Finance
Cash Flow Tips For Your Business
Here are some effective methods for you to manage your cash flow;
Do you know what your bank balance is today?
If not, why not? That’s the first step to understand how much money you have. Try and get into the habit of reviewing your bank balance daily and determine what your income and expenditure commitments are for the following week.
Cash Flow is KING! – You need to understand what brings cash INTO your business and what takes it OUT. Once you have mastered this and you’re now trained to think of doing point no. 1 above then you’re on your way to understand how to manage your cash flow.
Manage your debtors diligently – Never allow them to exceed your trading terms without contacting them for an explanation. Keep on top of this because it’s easy to think that you don’t have time, or something else gets in the way. A sale is not a sale until the money is in the bank, that’s what I live by. You will spend an enormous amount of time making the sale, but until the money has been paid your efforts are fruitless. Follow up your outstanding accounts so the money is in your bank account and not theirs.
Manage your suppliers – If you know the suppliers well then why not negotiate extending your trading terms with them? If you have a sound relationship with them then they may be more willing to assist you.
Keep inventory levels down – Discard obsolete or slow moving stock as it’s just costing you money by sitting there in your warehouse.
Create a cash flow forecast – By doing this you’re able to see where there maybe cash flow surplus or shortfall that you need to action. It’s best to take the forecast out over 12 months to really benefit from the exercise.
Finance
10 Benefits of Video Marketing to Small Business
1. Increases Brand Awareness
Given that video content attracts internet users more than any other kind of content in the world of marketing, you can be sure that getting your content right can be beneficial to your business. Once you’ve coupled the right video content with an effective marketing strategy, you can be sure that more people will discover your brand.
2. Ensure online presence
It’s important to ensure that your brand has a noticeable online presence, taking into consideration that the internet is a powerful tool that brings customers and buyers together. Good video content gives your small business an online presence and puts it in the right position to succeed.
3. Can help educate and inform
Your products or services are not the only things that are important to your customers: information is also beneficial in amazing ways. By educating your prospective buyers and giving them information that is meaningful to them, you can make them feel convinced to make a purchase without having to persuade them directly.
4. Help spread the word on a budget
Gone are the good old days, when making a video would have required you to dig so deep into your pocket to ensure that your content comes out the right way. These days, there are lots of affordable tools, as well as video editing services and solutions that make it easier for small business owners to reach their consumers using videos without having to break the bank.
5. Build trust
You more than likely already know that trust is the foundation for a successful business. You cannot expect to have more customers buying from you if they are not confident in your brand. While blog posts and social media posts will allow you to interact and connect with your customers, they may not be as effective as video content. With videos, your audience or customers get to know and like you more.
6. Improve rankings
Creating good videos gets people to visit your site more often. You know what that means to Google, right? Exactly. Your content will make people spend more of their browsing time on your site, which translates to better rankings.
7. Easier to share on different platforms
You can’t share a blog post without using links on social media, but you can share a video. If you posted a video that tries to lead people to your site and tried the same with a link to a blog post that is still on your site, you would get more response with the video compared to the blog post link. That takes us back to the fact that people love video content more and find it easier to share.
8. It gives your brand an updated look
It’s natural for us humans to love the better, updated version of something. That’s why you would buy a new iPhone even though you have another iPhone from the previous year. Knowing this, it makes a lot of sense to use video content as a way of making your brand look modern? Besides, video marketing is the new kid on the marketing block and can be beneficial to your small business in unimaginable ways.
9. Reach different demographic groups
Unlike conventional marketing methods, video marketing has revolutionized the world of marketing by making it possible to reach different demographic groups with a lot of ease. Other marketing methods, for example, require you to know more about the behavior of your target age demographic and then make content that is tailor-made for them. Video content, on the other hand, reaches a wider age demographic since both young and old love videos.
10. Engage with mobile users
The majority of internet users have switched to mobile browsing from desktop browsing. With more mobile users compared to desktop users, you should be interested in video marketing because it makes it easier to reach a wider market: mobile users. That’s in consideration that mobile users have been proved to have a greater attention span to video content compared to desktop users. Targeting the wider market as a small business puts your business in the limelight and makes it possible for it to grow in the long run.
