News
Cheney, Trump and the GOP
Liz Cheney lost its Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday because it bravely stood up to Donald Trump’s stolen election lies. Liz Cheney lost the primary because she alienated too many Republicans by making common cause with Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff.
Both statements may be true and, in our view, both explain why Ms. Cheney lost decisively in a conservative state that elected her three times and sent her father to Congress more times than that.
wsj
News
Bay Area Traffic: Big drilling accident on southbound I-680 in Martinez causes massive backup near Benicia Bridge
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) — A crash involving a large rig and several other vehicles blocks multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in Martinez on Wednesday.
It happened just north of Arthur Road around 7.45am.
The CHP says there were a few minor injuries.
One driver rammed another, and that car hit the big rig, which crashed into the center division.
The rig’s fuel tank was punctured, spilling 80 gallons of diesel.
Crews are still working to clean everything up. The CHP says they have opened the slow lane but they don’t know when the rest of the lanes will open.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Senior Citizens Committee delivers verdict on Hall of Fame hopefuls of Miami Dolphin Bob Kuechenberg – The Denver Post
Bob Kuechenberg, a mainstay on the Miami Dolphins offensive lines for their Super Bowl teams of the 1970s, has once again closed the door to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The NFL Seniors Committee adopted Kuechenberg on Wednesday by voting Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley, New York Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley to be the three players to advance in the process for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
They need 80% of the full voting committee to back them in January, which is often seen as a formality.
Kuechenberg has been a finalist eight times by the Hall’s Modern Committee. The Seniors Committee considers players who have been retired for at least 25 years.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg played in the franchise’s most 195 games for the Dolphins when he retired before the 1984 season. He was voted six times to the Pro Bowl and twice to the All-Pro team. .
Kuechenberg died in 2019 at the age of 71. He was posthumously discovered to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated beatings to the head.
()
denverpost sports
News
PM Modi attends special screening of Indian history TV show
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers attended a special screening of ‘Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha‘, produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.
Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla and BJP chairman JP Nadda were among those who attended the screening. Many other MPs also attended the program held at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.
The 75-episode mega show tells lesser-known stories about Indian history and airs from August 14 on Doordarshan.
ndtv
News
Seeking to end impasse over Rice Creek Commons, pro-development slate files for Arden Hills mayor and city council
Citing frustration over the long-delayed Rice Creek Commons development, four Arden Hills residents have filed for office against the mayor and city council. Running under the slate “Advance Arden Hills,” they say they’re seeking to end the current stalemate with Ramsey County over key infrastructure costs and housing density.
In 2013, Ramsey County purchased a 427-acre parcel of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant from the federal government with the intent to clean up, redevelop and return the property to the economic engine it once was — this time with homes, businesses and retail. The area, now known as Rice Creek Commons, would heavily expand Arden Hills, but has been put on pause due to disagreements between the city and county over spending on a new water tower, utilities and parking, among other concerns.
The challengers behind “Advance Arden Hills” include mayoral candidate Gregg Larson and council candidates Emily Rousseau, Tena Monson and Tom Fabel. They believe that the redevelopment delay has led to wasted money and resources.
Working together with master developer Alatus, Arden Hills officials have proposed up to 1,460 housing units on what’s currently county-owned land. County officials have rejected that proposal, saying the development needs something more in the vicinity of 1,700 housing units for the county to recoup some $100 million in infrastructure investment through property taxes.
The “Advance Arden Hills” candidates say, as a result of the impasse, the city is missing out on new market-rate and affordable housing, senior housing, a grocery store, a new YMCA or health club, and walking trails and other infrastructure.
“The failure of our city to move past their current position of 1,460 housing units has brought continued delay, litigation that cost city taxpayers $300,000 in legal fees, and no return on public funds already invested in the project,” reads the candidates’ website.
Arden Hills Mayor David Grant said Larson’s claims are misleading. According to the “Advance Arden Hills” website, these four candidates would seek a return on the $4 million Arden Hills taxpayers have already spent on the project.
“What he fails to mention is the vast majority of that was reimbursed from developers,” said Grant, who was on the city council from 2000 to 2010 before becoming mayor in 2011. “The other thing he doesn’t mention is that’s over the last 26 years.”
Larson served on the Arden Hills city council from 1997 to 2006 and was involved in the early stages of this project.
“I’ve been involved with this for 27 years, and it’s just time to get it done,” Larson said. “Our city council right now seems incapable of doing it, and what it means is that we’re putting off the opportunity to have a lot of new housing in the north metro.”
Housing is part of the city’s plan for Rice Creek Commons, but Grant hopes it will be more than that.
“My goal is a mixed-use development up there based upon the plan that … residents defined what that should be,” Grant said. “And the residents in the area came up with a vision, and I would like to see that vision become reality.”
However, it has been difficult for Arden Hills to reach an agreement with Ramsey County on how these plans will work out. In June, the Ramsey County board rejected a new term sheet agreement between the city and master developer Alatus to install some 1,460 housing units on the 427 acres of county-owned land.
The county attempted to dissolve the partnership in 2019 and took the city to court, but that effort was rejected last year by a Ramsey County District Court judge.
The ballot for the Nov. 8 election will include the following Arden Hills candidates:
- Mayor David Grant will face Gregg Larson.
- Voters will be asked to elect two candidates to the city council from among four options: Council Member Fran Holmes, Council Member Steve Scott, Emily Rousseau, Tena Monson.
