000, is just below the current price of $23,700. If this level cannot be maintained, it will imply that there will be additional downside in the coming weeks and that the market’s reversal may be delayed.”
Another crypto analyst and trader @EtherNasyonaL, however, believes the opposite – that Bitcoin is currently in a historic purchasing zone. The analyst thinks that right now is the best time to invest in Bitcoin because the asset is expected to increase in value in the future.
Featured image from Getty images, charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Dogecoin Jumps 15% In 24 Hours As DOGE Overcomes Critical Level
Dogecoin (DOGE) goes straight to weekly gains of 11.4% following an intraday movement hovering towards $0.0847.
- Dogecoin jumps 15% in a matter of 24 hours
- Rallies amid the upcoming merge with Ethereum
- Growth fueled by ‘fake projects’
Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s favorite dog meme coin, has spiked by 15%. Monday was phenomenal for Dogecoin as it surged by more than 16% and the meme coin is just warming up.
And it’s not just Dogecoin that’s enjoying the bullish movement because other dog meme coins like Shiba Inu have had explosive growth felt over the weekend with the upcoming Ethereum network upgrade.
Chart from TradingView.com
Dogecoin To Breach Key Resistance At $0.087
According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE price has plunged by 4.08% or trading at 0.0829 as of this writing.
At this point, DOGE’s goal is to breach the key resistance level of $0.087. If Dogecoin can successfully breach this barrier and fix its hold on the price, then the coin may see unprecedented growth in the coming days.
There is some buzz going on that refers to DOGE’s growth as fake and artificial because it’s linked to the upcoming launch of the layer 2 Ethereum.
But, traders are warned to be cautious with fake projects or initiatives may not be what it looks like.
One frightening fact is that there are many scams online that link themselves to Dogecoin for that clout effect.
Dogecoin’s growth was precipitated by market optimism.
There was some point in time, wherein the Dogecoin developers and community announced warnings to inform everyone to steer clear of chains that have the prefix DOGE.
Now, if the growth of DOGE is brought about by these fake projects then it would be easy to assume that Dogecoin’s growth is purely artificial because it uses popular influencers to promote the fakery in the effort to mislead users.
Investors Awaiting DOGE’s Ethereum Merge
Investors are now awaiting entry and positioned themselves just in time for DOGE’s merge with Ethereum.
This software upgrade is bound to happen in September 2022 which aims to transform Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake mechanism.
Hayden Hughes, Alpha Impact CEO, is confident that retail investors have renewed confidence with DOGE which will impact not just DOGE but also SHIB and DOGE.
Both DOGE and SHIB made a breach over the weekend indicating the revival of investor confidence.
However, Cici Lu, CEO of Venn Link Partners, warned that traders be careful with meme coins because it lacks utilitarian and market value compared to Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Judging by DOGE’s technical outlook, Dogecoin price made a pullback coming from $0.0847 which may be long-term.
More so, the 100-day SMA is set in motion to avoid DOGE from weakening or pushing below the coin’s primary support spotted at $0.0700. With relatively little push, the DOGE price may soar to more than $0.1000.
DOGE total market cap at $10.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Analytics Insight, Chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Grants Crypto.com Registration Approval
Crypto.com, the most rapidly expanding cryptocurrency platform globally, has now revealed that it has been officially recognized as a crypto asset firm by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). With this authorization, Crypto.com may provide a full range of services to consumers in the UK while adhering to all applicable laws and rules.
According to Crypto.com’s co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek:
“This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically important market for us and at a time when the government is pushing forward with its agenda to make Britain a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment. We are committed to the UK market and we look forward to developing our platform and presence in the UK further by expanding our offering to customers, while continuing to work with regulators.”
Several high-level positions were added to Crypto.com’s UK team in March, including a UK General Manager and a Global Head of Sustainability and ESG. BanklessTimes reports that the use of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom expanded by 650% between 2018 and 2021, making the country a promising market for the sector.
Beyond the 50 million users it already has, Crypto.com is continuously growing and expanding its ecosystem. Earlier this month, Crypto.com received provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, registration under South Korea’s Electronic Financial Transaction Act and as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), and today’s announcement continues this string of regulatory license accomplishments.
Blockchain
Cardano Metaverse Pre-Sale Achieved More than 70% Allocation
- Users who invested a min of 7K $LONIA and 200 $ADA are eligible for the listing.
- Less than 30% of the presale allocation remains in the $LONIA token presale.
A Cardano Metaverse Project called Cardalonia is comparable to Ethereum’s The Sandbox, but the Cardalonia runs on the Cardano blockchain. Following the presale stage and subsequent listing on several exchanges, Cardalonia has made an announcement for an Initial Exchange Offering.
On the Cardano Blockchain, there is a virtual world called Cardalonia where users may create, own, and personalize their own adventures. Cardalonia token presale has achieved greater response, less than 30% of the presale allocation remains in the $LONIA token presale, indicating that more than 70% of the overall allocation has been filled with less than 4 days left in the presale.
Cardalonia Governance Token
Early investors have the chance to buy Cardalonia tokens at lower entry points prior to the exchange listing. Additionally, holders of LONIA tokens can stake their tokens on the Cardalonia staking vault, which is already active, to increase their rewards in LONIA and improve their chances of gaining early access to the upcoming Terrania Land NFT Sale.
The governance token for the Cardalonia Ecosystem will be $LONIA, which was released as a native Cardano token. Through staking LONIA tokens, users will be able to receive rewards, NFTs for exclusive land, and clan drops.
Cardalonia Marketplace will assist its users in-app market for purchasing and selling generated assets. Cardalonia has also revealed the first glimpse of its marketplace for collectibles, where players and artists may list, trade, and buy Cardalonian goods.
After the October snapshot, the Cardalonia Lands NFT Presale will begin, and only holders of the $LONIA token who have invested a minimum of 7000 tokens and 200 ADA in their wallets will be eligible for the listing.
Blockchain
The Upcoming Merge Will Not Reduce Gas Fees, Clarifies Ethereum Foundation
There are likely to be rumors and misconceptions about the Ethereum Merge because it is one of the most anticipated events in the cryptocurrency space in recent years. The Ethereum team has addressed some of these misconceptions in a new blog post, as it will go live in a few weeks.
Reduction Of Gas Fees? Nope
The present proof-of-work mechanism will come to an end when the Ethereum Mainnet merges with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. Since this mechanism uses so little energy, according to the blog article, Ethereum’s energy consumption will be cut by 99.5%.
But the Ethereum Foundation clarified on Wednesday that the network’s next proof-of-stake temporary upgrade, known as the “Merge,” will not lower gas costs. The Ethereum Foundation wrote this in relation to:
“Gas fees are a product of network demand relative to the network’s capacity. The Merge deprecates the use of proof-of-work, transitioning to proof-of-stake for consensus, but does not significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput.”
Energy-intensive mining will be unnecessary according to The Merge, which aims to combine the current Ethereum mainnet execution layer with its brand-new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain. Within the third or last quarter of 2022, it is anticipated to touch down. Despite the fact that many traders and investors alike purchased Ether in preparation of the Merge update, some seem to have done so under the mistaken belief that the network’s capacity would increase after the upgrade went live.
Other Things To Know About The Ethereum Merge
The foundation also assessed the claim that “32 ETH is required to run a node” to be untrue. They claim that there is no set number of persons who can run a node and that ETH is not required in the traditional sense.
To begin with, there are no initial Ether staking requirements and anyone is allowed to sync their own self-verified copy of Ethereum or to run a node. It is not feasible to withdraw staked Ether until the subsequent Shanghai upgrade is operational. However, benefits for liquid ETH in the form of fee tips will be accessible right away. Once launched, withdrawals from the validator will be rate-limited to avoid a possible liquidity crisis.
Ethereum market cap stands at $225 Billion. Source: TradingView
After the Merge, transactions won’t move any faster either. To attract capital, the network’s APR returns are anticipated to climb by 50% after the merger. The Merge, which is planned to have minimal downtime during the transition, is now being developed by client developers with a possible completion date of September 19 in mind.
Validators will receive fee tips/MEV as compensation, which will be paid to a mainnet account and managed by the validator right after the merging.
In response to concerns that validator withdrawals would be made in large quantities once they are allowed, the foundation stated that “only six validators may exit per epoch (every 6.4 minutes, or 1350 per day, or only 43,200 ETH per day out of over 10 million ETH staked).”
To prevent a mass exodus, it further stated that the rate limit would be changed based on the amount of ETH still staked.