In summary,
Video marketing is simply not a hype that will disappear after some time – it’s here with us and it’s here to stay. The sooner you make use of video marketing to boost your small business, the better for you. It goes without saying that for video marketing to work for your business, you have to create videos with good content. With a good video marketing strategy and the will to succeed, you can watch your business grow from the small business category to become a giant in your field.
Finance
Roofing Repair: Tips for Choosing the Right Contractor
Roofing repair companies range from reputable contractors who perform excellent work to unreliable contracts who perform poor work, and sometimes fail to finish the job. Knowing the difference between these types of contractors can be difficult during the bidding phase. This is why it is important to research each contractor to see if they have the right credentials and experience for the job. Before hiring a provider of roofing maintenance, be sure that the contractor has the characteristics below.
Licensed, Bonded, and Insured
Hiring a contractor that lacks a contractor’s license, bonding, or insurance increases the risk for receiving poor workmanship, not being compensated for property that is stolen during the project, and not being compensated for a personal injury or property damage that occurs during the project. Before hiring a contractor, ask to see proof that they are licensed, bonded, and insured to perform roofing.
Experience Working with Individual Roof Types
Whether the roof is composed of shingles, tiles, or metal panels, a contractor should have experience installing and maintaining each type of roof. A common misconception among homeowners is that roofing repair companies specialize in repairing and maintaining all types of roof systems. Providers of roof maintenance often work with more than one type of system. However, unless they specialize in working with individual types of roof, they may not offer the best service.
Has a Physical Business Location
Reputable contractors typically have a physical business location. Roofing contractors have every reason to establish a physical business location that contains a business office and a facility for storing equipment because roofing companies succeed by developing a strong customer base that generates returning customers. Contractors who lack a permanent location often travel from mediocre job to mediocre job that never lead to the development of a solid customer base.
Strong References
A contractor should have an impressive list of references that testifies to the excellence of his or her work. If the contractor does not, the logical conclusion is that their work fails to impress his or her customers. Great references are a direct result of great work. If a contractor has bad or no references, find a different contractor.
Willing to Put Everything in Writing
Before the contractor begins work, the terms of the project should be put in writing, especially the completion date, the terms of the work order, and the total cost of the project. If a contractor refuses to put an important aspect of the project in writing, finding a different contractor who will honor the terms is the safest idea.
Conclusion
Buildings require roof repair for various reasons, including weather damage, the effects of aging, and improper installation jobs. However, the quality of the repair depends on the credentials and experience of the contractor who performs the work. If a building needs roofing repair, be sure to hire a provider of roof maintenance who displays the characteristics listed above.
Finance
Defining the Inherent Nature of Mankind
There is an ancient religious, philosophical question that concerns the nature of mankind and whether we as a species are inherently good or evil. Some religions argue there is such a thing as ‘original sin’ that has been carried down since humans’ first biblical parents, Adam and Eve. Others wonder whether horrific crimes against humanity prove that the perpetrators were simply living out their divine programming. If so, then are we programmed to be evil from the start, thereby indicating the only way to overcome this evil, ‘inherent nature’ is to impose strict rules on society?
I will examine some of the scientific findings presented by various fields of medical, psychological and hypnotic research that indicates mankind is not inherently evil. In order to approach this topic logically, I will focus on two separate but inter-related issues. The first is the nature of the soul, and the second is the body’s responses to stress during life on Earth, which may make him/her seem to be either “good” or “evil.”
Before a human baby is born its human soul merges with its human body. Many graphic descriptions of this merger have been recorded through past life hypnotic therapy, and life-between-life hypnotic sessions. The soul is described in these studies as literally a spark of life created from the “heart” or center of God; a piece or ‘spark’ of God if you will. These inter-life studies further describe God from a soul’s perspective as “the Light” and “pure love,” so from that perspective it is understandable that the soul, as a piece of God, must similarly be comprised of light/love energy. Quantum physics proves that light and energy are interchangeable components of one another, where one is simply another aspect of the other. Therefore, mathematically, the spiritual components of light and love are equivalent and interchangeable. This is an important concept because it helps to explain how pure love (i.e. the soul) can become warped through its life experience while resident inside a human body.