- There will be a special election to fill a seat on the city council, where voters will decide between Tom Fabel and David Radziej. This election is for a 2-year term to fill the remainder of Council Member Dave McClung’s term, who died of cancer Dec. 1.
News
Millions don’t know if student loan repayments will resume
Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joins activists during a protest outside a White House entrance calling for the cancellation of student debt in Washington, United States, April 27, 2022.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
Planning his budget for the next month, Scott Heins doesn’t know if he’ll have the money he needs for his health care expenses and recently, thanks to inflation, his higher grocery bill.
That’s because, like tens of millions of other Americans, he doesn’t know if his student loan bill will be due.
“It’s just radio silence from the Biden administration,” said Heins, 33, a freelance photographer in Brooklyn, New York, who owes more than $20,000. “It’s frustrating and stressful.”
Most federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and crippled the economy. Former President Donald Trump extended the hiatus several times, as did President Joe Biden.
Learn more about personal finance:
75% of families do not know a key date for obtaining financial assistance
Inflation drives up college tuition
Would you be included in student loan forgiveness?
“Another payment freeze is inevitable”
Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would make a decision on suspending student loan payments by the end of the month. The president also said he would announce how he plans to move forward, if at all, with the cancellation of student loans by then. He came out in favor of canceling $10,000 for all borrowers, but is under intense pressure to offer greater relief.
There are only two weeks left before federal student loan bills resume, and while there is much speculation that another extension is likely with no plans to restart ongoing payments and that November midterms are looming, the White House has said nothing else about it. .
“The fact that they haven’t issued any guidance this close to the theoretical start date pretty much indicates that another payment freeze is inevitable,” said Barmak Nassirian, vice president of education policy. senior at Veterans Education Success, an advocacy group.
Borrowers are unprepared for payments to resume
Restarting federal payments without more communication with student loan servicers and borrowers would spell disaster come September, higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz said. After more than two years without payments, he said, many borrowers will need financial assistance or to make changes to their account.
“Servicer call centers would be overloaded with calls from borrowers who need deferments or forbearances or want to change repayment plans,” Kantrowitz said. “And with just a week or two notice, some borrowers would struggle to find enough money to pay the bill.”
Delinquency rates could rise, he added. In a March Student Loan Hero survey, nearly three-quarters of student borrowers said they were not financially ready to resume payments.
Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, agreed that borrowers aren’t ready for payments to resume after so little guidance.
“We need to be allowed by the Department of Education to do our diligent job of advising borrowers of their options for a few months before payments start,” Buchanan said. “That doesn’t happen.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education said the agency continues to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy on student borrowers, and will communicate directly with borrowers at about the end of the payment break when a decision is made. .
cnbc
News
US road deaths, once in decline, continue to rise in 2022
DETROIT — The number of road deaths in the United States began to climb two years ago and this deadly trend continues in 2022.
Road deaths rose 7% in the first three months of the year to 9,560 people, the highest number for a first quarter in two decades, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates.
Road deaths have risen since pandemic lockdowns eased in 2020 as people returned to work and started taking more car trips. People traveled about 40 billion more miles in the first quarter than a year earlier, an increase of 5.6%, the agency said.
But the rate of road fatalities per 100 million kilometers traveled also increased in the quarter, from 1.25 fatalities to 1.27, according to the agency.
Before 2020, the number of deaths had fallen for three consecutive years.
The government blamed the increase on speeding, drunk driving and other reckless behavior, and pledged to fund investments in speed enforcement and to build safer roads.
“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time for all states to redouble their efforts on road safety.”
The Infrastructure Act provides significant investments in road safety, Cliff said.
The agency began running ads urging people to slow down and not drive while impaired. On Wednesday, he announced the annual national impaired driving program with local police for the weeks surrounding Labor Day.
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on American roads last year. This is the highest number in 16 years.
Traffic fatalities rose 10.5% last year from 2020, the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began collecting fatality data in 1975. The agency will release final numbers. for 2021 in the fall.
NHTSA death estimates are generally close to the actual numbers.
Cliff, who was confirmed by the Senate to lead NHTSA just three months ago, is leaving the agency next month to lead the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Chief Counsel Ann Carlson will lead the agency until a new administrator is appointed.
ABC News
Cheney, Trump and the GOP
Bay Area Traffic: Big drilling accident on southbound I-680 in Martinez causes massive backup near Benicia Bridge
The Upcoming “Merge” Update in Ethereum Will Not Break Gasoline Charges￼
Microsoft Dynamics ERP Selection: GP, AX, NAV, SL, CRM – Notes for Consultant
Senior Citizens Committee delivers verdict on Hall of Fame hopefuls of Miami Dolphin Bob Kuechenberg – The Denver Post
PM Modi attends special screening of Indian history TV show
TA- Dogecoin DOGE Remains Bullish Despite Bearish Signs
Find Address From Phone Number – Protect Yourself Against Prank Calls
Seeking to end impasse over Rice Creek Commons, pro-development slate files for Arden Hills mayor and city council
Millions don’t know if student loan repayments will resume
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
How to play poker online – A guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Profiles of Timeshare Companies – Westgate, Wyndham, and Worldmark
-
Sports4 weeks ago
History of Asia Cup: Winners and losers of the past
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
-
Finance1 week ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to play poker online – A guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News7 days ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime