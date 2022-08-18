Chinese companies leaving the New York Stock Exchange could be the first of many

A long-running battle between U.S. securities regulators and Chinese companies selling their shares in the U.S. is set to see five major state-controlled Chinese companies quit the New York Stock Exchange, with other departures possible in the future.

Last week, oil company Sinopec, China Life Insurance Company, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, PetroChina and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical announced that they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

The immediate effect for investors who have purchased shares of the five companies will be an exchange of so-called American Depository Receipts, which trade in the United States, for shares of the companies which trade in Hong Kong. But what that means for the larger number of investors who own shares in the hundreds of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges is less clear.

The departure of the five companies will leave only China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines as large state-owned companies that remain listed in the United States, raising the question of whether they will also eventually drop from the list.

Other possible departures

Some other major Chinese companies have already withdrawn from the list or appear to be planning to do so. Didi, the Beijing-based ride-hailing company, was delisted under pressure from the Chinese government earlier this year. This week, fast-food giant Yum China Holdings announced it was converting its current secondary listing of shares in Hong Kong to a primary listing, which would simplify delisting. E-commerce giant Alibaba took the same step last month.

In a recent interview with CNBC, former NYSE Chairman Tom Farley said that from an economic perspective, the departure of China’s five state-owned companies is “a non-event.” Businesses don’t trade much in the United States, he said.

However, he added, “symbolically it’s very important” because it opens the door for big Chinese companies like Alibaba and JD.com, which trade a lot in the United States, to leave.

“This is China saying, ‘Hey, these are gone, and the next batch to go is from Alibaba and JD.com. It would be a big deal both economically and symbolically,” Farley said.

Alibaba’s market capitalization, the cumulative value of its outstanding shares, exceeds $232 billion. JD.com, another e-commerce company, has a market capitalization of over $87 billion.

Access Battles

Basically, the argument was about disclosure. U.S. securities regulators, who are responsible for ensuring that individual investors have the information they need to make informed decisions, require publicly traded companies to provide detailed information about their business and practices. accountants.

In particular, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) requires companies to provide it with full access to their auditors’ working papers. Created in the wake of several major accounting scandals, including at Enron in 2001 and WorldCom in 2002, the PCAOB’s mission is to ensure that established accounting rules are followed by companies that sell their shares to the public.

The Chinese government, however, has long been reluctant to demand that audit working papers be turned over to the US government. The main complaint is that many companies have data that the government in Beijing considers too sensitive to share with other governments.

This led to a standoff between the PCAOB and Chinese officials.

According to the agency itself, “The PCAOB spent significant time and resources negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Chinese authorities for enforcement cooperation. Unfortunately, since the signing of the MoU in 2013, Chinese cooperation has not been sufficient for the PCAOB to obtain timely access to the relevant documents and testimony necessary to carry out our mission in accordance with the fundamental principles identified above. , and the consultations undertaken within the framework of the memorandum of understanding did not lead to improvements.

Farley, the former NYSE chairman, said that although Chinese companies would be hurt by pulling out of the US market, which has the largest supply of investment capital in the world, it could still happen.

“This dispute could end up being unresolvable,” he told CNBC, “and you could very well see these companies picking up and going home if this negotiation doesn’t materially improve.”

The secret questioned

Frank Tian Xie, a business professor at the University of South Carolina Aiken, told VOA that while the Chinese government may have security concerns about US regulators’ access to company data, there are other reasons why Beijing resists complying with US rules. .

Xie said it was an “open secret” that Chinese companies do not always follow accounting rules and enforcement in China is lax. Handing over their business records to US authorities would spell “disaster” for many Chinese companies, Xie said.

“They just can’t do well with more scrutiny from US authorities,” Xie said.

However, Xie added, he doesn’t think there will be a mass exodus of Chinese companies from US stock markets because the benefits of listing in the US are too great.

“There are good, bona fide Chinese companies with honest people doing their business,” he said. If the Chinese authorities allow them to comply with US regulations, they will try to maintain their listing in the United States.

“Chinese companies want their shares listed on US stock exchanges, because of prestige – it’s an honorable thing to have – and so they can access US capital,” Xie said.

Long timeline

The fight escalated last December, after the Securities and Exchange Commission finalized new rules allowing the agency to ban trading in shares of non-compliant Chinese companies.

The new rules were drafted to implement the Foreign Corporations Liability Act of 2020, which Congress passed with the explicit intention of requiring Chinese companies doing business in the United States to prove that they do not are not controlled by the Chinese government and to enforce compliance with transparency rules.

As of August 7, the SEC had placed 162 Chinese companies on a list of those at risk of a trade ban due to non-compliance with the law.

Any real ban would only take place after a company has been found to have breached reporting requirements for three consecutive years, starting in 2023.