You see, a soul that becomes grounded in its physical reality experience tends to forget that anything higher, or other than its immediate existence on Earth, exists. These “grounded” souls feel no connection to a greater good, a higher purpose, or a pull from God. They become focused on the here-and-now of human life, and the many negative trials and tribulations that life of Earth poses for the human body. Without a sense of purpose, that soul loses its independence and surrenders its will to the fears that are resident in the physical component of the human body, and thereafter allows the body to choose its direction and decisions made during life.
Various forms of fear cause the human body to feel stress, and the body’s reaction to this stress causes the energy of the soul to become “warped,” blocked, and depleted over time. There are many forms of fear that the human body wants to fight: fear of loneliness, fear of hunger, fear of personal safety, fear of competition (or not being able to fulfill one’s own wants and desires), etc. It is the responses we make to these fears, both consciously and subconsciously, that create our own relative life experiences, and which determine how our soul will develop from those experiences. Souls that have lived many lives will develop a level of confidence in their abilities to overcome certain stresses, and through this confidence can exert influence over the body and how it will react to these external stressors. For example, one soul may be well experienced as to how to overcome the loss of a loved one, while another may struggle and develop a life-crippling paranoia. The negative response will have a lasting impact on the soul, which modifies somewhat the energies that comprise the soul. A healthy soul’s energies will flow unimpeded, connecting them to their higher self, which infuses them with renewed vitality and the confidence necessary to handle the daily challenges of life, while a “warped” soul will feel impedances that must be fixed. This “fixing” can be accomplished both here on Earth – though to a lesser and slower degree – and fully in the afterlife, which I will explain shortly.
The warping of a soul’s energy compounds over time as more stressors are added but not solved, which makes sense if you consider the simple visual reference of a straw. When you make a kink in a straw, fluids will flow slower through that kink. The kink represents a long-lasting stressor for which the soul has not been able to overcome. Now when the soul experiences a second stressor it cannot beat, a second “kink” forms in the straw, further restricting energy flow. Imagine the straw becomes tied in knots, and thousands of straws are intertwined with one another, creating a complex system through which energy must flow unimpeded, and you can begin to appreciate the vast complexity that comprises the human soul. We can see then how humans who do not know how to react to the stresses of daily life can quickly develop warped souls that become unable to influence their human body. In other words, the human conscience becomes muted, and the fear resident in the human body begins to dictate how the human will respond to future stresses in their life.
Those maladapted humans may commit atrocities against their fellows (murder, rape, theft, etc) in response to their own human fears. The maladapted human may feel insecure and in a desire to show strength over life, makes a poor decision to commit an act of violence against another person. These people are not inherently evil. They just have failed to learn how to deal with stress in life, and have allowed themselves to be negatively influenced by their own life experiences. For example, a child who is raped or abused can easily become overwhelmed, not know how to react to this stress, and their soul’s energy becomes warped and impeded by the stress imposed on them. If no external factors enter that child’s life to help him/her learn to deal with and overcome the stress, their soul’s energy will not untangle, and the child will become an adult with “darkness” inside them, which represents the impeded light/energy that cannot flow naturally through their soul. The most important concept to note here is that this light impedance is not evil, but rather is simply the obstructed flow of light/love/energy.
Every human being can be helped, and his or her soul will be repaired at some point; if not in this life then shortly after they cross over into the afterlife. There are many paths that can be followed to help fix a person’s soul in life, and there is no one single “path” or way that must be followed to obtain that help. For example, some may find relief in religion, and yes, any religion can suffice. There is no single religion that has all the answers, and the type of religion is unimportant because it is simply the stress relief mechanism that helps the soul to heal. Others may find relief in meditation and self-introspection, which can help the soul become connected to its higher self, and understand the reason we must each experience these stresses in life (i.e. to develop as souls by learning to adapt to those various stressors). Still others may find relief through counseling, which can help us learn to deal with our stresses and the attendant emotional issues that have developed in response to those negative life experiences. Other positive response mechanisms are also possible (for example, quiet hobbies or volunteer work, etc), and again there is no one single path to healing.
For those souls who cannot be fully healed before their life ends, life-between-life studies have revealed that souls are healed in the afterlife by “caretaker” souls who unravel the tangles and kinks in the tired, recently departed soul through a process that sounds quite similar to surgery. Judgment is not levied against these souls for the evil and harm they have committed in life, but rather a life review is conducted with the soul to help it learn how its actions affected others, and what other responses could have been used instead to elicit a better outcome. It was universally revealed by these inter-life studies that punishment is not levied against these souls who made poor decisions during life on Earth. They are not sent to hell because hell does not exist. (Nothing exists outside of God because God is everywhere and everything, and God is love – not hell.) Rather, the soul learns from its mistakes, and is eventually sent back to Earth either to experience the pain it caused on Earth – thereby gaining a more direct experience from which to learn – or to live through similar circumstances to see if it will make a better decision and reaction to the stress on its next go around. For example, a person who kills another in a heated argument may live another life with similar circumstances to see if the soul has learned how to overcome this issue with a more positive outcome. There are so many stresses that are possible in life that it is easy to see that it could require hundreds and even tens of thousands of lives before the soul learns to react positively to each of these possible stressors. Sending a soul to hell after a single failure would certainly not serve the purpose of learning from one’s mistakes. No human soul could ever live a perfect life on the first attempt, so eternal damnation would never result in a progression for humanity.
The words and actions of Jesus of Nazareth further support these assertions that the goal of human development is to learn to resist temptation, to overcome fear, and not to react negatively to life’s trials and tribulations. Following that model is not easy, and there is much to learn from the answers provided in life-between-life studies to see what our soul learns during these periods would be considered acceptable responses to stress. (For example, there is such a thing as righteous anger and indignation. We should not allow ourselves to be bullied, or allow others to be bullied, etc.).
So you see, humankind is not inherently evil, but humans are apt to make bad decisions from time to time, both big and small. There are many ways to recover from these bad decisions, and it is possible for a person who has made the worst decisions in life to overcome and fix their life (and soul) even during the course of the same life. People can be redeemed because inherently we are the embodiment of love, because we have within us a spark of God, and by definition God IS love.
Finance
What Are the Various Benefits of the Public Cloud?
Whether private, public or hybrid – selecting a cloud deployment model depends on a number of factors, including technical expertise, costs involved and business needs. While every cloud platform has its own advantages, the public cloud is often regarded as a more popular model of cloud computing, especially for medium to large scale enterprises.
Public cloud services can help enterprises accelerate the growth of their business with minimal security threat. It allows enterprises to take maximum advantage of the centralization and virtualization that cloud computing services offer.
Let us now do a detailed analysis on the various benefits that this cloud platform offers:
Easy and Faster Setup
All enterprises need is an internet connection. Setting up the public cloud takes only a few hours, and it can be deployed and configured hassle-free through the service provider’s website.
Zero Maintenance
With this cloud platform, enterprises do not have to worry about the maintenance of software, hardware and networks in the cloud – everything is managed by the cloud service provider. All aspects from security to upgrades are the responsibility of the service provider which helps enterprises in reducing their IT staff and lowering overall costs.
Agility
It offers enterprises better collaboration and delivery, simplified internal operations, improved data analysis ability and faster roll-outs of new business initiatives. This helps enterprises to become more dynamic and agile, and improves their business’s productivity.
Higher Flexibility without Redundancy
Adopting the public cloud platform frees enterprises from the worries of data backup and excess costs. With the data being automatically reflected at data centers situated at other locations, enterprises can maintain business continuity at all times.
Zero Risk Failure
A guaranteed maximum uptime and zero risk failure is offered by all leading cloud service providers. In case a particular server fails, another server automatically takes over the workload ensuring enterprises of continuous business operations for all mission-critical applications.
Global Outreach
Leveraging a vast network of servers, IT resources and network bandwidth, public cloud service providers allow for a robust computing environment that is easily accessible to SMEs worldwide. Enterprises can simply select one out of the many data centers around the world according to the needs of their business.
While the public cloud deployment model offers innumerable benefits to businesses, it is extremely important that enterprises opt for public cloud solutions only from the best cloud service providers having globally recognized certified consultants who have vast experience in implementing the technology. This will help them achieve maximum gain from their public cloud investment.
Finance
Steps to Hire the Best Web Design Agency for Your Online Presence
Website Designing is a specialized area that includes a wide range of service providers such as professional web designers and web developers who may be freelancers or part of little and mid-level Web Design Agencies with expert team members and potential to offer extended services.
Web Design companies constantly try hard to exceed the needs and requirements of their customers in giving out affordable services; conversely, companies who need a web presence have to be tremendously vigilant in selecting the precise web design company principally as the service provider has to instinctively recognize and offer what the business needs for a nourishing web presence. Crucial things such as easy navigation, responsive design, and flow, SEO optimized etc. besides website should be attractive but fruitful enough to alter prospects into clients.
Every business that requires a web presence has to ask frankly some very relevant questions; these could be modified depending on the need-of-the-hour but largely wrap the following areas.
• The web design agency portfolio, qualifications, and experience should be checked initially. Generally, an experienced company has grossed its status by durability which is a quite good sign of skill and the constancy of the venture. It also transforms into outstanding design work and reputation for exceptional customer service. This is very imperative because various start-up companies die out leaving an association embarrassed when looking for upgrades and continuance. Any design agency with the good amount of experience, customer interaction, and worth portfolio is the best one to try.
• Any company should have dedicated and skilled employees. The agency does not have to be a giant one, but precise skills need employees to have those designations like web designer, developer, graphic designer, team leader, project manager, etc. along with capable sales & digital marketing persons.
• Any agency should be capable of fulfilling all the needs of a customer besides web design. The effective company should have an idea about digital marketing, content maintenance, search engine optimization, social media optimization and many more. The services offered have to fit the requirements and expectations of the business looking for the services. Besides, competence, in particular, areas such as quality checking and testing, programming, operating systems and conventionality to web principles is a necessity.
• Eagerness to comprehend the business knowledge and should offer an official proposal to all clients. Any professional agency that takes a certain time to realize what the business requires in terms of present business market, increasing sales and profits, future branding and many other features will obviously play a major role in designing a company website that plays an enormous part in brand and digital marketing objectives.
• The professional proposal of the company should comprise practical timelines with efficient tracking of layout approvals, modifications and amendments such as work reports and give fresh targets at every stage with suitably co-ordinated attempt from the rest of the team members.
• Any website design company that charges a complete upfront payment should be set aside. Only those companies who intend payments on stage by stage basis with approved deliverables should be buoyant. It may also be essential to know if payment policies comprise outlook maintenance, giving updates and latest versions, offering relevant content, testing and many more.
• Privacy of website information is tremendously vital as the agency may have access to perceptive information that cannot be hacked. Besides, the notion itself should be kept in stern secrecy to foil competitors and business adversaries getting a clutch of it and taking away the innovation of the design.
• If the agency is in the tradition of outsourcing valuable business components to third parties, it is always good to identify what components and who the third-party companies are. It is also essential to know if they are in some other geographical places.
Most of the companies make one critical mistake in choosing a web agency that quotes the cheaper price. A web agency that quotes a cheap rate is not always the one with best designing service. At last, of the project, a poorly designed website can irritate the business as well as users resulting in pitiable impression, huge loss in sales and profit and fetch down the web presence also.
Finance
The Best Online Courses
Distance learning is generally associated with furthering an education and the option of distance learning, along with opportunities provided by online courses, are making it easier for a large number of people to learn something innovative. Online courses can be opted for educational purposes or just for fun. A person can learn how to paint with watercolors or master a foreign language not for educational reasons, but simply for entertainment.
Almost all skills, trades, and subjects can be learned with the help of online courses. A lot of people are using technology to work for them by looking for online courses to learn about innumerable topics. It is easy to find colleges, universities, and businesses that offer degrees or specific courses online.
Online courses are available in all fields, from accounting to graphic designing, and law to psychology. Whether an individual is looking forward to starting a career or to make more money, online courses offer an opportunity to earn any online education, advanced degree, or certificate, which is valued by companies all over the world. The main advantage of online courses is that individual can engage himself into online learning anytime and anywhere at his own convenience.
Online courses offer technical training to those who work closely with computers as well as offer training in business management and administrative services. Courses in areas such as engineering, law and legal studies, philosophy and religion are also available online. Social sciences, history, and healthcare related courses are also accessible online.
In the past few years, there has been an incredible increase in accessibility of colleges and universities offering various educational and occupational online courses. The main reason for this is the availability of various degree courses offered online by these universities that can probably be finished in half the time than conventional universities. Almost all online courses provide an easy to use guide to cooperate and work on assignments with classmates and learn from them as well as the teachers or expert faculty.
